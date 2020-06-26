Log in
GungHo Online Entertainment : Ippon! Ninjala Surpasses 1 Million Downloads in Just 16 Hours After Launch

06/26/2020 | 07:01am EDT

The Bubblegum Arena Brawler Launched June 24th and is Available for Free on the Nintendo Switch

GungHo Online Entertainment (GOE) released its bubblegum arena brawler Ninjala exclusively for the Nintendo Switch - and in less than a day since launch, the game has already surpassed 1 million downloads! To celebrate this achievement, all players will receive 100 Jala.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200626005072/en/

GungHo Online Entertainment - Ninjala 1 Million Downloads (Graphic: Business Wire)

GungHo Online Entertainment - Ninjala 1 Million Downloads (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ninjala, a free to play title, features two exciting multiplayer modes including an eight-player arena battle and a 4v4 team battle, as well as a single-player training mode and Story Mode DLC. To join the more than 1 million players since launch, download the game here. Check out the launch trailer here.

“We knew players of all ages would love Ninjala’s special blend of colorful fun and ninja combat, but this reception is both incredibly exciting and humbling,” said Kazuki Morishita, President & CEO of GungHo Online Entertainment. “We’re completely blown away by the support from this community and amazed by how quickly it grew!”

Players can access Ninjala from the Nintendo eShop with an internet connection and a Nintendo account. A Nintendo Switch Online subscription is not required to play Ninjala. To learn more about Ninjala, visit the official website, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube. Find additional assets for the game here.

ABOUT GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT AMERICA

GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc. (GOEA) is a multiplatform publisher dedicated to delivering the best titles, content, and support for the online gaming community. Established in 2012 and led by former Square Enix U.S.A. and XSEED Games executive Jun Iwasaki, GOEA is the US division of GungHo Online Entertainment (GOE), an established Japanese publisher. GOEA’s content partners include leading developers Grasshopper Manufacture, SUPERTRICK GAMES, Game Arts, Acquire, and Gravity, all of which are subsidiaries of GOE. GOEA publishes and distributes network-oriented games for console, handheld, mobile, tablet, and MMO-style games for PC. GOEA is located in El Segundo, CA. For more information, visit www.gunghoonline.com.

Trademarks are property of their respective owners. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
