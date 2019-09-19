Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  GungHo Online Entertainment Inc    3765   JP3235900002

GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT INC

(3765)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GungHo Online Entertainment : Devil May Cry Series's Nero Joins TEPPEN Ready to Play at World Championship in December

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 04:59am EDT

Players can also partake in limited time giveaways celebrating 3 million downloads

Yet another Capcom legend is joining the TEPPEN roster, just in time for the first-ever TEPPEN World Championship tournament! GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (GOE) (TOKYO:3765) announced Nero of the Devil May Cry series will be the latest addition to the already amazing cast of icons from the Capcom universe. Nero will join nine other heroes including the likes of Street Fighter series’s Ryu and Chun-Li, Darkstalkers series’s Morrigan, and Devil May Cry series's Dante. Nero and a new TEPPEN card set expansion will be released in November 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005291/en/

GungHo Online Entertainment announced Nero of the Devil May Cry series will be the latest addition to the amazing cast of icons from the Capcom universe. Nero will join nine other heroes including the likes of Street Fighter series’s Ryu and Chun-Li, Darkstalkers series’s Morrigan, and Devil May Cry series's Dante. Nero and a new TEPPEN card set expansion will be released in November 2019 and will be playable at the first-ever TEPPEN World Championship tournament taking place on Dec. 21, 2019 (Graphic: Business Wire)

GungHo Online Entertainment announced Nero of the Devil May Cry series will be the latest addition to the amazing cast of icons from the Capcom universe. Nero will join nine other heroes including the likes of Street Fighter series’s Ryu and Chun-Li, Darkstalkers series’s Morrigan, and Devil May Cry series's Dante. Nero and a new TEPPEN card set expansion will be released in November 2019 and will be playable at the first-ever TEPPEN World Championship tournament taking place on Dec. 21, 2019 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Fans of Nero will also be happy to learn he will be playable during the inaugural TEPPEN World Championship. Taking place on Dec. 21, 2019, players from around the globe will be competing for their share of a 50 million yen (~$500K US) prize pool.

Players can earn their spot at the event through online qualifiers, with registration opening on October 2. The preliminaries will be separated into four regions; Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. After qualifying rounds, the top three players from each region will compete for a chance to become the TEPPEN World Champion. For more information on how to register for the preliminaries, visit the official site.

In additional TEPPEN news, from Sept. 20 to 29, GungHo will be celebrating the game’s meteoric rise to 3 million downloads by giving back to the fans. During that period, players can earn one “DAY OF NIGHTMARES” Pack Ticket per day, just for logging in, plus, 10 random players will be selected each day to win 30 “DAY OF NIGHTMARES” Pack Tickets.

ABOUT TEPPEN

There’s only one way to Rise to the Top – playing TEPPEN! TEPPEN is the Ultimate Card Battle game where units you command operate in real time, featuring dynamic action with over-the-top attacks blowing up your screen. With astonishing graphics and a cutting-edge battle system, TEPPEN is the card game to end all other card games! Command popular Heroes (characters) from Monster Hunter, Devil May Cry, Street Fighter, Resident Evil, and other series in All-Star action from Capcom's finest!

©GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
©CAPCOM U.S.A., INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

TEPPEN Official Site: https://teppenthegame.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PlayTEPPEN

Google Play Store
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.gungho.teppen

App Store
• Malaysia
https://apps.apple.com/my/app/id1460764653

• Singapore
https://apps.apple.com/sg/app/id1460764653

• Thailand
https://apps.apple.com/th/app/id1460764653

• Philippines
https://apps.apple.com/ph/app/id1460764653

• Australia
https://apps.apple.com/au/app/id1460764653


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMEN
04:59aGUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Devil May Cry Series's Nero Joins TEPPEN Ready to ..
BU
09/09GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : The Ultimate Card Battle Featuring Multiple Popula..
PU
09/04GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : The Brand-New Card Pack “DAY OF NIGHTMARES&r..
BU
08/19GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : The Ultimate Card Battle Featuring Multiple Popula..
PU
08/09GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Capcom Characters Come Together in the Ultimate Ca..
BU
08/08GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Supplementary Material on Consolidated Operating R..
PU
08/08GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Financial Results Briefing Session for the 2nd Qua..
PU
08/08GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Ye..
PU
08/08GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : “TEPPEN” Distribution in Asia and Japa..
PU
07/17GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice of Acquisition of Treasury Shares Associate..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 109 B
EBIT 2019 34 403 M
Net income 2019 22 052 M
Finance 2019 88 498 M
Yield 2019 1,27%
P/E ratio 2019 7,49x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,70x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
Capitalization 165 B
Chart GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT INC
Duration : Period :
GungHo Online Entertainment Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2 880,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 369,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuki Morishita President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuya Sakai CFO, Director, GM-Finance & Accounting
Taizo Son Non-Executive Director
Yoshinori Kitamura Director & General Manager-GV Business
Masato Ochi Director & General Manager-Customer Service
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT INC1,114.87%1 526
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD18.36%42 278
NEXON CO LTD3.90%11 906
NCSOFT CORP--.--%9 070
ZYNGA INC53.69%5 687
WUHU SANQI INTRCTV ENT NTWK TCH GRP COLD--.--%5 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group