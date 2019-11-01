GungHo Online Entertainment: Nero and ‘The Devils Awaken' Expansion Now Available for TEPPEN

Players Can Log In Now for Free Rewards

Dante isn’t TEPPEN’s only demon-hunting Hero in the ultimate card battle game anymore.

GungHo Online Entertainment (GOE) (TOKYO:3765) today released Nero from the Devil May Cry series, as well as his ‘The Devils Awaken’ card expansion, for the Capcom co-developed TEPPEN.

Players can now get their hands on the new Hero, experiment with his Hero Arts, and craft exciting decks within the expansion. Nero also comes to the game with a bounty of rewards and login bonuses. Players will have access to a series of event missions, which will award them with Souls, Zenny, Pack Tickets, and Jewels for completion.

Finally, with the release of Nero and ‘The Devils Awaken’, GOE is revealing that TEPPEN is now available on the Amazon Appstore, bringing the worldwide smash hit to an even wider audience.

New users who download TEPPEN on the Amazon Appstore before Jan. 1, 2020 can earn 30 ‘CORE’ Pack Tickets, 10 ‘DAY OF NIGHTMARES’ Pack Tickets, and 3,200 Souls. Plus, existing players can earn 3,200 souls by switching to the Amazon Appstore version.

ABOUT TEPPEN

There’s only one way to Rise to the Top - playing TEPPEN! TEPPEN is the Ultimate Card Battle game where units you command operate in real time, featuring dynamic action with over-the-top attacks blowing up your screen. With astonishing graphics and a cutting-edge battle system, TEPPEN is the card game to end all other card games! Command popular Heroes (characters) from Monster Hunter, Devil May Cry, Street Fighter, Resident Evil, and other series in All-Star action from Capcom's finest!

