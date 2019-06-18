GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice Regarding Results and Completion of Treasury Share Acquisition

June 18, 2019 To whom it may concern Company name GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. Representative Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director & President, CEO (Securities code：3765) Contact person Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager of Finance Accounting Division (TEL：03-6895-1650)

Notice Regarding Results and Completion of Treasury Share Acquisition

(Acquisition of Treasury Shares Pursuant to the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Based on Paragraph 2 of Article 165 of the Companies Act)

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") announces that it has acquired treasury shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act applied by a reading of terms under Paragraph 3 of Article 165 of the Companies Act.

This concludes the treasury share acquisition in accordance with a resolution made by the Board of Directors on March 22, 2019.

1. Type of shares acquired Common shares 2. Acquisition period From June 1, 2019 to June 17, 2019 3. Total number of shares 10,578,800 shares acquired 4. Total acquisition price 3,300,153,600 yen 5. Acquisition method Acquisition on the Tokyo stock exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution regarding acquisition of treasury shares (Announced on March 22, 2019)