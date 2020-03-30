GungHo Online Entertainment : Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.

March 30, 2020 To whom it may concern Company name GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. Representative Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director & President, CEO (Securities code: 3765) Contact person Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager of Finance Accounting Division (TEL：03-6895-1650)

Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") announces "Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc." with regard to its other affiliated company Belleisle Japan Inc. and SON Financial Inc. as follows:

1. Names of the parent company, controlling shareholder (excluding parent company) and other affiliated companies.

As of December 31, 2019

Parent company, etc. Relationship Share of voting rights (%) Stock exchanges Direct Indirect Total on which shares are listed Other Belleisle Japan Inc. affiliated - 26.76 26.76 - company Other SON Financial Inc. affiliated 26.31 - 26.31 - company

2. Name of enterprise deemed to have the most significant effect on the listed company, among the parent company, etc. and the reason for it

Name of enterprise

Belleisle Japan Inc.

ii. Reason

The ratio of the enterprise's voting rights in the Company is higher compared to its other shareholders.

3. Position of listed company within the parent company, etc. or group and relationship with other listed companies and parent company, etc.

Belleisle Japan Inc. holds 26.76% of the voting rights in the Company and falls under the category of its other affiliated company. While, with regard to the Company's business operation, a Belleisle Japan Inc. officer concurrently serves as a Director of the Company, no constraint is imposed on its operating activities and business decision-making, and its independence is secured.