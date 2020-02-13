GungHo Online Entertainment : Financial Results Briefing Session of Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

Log in
02/13/2020 | 07:32am EST

FY2019

Financial Results Briefing

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

2020.2.13 (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section-3765)

Table of Contents

1

2

3

4

5

Creation of New Values

Partner Publishing

Maximization of Existing Values

Subsidiary's Business

Summary of Results for FY2019

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1

Table of Contents

1

2

3

4

5

Creation of New Values

Partner Publishing

Maximization of Existing Values

Subsidiary's Business

Summary of Results for FY2019

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

"Puzzle & Dragons GOLD"

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. / Puzzle & Dragons Project 2019,

The Nintendo Switch logo and Nintendo Switch are trademark

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

The Latest Entry in the Puzzle & Dragons Series "Puzzle & Dragons GOLD"

"Puzzle & Dragons GOLD" for Nintendo SwitchTM has been released

Exhilarating puzzle action

Spectacular 3D characters

Title

: Puzzle & Dragons GOLD

Release date

: January 15, 2020

Category

: Battle Puzzle Action

Platform

: Nintendo SwitchTM

Price

: JPY 1,500 (tax included)

Three elements that can be enjoyed by all levels,

from beginners to advanced players

With "Puzzle & Dragons GOLD," we will bring in young players with the aim of establishing a long-term IP

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

.

4

"TEPPEN"

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

5

Holding a Steady Stream of In-Game Events

Holding a steady stream of in-game events such as the addition of new characters

  • Distributed as a mobile title for global deployment
  • Achieved over 4 million downloads through advertisements using streamers and
    TV commercials in Japan

TitleTEPPEN

CategoryUltimate Card Battle

PriceFree with in-app purchases

PlatformiOS, Android Release date

North America, Europe - July 4, 2019 Asia Pacific, Japan - August 8, 2019

New card pack expansions

Online competitions

Google Play Best of 2019

Best Innovative Game Award

[Distribution area]

North America: United States, Canada

Europe: England, France, Spain, Germany, Italy

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Asia Pacific, Japan: Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, Japan

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

©CAPCOM U.S.A., INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

6

Initiatives to Expand the User Base

Active hosting of e-sports events

  • We have expanded awareness and the user base by participating in game events in Japan and overseas, including the hosting of the "TEPPEN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2019" global competition
  • We have also supported e-sports events held by users
  • We raise awareness for our games and how to play them by holding e-sports events and supporting the card-game community

We also participated in "EVO Japan

TEPPEN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 20192020," "Monster Hunter Festa '19-'20," and "RAGE 2019"

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. ©CAPCOM U.S.A., INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

7

"Ninjala"

Title

:

Ninjala

Category

: Ninja Gum Action

(Multiplayer action)

No. of Players :

Up to 8 players

Platform

:

Nintendo Switch

Release Date :

2020 Spring

Currently in intense development in preparation for a spring 2020 release

The Nintendo Switch logo and the Nintendo Switch are trademarks of Nintendo Co. Ltd.

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

8

New Pipeline

About New Pipelines

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

9

New Pipeline

9 New Pipelines

for Smartphones

for Consoles

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

10

Table of Contents

1

2

3

4

5

Creation of New Values

Partner Publishing

Maximization of Existing Values

Subsidiary's Business

Summary of Results for FY2019

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

11

"Ragnarok Masters"

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

© Gravity Co., Ltd. & Lee MyoungJin(studio DTDS). All rights

reserved. 12

Steady Sales from Continuous Events

Continuous execution of updates and holding of seasonal events

  • We provide constant entertainment for a variety of users through continuous updates and seasonal events that allow for long-term enjoyment
  • Sales have been steady due to the continuous holding of events

Title

:

Ragnarok Masters

Category

:

RPG for everyone

Price: Free in-app purchases

Platform

:

iOS, Android

Release date

:

June 5, 2019

Implementation of new jobs and maps

Christmas event

New Year's event

Implementation of high-difficulty dungeons

13

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

© Gravity Co., Ltd. & Lee MyoungJin(studio DTDS). All rights reserved.

Table of Contents

1

2

3

4

5

Creation of New Values

Partner Publishing

Maximization of Existing Values

Subsidiary's Business

Summary of Results for FY2019

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

14

"Puzzle & Dragons"

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

15

MAU Continues to Remain Firm

Hosting of P&D Appreciation Celebration and year-end events

We have continuously implemented various measures to provide existing, new, and inactive users with the ability to continue playing

We held the 2nd "P&D Appreciation Celebration" in November 2019

MAU has been steady due to events spanning from the Appreciation Celebration to the end of the year

P&D Appreciation Celebration 2018

P&D MAU in Japan

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10 11 12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10 11 12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10 11 12

2017

2018

2019

16

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

"P&D" Reaches Its 8th Anniversary

Various events will be held to commemorate P&D's 8th anniversary

To commemorate P&D's 8th anniversary, we are planning to hold various events and updates such as providing items and new dungeons.

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

17

Offering a Steady Stream of Events and Collaborations with Famous IPs

Continuously providing new entertainment with IP collaborations and events

We continuously collaborate with leading IPs to provide a ceaseless stream of new entertainment

In addition to seasonal events, we are also implementing a variety of measures that can be enjoyed for a long time

Collaboration events with famous IPs

In-game events

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

18

Development of Various Events

We develop a variety of events for a diverse set of audiences

We offer events including e-Sports that can be enjoyed by a wide range of people

We continuously identify potential customers to make "Puzzles & Dragons" an IP that people can enjoy for a long time

e-Sports event held by the Tokyo

Events for young people

Metropolitan Government

TOKYO eSPORTS FESTA

New Generation WHF '20 Winter

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

19

The Debut of the "P&D Pass" Monthly Subscription Service

The first subscription service for "Puzzle & Dragons" begins

The "P&D Pass," which gives users special benefits, has started

Daily dungeon

5 additional team slot

5% EXP increase

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

20

Future "Puzzle & Dragons Radar" Updates

Season system to be introduced for "Puzzle & Dragons Radar"

Introduction of a season system

Gacha-system to be abolished

All leaders and monsters for the season will be available for purchase in the shop

New customizable leaders will make their debut

Get new leaders with a season-pass purchase

Costumes and poses that have been obtained as rewards during the season can be used and customized to one's preference

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

21

Table of Contents

1

2

3

4

5

Creation of New Values

Partner Publishing

Maximization of Existing Values

Subsidiary's Business

Summary of Results for FY2019

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

22

Gravity

Gravity's Business

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

23

Global Deployment of "Ragnarok M: Eternal Love"

"Ragnarok M" continues to contribute significantly to business results

Although sales have somewhat settled in each region compared to when it was first distributed, sales have remained firm in regions around the world, contributing to our business results as a major Gravity title

2017/10/12

Start of distribution in Europe and

Russia

2017/10/12

Start of distribution in Taiwan, Hong

Kong, and Macau

2018/10/31

Start of distribution in Southeast Asia (11 countries)

2018/3/14 Start of distribution in South Korea

2019/6/5 Start of distribution in Japan

2019/1/9

Start of distribution in North America, South America, and Oceania (43 regions)

© 2018 Gravity Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. © 2018 Gravity Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved. © 2018 X.D. Global Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Global development is strong thanks to the mobile game Ragnarok IP, which boasts world-wide popularity

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

24

Gravity's Main Pipeline

Multiple new titles are also scheduled for distribution in 2020

© Gravity Co., Ltd. & Lee Myoung Jin (studio DTDS). All rights reserved.

Ragnarok ORIGIN (Mobile)

Scheduled for distribution in 2020

Ragnarok: Spear of Odin (Mobile)

Scheduled for distribution in the first half of 2020 Taiwan/Hong Kong/Macau

Ragnarok X: Next

Generation (Mobile)

Scheduled for distribution in 2020

Launched in Thailand in

November 2019

Launched in Southeast Asia in

January 2020

Ragnarok Tactics (Mobile)

Scheduled for distribution

in the first half of 2020 Taiwan/South Korea

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ragnarok Crusade:

Midgard Chronicle (PC)

Scheduled for distribution in 2020

The Lost Memories: The Song of Valkyrie (Mobile)

Scheduled for distribution in 2020

25

Table of Contents

1

2

3

4

5

Creation of New Values

Partner Publishing

Maximization of Existing Values

Subsidiary's Business

Summary of Results for FY2019

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

26

Consolidated Financial Results- Full Year

Performance

in

2019

Sales and income increased in 2019 as the downward trend in sales came to an end

<>

On a non-consolidated basis, revenue increased due to an increase in YoY sales for Puzzle & Dragons, which demonstrated a favorable trend

Gravity increased YoY revenue due to contributions from Ragnarok M, which expanded into new distribution areas

<>

YoY profit increased due to increased revenue from Puzzle & Dragonsand contributions from Ragnarok M

Net sales

Operating income

(Unit: Billion yen)

112.4

92.392.1101.3

46.0

34.326.528.3

2016

2017

2018

2019

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

27

Consolidated Financial Results- Quarterly

Performance in

2019 4Q

Puzzle & Dragons maintains firm MAU

Net sales

YoY YoY revenue decreased due to the settlement of MAU for Puzzle & Dragons and Ragnarok M

Non-

Although MAU remained firm due to the holding of the Puzzle & Dragons

QoQ consolidated

Appreciation Celebration and year-end events, non-consolidated revenue decreased

due to a decline in sales related to Puzzle & Dragons

Gravity

Ragnarok M's existing distribution area stabilized, causing sales to remain mostly flat

Operating income

YoY Profits decreased due to a decline in net sales and an increase in advertising expenses associated with TV commercials and hosting events

QoQ Despite decreased advertising expenses, profits decreased due to a decline in net sales

Net sales

Operating income

35.07

(Unit: Billion yen)

30.33

19.05

23.60

23.36

193.5

9.31

13.00

7.43

5.03

5.06

28.4

2018.3Q

2018.4Q

2019.1Q

2019.2Q

2019.3Q

2019.4Q

28

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Consolidate Net Sales Trend

Breakdown of Consolidated Sales Trends - Quarterly

Puzzle & Dragons continues long-term operation, and Ragnarok M remains stable due to updates

P&D monthly active users remained at a high level. We will continue running the game for long-term enjoyment Gravity's Ragnarok M remains stable in existing distribution areas and multiple new titles will

be distributed in 2020

(Unit: Million yen)

Consolidated net sales excluding Gravity

Gravity 35,073

35,000

30,000

30,337

25,723

12,976

23,432

10,886

23,603

23,363

25,000

1,945

20,840

22,309

21,899

20,807

20,000

2,404

19,056

6,685

5,821

19,351

2,111

6,582

6,360

6,073

4,250

6,103

15,000

10,000

23,778

21,027

18,728

19,451

22,097

15,727

15,539

16,918

17,542

14,733

14,806

13,247

5,000

0

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

2017

2018

2019

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

*Net sales indicate figure after consolidated adjustment.

29

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

IR Group, Corporate Planning Department

ir@gungho.jp

30

Disclaimer

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 12:31:03 UTC
