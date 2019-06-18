GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice Regarding Results and Completion of Treasury Share Acquisition

|
|
June 18, 2019
|
To whom it may concern
|
|
Company name
|
GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.
|
Representative
|
Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director & President, CEO
|
|
(Securities code：3765)
|
Contact person
|
Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager
|
|
of Finance Accounting Division
|
|
(TEL：03-6895-1650)
Notice Regarding Results and Completion of Treasury Share Acquisition
(Acquisition of Treasury Shares Pursuant to the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Based on Paragraph 2 of Article 165 of the Companies Act)
GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") announces that it has acquired treasury shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act applied by a reading of terms under Paragraph 3 of Article 165 of the Companies Act.
This concludes the treasury share acquisition in accordance with a resolution made by the Board of Directors on March 22, 2019.
|
1.
|
Type of shares acquired
|
Common shares
|
2. Acquisition period
|
From June 1, 2019 to June 17, 2019
|
3.
|
Total number of shares
|
10,578,800 shares
|
|
acquired
|
|
4.
|
Total acquisition price
|
3,300,153,600 yen
|
5. Acquisition method
|
Acquisition on the Tokyo stock exchange
(Reference)
1. Details of the resolution regarding acquisition of treasury shares (Announced on March 22, 2019)
|
(1) Type of shares to be
|
Common shares
|
|
acquired
|
|
(2)
|
Total number of shares to
|
15,000,000 shares (maximum)
|
|
be acquired
|
(2.10% of the total number of shares issued excluding treasury shares)
|
(3)
|
Total acquisition price
|
5,000,000,000 yen (maximum)
|
(4) Acquisition period
|
From May 20, 2019 to June 28, 2019
|
2. Total number and value of shares acquired pursuant to the above resolution
|
(1)
|
Total number of shares to
|
15,000,000 shares
|
|
be acquired
|
|
(2)
|
Total acquisition price
|
4,773,210,000 yen
Disclaimer
Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 07:03:02 UTC