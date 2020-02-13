GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice Regarding Differences between Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 and Previous Fiscal Year Results.

February 13, 2020 To whom it may concern Company name GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. Representative Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director & President, CEO (Securities code：3765) Contact person Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager of Finance Accounting Division (TEL：03-6895-1650)

Notice Regarding Differences between Results for the Fiscal Year Ended

December 31, 2018 and Previous Fiscal Year Results.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that differences have arisen between the results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) and those for the previous fiscal year.

1. Differences between the results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (consolidated) and those for the previous fiscal year (consolidated)

(Unit: millions of yen)

Net sales Operating Ordinary Net income Net income income income per share Fiscal year ended 101,392 28,349 28,617 18,146 258.04 yen December 31, 2019 (A) Fiscal year ended 92,101 26,577 26,659 16,585 233.17 yen December 31, 2018 (B) Change (A - B) 9,291 1,771 1,957 1,560 24.87 yen Change (%) 10.1% 6.7% 7.3% 9.4% 10.7%

2. Reasons for differences

As for existing games, "Puzzle & Dragons" (referred to as "P&D" henceforth) has had continuous updates and events held, such as adding new dungeons, improving game contents, collaborating with famous characters from other companies, and holding e-sports events, all with the main objective of providing players with the ability to have continued long-term enjoyment of the game. Sales for "P&D" have been favorable due to the implementation of initiatives aimed at reinvigorating MAU as well as the continuous implementation of measures to capture new users, including the production of a TV anime series. Additionally, "the latest entry in the 'P&D' series, 'Puzzle & Dragons GOLD' for the Nintendo Switch™" went on sale on January 15, 2020.

As for new games, the MAU for "Ragnarok Masters," which began service in Japan on June 5, 2019, has remained firm due to the implementation of in-game events and TV commercials. "TEPPEN," a card game developed jointly with Capcom Co. Ltd. for smartphones, began service on July 4, 2019*2 in North America and Europe, and on August 8 in Asia and Japan. The total number of downloads of "TEPPEN" exceeded 4 million as of