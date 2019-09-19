GungHo Online Entertainment : Devil May Cry Series's Nero Joins TEPPEN Ready to Play at World Championship in December

Players can also partake in limited time giveaways celebrating 3 million downloads

Yet another Capcom legend is joining the TEPPEN roster, just in time for the first-ever TEPPEN World Championship tournament! GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (GOE) (TOKYO:3765) announced Nero of the Devil May Cry series will be the latest addition to the already amazing cast of icons from the Capcom universe. Nero will join nine other heroes including the likes of Street Fighter series’s Ryu and Chun-Li, Darkstalkers series’s Morrigan, and Devil May Cry series's Dante. Nero and a new TEPPEN card set expansion will be released in November 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005291/en/

GungHo Online Entertainment announced Nero of the Devil May Cry series will be the latest addition to the amazing cast of icons from the Capcom universe. Nero will join nine other heroes including the likes of Street Fighter series’s Ryu and Chun-Li, Darkstalkers series’s Morrigan, and Devil May Cry series's Dante. Nero and a new TEPPEN card set expansion will be released in November 2019 and will be playable at the first-ever TEPPEN World Championship tournament taking place on Dec. 21, 2019 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Fans of Nero will also be happy to learn he will be playable during the inaugural TEPPEN World Championship. Taking place on Dec. 21, 2019, players from around the globe will be competing for their share of a 50 million yen (~$500K US) prize pool.

Players can earn their spot at the event through online qualifiers, with registration opening on October 2. The preliminaries will be separated into four regions; Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. After qualifying rounds, the top three players from each region will compete for a chance to become the TEPPEN World Champion. For more information on how to register for the preliminaries, visit the official site.

In additional TEPPEN news, from Sept. 20 to 29, GungHo will be celebrating the game’s meteoric rise to 3 million downloads by giving back to the fans. During that period, players can earn one “DAY OF NIGHTMARES” Pack Ticket per day, just for logging in, plus, 10 random players will be selected each day to win 30 “DAY OF NIGHTMARES” Pack Tickets.

ABOUT TEPPEN

There’s only one way to Rise to the Top – playing TEPPEN! TEPPEN is the Ultimate Card Battle game where units you command operate in real time, featuring dynamic action with over-the-top attacks blowing up your screen. With astonishing graphics and a cutting-edge battle system, TEPPEN is the card game to end all other card games! Command popular Heroes (characters) from Monster Hunter, Devil May Cry, Street Fighter, Resident Evil, and other series in All-Star action from Capcom's finest!

©GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

©CAPCOM U.S.A., INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

TEPPEN Official Site: https://teppenthegame.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PlayTEPPEN

Google Play Store

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.gungho.teppen

App Store

• Malaysia

https://apps.apple.com/my/app/id1460764653

• Singapore

https://apps.apple.com/sg/app/id1460764653

• Thailand

https://apps.apple.com/th/app/id1460764653

• Philippines

https://apps.apple.com/ph/app/id1460764653

• Australia

https://apps.apple.com/au/app/id1460764653

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005291/en/