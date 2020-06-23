GungHo Online Entertainment : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020

Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020

[Japanese GAAP] (Consolidated)

June 23, 2020

(Amounts are rounded off to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated financial results for the 1st quarter of fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 through

March 31, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate the changes from previous year)

Net sales Millions of yen

Operating profitOrdinary profitQuarterly net profit

%Millions of yen

%Millions of yen

%

Three months ended March 31, 2020 Three months ended March 31, 2019

19,982 -43.0

5,270 -59.5

5,345 -59.2

3,402 -59.9

35,073

13,003 101.3

13,089 108.7

8,485 109.4

(Note) Comprehensive income

Three months ended 3,040 millions of yen

Three months ended 9,186 millions of yenMarch 31, 2020

(-66.9%)March 31, 2019

(126.0%)

Quarterly net profit per share Diluted quarterly net profit per share Three months ended March 31, 2020 Three months ended March 31, 2019 Yen 49.11 119.24 Yen 48.91 118.76

(Note)Effective July 1, 2019, share consolidation was implemented at a ratio of 1 share per 10 shares of common stock. Accordingly, quarterly net profit per share and diluted quarterly net profit per share are calculated on the assumption that share consolidation was implemented at the beginning of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Three months ended March 31, 2020 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 Millions of yen 100,948 105,008 Millions of yen 88,881 90,765 % 82.1 80.9 (Note) Total equity

Three months ended 82,936 millions of yen Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

84,912 millions of yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per share 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter Total Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 Fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 Yen ― ― Yen 0.00 Yen ― Yen 30.00 Yen 30.00 Fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (Forecast) ― ― ― ―

(Note2) Effective July 1, 2019, share consolidation was implemented at a ratio of 1 share per 10 shares of common stock. Accordingly, this share consolidation has been taken into account for the amount listed under the year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

(Note3) Dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 have yet to be determined.

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020 (From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

The GungHo Group engages in the content business that is highly novel in nature and is subject to facing sudden, short-term changes in the operating environment. Since this makes it difficult to calculate proper and rational earnings forecasts, the Company adopts the policy of providing timely disclosure of financial results and summary of operations on a quarterly basis while refraining from disclosing its full-year consolidated earnings forecast.

(4) Number of shares of common stock issued

1) Number of shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

3) Average number of shares during the first quarter

As of March 31, 2020 95,210,316 Shares Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 95,210,316 shares As of March 31, 2020 27,336,253 Shares Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 25,529,818 shares As of March 31, 2020 69,278,373 shares As of March 31, 2019 71,162,866 Shares

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter

(1) Description of Operating Results

The Japanese game market grew 6.1% year-on-year to 1.6704 trillion yen*1 in 2018, supported by a moderate expansion of the mobile-game market and strong sales of home-console game software. Meanwhile, the global game market has also seen continued growth, and along with the growing popularity and proliferation of smartphones, the global game-content market in 2018 increased by 20.9% year-on-year to 13.1774 trillion yen*1. The home-console game market and the PC online-game market also continue to grow. However, with the spread of COVID-19 infections, there are concerns that the global economy will worsen, and the future outlook is uncertain.

Against this backdrop, in the 1st quarter under review, our group recorded lower net sales year-on-year primarily for the smartphone games "Puzzle & Dragons" (referred to as "P&D" henceforth) and "Ragnarok M: Eternal Love." However, our company continued to concentrate on game development with a focus on global distribution for the "creation of new value." Additionally, in order to "maximization of existing value," we have worked to maintain and expand MAU (Monthly Active Users: the number of users who log into a game at least once a month), and we have made efforts to strengthen the brands of each of our games.

As for existing games, a steady stream of updates and events have been held for "P&D," such as adding new dungeons, improving game content, and collaborating with famous characters from other companies, all with the main objective of providing players with the ability to have continued long-term enjoyment of the game. With February 20, 2020 marking the 8th anniversary since the start of P&D's service, an event to commemorate this anniversary was held, and MAU has remained steady. Additionally, the latest entry in the "P&D" series, "Puzzles & Dragons GOLD" for the Nintendo Switch™, was released on January 15, 2020. The MAU for "Ragnarok Masters," which began service in Japan on June 5, 2019, continues to be stable due to the continuous updates and in-game events. As for new games, we plan to simultaneously distribute the Ninja Gum Battle Action game "Ninjala" for Nintendo Switch™ in North America, Europe, Asia, and Japan on June 25, 2020*2. Regarding subsidiary-related business, the trend has continued to be steady and firm due to continuous updates and events for "Ragnarok M: Eternal Love," which is being distributed by GRAVITY Co., Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries.

As a result, the Company's consolidated results of operations for the period under review were as follows. Net sales decreased 43.0% year-on-year to JPY 19,982 million, operating profit decreased 59.5% year-on-year to JPY 5,270 million, ordinary profit decreased 59.2% year-on-year to JPY 5,345 million, and quarterly net profit attributable to owners of parent company decreased 59.9% year-on-year to JPY 3,402 million.

The GungHo Group is a single-segment company; therefore, no segment information is disclosed.

*1 "Famitsu" 2019 Game White Paper

*2 Japan Standard Time

(2) Description of Financial Position

Total assets for the period under review stood at JPY 100,948 million, a decrease of JPY 4,060 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly attributable to a decrease in cash and deposits.

Total liabilities amounted to JPY 12,067 million, a decrease of JPY 2,175 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily attributable to a decrease in income taxes payable due to the payment of income taxes.

Total net assets came to JPY 88,881 million, a decrease of JPY 1,884 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to purchase of treasury stock and the payment of dividends.

(3) Information Related to the Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Future Projections

The GungHo Group engages in the content business that is highly novel in nature and is subject to facing sudden, short-term changes in the operating environment. Since this makes it difficult to calculate proper and rational earnings forecasts, the Company adopts the policy of providing timely disclosure of financial results and summary of operations on a quarterly basis while refraining from disclosing its full-year consolidated earnings forecast.