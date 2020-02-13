Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.    3765   JP3235900002

GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(3765)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GungHo Online Entertainment : Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 03:06am EST

Financial Results of Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

[Japanese GAAP] (Consolidated)

February 13, 2020

Name of listed company: GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 3765

URL: http://www.gungho.co.jp/

Representative: Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director & President, CEO

Contact: Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager of Finance Accounting Division

TEL: 03-6895-1650

Annual general shareholders' meeting date: March 30, 2020

Securities report issuing date: March 30, 2020

Dividend payment date: March 16, 2020

Supplemental information for financial statements: Yes

Financial results briefing session: Yes (For institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts below one million yen are omitted.)

1. Consolidated Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(% figure represents the year-on-year change)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

December 31,

101,392

10.1

28,349

6.7

28,617

7.3

18,146

9.4

2019

Fiscal year ended

December 31,

92,101

(0.2)

26,577

(22.7)

26,659

(22.4)

16,585

(25.9)

2018

(Note) Comprehensive

Fiscal year ended

19,309 million yen

Fiscal year ended

17,376 million yen

income

December 31, 2019

11.1%

December 31, 2018

(25.3%)

Profit per share

Diluted net profit

Shareholders'

Total assets

Net sales

equity:

Ordinary profit

Operating profit

per share

Net profit margin

margin

margin

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

December 31,

258.04

256.97

22.9

28.5

28.0

2019

Fiscal year ended

December 31,

233.17

232.21

24.9

30.6

28.9

2018

(Note) Effective July 1, 2019, share consolidation was implemented at a ratio of 1 share per 10 shares of common stock. Net income per share and diluted net income per share are calculated on the assumption that the share consolidation was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Net assets per share

ratio

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

December 31,

105,008

90,765

80.9

1,218.59

2019

Fiscal year ended

December 31,

96,032

78,110

76.7

1,035.90

2018

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

Fiscal year ended

84,912 million

Fiscal year ended

73,702 million

December 31, 2019

yen

December 31, 2018

yen

(Note) Effective July 1, 2019, share consolidation was implemented at a ratio of 1 share per 10 shares of common stock. Net income per share net assets are calculated on the assumption that the share consolidation was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

(3) Status of consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Balance of cash and

cash equivalents at the

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

end of the year

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

December 31,

23,646

(7,121)

(7,061)

82,782

2019

Fiscal year ended

December 31,

21,889

(1,423)

(2,203)

73,656

2018

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

Total

Dividend

Dividend on

dividends

payout ratio

equity ratio

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

4th quarter

Total

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of

%

%

yen

Fiscal year ended

December 31,

-

0.00

-

3.00

3.00

2,134

12.9

3.2

2018

Fiscal year ended

December 31,

-

0.00

-

30.00

30.00

2,090

11.6

2.7

2019

Fiscal year ending

December 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

2020 (Forecast)

(Note1) Effective July 1, 2019, share consolidation was implemented at a ratio of 1 share per 10 shares of common stock. Accordingly, the year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 is shown in the amount based on the said share consolidation.

Furthermore, the year-end dividend per share calculated on a post-share consolidation basis amounts to ¥30.00 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

(Note2) Dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 have yet to be determined.

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020 (From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

The GungHo Group engages in the content business that is highly novel in nature and is subject to facing sudden, short-term changes in the operating environment. Since this makes it difficult to calculate proper and rational earnings forecasts, the Company adopts the policy of providing timely disclosure of financial results and summary of operations on a quarterly basis while refraining from disclosing its full-year consolidated earnings forecast.

*Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (Changes in scope of

:

No

consolidation of specified subsidiaries.)

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

1)

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards

:

No

2)

Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than 1)

:

No

3)

Changes in accounting estimates

:

No

4)

Restatements

:

No

(3) Number of shares of common stock issued

  1. Number of shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
  2. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
  3. Average number of shares during the period

Fiscal year

Fiscal year

ended

95,210,316shares

ended

95,210,316shares

December

December

31, 2019

31, 2018

Fiscal year

Fiscal year

ended

25,529,818shares

ended

24,061,743shares

December

December

31, 2019

31, 2018

Fiscal year

Fiscal year

ended

70,323,450shares

ended

71,132,380shares

December

December

31, 2019

31, 2018

(Note) Effective July 1, 2019, share consolidation was implemented at a ratio of 1 share per 10 shares of common stock. Number of shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the period, number of treasury shares at the end of the period and average number of shares during the period are calculated on the assumption that the share consolidation was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

(Reference) Summary of non-consolidated operating results

1. Non-consolidated Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended December 12, 2019 (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

(% figure represents the year-on-year change)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Net profit

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

December 31,

67,870

8.9

24,144

1.0

24,255

1.1

16,391

6.8

2019

Fiscal year ended

December 31,

62,340

(18.6)

23,906

(29.7)

23,981

(29.4)

15,351

(22.0)

2018

Net profit per share

Diluted net profit per

share

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

December 31,

233.09

232.12

2019

Fiscal year ended

December 31,

215.82

214.94

2018

(Note) Effective July 1, 2019, share consolidation was implemented at a ratio of 1 share per 10 shares of common stock. Net profit per share and Diluted net profit per share are calculated on the assumption that the share consolidation was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Net assets per share

ratio

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

December 31,

92,432

84,601

90.6

1,201.76

2019

Fiscal year ended

December 31,

81,865

75,034

90.6

1,042.17

2018

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2019

83,739 million yen

December 31, 2018

74,149 million yen

(Note) Effective July 1, 2019, share consolidation was implemented at a ratio of 1 share per 10 shares of common stock. Net income per share net assets are calculated on the assumption that the share consolidation was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

  • This report of consolidated financial results is outside scope of the audit review process of Certified Public Accountants and Auditor.
  • Appropriate use of earnings forecast and other matters to note
    • This document contains forward-looking statements including forecasts in relation to the results of operations and they are based on information available to the Company at the time of preparing the document along with certain assumptions that are deemed to be rational. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements due to various factors. For the assumptions underlying the earnings forecast presented and other information regarding the use of such forecasts, please refer to "Overview of Operating Results for the current fiscal year" on page 2 of the Appendix.
    • The Company plans on holding a financial results briefing session for investors as follows. All documents distributed at the briefing session will be posted on the company's website after the briefing session is held.
    • Financial results briefing session for institutional investors and analysts: Thursday, February 13, 2020
    • GRAVITY Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary of our company, has not yet determined its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, due to delays in auditing operations in China caused by the novel coronavirus. As a result, there is a possibility that net sales, sales cost, and other items will fluctuate in the future.
  • Table of Contents for Appendix

1. Overview of Operating Results..................................................................................................................

2

(1)

Overview of Operating Results for the current fiscal year.....................................................................

2

(2)

Overview of Financial Position for the current fiscal year .....................................................................

2

(3)

Overview of the cash flow for the current fiscal year.............................................................................

3

(4)

Forward-looking statements .................................................................................................................

3

2. Basic stance on selection of accounting standards...................................................................................

3

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and principal notes............................................................................

4

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets...............................................................................................................

4

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ..........

6

(3)

Changes in Net Assets .........................................................................................................................

8

(4)

Consolidated Cash Flow Statements..................................................................................................

10

(5)

Notes on consolidated financial statements ......................................................................................

12

(Notes on Going-concern Assumption).................................................................................................

12

(Changes in Accounting Policies) .........................................................................................................

12

(Changes in accounting estimates) ......................................................................................................

12

(Restatements).....................................................................................................................................

12

(Segment Information)..........................................................................................................................

12

(Per share information).........................................................................................................................

14

(Significant Subsequent Events)...........................................................................................................

14

-1-

1. Overview of Operating Results

(1) Overview of Operating Results for the current fiscal year

In the Japanese game market, the mobile game market continued to gradually expand, and the home console game software market also remained firm. As a result, the domestic game market in 2018 increased by 6.1% year on year to 1.6704 trillion yen*1.

Meanwhile, the global game market has also seen continued growth, and, along with the proliferation and expansion of smartphones, the global game content market in 2018 increased by 20.9% year-on-year to 13.1774 trillion yen*1. Following this, further expansion is expected in the console game market and the PC online game market.

Amidst these conditions, our company continued to concentrate on game development with a focus on global distribution in aim of the "creation of new value," and in order to "maximization of existing value", we have worked to maintain as well as expand MAU (Monthly Active Users: the number of users who log into the game at least once a month) and have made efforts to strengthen the brands of each of our games.

As for existing games, "Puzzle & Dragons" (referred to as "P&D" henceforth) has had continuous updates and events held, such as adding new dungeons, improving game contents, collaborating with famous characters from other companies, and holding e-sports events, all with the main objective of providing players with the ability to have continued long-term enjoyment of the game. Sales for "P&D" have been favorable due to the implementation of initiatives aimed at reinvigorating MAU as well as the continuous implementation of measures to capture new users, including the production of a TV anime series. Additionally, "the latest entry in the 'P&D' series, 'Puzzle & Dragons GOLD' for the Nintendo Switch™" went on sale on January 15, 2020. As for new games, the MAU for "Ragnarok Masters," which began service in Japan on June 5, 2019, has remained firm due to the implementation of in-game events and TV commercials. "TEPPEN," a card game developed jointly with Capcom Co. Ltd. for smartphones, began service on July 4, 2019*2 in North America and Europe, and on August 8 in Asia and Japan. The total number of downloads of "TEPPEN" exceeded 4 million as of November 19, 2019, due to the active hosting of e-sports events both within and outside of Japan as well as due to the implementation of advertising campaigns, including TV commercials.

Regarding subsidiary-related business, sales of "Ragnarok M: Eternal Love" (distributed by GRAVITY Co., Ltd.) in regions where the game is currently being distributed have settled compared to its sales when first distributed, but ongoing updates and events have resulted in stable sales, and it continues to contribute to our group's consolidated results.

As a result, net sales for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 amounted to 101,392 million yen, (an increase of 10.1% year-on-year). Operating profit was 28,349 million yen, (an increase of 6.7% year-on-year), ordinary profit was 28,617 million yen, (an increase of 7.3% year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent came to 18,146 million yen, an increase of 9.4% from a year earlier.

The GungHo Group is a single-segment company; therefore, no segment information is disclosed.

*1: Famitsu Game White Paper 2019

*2: Pacific Daylight Time

(2) Overview of Financial Position for the current fiscal year

Total assets as of December 31, 2019 were 105,008 million yen, an increase of 8,976 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to the increase in cash and deposit when the Company recognized the profit attributable to owners of parent.

Total liabilities were 14,242 million yen, a decrease of 3,679 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily attributable to a decrease in notes and accounts payable-trade.

-2-

Total net assets were 90,765 million yen, an increase of 12,655 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to an increase in retained earnings when the Company recognized the profit attributable to owners of parent.

(3) Overview of the cash flow for the current fiscal year

Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter "Funds") as of December 31, 2019 were 82,782 million yen, up 9,125 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.

Cash flow conditions for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and relevant factors are described below.

(Cash flows from operating activities)

Funds obtained from operating activities were 23,646 million yen.

This was mainly because the Company recorded a profit before income taxes and minority interests of 27,677 million yen and payment of income taxes amounted to 8,636 million yen.

(Cash flows from investing activities)

Funds used for investing activities were 7,121 million yen.

This was mainly due to a net increase in time deposits of 2,806 million yen, resulting from deposit and withdrawal transaction, and the purchase for tangible and intangible assets of 3,838 million yen.

(Cash flows from financing activities)

Funds used for financing activities were 7,061 million yen.

This was mainly due to the acquisition of treasury shares of 4,843 and the payment of 2,130 million yen for dividends.

(4) Forward-looking statements

The GungHo Group engages in the content business that is highly novel in nature and is subject to facing sudden, short-term changes in the operating environment. Since this makes it difficult to calculate proper and rational earnings forecasts, the Company adopts the policy of providing timely disclosure of financial results and summary of operations on a quarterly basis while refraining from disclosing its full-year consolidated earnings forecast.

2. Basic stance on selection of accounting standards

The Company currently adopts the Japanese accounting standards.

The Company's policy is to consider adopting international accounting standards in view of domestic and global situations in future.

-3-

3. Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal Year 2018

Fiscal Year 2019

(As of December 31, 2018)

(As of December 31, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

74,322

86,225

Accounts receivable-trade

11,739

6,775

Securities

394

282

Merchandise

2

3

Work in process

68

43

Other

1,608

1,525

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(11)

(16)

Total current assets

88,125

94,840

Non-current assets

Total property, plant and equipment

325

746

Intangible assets

Software

141

265

Software in progress

1,821

3,287

Other

115

124

Total intangible assets

2,077

3,678

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

74

72

Deferred tax assets

2,434

2,669

Other

2,995

3,000

Total investments and other assets

5,503

5,742

Total non-current assets

7,906

10,168

Total assets

96,032

105,008

-4-

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal Year 2018

Fiscal Year 2019

(As of December 31, 2018)

(As of December 31, 2019)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable-trade

6,725

3,303

Current portion of long-term loans

159

125

payable

Income taxes payable

4,427

4,086

Provision for bonuses

7

8

Other

5,454

5,803

Total current liabilities

16,774

13,327

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

132

148

Other

1,014

766

Total non-current liabilities

1,147

914

Total liabilities

17,922

14,242

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

5,338

5,338

Capital surplus

5,487

5,487

Retained earnings

143,051

159,046

Treasury shares

(80,027)

(84,678)

Total shareholders' equity

73,850

85,194

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(148)

(282)

Total accumulated other comprehensive

(148)

(282)

income

Subscription rights to shares

885

862

Minority interests

3,522

4,991

Total net assets

78,110

90,765

Total liabilities and net assets

96,032

105,008

-5-

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal Year 2018

Fiscal Year 2019

(From January 1, 2018 to

(From January 1, 2019 to

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Net sales

92,101

101,392

Cost of sales

42,640

48,168

Gross profit

49,460

53,223

Selling, general and administrative expenses

22,883

24,874

Operating profit

26,577

28,349

Non-operating income

Interest income

91

157

Foreign exchange gains

106

Other

29

52

Total non-operating profit

120

316

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

5

28

Treasury stock acquisition costs

13

Foreign exchange losses

29

Other

2

5

Total non-operating expenses

38

48

Ordinary profit

26,659

28,617

Extraordinary income

Gain on liquidation on Investment securities

89

Total extraordinary income

89

Extraordinary losses

Impairment loss

1,197

1,029

Loss on valuation of investment securities

31

Total extraordinary losses

1,229

1,029

Profit before income taxes

25,430

27,677

Income taxes-current

8,268

8,363

Income taxes-deferred

(537)

(271)

Total income taxes

7,730

8,091

Profit

17,699

19,586

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling

1,113

1,440

interests

Profit attributable to owners of parent

16,585

18,146

-6-

Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal Year 2018

Fiscal Year 2019

(From January 1, 2018 to

(From January 1, 2019 to

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Profit

17,699

19,586

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment Total other comprehensive income

Comprehensive income (Breakdown)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent Comprehensive income attributable to minority interests

(322)(276)

(322)(276)

17,37619,309

16,40518,011

9711,298

-7-

(3) Changes in Net Assets

FY2018 (January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018)

(Million yen)

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders'

equity

Balance at the beginning of

5,338

5,474

128,609

(80,118)

59,303

current period

Changes of items during the

period

Dividends paid

(2,133)

(2,133)

Profit attributable to

16,585

16,585

owners of parent

Sales of shares of

18

18

consolidated subsidiaries

Subscription rights to shares

(15)

91

76

Acquisition of treasury shares

Disposal of treasury shares

Transfer of loss on disposal

10

(10)

of treasury shares

Net changes of items other

than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during

13

14,441

91

14,546

the period

Balance at the end of current

5,338

5,487

143,051

(80,027)

73,850

period

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Foreign currency

Accumulated other

Subscription rights

Minority interests

Total net assets

comprehensive

to shares

translation adjustment

income

Balance at the beginning of

32

32

727

2,348

62,412

current period

Changes of items during the

period

Dividends paid

(2,133)

Profit attributable to

16,585

owners of parent

Sales of shares of

18

consolidated subsidiaries

Subscription rights to shares

76

Acquisition of treasury shares

Disposal of treasury shares

Transfer of loss on disposal

of treasury shares

Net changes of items other

(180)

(180)

157

1,173

1,151

than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during

(180)

(180)

157

1,173

15,698

the period

Balance at the end of current

(148)

(148)

885

3,522

78,110

period

-8-

FY2019 (January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019)

(Million yen)

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders'

equity

Balance at the beginning of

5,338

5,487

143,051

(80,027)

73,850

current period

Changes of items during the

period

Dividends paid

(2,134)

(2,134)

Profit attributable to

18,476

18,146

owners of parent

Sales of shares of

consolidated subsidiaries

Subscription rights to shares

(15)

192

176

Acquisition of treasury shares

0

(4,845)

(4,845)

Disposal of treasury shares

16

1

17

Transfer of loss on disposal

(16)

(16)

of treasury shares

Net changes of items other

than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during

15,995

(4,651)

11,344

the period

Balance at the end of current

5,338

5,487

159,046

(84,678)

85,194

period

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Foreign currency

Accumulated other

Subscription rights

Minority interests

Total net assets

comprehensive

to shares

translation adjustment

income

Balance at the beginning of

(148)

(148)

885

3,522

78,110

current period

Changes of items during the

period

Dividends paid

(2,134)

Profit attributable to

18,476

owners of parent

Sales of shares of

consolidated subsidiaries

Subscription rights to shares

176

Acquisition of treasury shares

(4,845)

Disposal of treasury shares

17

Transfer of loss on disposal

(16)

of treasury shares

Net changes of items other

(134)

(134)

(22)

1,469

1,311

than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during

(134)

(134)

(22)

1,469

12,655

the period

Balance at the end of current

(282)

(282)

862

4,991

90,765

period

-9-

(4) Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal Year 2018

Fiscal Year 2019

(From January 1, 2018 to

(From January 1, 2019 to

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Cash flow provided by operating activities:

Profit before income taxes

Depreciation

Share-based compensation expenses Impairment loss

Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities

Losses (gains) on sales of subsidiaries and affiliates

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

Interest and dividend income

Interest expenses

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade

Decrease (increase) in inventories Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade

Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes receivable/payable

Decrease (increase) in other current assets Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities

Other, net

Subtotal

Interest and dividend income received Interest expenses paid

Income taxes paid

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

Cash flow from investing activities:

Payments into time deposits

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits Net decrease (increase) in short-term investment securities

Gain on liquidation on Investment securities Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

Purchase of long-term prepaid expenses Payments for lease and guarantee deposits Proceeds from collection of lease and guarantee deposits

Proceeds from shares of subsidiaries and affiliates due to change in consolidation coverage

Other, net

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

25,430

27,677

1,263

954

233

153

1,197

1,025

31

(89)

49

56

(91)

(157)

5

28

(14)

6

(1,342)

4,632

2

23

2,796

(3,110)

245

983

(179)

(256)

307

103

388

126

30,324

32,158

87

153

(5)

(28)

(8,518)

(8,636)

21,889

23,646

(2,215)

(5,479)

2,989

2,672

251

94

365

(2,267)

(3,838)

(465)

(362)

(91)

(135)

1

17

(89)

8

(1,423)(7,121)

-10-

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal Year 2018

Fiscal Year 2019

(From January 1, 2018 to

(From January 1, 2019 to

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Cash flow from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans

(200)

payable

Proceeds from long-term loans payable

150

200

Repayments of long-term loans payable

(158)

(218)

Purchase of treasury shares

(4,843)

Proceeds from non-controlling shareholders

216

167

payable

Cash dividends paid

(2,128)

(2,130)

Other, net

(83)

(237)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing

(2,203)

(7,061)

activities

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and

(391)

(337)

cash equivalents

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash

17,870

9,125

equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

55,786

73,656

period

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

73,656

82,782

-11-

(5) Notes on consolidated financial statements

(Notes on the Going-concern Assumption) None

(Changes in Accounting Policies)

None

(Changes in accounting estimates)

We have applied "Partial revision to 'Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting'" (ASBJ Statement No. 28 February 16, 2018), etc., from the beginning of the first quarter consolidated accounting period. Deferred tax assets are shown in the category of investments and other assets, and deferred tax liabilities are shown in the category of noncurrent liabilities.

(Changes in display method) None

(Restatements) None

(Segment Information) (Segment Information)

I Fiscal Year 2018 for the period from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018

Description has been omitted since the GungHo Group operates under a single segment.

  1. Fiscal Year 2019 for the period from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 Description has been omitted since the GungHo Group operates under a single segment.

(Relevant information)

I Fiscal year 2018 for the period from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018

1. Information by product and service

Information on each product and service has been omitted because net sales to external customers in a single product or service category accounted for more than 90% of net sales in the consolidated statement of income.

2. Information by region

(1) Net sales

(Millions of yen)

Japan

Asia

North America

Other regions

Total

59,541

29,263

2,967

328

92,101

(Note) Net sales are

based on customer locations and are classified by country or region.

(2) Tangible Fixed Assets

(Millions of yen)

Japan

Asia

North America

Other regions

Total

174

120

30

-

325

-12-

3. Information by major customers

(Millions of yen)

Customer name

Net sales

Apple Inc.

48,463

Google Inc.

30,347

Note: Both Apple Inc. and Google Inc. are platform providers and their revenue from the Company consists primarily of service fees related to games that the Company provides to general customers.

  1. Fiscal year 2019 for the period from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019

1. Information by products and services

Information on each product and service has been omitted because net sales to external customers in a single product or service category accounted for more than 90% of net sales in the consolidated statement of income.

2. Information by region

(1) Net sales

(Millions of yen)

Japan

Asia

North America

Other regions

Total

64,680

26,763

7,916

2,032

101,392

(Note) Net sales are

based on customer locations and are classified by country or region.

(2) Tangible fixed assets

(Millions of yen)

Japan

Asia

North America

Other regions

Total

150

450

145

-

746

3. Information by major customers

(Millions of yen)

Customer name

Net sales

Apple Inc.

54,773

Google Inc.

31,895

Note: Both Apple Inc. and Google Inc. are platform providers and their revenue from the Company is primarily service fees related to games that the Company provides to general customers.

(Information concerning impairment loss on fixed assets by reportable segment)

  1. Fiscal year 2018 for the period from January 31, 2018 to December 31, 2018 Description has been omitted since the GungHo Group operates under a single segment.
  1. Fiscal Year 2019 for the period from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 Description has been omitted since the GungHo Group operates under a single segment.

(Information concerning goodwill amortization and unamortized balance by reportable segment)

  1. Fiscal year 2018 for the period from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018

Description has been omitted since the GungHo Group operates under a single segment. II Fiscal Year 2019 for the period from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019

Description has been omitted since the GungHo Group operates under a single segment.

-13-

(Per share information)

Fiscal Year 2018

Fiscal Year 2019

(From January 1, 2018 to

(From January 1, 2019 to

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Net assets per share

1,035.90

yen

1,218.59

yen

Net income per share

233.17

yen

258.04

yen

Fully-diluted net income per share

232.21 yen

256.97 yen

Notes: 1. The basis for calculating net assets per share is as follows.

Item

Fiscal Year 2018

Fiscal Year 2019

(From January 1, 2018 to

(From January 1, 2019 to

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Total Net Assets (Million yen)

78,110

90,765

Net assets attributable to common

73,702

84,912

stock (Million yen)

Major breakdown for differences

(Million yen)

Stock option

885

862

Minority interests

3,522

4,991

Number of issued shares of common

95,210,316

95,210,316

stock (shares)

Number of shares used in the

calculation of net assets per share

71,148,573

69,680,498

(shares)

2. The basis for calculating net income per share and fully-diluted net income per share is as follows.

Fiscal Year 2018

Fiscal Year 2019

(From January 1, 2018 to

(From January 1, 2019 to

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Net income per share

Net income in the consolidated income

16,585

18,146

statements (Million yen)

Net income attributable to common stock

16,585

18,146

(Million yen)

Average number of shares outstanding

71,132,380

70,323,450

during the period (shares)

Fully-diluted net income per share

Increase in the number of common stocks

293,065

292,965

(shares)

Stock acquisition rights of the above

(293,065)

(292,965)

shares

Description of latent shares which were not

taken into account in the calculation of fully-

diluted net income per share because of no

dilution effect

3. Effective July 1, 2019, share consolidation was implemented at a ratio of 1 share per 10 shares of common stock. Net income per share net assets , Net income per share and diluted net income per share are calculated on the assumption that the share consolidation was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

(Significant Subsequent Events) N/A

-14-

Disclaimer

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 08:05:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMEN
03:06aGUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice Regarding Dividend from Retained Earnings
PU
03:06aGUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice regarding the Setting of Limits for Acquisi..
PU
03:06aGUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice Regarding Differences between Results for t..
PU
03:06aGUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice Regarding Selection of Outside Director Can..
PU
03:06aGUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended December 3..
PU
2019GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019GOE : TEPPEN Crowns TEPPEN World Championship WINNER as First World Champion and..
BU
2019GOE : TEPPEN Celebrates 4M Downloads with December Update, Featuring Free Pack T..
BU
2019GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Nero and ‘The Devils Awaken' Expansion Now A..
BU
2019GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : highly popular puzzle RPG “Puzzle & Dragons&..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 107 B
EBIT 2019 31 108 M
Net income 2019 20 483 M
Finance 2019 87 349 M
Yield 2019 1,48%
P/E ratio 2019 6,91x
P/E ratio 2020 9,26x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 141 B
Technical analysis trends GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2 650,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 026,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuki Morishita President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuya Sakai CFO, Director, GM-Finance & Accounting
Taizo Son Non-Executive Director
Yoshinori Kitamura Director & General Manager-GV Business
Masato Ochi Director & General Manager-Customer Service
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-10.95%1 283
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD5.69%47 010
NETEASE, INC.,14.46%44 910
NEXON CO., LTD.18.83%13 313
NCSOFT CORP--.--%11 234
WUHU SANQI INTRCTV ENT NTWK TCH GRP COLD--.--%10 738
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group