GungHo Online Entertainment : Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(Amounts below one million yen are omitted.)
1. Consolidated Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(% figure represents the year-on-year change)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
December 31,
101,392
10.1
28,349
6.7
28,617
7.3
18,146
9.4
2019
Fiscal year ended
December 31,
92,101
(0.2)
26,577
(22.7)
26,659
(22.4)
16,585
(25.9)
2018
(Note) Comprehensive
Fiscal year ended
19,309 million yen
Fiscal year ended
17,376 million yen
income
December 31, 2019
11.1%
December 31, 2018
(25.3%)
Profit per share
Diluted net profit
Shareholders'
Total assets
Net sales
equity:
Ordinary profit
Operating profit
per share
Net profit margin
margin
margin
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
December 31,
258.04
256.97
22.9
28.5
28.0
2019
Fiscal year ended
December 31,
233.17
232.21
24.9
30.6
28.9
2018
(Note) Effective July 1, 2019, share consolidation was implemented at a ratio of 1 share per 10 shares of common stock. Net income per share and diluted net income per share are calculated on the assumption that the share consolidation was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Net assets per share
ratio
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
December 31,
105,008
90,765
80.9
1,218.59
2019
Fiscal year ended
December 31,
96,032
78,110
76.7
1,035.90
2018
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
Fiscal year ended
84,912 million
Fiscal year ended
73,702 million
December 31, 2019
yen
December 31, 2018
yen
(Note) Effective July 1, 2019, share consolidation was implemented at a ratio of 1 share per 10 shares of common stock. Net income per share net assets are calculated on the assumption that the share consolidation was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
(3) Status of consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Balance of cash and
cash equivalents at the
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
end of the year
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
December 31,
23,646
(7,121)
(7,061)
82,782
2019
Fiscal year ended
December 31,
21,889
(1,423)
(2,203)
73,656
2018
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
Total
Dividend
Dividend on
dividends
payout ratio
equity ratio
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
Total
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of
%
%
yen
Fiscal year ended
December 31,
-
0.00
-
3.00
3.00
2,134
12.9
3.2
2018
Fiscal year ended
December 31,
-
0.00
-
30.00
30.00
2,090
11.6
2.7
2019
Fiscal year ending
December 31,
-
-
-
-
-
-
2020 (Forecast)
(Note1) Effective July 1, 2019, share consolidation was implemented at a ratio of 1 share per 10 shares of common stock. Accordingly, the year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 is shown in the amount based on the said share consolidation.
Furthermore, the year-end dividend per share calculated on a post-share consolidation basis amounts to ¥30.00 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
(Note2) Dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 have yet to be determined.
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020 (From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
The GungHo Group engages in the content business that is highly novel in nature and is subject to facing sudden, short-term changes in the operating environment. Since this makes it difficult to calculate proper and rational earnings forecasts, the Company adopts the policy of providing timely disclosure of financial results and summary of operations on a quarterly basis while refraining from disclosing its full-year consolidated earnings forecast.
(3) Number of shares of common stock issued
Number of shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
Average number of shares during the period
Fiscal year
Fiscal year
ended
95,210,316shares
ended
95,210,316shares
December
December
31, 2019
31, 2018
Fiscal year
Fiscal year
ended
25,529,818shares
ended
24,061,743shares
December
December
31, 2019
31, 2018
Fiscal year
Fiscal year
ended
70,323,450shares
ended
71,132,380shares
December
December
31, 2019
31, 2018
(Note) Effective July 1, 2019, share consolidation was implemented at a ratio of 1 share per 10 shares of common stock. Number of shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the period, number of treasury shares at the end of the period and average number of shares during the period are calculated on the assumption that the share consolidation was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
(Reference) Summary of non-consolidated operating results
1. Non-consolidated Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended December 12, 2019 (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
(% figure represents the year-on-year change)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Net profit
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
December 31,
67,870
8.9
24,144
1.0
24,255
1.1
16,391
6.8
2019
Fiscal year ended
December 31,
62,340
(18.6)
23,906
(29.7)
23,981
(29.4)
15,351
(22.0)
2018
Net profit per share
Diluted net profit per
share
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
December 31,
233.09
232.12
2019
Fiscal year ended
December 31,
215.82
214.94
2018
(Note) Effective July 1, 2019, share consolidation was implemented at a ratio of 1 share per 10 shares of common stock. Net profit per share and Diluted net profit per share are calculated on the assumption that the share consolidation was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Net assets per share
ratio
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
December 31,
92,432
84,601
90.6
1,201.76
2019
Fiscal year ended
December 31,
81,865
75,034
90.6
1,042.17
2018
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2019
83,739 million yen
December 31, 2018
74,149 million yen
(Note) Effective July 1, 2019, share consolidation was implemented at a ratio of 1 share per 10 shares of common stock. Net income per share net assets are calculated on the assumption that the share consolidation was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
This report of consolidated financial results is outside scope of the audit review process of Certified Public Accountants and Auditor.
Appropriate use of earnings forecast and other matters to note
This document contains forward-looking statements including forecasts in relation to the results of operations and they are based on information available to the Company at the time of preparing the document along with certain assumptions that are deemed to be rational. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements due to various factors. For the assumptions underlying the earnings forecast presented and other information regarding the use of such forecasts, please refer to "Overview of Operating Results for the current fiscal year" on page 2 of the Appendix.
The Company plans on holding a financial results briefing session for investors as follows. All documents distributed at the briefing session will be posted on the company's website after the briefing session is held.
Financial results briefing session for institutional investors and analysts: Thursday, February 13, 2020
GRAVITY Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary of our company, has not yet determined its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, due to delays in auditing operations in China caused by the novel coronavirus. As a result, there is a possibility that net sales, sales cost, and other items will fluctuate in the future.
(1) Overview of Operating Results for the current fiscal year
In the Japanese game market, the mobile game market continued to gradually expand, and the home console game software market also remained firm. As a result, the domestic game market in 2018 increased by 6.1% year on year to 1.6704 trillion yen*1.
Meanwhile, the global game market has also seen continued growth, and, along with the proliferation and expansion of smartphones, the global game content market in 2018 increased by 20.9% year-on-year to 13.1774 trillion yen*1. Following this, further expansion is expected in the console game market and the PC online game market.
Amidst these conditions, our company continued to concentrate on game development with a focus on global distribution in aim of the "creation of new value," and in order to "maximization of existing value", we have worked to maintain as well as expand MAU (Monthly Active Users: the number of users who log into the game at least once a month) and have made efforts to strengthen the brands of each of our games.
As for existing games, "Puzzle & Dragons" (referred to as "P&D" henceforth) has had continuous updates and events held, such as adding new dungeons, improving game contents, collaborating with famous characters from other companies, and holding e-sports events, all with the main objective of providing players with the ability to have continued long-term enjoyment of the game. Sales for "P&D" have been favorable due to the implementation of initiatives aimed at reinvigorating MAU as well as the continuous implementation of measures to capture new users, including the production of a TV anime series. Additionally, "the latest entry in the 'P&D' series, 'Puzzle & Dragons GOLD' for the Nintendo Switch™" went on sale on January 15, 2020. As for new games, the MAU for "Ragnarok Masters," which began service in Japan on June 5, 2019, has remained firm due to the implementation of in-game events and TV commercials. "TEPPEN," a card game developed jointly with Capcom Co. Ltd. for smartphones, began service on July 4, 2019*2 in North America and Europe, and on August 8 in Asia and Japan. The total number of downloads of "TEPPEN" exceeded 4 million as of November 19, 2019, due to the active hosting of e-sports events both within and outside of Japan as well as due to the implementation of advertising campaigns, including TV commercials.
Regarding subsidiary-related business, sales of "Ragnarok M: Eternal Love" (distributed by GRAVITY Co., Ltd.) in regions where the game is currently being distributed have settled compared to its sales when first distributed, but ongoing updates and events have resulted in stable sales, and it continues to contribute to our group's consolidated results.
As a result, net sales for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 amounted to 101,392 million yen, (an increase of 10.1% year-on-year). Operating profit was 28,349 million yen, (an increase of 6.7% year-on-year), ordinary profit was 28,617 million yen, (an increase of 7.3% year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent came to 18,146 million yen, an increase of 9.4% from a year earlier.
The GungHo Group is a single-segment company; therefore, no segment information is disclosed.
*1: Famitsu Game White Paper 2019
*2: Pacific Daylight Time
(2) Overview of Financial Position for the current fiscal year
Total assets as of December 31, 2019 were 105,008 million yen, an increase of 8,976 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to the increase in cash and deposit when the Company recognized the profit attributable to owners of parent.
Total liabilities were 14,242 million yen, a decrease of 3,679 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily attributable to a decrease in notes and accounts payable-trade.
Total net assets were 90,765 million yen, an increase of 12,655 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to an increase in retained earnings when the Company recognized the profit attributable to owners of parent.
(3) Overview of the cash flow for the current fiscal year
Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter "Funds") as of December 31, 2019 were 82,782 million yen, up 9,125 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.
Cash flow conditions for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and relevant factors are described below.
(Cash flows from operating activities)
Funds obtained from operating activities were 23,646 million yen.
This was mainly because the Company recorded a profit before income taxes and minority interests of 27,677 million yen and payment of income taxes amounted to 8,636 million yen.
(Cash flows from investing activities)
Funds used for investing activities were 7,121 million yen.
This was mainly due to a net increase in time deposits of 2,806 million yen, resulting from deposit and withdrawal transaction, and the purchase for tangible and intangible assets of 3,838 million yen.
(Cash flows from financing activities)
Funds used for financing activities were 7,061 million yen.
This was mainly due to the acquisition of treasury shares of 4,843 and the payment of 2,130 million yen for dividends.
(4) Forward-looking statements
The GungHo Group engages in the content business that is highly novel in nature and is subject to facing sudden, short-term changes in the operating environment. Since this makes it difficult to calculate proper and rational earnings forecasts, the Company adopts the policy of providing timely disclosure of financial results and summary of operations on a quarterly basis while refraining from disclosing its full-year consolidated earnings forecast.
2. Basic stance on selection of accounting standards
The Company currently adopts the Japanese accounting standards.
The Company's policy is to consider adopting international accounting standards in view of domestic and global situations in future.
3. Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal Year 2018
Fiscal Year 2019
(As of December 31, 2018)
(As of December 31, 2019)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
74,322
86,225
Accounts receivable-trade
11,739
6,775
Securities
394
282
Merchandise
2
3
Work in process
68
43
Other
1,608
1,525
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(11)
(16)
Total current assets
88,125
94,840
Non-current assets
Total property, plant and equipment
325
746
Intangible assets
Software
141
265
Software in progress
1,821
3,287
Other
115
124
Total intangible assets
2,077
3,678
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
74
72
Deferred tax assets
2,434
2,669
Other
2,995
3,000
Total investments and other assets
5,503
5,742
Total non-current assets
7,906
10,168
Total assets
96,032
105,008
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal Year 2018
Fiscal Year 2019
(As of December 31, 2018)
(As of December 31, 2019)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable-trade
6,725
3,303
Current portion of long-term loans
159
125
payable
Income taxes payable
4,427
4,086
Provision for bonuses
7
8
Other
5,454
5,803
Total current liabilities
16,774
13,327
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
132
148
Other
1,014
766
Total non-current liabilities
1,147
914
Total liabilities
17,922
14,242
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
5,338
5,338
Capital surplus
5,487
5,487
Retained earnings
143,051
159,046
Treasury shares
(80,027)
(84,678)
Total shareholders' equity
73,850
85,194
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(148)
(282)
Total accumulated other comprehensive
(148)
(282)
income
Subscription rights to shares
885
862
Minority interests
3,522
4,991
Total net assets
78,110
90,765
Total liabilities and net assets
96,032
105,008
(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal Year 2018
Fiscal Year 2019
(From January 1, 2018 to
(From January 1, 2019 to
December 31, 2018)
December 31, 2019)
Net sales
92,101
101,392
Cost of sales
42,640
48,168
Gross profit
49,460
53,223
Selling, general and administrative expenses
22,883
24,874
Operating profit
26,577
28,349
Non-operating income
Interest income
91
157
Foreign exchange gains
―
106
Other
29
52
Total non-operating profit
120
316
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
5
28
Treasury stock acquisition costs
―
13
Foreign exchange losses
29
―
Other
2
5
Total non-operating expenses
38
48
Ordinary profit
26,659
28,617
Extraordinary income
Gain on liquidation on Investment securities
―
89
Total extraordinary income
―
89
Extraordinary losses
Impairment loss
1,197
1,029
Loss on valuation of investment securities
31
―
Total extraordinary losses
1,229
1,029
Profit before income taxes
25,430
27,677
Income taxes-current
8,268
8,363
Income taxes-deferred
(537)
(271)
Total income taxes
7,730
8,091
Profit
17,699
19,586
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling
1,113
1,440
interests
Profit attributable to owners of parent
16,585
18,146
Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal Year 2018
Fiscal Year 2019
(From January 1, 2018 to
(From January 1, 2019 to
December 31, 2018)
December 31, 2019)
Profit
17,699
19,586
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustment Total other comprehensive income
Comprehensive income (Breakdown)
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent Comprehensive income attributable to minority interests
(322)(276)
(322)(276)
17,37619,309
16,40518,011
9711,298
(3) Changes in Net Assets
FY2018 (January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018)
(Million yen)
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders'
equity
Balance at the beginning of
5,338
5,474
128,609
(80,118)
59,303
current period
Changes of items during the
period
Dividends paid
(2,133)
(2,133)
Profit attributable to
16,585
16,585
owners of parent
Sales of shares of
18
18
consolidated subsidiaries
Subscription rights to shares
(15)
91
76
Acquisition of treasury shares
―
Disposal of treasury shares
―
Transfer of loss on disposal
10
(10)
―
of treasury shares
Net changes of items other
than shareholders' equity
Total changes of items during
―
13
14,441
91
14,546
the period
Balance at the end of current
5,338
5,487
143,051
(80,027)
73,850
period
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Foreign currency
Accumulated other
Subscription rights
Minority interests
Total net assets
comprehensive
to shares
translation adjustment
income
Balance at the beginning of
32
32
727
2,348
62,412
current period
Changes of items during the
period
Dividends paid
(2,133)
Profit attributable to
16,585
owners of parent
Sales of shares of
18
consolidated subsidiaries
Subscription rights to shares
76
Acquisition of treasury shares
―
Disposal of treasury shares
―
Transfer of loss on disposal
―
of treasury shares
Net changes of items other
(180)
(180)
157
1,173
1,151
than shareholders' equity
Total changes of items during
(180)
(180)
157
1,173
15,698
the period
Balance at the end of current
(148)
(148)
885
3,522
78,110
period
FY2019 (January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019)
(Million yen)
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders'
equity
Balance at the beginning of
5,338
5,487
143,051
(80,027)
73,850
current period
Changes of items during the
period
Dividends paid
(2,134)
(2,134)
Profit attributable to
18,476
18,146
owners of parent
Sales of shares of
―
consolidated subsidiaries
Subscription rights to shares
(15)
192
176
Acquisition of treasury shares
0
(4,845)
(4,845)
Disposal of treasury shares
16
1
17
Transfer of loss on disposal
(16)
(16)
of treasury shares
Net changes of items other
than shareholders' equity
Total changes of items during
―
―
15,995
(4,651)
11,344
the period
Balance at the end of current
5,338
5,487
159,046
(84,678)
85,194
period
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Foreign currency
Accumulated other
Subscription rights
Minority interests
Total net assets
comprehensive
to shares
translation adjustment
income
Balance at the beginning of
(148)
(148)
885
3,522
78,110
current period
Changes of items during the
period
Dividends paid
(2,134)
Profit attributable to
18,476
owners of parent
Sales of shares of
―
consolidated subsidiaries
Subscription rights to shares
176
Acquisition of treasury shares
(4,845)
Disposal of treasury shares
17
Transfer of loss on disposal
(16)
of treasury shares
Net changes of items other
(134)
(134)
(22)
1,469
1,311
than shareholders' equity
Total changes of items during
(134)
(134)
(22)
1,469
12,655
the period
Balance at the end of current
(282)
(282)
862
4,991
90,765
period
(4) Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal Year 2018
Fiscal Year 2019
(From January 1, 2018 to
(From January 1, 2019 to
December 31, 2018)
December 31, 2019)
Cash flow provided by operating activities:
Profit before income taxes
Depreciation
Share-based compensation expenses Impairment loss
Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities
Losses (gains) on sales of subsidiaries and affiliates
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
Interest and dividend income
Interest expenses
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade
Decrease (increase) in inventories Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade
Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes receivable/payable
Decrease (increase) in other current assets Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities
Other, net
Subtotal
Interest and dividend income received Interest expenses paid
Income taxes paid
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Cash flow from investing activities:
Payments into time deposits
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits Net decrease (increase) in short-term investment securities
Gain on liquidation on Investment securities Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
Purchase of long-term prepaid expenses Payments for lease and guarantee deposits Proceeds from collection of lease and guarantee deposits
Proceeds from shares of subsidiaries and affiliates due to change in consolidation coverage
Other, net
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
25,430
27,677
1,263
954
233
153
1,197
1,025
31―
―
(89)
49
56
(91)
(157)
5
28
(14)
6
(1,342)
4,632
2
23
2,796
(3,110)
245
983
(179)
(256)
307
103
388
126
30,324
32,158
87
153
(5)
(28)
(8,518)
(8,636)
21,889
23,646
(2,215)
(5,479)
2,989
2,672
251
94
365―
(2,267)
(3,838)
(465)
(362)
(91)
(135)
1
17
―
(89)
8―
(1,423)(7,121)
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal Year 2018
Fiscal Year 2019
(From January 1, 2018 to
(From January 1, 2019 to
December 31, 2018)
December 31, 2019)
Cash flow from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans
(200)
―
payable
Proceeds from long-term loans payable
150
200
Repayments of long-term loans payable
(158)
(218)
Purchase of treasury shares
―
(4,843)
Proceeds from non-controlling shareholders
216
167
payable
Cash dividends paid
(2,128)
(2,130)
Other, net
(83)
(237)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing
(2,203)
(7,061)
activities
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and
(391)
(337)
cash equivalents
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash
17,870
9,125
equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
55,786
73,656
period
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
73,656
82,782
(5) Notes on consolidated financial statements
(Notes on the Going-concern Assumption) None
(Changes in Accounting Policies)
None
(Changes in accounting estimates)
We have applied "Partial revision to 'Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting'" (ASBJ Statement No. 28 February 16, 2018), etc., from the beginning of the first quarter consolidated accounting period. Deferred tax assets are shown in the category of investments and other assets, and deferred tax liabilities are shown in the category of noncurrent liabilities.
(Changes in display method) None
(Restatements) None
(Segment Information) (Segment Information)
I Fiscal Year 2018 for the period from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018
Description has been omitted since the GungHo Group operates under a single segment.
Fiscal Year 2019 for the period from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 Description has been omitted since the GungHo Group operates under a single segment.
(Relevant information)
I Fiscal year 2018 for the period from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018
1. Information by product and service
Information on each product and service has been omitted because net sales to external customers in a single product or service category accounted for more than 90% of net sales in the consolidated statement of income.
2. Information by region
(1) Net sales
(Millions of yen)
Japan
Asia
North America
Other regions
Total
59,541
29,263
2,967
328
92,101
(Note) Net sales are
based on customer locations and are classified by country or region.
(2) Tangible Fixed Assets
(Millions of yen)
Japan
Asia
North America
Other regions
Total
174
120
30
-
325
3. Information by major customers
(Millions of yen)
Customer name
Net sales
Apple Inc.
48,463
Google Inc.
30,347
Note: Both Apple Inc. and Google Inc. are platform providers and their revenue from the Company consists primarily of service fees related to games that the Company provides to general customers.
Fiscal year 2019 for the period from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019
1. Information by products and services
Information on each product and service has been omitted because net sales to external customers in a single product or service category accounted for more than 90% of net sales in the consolidated statement of income.
2. Information by region
(1) Net sales
(Millions of yen)
Japan
Asia
North America
Other regions
Total
64,680
26,763
7,916
2,032
101,392
(Note) Net sales are
based on customer locations and are classified by country or region.
(2) Tangible fixed assets
(Millions of yen)
Japan
Asia
North America
Other regions
Total
150
450
145
-
746
3. Information by major customers
(Millions of yen)
Customer name
Net sales
Apple Inc.
54,773
Google Inc.
31,895
Note: Both Apple Inc. and Google Inc. are platform providers and their revenue from the Company is primarily service fees related to games that the Company provides to general customers.
(Information concerning impairment loss on fixed assets by reportable segment)
Fiscal year 2018 for the period from January 31, 2018 to December 31, 2018 Description has been omitted since the GungHo Group operates under a single segment.
Fiscal Year 2019 for the period from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 Description has been omitted since the GungHo Group operates under a single segment.
(Information concerning goodwill amortization and unamortized balance by reportable segment)
Fiscal year 2018 for the period from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018
Description has been omitted since the GungHo Group operates under a single segment. II Fiscal Year 2019 for the period from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019
Description has been omitted since the GungHo Group operates under a single segment.
(Per share information)
Fiscal Year 2018
Fiscal Year 2019
(From January 1, 2018 to
(From January 1, 2019 to
December 31, 2018)
December 31, 2019)
Net assets per share
1,035.90
yen
1,218.59
yen
Net income per share
233.17
yen
258.04
yen
Fully-diluted net income per share
232.21 yen
256.97 yen
Notes: 1. The basis for calculating net assets per share is as follows.
Item
Fiscal Year 2018
Fiscal Year 2019
(From January 1, 2018 to
(From January 1, 2019 to
December 31, 2018)
December 31, 2019)
Total Net Assets (Million yen)
78,110
90,765
Net assets attributable to common
73,702
84,912
stock (Million yen)
Major breakdown for differences
(Million yen)
Stock option
885
862
Minority interests
3,522
4,991
Number of issued shares of common
95,210,316
95,210,316
stock (shares)
Number of shares used in the
calculation of net assets per share
71,148,573
69,680,498
(shares)
2. The basis for calculating net income per share and fully-diluted net income per share is as follows.
Fiscal Year 2018
Fiscal Year 2019
(From January 1, 2018 to
(From January 1, 2019 to
December 31, 2018)
December 31, 2019)
Net income per share
Net income in the consolidated income
16,585
18,146
statements (Million yen)
Net income attributable to common stock
16,585
18,146
(Million yen)
Average number of shares outstanding
71,132,380
70,323,450
during the period (shares)
Fully-diluted net income per share
Increase in the number of common stocks
293,065
292,965
(shares)
Stock acquisition rights of the above
(293,065)
(292,965)
shares
Description of latent shares which were not
taken into account in the calculation of fully-
―
―
diluted net income per share because of no
dilution effect
3. Effective July 1, 2019, share consolidation was implemented at a ratio of 1 share per 10 shares of common stock. Net income per share net assets , Net income per share and diluted net income per share are calculated on the assumption that the share consolidation was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
