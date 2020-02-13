GungHo Online Entertainment : Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 0 02/13/2020 | 03:06am EST Send by mail :

Financial Results of Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 [Japanese GAAP] (Consolidated) February 13, 2020 Name of listed company: GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 3765 URL: http://www.gungho.co.jp/ Representative: Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director & President, CEO Contact: Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager of Finance Accounting Division TEL: 03-6895-1650 Annual general shareholders' meeting date: March 30, 2020 Securities report issuing date: March 30, 2020 Dividend payment date: March 16, 2020 Supplemental information for financial statements: Yes Financial results briefing session: Yes (For institutional investors and analysts) (Amounts below one million yen are omitted.) 1. Consolidated Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (1) Consolidated operating results (% figure represents the year-on-year change) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Fiscal year ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % December 31, 101,392 10.1 28,349 6.7 28,617 7.3 18,146 9.4 2019 Fiscal year ended December 31, 92,101 (0.2) 26,577 (22.7) 26,659 (22.4) 16,585 (25.9) 2018 (Note) Comprehensive Fiscal year ended 19,309 million yen Fiscal year ended 17,376 million yen income December 31, 2019 11.1% December 31, 2018 (25.3%) Profit per share Diluted net profit Shareholders' Total assets Net sales equity: Ordinary profit Operating profit per share Net profit margin margin margin Fiscal year ended Yen Yen % % % December 31, 258.04 256.97 22.9 28.5 28.0 2019 Fiscal year ended December 31, 233.17 232.21 24.9 30.6 28.9 2018 (Note) Effective July 1, 2019, share consolidation was implemented at a ratio of 1 share per 10 shares of common stock. Net income per share and diluted net income per share are calculated on the assumption that the share consolidation was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year. (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity Net assets per share ratio Fiscal year ended Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen December 31, 105,008 90,765 80.9 1,218.59 2019 Fiscal year ended December 31, 96,032 78,110 76.7 1,035.90 2018 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: Fiscal year ended 84,912 million Fiscal year ended 73,702 million December 31, 2019 yen December 31, 2018 yen (Note) Effective July 1, 2019, share consolidation was implemented at a ratio of 1 share per 10 shares of common stock. Net income per share net assets are calculated on the assumption that the share consolidation was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year. (3) Status of consolidated cash flows Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the operating activities investing activities financing activities end of the year Fiscal year ended Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen December 31, 23,646 (7,121) (7,061) 82,782 2019 Fiscal year ended December 31, 21,889 (1,423) (2,203) 73,656 2018 2. Dividends Dividends per share Total Dividend Dividend on dividends payout ratio equity ratio 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter Total (Consolidated) (Consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of % % yen Fiscal year ended December 31, - 0.00 - 3.00 3.00 2,134 12.9 3.2 2018 Fiscal year ended December 31, - 0.00 - 30.00 30.00 2,090 11.6 2.7 2019 Fiscal year ending December 31, - - - - - - 2020 (Forecast) (Note1) Effective July 1, 2019, share consolidation was implemented at a ratio of 1 share per 10 shares of common stock. Accordingly, the year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 is shown in the amount based on the said share consolidation. Furthermore, the year-end dividend per share calculated on a post-share consolidation basis amounts to ¥30.00 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. (Note2) Dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 have yet to be determined. 3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020 (From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) The GungHo Group engages in the content business that is highly novel in nature and is subject to facing sudden, short-term changes in the operating environment. Since this makes it difficult to calculate proper and rational earnings forecasts, the Company adopts the policy of providing timely disclosure of financial results and summary of operations on a quarterly basis while refraining from disclosing its full-year consolidated earnings forecast. *Notes (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (Changes in scope of : No consolidation of specified subsidiaries.) (2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements 1) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards : No 2) Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than 1) : No 3) Changes in accounting estimates : No 4) Restatements : No (3) Number of shares of common stock issued Number of shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period Average number of shares during the period Fiscal year Fiscal year ended 95,210,316shares ended 95,210,316shares December December 31, 2019 31, 2018 Fiscal year Fiscal year ended 25,529,818shares ended 24,061,743shares December December 31, 2019 31, 2018 Fiscal year Fiscal year ended 70,323,450shares ended 71,132,380shares December December 31, 2019 31, 2018 (Note) Effective July 1, 2019, share consolidation was implemented at a ratio of 1 share per 10 shares of common stock. Number of shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the period, number of treasury shares at the end of the period and average number of shares during the period are calculated on the assumption that the share consolidation was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year. (Reference) Summary of non-consolidated operating results 1. Non-consolidated Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended December 12, 2019 (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (1) Non-consolidated operating results (% figure represents the year-on-year change) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Net profit Fiscal year ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % December 31, 67,870 8.9 24,144 1.0 24,255 1.1 16,391 6.8 2019 Fiscal year ended December 31, 62,340 (18.6) 23,906 (29.7) 23,981 (29.4) 15,351 (22.0) 2018 Net profit per share Diluted net profit per share Fiscal year ended Yen Yen December 31, 233.09 232.12 2019 Fiscal year ended December 31, 215.82 214.94 2018 (Note) Effective July 1, 2019, share consolidation was implemented at a ratio of 1 share per 10 shares of common stock. Net profit per share and Diluted net profit per share are calculated on the assumption that the share consolidation was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year. (2) Non-consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity Net assets per share ratio Fiscal year ended Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen December 31, 92,432 84,601 90.6 1,201.76 2019 Fiscal year ended December 31, 81,865 75,034 90.6 1,042.17 2018 (Reference) Shareholders' equity:Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 83,739 million yen December 31, 2018 74,149 million yen (Note) Effective July 1, 2019, share consolidation was implemented at a ratio of 1 share per 10 shares of common stock. Net income per share net assets are calculated on the assumption that the share consolidation was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This report of consolidated financial results is outside scope of the audit review process of Certified Public Accountants and Auditor.

Appropriate use of earnings forecast and other matters to note

This document contains forward-looking statements including forecasts in relation to the results of operations and they are based on information available to the Company at the time of preparing the document along with certain assumptions that are deemed to be rational. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements due to various factors. For the assumptions underlying the earnings forecast presented and other information regarding the use of such forecasts, please refer to "Overview of Operating Results for the current fiscal year" on page 2 of the Appendix. The Company plans on holding a financial results briefing session for investors as follows. All documents distributed at the briefing session will be posted on the company's website after the briefing session is held. Financial results briefing session for institutional investors and analysts: Thursday, February 13, 2020 GRAVITY Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary of our company, has not yet determined its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, due to delays in auditing operations in China caused by the novel coronavirus. As a result, there is a possibility that net sales, sales cost, and other items will fluctuate in the future.

Table of Contents for Appendix 1. Overview of Operating Results.................................................................................................................. 2 (1) Overview of Operating Results for the current fiscal year..................................................................... 2 (2) Overview of Financial Position for the current fiscal year ..................................................................... 2 (3) Overview of the cash flow for the current fiscal year............................................................................. 3 (4) Forward-looking statements ................................................................................................................. 3 2. Basic stance on selection of accounting standards................................................................................... 3 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and principal notes............................................................................ 4 (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets............................................................................................................... 4 (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income .......... 6 (3) Changes in Net Assets ......................................................................................................................... 8 (4) Consolidated Cash Flow Statements.................................................................................................. 10 (5) Notes on consolidated financial statements ...................................................................................... 12 (Notes on Going-concern Assumption)................................................................................................. 12 (Changes in Accounting Policies) ......................................................................................................... 12 (Changes in accounting estimates) ...................................................................................................... 12 (Restatements)..................................................................................................................................... 12 (Segment Information).......................................................................................................................... 12 (Per share information)......................................................................................................................... 14 (Significant Subsequent Events)........................................................................................................... 14 -1- 1. Overview of Operating Results (1) Overview of Operating Results for the current fiscal year In the Japanese game market, the mobile game market continued to gradually expand, and the home console game software market also remained firm. As a result, the domestic game market in 2018 increased by 6.1% year on year to 1.6704 trillion yen*1. Meanwhile, the global game market has also seen continued growth, and, along with the proliferation and expansion of smartphones, the global game content market in 2018 increased by 20.9% year-on-year to 13.1774 trillion yen*1. Following this, further expansion is expected in the console game market and the PC online game market. Amidst these conditions, our company continued to concentrate on game development with a focus on global distribution in aim of the "creation of new value," and in order to "maximization of existing value", we have worked to maintain as well as expand MAU (Monthly Active Users: the number of users who log into the game at least once a month) and have made efforts to strengthen the brands of each of our games. As for existing games, "Puzzle & Dragons" (referred to as "P&D" henceforth) has had continuous updates and events held, such as adding new dungeons, improving game contents, collaborating with famous characters from other companies, and holding e-sports events, all with the main objective of providing players with the ability to have continued long-term enjoyment of the game. Sales for "P&D" have been favorable due to the implementation of initiatives aimed at reinvigorating MAU as well as the continuous implementation of measures to capture new users, including the production of a TV anime series. Additionally, "the latest entry in the 'P&D' series, 'Puzzle & Dragons GOLD' for the Nintendo Switch™" went on sale on January 15, 2020. As for new games, the MAU for "Ragnarok Masters," which began service in Japan on June 5, 2019, has remained firm due to the implementation of in-game events and TV commercials. "TEPPEN," a card game developed jointly with Capcom Co. Ltd. for smartphones, began service on July 4, 2019*2 in North America and Europe, and on August 8 in Asia and Japan. The total number of downloads of "TEPPEN" exceeded 4 million as of November 19, 2019, due to the active hosting of e-sports events both within and outside of Japan as well as due to the implementation of advertising campaigns, including TV commercials. Regarding subsidiary-related business, sales of "Ragnarok M: Eternal Love" (distributed by GRAVITY Co., Ltd.) in regions where the game is currently being distributed have settled compared to its sales when first distributed, but ongoing updates and events have resulted in stable sales, and it continues to contribute to our group's consolidated results. As a result, net sales for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 amounted to 101,392 million yen, (an increase of 10.1% year-on-year). Operating profit was 28,349 million yen, (an increase of 6.7% year-on-year), ordinary profit was 28,617 million yen, (an increase of 7.3% year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent came to 18,146 million yen, an increase of 9.4% from a year earlier. The GungHo Group is a single-segment company; therefore, no segment information is disclosed. *1: Famitsu Game White Paper 2019 *2: Pacific Daylight Time (2) Overview of Financial Position for the current fiscal year Total assets as of December 31, 2019 were 105,008 million yen, an increase of 8,976 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to the increase in cash and deposit when the Company recognized the profit attributable to owners of parent. Total liabilities were 14,242 million yen, a decrease of 3,679 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily attributable to a decrease in notes and accounts payable-trade. -2- Total net assets were 90,765 million yen, an increase of 12,655 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to an increase in retained earnings when the Company recognized the profit attributable to owners of parent. (3) Overview of the cash flow for the current fiscal year Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter "Funds") as of December 31, 2019 were 82,782 million yen, up 9,125 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. Cash flow conditions for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and relevant factors are described below. (Cash flows from operating activities) Funds obtained from operating activities were 23,646 million yen. This was mainly because the Company recorded a profit before income taxes and minority interests of 27,677 million yen and payment of income taxes amounted to 8,636 million yen. (Cash flows from investing activities) Funds used for investing activities were 7,121 million yen. This was mainly due to a net increase in time deposits of 2,806 million yen, resulting from deposit and withdrawal transaction, and the purchase for tangible and intangible assets of 3,838 million yen. (Cash flows from financing activities) Funds used for financing activities were 7,061 million yen. This was mainly due to the acquisition of treasury shares of 4,843 and the payment of 2,130 million yen for dividends. (4) Forward-looking statements The GungHo Group engages in the content business that is highly novel in nature and is subject to facing sudden, short-term changes in the operating environment. Since this makes it difficult to calculate proper and rational earnings forecasts, the Company adopts the policy of providing timely disclosure of financial results and summary of operations on a quarterly basis while refraining from disclosing its full-year consolidated earnings forecast. 2. Basic stance on selection of accounting standards The Company currently adopts the Japanese accounting standards. The Company's policy is to consider adopting international accounting standards in view of domestic and global situations in future. -3- 3. Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of yen) Fiscal Year 2018 Fiscal Year 2019 (As of December 31, 2018) (As of December 31, 2019) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 74,322 86,225 Accounts receivable-trade 11,739 6,775 Securities 394 282 Merchandise 2 3 Work in process 68 43 Other 1,608 1,525 Allowance for doubtful accounts (11) (16) Total current assets 88,125 94,840 Non-current assets Total property, plant and equipment 325 746 Intangible assets Software 141 265 Software in progress 1,821 3,287 Other 115 124 Total intangible assets 2,077 3,678 Investments and other assets Investment securities 74 72 Deferred tax assets 2,434 2,669 Other 2,995 3,000 Total investments and other assets 5,503 5,742 Total non-current assets 7,906 10,168 Total assets 96,032 105,008 -4- (Millions of yen) Fiscal Year 2018 Fiscal Year 2019 (As of December 31, 2018) (As of December 31, 2019) Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable-trade 6,725 3,303 Current portion of long-term loans 159 125 payable Income taxes payable 4,427 4,086 Provision for bonuses 7 8 Other 5,454 5,803 Total current liabilities 16,774 13,327 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans payable 132 148 Other 1,014 766 Total non-current liabilities 1,147 914 Total liabilities 17,922 14,242 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 5,338 5,338 Capital surplus 5,487 5,487 Retained earnings 143,051 159,046 Treasury shares (80,027) (84,678) Total shareholders' equity 73,850 85,194 Accumulated other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustment (148) (282) Total accumulated other comprehensive (148) (282) income Subscription rights to shares 885 862 Minority interests 3,522 4,991 Total net assets 78,110 90,765 Total liabilities and net assets 96,032 105,008 -5- (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income (Millions of yen) Fiscal Year 2018 Fiscal Year 2019 (From January 1, 2018 to (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) December 31, 2019) Net sales 92,101 101,392 Cost of sales 42,640 48,168 Gross profit 49,460 53,223 Selling, general and administrative expenses 22,883 24,874 Operating profit 26,577 28,349 Non-operating income Interest income 91 157 Foreign exchange gains ― 106 Other 29 52 Total non-operating profit 120 316 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 5 28 Treasury stock acquisition costs ― 13 Foreign exchange losses 29 ― Other 2 5 Total non-operating expenses 38 48 Ordinary profit 26,659 28,617 Extraordinary income Gain on liquidation on Investment securities ― 89 Total extraordinary income ― 89 Extraordinary losses Impairment loss 1,197 1,029 Loss on valuation of investment securities 31 ― Total extraordinary losses 1,229 1,029 Profit before income taxes 25,430 27,677 Income taxes-current 8,268 8,363 Income taxes-deferred (537) (271) Total income taxes 7,730 8,091 Profit 17,699 19,586 Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling 1,113 1,440 interests Profit attributable to owners of parent 16,585 18,146 -6- Statements of Comprehensive Income (Millions of yen) Fiscal Year 2018 Fiscal Year 2019 (From January 1, 2018 to (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) December 31, 2019) Profit 17,699 19,586 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustment Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income (Breakdown) Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent Comprehensive income attributable to minority interests (322)(276) (322)(276) 17,37619,309 16,40518,011 9711,298 -7- (3) Changes in Net Assets FY2018 (January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018) (Million yen) Shareholders' equity Capital stock Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity Balance at the beginning of 5,338 5,474 128,609 (80,118) 59,303 current period Changes of items during the period Dividends paid (2,133) (2,133) Profit attributable to 16,585 16,585 owners of parent Sales of shares of 18 18 consolidated subsidiaries Subscription rights to shares (15) 91 76 Acquisition of treasury shares ― Disposal of treasury shares ― Transfer of loss on disposal 10 (10) ― of treasury shares Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity Total changes of items during ― 13 14,441 91 14,546 the period Balance at the end of current 5,338 5,487 143,051 (80,027) 73,850 period Accumulated other comprehensive income Foreign currency Accumulated other Subscription rights Minority interests Total net assets comprehensive to shares translation adjustment income Balance at the beginning of 32 32 727 2,348 62,412 current period Changes of items during the period Dividends paid (2,133) Profit attributable to 16,585 owners of parent Sales of shares of 18 consolidated subsidiaries Subscription rights to shares 76 Acquisition of treasury shares ― Disposal of treasury shares ― Transfer of loss on disposal ― of treasury shares Net changes of items other (180) (180) 157 1,173 1,151 than shareholders' equity Total changes of items during (180) (180) 157 1,173 15,698 the period Balance at the end of current (148) (148) 885 3,522 78,110 period -8- FY2019 (January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019) (Million yen) Shareholders' equity Capital stock Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity Balance at the beginning of 5,338 5,487 143,051 (80,027) 73,850 current period Changes of items during the period Dividends paid (2,134) (2,134) Profit attributable to 18,476 18,146 owners of parent Sales of shares of ― consolidated subsidiaries Subscription rights to shares (15) 192 176 Acquisition of treasury shares 0 (4,845) (4,845) Disposal of treasury shares 16 1 17 Transfer of loss on disposal (16) (16) of treasury shares Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity Total changes of items during ― ― 15,995 (4,651) 11,344 the period Balance at the end of current 5,338 5,487 159,046 (84,678) 85,194 period Accumulated other comprehensive income Foreign currency Accumulated other Subscription rights Minority interests Total net assets comprehensive to shares translation adjustment income Balance at the beginning of (148) (148) 885 3,522 78,110 current period Changes of items during the period Dividends paid (2,134) Profit attributable to 18,476 owners of parent Sales of shares of ― consolidated subsidiaries Subscription rights to shares 176 Acquisition of treasury shares (4,845) Disposal of treasury shares 17 Transfer of loss on disposal (16) of treasury shares Net changes of items other (134) (134) (22) 1,469 1,311 than shareholders' equity Total changes of items during (134) (134) (22) 1,469 12,655 the period Balance at the end of current (282) (282) 862 4,991 90,765 period -9- (4) Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (Millions of yen) Fiscal Year 2018 Fiscal Year 2019 (From January 1, 2018 to (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) December 31, 2019) Cash flow provided by operating activities: Profit before income taxes Depreciation Share-based compensation expenses Impairment loss Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities Losses (gains) on sales of subsidiaries and affiliates Foreign exchange losses (gains) Interest and dividend income Interest expenses Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade Decrease (increase) in inventories Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes receivable/payable Decrease (increase) in other current assets Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities Other, net Subtotal Interest and dividend income received Interest expenses paid Income taxes paid Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Cash flow from investing activities: Payments into time deposits Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits Net decrease (increase) in short-term investment securities Gain on liquidation on Investment securities Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Purchase of long-term prepaid expenses Payments for lease and guarantee deposits Proceeds from collection of lease and guarantee deposits Proceeds from shares of subsidiaries and affiliates due to change in consolidation coverage Other, net Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 25,430 27,677 1,263 954 233 153 1,197 1,025 31― ― (89) 49 56 (91) (157) 5 28 (14) 6 (1,342) 4,632 2 23 2,796 (3,110) 245 983 (179) (256) 307 103 388 126 30,324 32,158 87 153 (5) (28) (8,518) (8,636) 21,889 23,646 (2,215) (5,479) 2,989 2,672 251 94 365― (2,267) (3,838) (465) (362) (91) (135) 1 17 ― (89) 8― (1,423)(7,121) -10- (Millions of yen) Fiscal Year 2018 Fiscal Year 2019 (From January 1, 2018 to (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) December 31, 2019) Cash flow from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans (200) ― payable Proceeds from long-term loans payable 150 200 Repayments of long-term loans payable (158) (218) Purchase of treasury shares ― (4,843) Proceeds from non-controlling shareholders 216 167 payable Cash dividends paid (2,128) (2,130) Other, net (83) (237) Net cash provided by (used in) financing (2,203) (7,061) activities Effect of exchange rate change on cash and (391) (337) cash equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash 17,870 9,125 equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of 55,786 73,656 period Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 73,656 82,782 -11- (5) Notes on consolidated financial statements (Notes on the Going-concern Assumption) None (Changes in Accounting Policies) None (Changes in accounting estimates) We have applied "Partial revision to 'Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting'" (ASBJ Statement No. 28 February 16, 2018), etc., from the beginning of the first quarter consolidated accounting period. Deferred tax assets are shown in the category of investments and other assets, and deferred tax liabilities are shown in the category of noncurrent liabilities. (Changes in display method) None (Restatements) None (Segment Information) (Segment Information) I Fiscal Year 2018 for the period from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 Description has been omitted since the GungHo Group operates under a single segment. Fiscal Year 2019 for the period from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 Description has been omitted since the GungHo Group operates under a single segment. (Relevant information) I Fiscal year 2018 for the period from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 1. Information by product and service Information on each product and service has been omitted because net sales to external customers in a single product or service category accounted for more than 90% of net sales in the consolidated statement of income. 2. Information by region (1) Net sales (Millions of yen) Japan Asia North America Other regions Total 59,541 29,263 2,967 328 92,101 (Note) Net sales are based on customer locations and are classified by country or region. (2) Tangible Fixed Assets (Millions of yen) Japan Asia North America Other regions Total 174 120 30 - 325 -12- 3. Information by major customers (Millions of yen) Customer name Net sales Apple Inc. 48,463 Google Inc. 30,347 Note: Both Apple Inc. and Google Inc. are platform providers and their revenue from the Company consists primarily of service fees related to games that the Company provides to general customers. Fiscal year 2019 for the period from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 1. Information by products and services Information on each product and service has been omitted because net sales to external customers in a single product or service category accounted for more than 90% of net sales in the consolidated statement of income. 2. Information by region (1) Net sales (Millions of yen) Japan Asia North America Other regions Total 64,680 26,763 7,916 2,032 101,392 (Note) Net sales are based on customer locations and are classified by country or region. (2) Tangible fixed assets (Millions of yen) Japan Asia North America Other regions Total 150 450 145 - 746 3. Information by major customers (Millions of yen) Customer name Net sales Apple Inc. 54,773 Google Inc. 31,895 Note: Both Apple Inc. and Google Inc. are platform providers and their revenue from the Company is primarily service fees related to games that the Company provides to general customers. (Information concerning impairment loss on fixed assets by reportable segment) Fiscal year 2018 for the period from January 31, 2018 to December 31, 2018 Description has been omitted since the GungHo Group operates under a single segment. Fiscal Year 2019 for the period from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 Description has been omitted since the GungHo Group operates under a single segment. (Information concerning goodwill amortization and unamortized balance by reportable segment) Fiscal year 2018 for the period from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 Description has been omitted since the GungHo Group operates under a single segment. II Fiscal Year 2019 for the period from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 Description has been omitted since the GungHo Group operates under a single segment. -13- (Per share information) Fiscal Year 2018 Fiscal Year 2019 (From January 1, 2018 to (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) December 31, 2019) Net assets per share 1,035.90 yen 1,218.59 yen Net income per share 233.17 yen 258.04 yen Fully-diluted net income per share 232.21 yen 256.97 yen Notes: 1. The basis for calculating net assets per share is as follows. Item Fiscal Year 2018 Fiscal Year 2019 (From January 1, 2018 to (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) December 31, 2019) Total Net Assets (Million yen) 78,110 90,765 Net assets attributable to common 73,702 84,912 stock (Million yen) Major breakdown for differences (Million yen) Stock option 885 862 Minority interests 3,522 4,991 Number of issued shares of common 95,210,316 95,210,316 stock (shares) Number of shares used in the calculation of net assets per share 71,148,573 69,680,498 (shares) 2. The basis for calculating net income per share and fully-diluted net income per share is as follows. Fiscal Year 2018 Fiscal Year 2019 (From January 1, 2018 to (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) December 31, 2019) Net income per share Net income in the consolidated income 16,585 18,146 statements (Million yen) Net income attributable to common stock 16,585 18,146 (Million yen) Average number of shares outstanding 71,132,380 70,323,450 during the period (shares) Fully-diluted net income per share Increase in the number of common stocks 293,065 292,965 (shares) Stock acquisition rights of the above (293,065) (292,965) shares Description of latent shares which were not taken into account in the calculation of fully- ― ― diluted net income per share because of no dilution effect 3. Effective July 1, 2019, share consolidation was implemented at a ratio of 1 share per 10 shares of common stock. Net income per share net assets , Net income per share and diluted net income per share are calculated on the assumption that the share consolidation was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year. (Significant Subsequent Events) N/A -14- Attachments Original document

