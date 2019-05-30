GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice Regarding of Financial Results of Unlisted Parent Company
May 30, 2019
To Whom It May Concern
Company name
GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.
Representative
Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director &
President, CEO
(Securities code: 3765)
Contact person
Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive
General Manager of Finance Accounting Division
(TEL: 03-6895-1650)
Notice Regarding of Financial Results of Unlisted Parent Company
GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") announced the financial results of its parent company, Belleisle Inc., for the year ended February 28, 2019 as follows:
1. Summary of unlisted parent company, etc.
(1) Name
Belleisle Inc.
(2)
Location
1-1, Kanda Awajicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
(3)
Representative title/name
Representative Director Taizo Son
(4)
Business content
Asset management business
(5)
Capital stock
JPY 80 million
2. Shareholding by shareholder category, major shareholders and directors of the parent company, etc.
(1) Shareholding by shareholder category
(As of February 28, 2019)
Stock information
Government
Financial
Foreign company, etc.
Shareholding
Category
and local
Financial
instrument
Other
Individuals
Total
of fractional
Non-
units
public
institution
s business
company
Individuals
and other
individuals
authorities
operator
Number of
－
－
－
－
－
1
－
1
－
shareholders
Number of
shares
－
－
－
－
－
104,060
－
104,060
－
owned
(share)
Shareholding
－
－
－
－
－
100
－
100
－
ratio (%)
(2) Details of major shareholder
(As of February 28, 2019)
Number of shares owned
Shares held as a
Name
Address
percentage of total
(share)
issued shares (%)
Taizo Son
Republic of Singapore
104,060
100
計
－
104,060
100
(3) Details about Directors
(As of February 28, 2018)
Number of
Title
Name
Date of birth
Career summary
shares
owned
(shares)
February 1996
President and
Representative Director
of Indigo Corporation
April 2000
Director of SoftBank
E-Commerce Corp.
(currently, SoftBank
Corp.)
April 2000
Director of
Interoperations K.K.
(currently, Belleisle Inc.)
August 2000
President and
Representative
September 29,
Representative Director
Taizo Son
of ONSale Co., Ltd.
104,060
Director
1972
(currently, GungHo
Online Entertainment,
Inc.)
January 2004
Chairman of GungHo
Online Entertainment,
Inc
March 2016
Director of GungHo
Online Entertainment,
Inc. (to present)
February 2018
Representative Director
of Belleisle Inc.
(to present)
3. Financial results of unlisted parent company, etc.
Balance Sheets
(As of February 28, 2019)
(Thousands of yen)
Assets
Liabilities
Account title
Amount
Account title
Amount
Current assets
13,527,655
Current liabilities
9,012,234
Non-current assets
435,938
Total liabilities
9,012,234
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
4,951,359
Capital stock
80,000
Capital surplus
5,123,000
Retained earnings
-251,640
Total net assets
4,951,359
Total assets
13,963,594
Total liabilities and
net
13,963,594
assets
Statements of income
(From March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019)
(Thousands of yen)
Account title
Amount
Selling, general and administrative expenses
101,253
Operating loss
101,253
Non-operating income
435,122
Non-operating losses
295,713
Ordinary income
38,155
Net income before income taxes
38,155
Income taxes
1,210
Net income
36,945
Disclaimer
