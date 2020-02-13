GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice Regarding Selection of Outside Director Candidate and Retirement of Director

Log in
02/13/2020 | 03:06am EST

February 13, 2020

To Whom it May Concern

Company name

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Representative

Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director &

President, CEO

(Securities code3765)

Contact person

Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General

Manager of Finance Accounting Division

(TEL03-6895-1650)

Notice Regarding Selection of Outside Director Candidate and Retirement of Director

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that it resolved at a Board of Directors meeting held on February 13, 2020 to select a new Outside Director candidate as follows. This selection will likely be officially determined at the Company's 23rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on March 30, 2020 and the ensuing Board of Directors meeting.

In addition, one Director will retire at the close of that Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as follows.

1. Selection of Outside Director candidate (planned date of appointment: March 30, 2020)

  1. Outside Director candidate

Susumu Tanaka

(2) Reason for selection

The Company decided to select the Outside Director candidate with the aim of bolstering its corporate governance structure further, growing continuously and achieving greater enterprise value.

(3) Career history of the Outside Director candidate

Name

Career Summary

(Date of birth)

April, 1976

Joined Nintendo Co., Ltd.

July, 2012

Deputy General Manager, Licensing Division

Susumu Tanaka

June 2013

Director of Nintendo Co., Ltd.

(March 11, 1953)

General Manager, Licensing Division of

June 2018

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Corporate Adviser of Nintendo Co., Ltd.

2. Retirement of Director (planned date of retirement: March 30, 2020)

  1. Director to retire Taizo Son
  2. Reason of retirement Expiry of tenure

Disclaimer

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 08:05:10 UTC
