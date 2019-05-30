Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  GungHo Online Entertainment Inc    3765   JP3235900002

GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT INC

(3765)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice Regarding of Financial Results of Unlisted Parent Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 02:44am EDT

May 30, 2019

To Whom It May Concern

Company name

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Representative

Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director &

President, CEO

(Securities code: 3765)

Contact person

Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive

General Manager of Finance Accounting Division

(TEL: 03-6895-1650)

Notice Regarding of Financial Results of Unlisted Parent Company

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") announced the financial results of its parent company, Belleisle Inc., for the year ended February 28, 2019 as follows:

1. Summary of unlisted parent company, etc.

(1) Name

Belleisle Inc.

(2)

Location

1-1, Kanda Awajicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Representative title/name

Representative Director Taizo Son

(4)

Business content

Asset management business

(5)

Capital stock

JPY 80 million

2. Shareholding by shareholder category, major shareholders and directors of the parent company, etc.

(1) Shareholding by shareholder category

(As of February 28, 2019)

Stock information

Government

Financial

Foreign company, etc.

Shareholding

Category

and local

Financial

instrument

Other

Individuals

Total

of fractional

Non-

units

public

institution

s business

company

Individuals

and other

individuals

authorities

operator

Number of

1

1

shareholders

Number of

shares

104,060

104,060

owned

(share)

Shareholding

100

100

ratio (%)

(2) Details of major shareholder

(As of February 28, 2019)

Number of shares owned

Shares held as a

Name

Address

percentage of total

(share)

issued shares (%)

Taizo Son

Republic of Singapore

104,060

100

104,060

100

(3) Details about Directors

(As of February 28, 2018)

Number of

Title

Name

Date of birth

Career summary

shares

owned

(shares)

February 1996

President and

Representative Director

of Indigo Corporation

April 2000

Director of SoftBank

E-Commerce Corp.

(currently, SoftBank

Corp.)

April 2000

Director of

Interoperations K.K.

(currently, Belleisle Inc.)

August 2000

President and

Representative

September 29,

Representative Director

Taizo Son

of ONSale Co., Ltd.

104,060

Director

1972

(currently, GungHo

Online Entertainment,

Inc.)

January 2004

Chairman of GungHo

Online Entertainment,

Inc

March 2016

Director of GungHo

Online Entertainment,

Inc. (to present)

February 2018

Representative Director

of Belleisle Inc.

(to present)

3. Financial results of unlisted parent company, etc.

Balance Sheets

(As of February 28, 2019)

(Thousands of yen)

Assets

Liabilities

Account title

Amount

Account title

Amount

Current assets

13,527,655

Current liabilities

9,012,234

Non-current assets

435,938

Total liabilities

9,012,234

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

4,951,359

Capital stock

80,000

Capital surplus

5,123,000

Retained earnings

-251,640

Total net assets

4,951,359

Total assets

13,963,594

Total liabilities and

net

13,963,594

assets

Statements of income

(From March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019)

(Thousands of yen)

Account title

Amount

Selling, general and administrative expenses

101,253

Operating loss

101,253

Non-operating income

435,122

Non-operating losses

295,713

Ordinary income

38,155

Net income before income taxes

38,155

Income taxes

1,210

Net income

36,945

Disclaimer

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 06:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMEN
02:44aGUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice Regarding of Financial Results of Unlisted ..
PU
05/27GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Service for smartphone online RPG "Ragnarok Master..
PU
04/09GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice Regarding the Decision on the Details of th..
PU
04/08GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice Regarding Grantees of Stock Options as Stoc..
PU
03/25GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.
PU
03/22GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice on Issuance of Stock Options as Stock-based..
PU
03/22GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : (Report on the progress of disclosed items) Notice..
PU
03/22GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice of Resolution of the 22nd Annual General Me..
PU
03/03GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice of Convocation of the 22nd Annual General M..
PU
2018GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 126 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 24 304 M
Finance 2019 92 749 M
Yield 2019 0,92%
P/E ratio 2019 10,60
P/E ratio 2020 13,35
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
EV / Sales 2020 1,81x
Capitalization 309 B
Chart GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT INC
Duration : Period :
GungHo Online Entertainment Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 340  JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuki Morishita President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuya Sakai CFO, Director, GM-Finance & Accounting
Taizo Son Non-Executive Director
Yoshinori Kitamura Director & General Manager-GV Business
Masato Ochi Director & General Manager-Customer Service
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT INC66.67%2 819
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD-5.54%33 321
NEXON CO LTD19.52%13 725
NCSOFT CORP--.--%8 724
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO LTD--.--%5 991
ZYNGA INC57.51%5 733
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About