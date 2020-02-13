GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice Regarding Differences between Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 and Previous Fiscal Year Results.
0
02/13/2020 | 03:06am EST
February 13, 2020
To whom it may concern
Company name
GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.
Representative
Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director & President, CEO
(Securities code：3765)
Contact person
Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager of
Finance Accounting Division
(TEL：03-6895-1650)
Notice Regarding Differences between Results for the Fiscal Year Ended
December 31, 2018 and Previous Fiscal Year Results.
GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that differences have arisen between the results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) and those for the previous fiscal year.
1. Differences between the results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (consolidated) and those for the previous fiscal year (consolidated)
(Unit: millions of yen)
Net sales
Operating
Ordinary
Net income
Net income
income
income
per share
Fiscal year ended
101,392
28,349
28,617
18,146
258.04 yen
December 31, 2019 (A)
Fiscal year ended
92,101
26,577
26,659
16,585
233.17 yen
December 31, 2018 (B)
Change (A - B)
9,291
1,771
1,957
1,560
24.87 yen
Change (%)
10.1%
6.7%
7.3%
9.4%
10.7%
2. Reasons for differences
As for existing games, "Puzzle & Dragons" (referred to as "P&D" henceforth) has had continuous updates and events held, such as adding new dungeons, improving game contents, collaborating with famous characters from other companies, and holding e-sports events, all with the main objective of providing players with the ability to have continued long-term enjoyment of the game. Sales for "P&D" have been favorable due to the implementation of initiatives aimed at reinvigorating MAU as well as the continuous implementation of measures to capture new users, including the production of a TV anime series. Additionally, "the latest entry in the 'P&D' series, 'Puzzle & Dragons GOLD' for the Nintendo Switch™" went on sale on January 15, 2020.
As for new games, the MAU for "Ragnarok Masters," which began service in Japan on June 5, 2019, has remained firm due to the implementation of in-game events and TV commercials. "TEPPEN," a card game developed jointly with Capcom Co. Ltd. for smartphones, began service on July 4, 2019*2 in North America and Europe, and on August 8 in Asia and Japan. The total number of downloads of "TEPPEN" exceeded 4 million as of
November 19, 2019, due to the active hosting of e-sports events both within and outside of Japan as well as due to the implementation of advertising campaigns, including TV commercials.
Regarding subsidiary-related business, sales of "Ragnarok M: Eternal Love" (distributed by GRAVITY Co., Ltd.) in regions where the game is currently being distributed have settled compared to its sales when first distributed, but ongoing updates and events have resulted in stable sales, and it continues to contribute to our group's consolidated results.
Accordingly, net sales of the year increased year on year, as mainly smartphone games have kept steady revenue.
Operating income, ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent increased year-on-year respectively as a result of the above-mentioned increase in net sales.
Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 08:05:10 UTC