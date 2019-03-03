GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice of Convocation of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
0
03/03/2019 | 08:09pm EST
Securities code: 3765
March 5, 2019
Dear shareholders
1-11-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. President & CEOKazuki Morishita
Notice of Convocation of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
It gives us great pleasure to invite you to the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing. Please review the "Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders" and indicate your approval or disapproval for each proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form. Please send it back to the Company so that it reaches the Company no later than 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 (JST).
1.
Date and
March 22, 2019 (Friday) 10:00 a.m. (Doors open at 9:00 a.m.)
time
2.
Venue
3-13-1 Takanawa, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa "International Convention Center Pamir"
3.
Purpose
Matters to be 1. reported
Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the Audit Results of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors for the 22nd term (from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)
2.
Report on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 22nd term (from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)
Matters to be resolved
Proposal 1
Consolidation of Shares
Proposal 2
Proposal 3
Partial Amendment of the Article of Incorporation Election of Nine (9) Directors
・Please be advised that non-shareholders such as proxies and persons accompanying shareholders are not permitted to attend the meeting.
・When attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception.
・If the Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Business Report, the Non-consolidated Financial Statements, and the Consolidated Financial Statements are amended, the amendments will be announced on the Company's website(https://www.gungho.co.jp/english/).
Attachment
Business Report
(From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)
1. Overview of the Company Group
(1) Consolidated business performance for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
1) Business progress and results
The game market in Japan grew by 13.7% from the previous year to 1.5686 trillion yen* in 2017, supported by moderate expansion in mobile games and strong growth in the console game market, and is expected to continue expanding moderately.
Meanwhile, the global game content market also grew by 21.1% from the previous year to 10.8964 trillion yen* in 2017, underpinned by the growth of the mobile game market along with the spread in popularity of smartphones and the strong console game market, and is expected to continue to further expand.
Under such circumstances, the Company has been focusing on developing games that are premised on global distribution to "create new value" and on maintaining and expanding MAU (Monthly Active Users: The number of users logging into the game at least once a month) for each game, strengthening the game brands, and launching new businesses to "maximize existing value."
As for existing games, focusing mainly on continued long-term enjoyment of "Puzzle & Dragons," we have continued to release updates and hold events, such as adding new dungeons, etc., improving game content, collaborating with popular characters from other companies, and more. In addition, we have been focusing on revitalizing MAU by carrying out various measures for the enjoyment of both existing and new users, as well as dormant users, including the "Puzzle & Dragons Thanks Fair" launched at the end of October 2018. As a result, in January 2019, the cumulative number of downloads in Japan exceeded 51 million.
As for new games, we have launched new games for smartphones such as "Yo-Kai Watch World" and "CHRONO MA:GIA", and have also been working actively on creating new value and our partner publishing business.
As for new businesses, mspo Inc. (mspo), a joint venture company invested in by our company, Yoshimoto Kogyo Co., Ltd. and CyberAgent, Inc., started providing "mspo," new services for mobile games, in September 2018.
As for the business of subsidiaries, GRAVITY Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary, began distributing "Ragnarok M: Eternal Love," a new game for smartphones, in South Korea in March 2018, and steady growth has been maintained. Furthermore, distribution of this game was launched in Southeast Asia in October 2018 and has made a good start. In January 2019, we began distribution in North America, South America, as well as Oceania.
As a result, net sales for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 amounted to 92,101 million yen, down 0.2% year-on-year. Operating profit was 26,577 million yen, down 22.7% year-on-year, ordinary profit was 26,659 million yen, down 22.4% year-on-year, and profit attributable to owners of parent came to 16,585 million yen, down 25.9% year-on-year.
* Famitsu Game White Paper 2018
2) Capital expenditure
For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, capital expenditure totaled 2,456 million yen, consisting mainly of 1,988 million yen in game development expenditure.
3) Financing
No financing of importance was obtained by the Company in the consolidated fiscal year under review.
4) Acquisition and disposal of shares, equity interest or share subscription rights in other companies
Not applicable―2―
(2) Assets and income
①Consolidated
(Millions of yen)
Item
19th From January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2015
20th From January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016
21st From January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017
22nd From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018
Net sales
154,329
112,457
92,306
92,101
Operating profit
72,425
46,081
34,384
26,577
Ordinary profit
72,606
46,081
34,351
26,659
Profit attributable to owners of parent
43,432
27,911
22,397
16,585
Net profit per share
41.40 yen
32.24 yen
31.49 yen
23.32 yen
Total assets
108,078
55,032
78,070
96,032
Net assets
90,356
40,984
62,412
78,110
Net assets per share
92.28 yen
54.64 yen
83.43 yen
103.59 yen
②Non-consolidated
(Millions of yen)
Item
19th From January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2015
20th From January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016
21st From January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017
22nd From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018
Net sales
148,475
105,435
76,575
62,340
Operating profit
75,541
47,629
33,991
23,906
Ordinary profit
75,557
47,700
33,987
23,981
Net profit
45,934
30,123
19,672
15,351
Net profit per share
43.78 yen
34.79 yen
27.66 yen
21.58 yen
Total assets
105,699
53,736
68,513
81,865
Net assets
90,669
43,727
61,581
75,034
Net assets per share
94.32 yen
60.88 yen
85.56 yen
104.22 yen
(3) Material parent company and subsidiaries
1) Relationship with parent company Not applicable
2) Material subsidiaries
Company name
Capital stock
The Company's voting right ratio
Principal business activities
Game Arts Co., Ltd.
78 million yen
100.00%
Planning, development and sales of PC online games and consumer games
GRAVITY Co.,Ltd.
3,474 million won
59.31%
Planning, development, operation and online distribution of online PC games and smartphone games
GungHo Online Entertainment America,Inc.
US$300,000
100.00%
Planning, development, distribution and sales of smartphone games and consumer games
ACQUIRE Corp
100 million yen
50.07%
Planning, development, distribution and sales of smartphone games and consumer games
Grasshopper Manufacture Inc.
10 million yen
100.00%
Planning and development of consumer games
SUPERTRICK GAMES,Inc.
50 million yen
100.00%
Planning and development of consumer games
GungHo Online Entertainment Asia Pacific Pte.Ltd.
US$55,491 thousand
100.00%
Holding company
PlayPhone,Inc.
US$2,000
70.00%
Provision of global billing service
GungHo Gamania Co.,Limited
US$7,500 thousand
51.00%
Online distribution and operation of smartphone games
mspo, Inc.
490 million yen
69.14%
Operation and advertisement mobile game platformdistributionof
Notes:
1. GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc. is a company established in April 2018.
2. GhM Co., Ltd. (established on March 30, 2018) was subject to a corporate split from Grasshopper Manufacture Inc. on June 1, 2018. Grasshopper Manufacture Inc. constituted the splitting company of the absorption-type split, and GhM Co., Ltd. constituted the successor company of the absorption-type split. On the same day, the trade name of Grasshopper Manufacture Inc. was changed to SUPERTRICK GAMES,Inc. and the trade name of GhM Co., Ltd. was changed to Grasshopper Manufacture Inc.
3) Specified wholly-owned subsidiaries as of the end of the fiscal year under review
Not applicable
(4) Challenges to be addressed
People have been going online at an accelerating pace in recent years as the smartphones, instead of the PCs, are continuing to penetrate and expand the market on a global basis and with an internet connection being newly enabled for a variety of devices. Meanwhile, game user groups are likely to further expand globally as previous non-users are beginning to play games since devices people commonly use often in their daily lives are starting to be used for playing games with online capability added. In these circumstances, the GungHo Group has been continuing to quickly and correctly ascertain the ever-changing operating environment for the game industry, identify material challenges to be addressed and pursue a business strategy befitting the endeavors.
The following outlines our specific initiatives targeting material challenges.
①Maximizing existing asset value
One of our corporate policies is to diversify the use of content assets, which are already established as game brands: "Ragnarok Online" is now celebrating its 16thanniversary since the launch of the service, and "Puzzle & Dragons" for smartphones will celebrate its 7th anniversary in February 2019.
Aiming for the long-term enhancement of the game brand "Puzzle & Dragons," we offer the brand's through a variety of channels including "PUZZLE & DRAGONS CROSS Kami no Sho / Ryu no Sho" for Nintendo 3DS, expansion to character-related animation, goods, comic books, and e-sports events, in order to satisfy a wide range of preference and age groups. We believe these multiple approaches will contribute to gaining loyal customers and ensuring our long-term success.
②Venturing into new value creation
With various devices going online, the online game market is expected to receive more newcomers, or to consolidate further. Besides, a new market may be created by rapid technological evolution now and in the future with the appearance of other devices that could become game machines. GungHo Group will make maximum use of its developmental and operational knowhow and experience, as well as planning and developmental skills, which are highly evaluated in smartphone and console game fields. Our five development policies, "Instinctive," "Innovative," "Attractive," "Continuing," and "Dramatic," are the key values we promise to offer customers, targeting a wide range of platforms.
③Pursuing growth in the global market
The online game market in general, including smartphone games, is expected to grow further while the smartphone market grows on a worldwide scale.
We will develop a customized operational system of PC online games, smartphone games, and consumer games for global expansion, offer quality games to loyal customers worldwide, and enhance profitability.
④Strengthening corporate governance
Identifying maximization of enterprise value as one of significant business challenges for the Company, we think it is important to build a good relationship with stakeholders and continue growing steadily on a long-term basis. To achieve this goal, we will run the organization in a flexible, sound and fair manner and enhance corporate governance.
⑤Securing consumer safety
The online game industry is required to provide an environment where every user, including young people, can play online games safely because a wide range of age groups of smartphone users can play online games due to improvement of the internet environment, spreads of smartphones and evolution of game devices.
As a member of Japan Online Game Association, the Company is fully committed to protecting consumers from any disadvantages and to resolving issues through information exchanged among industry players. We believe this should contribute to society's economic growth.
