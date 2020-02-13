GungHo Online Entertainment : Financial Results Briefing Session of Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
02/13/2020 | 07:32am EST
FY2019
Financial Results Briefing
GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.
2020.2.13 (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section-3765)
Creation of New Values
Partner Publishing
Maximization of Existing Values
Subsidiary's Business
Summary of Results for FY2019
Creation of New Values
Partner Publishing
Maximization of Existing Values
Subsidiary's Business
Summary of Results for FY2019
The Latest Entry in the Puzzle & Dragons Series "Puzzle & Dragons GOLD"
"Puzzle & Dragons GOLD" for Nintendo Switch
TM has been released
Exhilarating puzzle action
Spectacular 3D characters
Title
: Puzzle & Dragons GOLD
Release date
: January 15, 2020
Category
: Battle Puzzle Action
Platform
: Nintendo Switch
TM
Price
: JPY 1,500 (tax included)
Three elements that can be enjoyed by all levels,
from beginners to advanced players
With "Puzzle & Dragons GOLD," we will bring in young players with the aim of establishing a long-term IP
Holding a Steady Stream of In-Game Events
Holding a steady stream of in-game events such as the addition of new characters
Distributed as a mobile title for global deployment
Achieved over 4 million downloads through advertisements using streamers and
TV commercials in Japan
Title
：TEPPEN
Category
：Ultimate Card Battle
Price
：Free with in-app purchases
Platform
：iOS, Android Release date ：
North America, Europe - July 4, 2019 Asia Pacific, Japan - August 8, 2019
New card pack expansions
Online competitions
Google Play Best of 2019
Best Innovative Game Award
[Distribution area]
North America: United States, Canada
Europe: England, France, Spain, Germany, Italy
Asia Pacific, Japan: Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, Japan
Initiatives to Expand the User Base
Active hosting of e-sports events
We have expanded awareness and the user base by participating in game events in Japan and overseas, including the hosting of the "TEPPEN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2019" global competition
We have also supported e-sports events held by users
We raise awareness for our games and how to play them by holding e-sports events and supporting the card-game community
We also participated in "EVO Japan
TEPPEN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 20192020," "Monster Hunter Festa '19-'20," and "RAGE 2019"
"Ninjala "
Title
:
Ninjala
Category
: Ninja Gum Action
(Multiplayer action)
No. of Players :
Up to 8 players
Platform
:
Nintendo Switch
Release Date :
2020 Spring
Currently in intense development in preparation for a spring 2020 release
The Nintendo Switch logo and the Nintendo Switch are trademarks of Nintendo Co. Ltd.
9
9 New Pipelines
for Smartphones
for Consoles
Creation of New Values
Partner Publishing
Maximization of Existing Values
Subsidiary's Business
Summary of Results for FY2019
Steady Sales from Continuous Events
Continuous execution of updates and holding of seasonal events
We provide constant entertainment for a variety of users through continuous updates and seasonal events that allow for long-term enjoyment
Sales have been steady due to the continuous holding of events
Title
:
Ragnarok Masters
Category
:
RPG for everyone
Price: Free in-app purchases
Platform
:
iOS, Android
Release date
:
June 5, 2019
Implementation of new jobs and maps
Christmas event
New Year's event
Implementation of high-difficulty dungeons
Creation of New Values
Partner Publishing
Maximization of Existing Values
Subsidiary's Business
Summary of Results for FY2019
MAU Continues to Remain Firm
Hosting of P&D Appreciation Celebration and year-end events
We have continuously implemented various measures to provide existing, new, and inactive users with the ability to continue playing
We held the 2nd "
P&D Appreciation Celebration" in November 2019
MAU has been steady due to events spanning from the Appreciation Celebration to the end of the year
P&D Appreciation Celebration 2018
P&D MAU in Japan
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10 11 12
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10 11 12
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10 11 12
2017
2018
2019
"P&D" Reaches Its 8th Anniversary
Various events will be held to commemorate P&D's 8th anniversary
To commemorate P&D's 8th anniversary, we are planning to hold various events and updates such as providing items and new dungeons.
Offering a Steady Stream of Events and Collaborations with Famous IPs
Continuously providing new entertainment with IP collaborations and events
We continuously collaborate with leading IPs to provide a ceaseless stream of new entertainment
In addition to seasonal events, we are also implementing a variety of measures that can be enjoyed for a long time
Collaboration events with famous IPs
In-game events
Development of Various Events
We develop a variety of events for a diverse set of audiences
We offer events including e-Sports that can be enjoyed by a wide range of people
We continuously identify potential customers to make "Puzzles & Dragons" an IP that people can enjoy for a long time
e-Sports event held by the Tokyo
Events for young people
Metropolitan Government
TOKYO eSPORTS FESTA
New Generation WHF
'20 Winter
The Debut of the "P&D Pass" Monthly Subscription Service
The first subscription service for "Puzzle & Dragons" begins
The "P&D Pass," which gives users special benefits, has started
Daily dungeon
5 additional team slot
5% EXP increase
Future "Puzzle & Dragons Radar" Updates
Season system to be introduced for "Puzzle & Dragons Radar"
Introduction of a season system
Gacha-system to be abolished
All leaders and monsters for the season will be available for purchase in the shop
New customizable leaders will make their debut
Get new leaders with a season-pass purchase
Costumes and poses that have been obtained as rewards during the season can be used and customized to one's preference
Creation of New Values
Partner Publishing
Maximization of Existing Values
Subsidiary's Business
Summary of Results for FY2019
Global Deployment of "Ragnarok M: Eternal Love"
"Ragnarok M" continues to contribute significantly to business results
Although sales have somewhat settled in each region compared to when it was first distributed, sales have remained firm in regions around the world, contributing to our business results as a major Gravity title
2017/10/12
Start of distribution in
Europe and
Russia
2017/10/12
Start of distribution in
Taiwan, Hong
Kong, and Macau
2018/10/31
Start of distribution
in Southeast Asia (11 countries)
2018/3/14 Start of distribution in
South Korea
2019/6/5 Start of distribution in
Japan
2019/1/9
Start of distribution
in North America, South America, and Oceania (43 regions)
Global development is strong thanks to the mobile game Ragnarok IP, which boasts world-wide popularity
24
Gravity's Main Pipeline
Multiple new titles are also scheduled for distribution in 2020
Ragnarok ORIGIN
(Mobile)
Scheduled for distribution in 2020
Ragnarok: Spear of Odin
(Mobile)
Scheduled for distribution in the first half of 2020 Taiwan/Hong Kong/Macau
Ragnarok X: Next
Generation
(Mobile)
Scheduled for distribution in 2020
Launched in Thailand in
November 2019
Launched in Southeast Asia in
January 2020
Ragnarok Tactics
(Mobile)
Scheduled for distribution
in the first half of 2020 Taiwan/South Korea
Ragnarok Crusade:
Midgard Chronicle
(PC)
Scheduled for distribution in 2020
The Lost Memories: The Song of Valkyrie
(Mobile)
Scheduled for distribution in 2020
Creation of New Values
Partner Publishing
Maximization of Existing Values
Subsidiary's Business
Summary of Results for FY2019
Consolidated Financial Results- Full Year
Sales and income increased in 2019 as the downward trend in sales came to an end
<>
・On a non-consolidated basis, revenue increased due to an increase in YoY sales for Puzzle & Dragons, which demonstrated a favorable trend
・Gravity increased YoY revenue due to contributions from Ragnarok M, which expanded into new distribution areas
<>
・YoY profit increased due to increased revenue from Puzzle & Dragonsand contributions from Ragnarok M
Net sales
Operating income
Consolidated Financial Results- Quarterly
Puzzle & Dragons maintains firm MAU
Net sales
YoY ・YoY revenue decreased due to the settlement of MAU for Puzzle & Dragons and Ragnarok M
Non-
・Although MAU remained firm due to the holding of the Puzzle & Dragons
QoQ consolidated
Appreciation Celebration and year-end events, non-consolidated revenue decreased
due to a decline in sales related to Puzzle & Dragons
Gravity
・Ragnarok M's existing distribution area stabilized, causing sales to remain mostly flat
Operating income
YoY ・Profits decreased due to a decline in net sales and an increase in advertising expenses associated with TV commercials and hosting events
QoQ ・Despite decreased advertising expenses, profits decreased due to a decline in net sales
Net sales
Operating income
35.07
(Unit: Billion yen)
30.33
19.05
23.60
23.36
193.5
9.31
13.00
7.43
5.03
5.06
28.4
2018.3Q
2018.4Q
2019.1Q
2019.2Q
2019.3Q
2019.4Q
Consolidate Net Sales Trend
Breakdown of Consolidated Sales Trends - Quarterly
Puzzle & Dragons continues long-term operation, and Ragnarok M remains stable due to updates
・P&D monthly active users remained at a high level. We will continue running the game for long-term enjoyment ・Gravity's Ragnarok M remains stable in existing distribution areas and multiple new titles will
be distributed in 2020
(Unit: Million yen)
Consolidated net sales excluding Gravity
Gravity
35,073
35,000
30,000
30,337
25,723
12,976
23,432
10,886
23,603
23,363
25,000
1,945
20,840
22,309
21,899
20,807
20,000
2,404
19,056
6,685
5,821
19,351
2,111
6,582
6,360
6,073
4,250
6,103
15,000
10,000
23,778
21,027
18,728
19,451
22,097
15,727
15,539
16,918
17,542
14,733
14,806
13,247
5,000
0
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
2017
2018
2019
