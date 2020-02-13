GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice Regarding Selection of Outside Director Candidate and Retirement of Director

February 13, 2020 To Whom it May Concern Company name GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. Representative Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director & President, CEO (Securities code：3765) Contact person Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager of Finance Accounting Division (TEL：03-6895-1650)

Notice Regarding Selection of Outside Director Candidate and Retirement of Director

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that it resolved at a Board of Directors meeting held on February 13, 2020 to select a new Outside Director candidate as follows. This selection will likely be officially determined at the Company's 23rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on March 30, 2020 and the ensuing Board of Directors meeting.

In addition, one Director will retire at the close of that Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as follows.

1. Selection of Outside Director candidate (planned date of appointment: March 30, 2020)

Outside Director candidate

Susumu Tanaka

(2) Reason for selection

The Company decided to select the Outside Director candidate with the aim of bolstering its corporate governance structure further, growing continuously and achieving greater enterprise value.

(3) Career history of the Outside Director candidate

Name Career Summary (Date of birth) April, 1976 Joined Nintendo Co., Ltd. July, 2012 Deputy General Manager, Licensing Division Susumu Tanaka June 2013 Director of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (March 11, 1953) General Manager, Licensing Division of June 2018 Nintendo Co., Ltd. Corporate Adviser of Nintendo Co., Ltd.

2. Retirement of Director (planned date of retirement: March 30, 2020)