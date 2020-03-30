GungHo Online Entertainment : Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.

|
March 30, 2020
To whom it may concern
Company name
GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.
Representative
Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director &
|
President, CEO
(Securities code: 3765)
Contact person
Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General
Manager of Finance Accounting Division
(TEL：03-6895-1650)
Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.
GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") announces "Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc." with regard to its other affiliated company Belleisle Japan Inc. and SON Financial Inc. as follows:
1. Names of the parent company, controlling shareholder (excluding parent company) and other affiliated companies.
As of December 31, 2019
Parent company, etc.
Relationship
Share of voting rights (%)
Stock exchanges
Direct
Indirect
Total
on which shares
are listed
Other
Belleisle Japan Inc.
affiliated
-
26.76
26.76
-
company
Other
SON Financial Inc.
affiliated
26.31
-
26.31
-
company
2. Name of enterprise deemed to have the most significant effect on the listed company, among the parent company, etc. and the reason for it
-
Name of enterprise
Belleisle Japan Inc.
ii. Reason
The ratio of the enterprise's voting rights in the Company is higher compared to its other shareholders.
3. Position of listed company within the parent company, etc. or group and relationship with other listed companies and parent company, etc.
Belleisle Japan Inc. holds 26.76% of the voting rights in the Company and falls under the category of its other affiliated company. While, with regard to the Company's business operation, a Belleisle Japan Inc. officer concurrently serves as a Director of the Company, no constraint is imposed on its operating activities and business decision-making, and its independence is secured.
(State of concurrent serves of officer)
(As of December 31, 2019)
Title
Name
Title in the parent company
Reason for
and affiliated companies
assumption
Belleisle Japan Inc.
To obtain advice and
proposal based on
Director
Taizo Son
Representative Director
management and
(Part-time)
SON Financial Inc.
abundant expertise
Representative Director
and experience.
*1 Total of 9 directors
and 3 auditors of the Company, 1 director is a member of the parent
company, etc.
*2 Mr. Taizo Son retired from Director of the company at the 23rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 30.
Disclaimer
Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 06:32:07 UTC