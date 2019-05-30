GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice Regarding of Financial Results of Unlisted Parent Company

May 30, 2019 To Whom It May Concern Company name GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. Representative Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director & President, CEO (Securities code: 3765) Contact person Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager of Finance Accounting Division (TEL: 03-6895-1650)

Notice Regarding of Financial Results of Unlisted Parent Company

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") announced the financial results of its parent company, Belleisle Inc., for the year ended February 28, 2019 as follows:

1. Summary of unlisted parent company, etc.

(1) Name Belleisle Inc. (2) Location 1-1, Kanda Awajicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo (3) Representative title/name Representative Director Taizo Son (4) Business content Asset management business (5) Capital stock JPY 80 million

2. Shareholding by shareholder category, major shareholders and directors of the parent company, etc.

(1) Shareholding by shareholder category