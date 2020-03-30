Log in
GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(3765)
GungHo Online Entertainment : Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.

03/30/2020 | 02:33am EDT

March 30, 2020

To whom it may concern

Company name

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Representative

Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director &

President, CEO

(Securities code: 3765)

Contact person

Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General

Manager of Finance Accounting Division

(TEL03-6895-1650)

Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") announces "Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc." with regard to its other affiliated company Belleisle Japan Inc. and SON Financial Inc. as follows:

1. Names of the parent company, controlling shareholder (excluding parent company) and other affiliated companies.

As of December 31, 2019

Parent company, etc.

Relationship

Share of voting rights (%)

Stock exchanges

Direct

Indirect

Total

on which shares

are listed

Other

Belleisle Japan Inc.

affiliated

-

26.76

26.76

-

company

Other

SON Financial Inc.

affiliated

26.31

-

26.31

-

company

2. Name of enterprise deemed to have the most significant effect on the listed company, among the parent company, etc. and the reason for it

  1. Name of enterprise

Belleisle Japan Inc.

ii. Reason

The ratio of the enterprise's voting rights in the Company is higher compared to its other shareholders.

3. Position of listed company within the parent company, etc. or group and relationship with other listed companies and parent company, etc.

Belleisle Japan Inc. holds 26.76% of the voting rights in the Company and falls under the category of its other affiliated company. While, with regard to the Company's business operation, a Belleisle Japan Inc. officer concurrently serves as a Director of the Company, no constraint is imposed on its operating activities and business decision-making, and its independence is secured.

(State of concurrent serves of officer)

(As of December 31, 2019)

Title

Name

Title in the parent company

Reason for

and affiliated companies

assumption

Belleisle Japan Inc.

To obtain advice and

proposal based on

Director

Taizo Son

Representative Director

management and

(Part-time)

SON Financial Inc.

abundant expertise

Representative Director

and experience.

*1 Total of 9 directors

and 3 auditors of the Company, 1 director is a member of the parent

company, etc.

*2 Mr. Taizo Son retired from Director of the company at the 23rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 30.

Disclaimer

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 06:32:07 UTC
