GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice Regarding Dividend from Retained Earnings

February 13, 2020 To Whom it May Concern Company name GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. Representative Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director & President, CEO (Securities code：3765) Contact person Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager of Finance Accounting Division (TEL：03-6895-1650)

Notice Regarding Dividend from Retained Earnings

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that it resolved at a Board of Directors meeting held on February 13, 2020 to pay a dividend from retained earnings for the date of record on December 31, 2019 as follows.

1. Details of dividend

Latest Dividend Forecast (Reference) Resolved (Announced on November (Fiscal year ended 14, 2019) December 31, 2018) Date of record December 31, 2019 See left December 31, 2018 Dividend per share 30.00 yen Undecided 3.00 yen Total dividends 2,090million yen － 2,134 million yen Effective date March 16, 2020 － March 6, 2019 Source of dividend Retained earnings － Retained earnings

*Effective July 1, 2019, share consolidation was implemented at a ratio of 1 share per 10 shares of common stock. Accordingly, the year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 is shown in the amount based on the said share consolidation. Furthermore, the year-end dividend per share calculated on a post-share consolidation basis amounts to 30.00 yen for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

2. Reason

The basic policy of the GungHo Group is to achieve increased enterprise value and maximum competitiveness in the future, while deeming profit return to shareholders as one of its significant business management challenges, and to return profits to shareholders in a manner commensurate with its financial results with due regard to the securing of internal reserves for the purpose of attaining an enhanced business management structure.

The Company has a policy to effectively use internal reserves in order to bolster its financial structure and business platform and pursue operations aggressively towards achieving further growth in the future, among others.

According to the above-mentioned dividend policy, the Company intends to pay 30.00 yen per share as ordinary dividend. GungHo will keep on working to further growth in order to meet the expectations of its shareholders.

The Company's Articles of Incorporation provide that it may pay dividends from retained earnings by the resolution of the Board of Directors, without the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders.