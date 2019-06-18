Log in
GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice Regarding Results and Completion of Treasury Share Acquisition

06/18/2019

June 18, 2019

To whom it may concern

Company name

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Representative

Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director & President, CEO

(Securities code3765)

Contact person

Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager

of Finance Accounting Division

(TEL03-6895-1650)

Notice Regarding Results and Completion of Treasury Share Acquisition

(Acquisition of Treasury Shares Pursuant to the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Based on Paragraph 2 of Article 165 of the Companies Act)

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") announces that it has acquired treasury shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act applied by a reading of terms under Paragraph 3 of Article 165 of the Companies Act.

This concludes the treasury share acquisition in accordance with a resolution made by the Board of Directors on March 22, 2019.

1.

Type of shares acquired

Common shares

2. Acquisition period

From June 1, 2019 to June 17, 2019

3.

Total number of shares

10,578,800 shares

acquired

4.

Total acquisition price

3,300,153,600 yen

5. Acquisition method

Acquisition on the Tokyo stock exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution regarding acquisition of treasury shares (Announced on March 22, 2019)

(1) Type of shares to be

Common shares

acquired

(2)

Total number of shares to

15,000,000 shares (maximum)

be acquired

(2.10% of the total number of shares issued excluding treasury shares)

(3)

Total acquisition price

5,000,000,000 yen (maximum)

(4) Acquisition period

From May 20, 2019 to June 28, 2019

2. Total number and value of shares acquired pursuant to the above resolution

(1)

Total number of shares to

15,000,000 shares

be acquired

(2)

Total acquisition price

4,773,210,000 yen

Disclaimer

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 07:03:02 UTC
About