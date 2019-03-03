GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice of Convocation of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Securities code: 3765

March 5, 2019

Dear shareholders

1-11-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. President & CEO Kazuki Morishita

Notice of Convocation of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

It gives us great pleasure to invite you to the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing. Please review the "Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders" and indicate your approval or disapproval for each proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form. Please send it back to the Company so that it reaches the Company no later than 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 (JST).

1. Date and March 22, 2019 (Friday) 10:00 a.m. (Doors open at 9:00 a.m.) time 2. Venue 3-13-1 Takanawa, Minato-ku, Tokyo Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa "International Convention Center Pamir" 3. Purpose Matters to be 1. reported

Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the Audit Results of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors for the 22nd term (from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)

2.

Report on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 22nd term (from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)

Matters to be resolved

Proposal 1

Consolidation of Shares

Proposal 2

Proposal 3

Partial Amendment of the Article of Incorporation Election of Nine (9) Directors

・If the Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Business Report, the Non-consolidated Financial Statements, and the Consolidated Financial Statements are amended, the amendments will be announced on the Company's website(https://www.gungho.co.jp/english/).

Attachment

Business Report

( From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 )

1. Overview of the Company Group

(1) Consolidated business performance for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

1) Business progress and results The game market in Japan grew by 13.7% from the previous year to 1.5686 trillion yen* in 2017, supported by moderate expansion in mobile games and strong growth in the console game market, and is expected to continue expanding moderately. Meanwhile, the global game content market also grew by 21.1% from the previous year to 10.8964 trillion yen* in 2017, underpinned by the growth of the mobile game market along with the spread in popularity of smartphones and the strong console game market, and is expected to continue to further expand. Under such circumstances, the Company has been focusing on developing games that are premised on global distribution to "create new value" and on maintaining and expanding MAU (Monthly Active Users: The number of users logging into the game at least once a month) for each game, strengthening the game brands, and launching new businesses to "maximize existing value." As for existing games, focusing mainly on continued long-term enjoyment of "Puzzle & Dragons," we have continued to release updates and hold events, such as adding new dungeons, etc., improving game content, collaborating with popular characters from other companies, and more. In addition, we have been focusing on revitalizing MAU by carrying out various measures for the enjoyment of both existing and new users, as well as dormant users, including the "Puzzle & Dragons Thanks Fair" launched at the end of October 2018. As a result, in January 2019, the cumulative number of downloads in Japan exceeded 51 million. As for new games, we have launched new games for smartphones such as "Yo-Kai Watch World" and "CHRONO MA:GIA", and have also been working actively on creating new value and our partner publishing business. As for new businesses, mspo Inc. (mspo), a joint venture company invested in by our company, Yoshimoto Kogyo Co., Ltd. and CyberAgent, Inc., started providing "mspo," new services for mobile games, in September 2018. As for the business of subsidiaries, GRAVITY Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary, began distributing "Ragnarok M: Eternal Love," a new game for smartphones, in South Korea in March 2018, and steady growth has been maintained. Furthermore, distribution of this game was launched in Southeast Asia in October 2018 and has made a good start. In January 2019, we began distribution in North America, South America, as well as Oceania. As a result, net sales for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 amounted to 92,101 million yen, down 0.2% year-on-year. Operating profit was 26,577 million yen, down 22.7% year-on-year, ordinary profit was 26,659 million yen, down 22.4% year-on-year, and profit attributable to owners of parent came to 16,585 million yen, down 25.9% year-on-year. * Famitsu Game White Paper 2018

2) Capital expenditure For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, capital expenditure totaled 2,456 million yen, consisting mainly of 1,988 million yen in game development expenditure.

3) Financing No financing of importance was obtained by the Company in the consolidated fiscal year under review.

4) Acquisition and disposal of shares, equity interest or share subscription rights in other companies Not applicable ―2―

(2) Assets and income

① Consolidated

(Millions of yen)

Item 19th From January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2015 20th From January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016 21st From January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 22nd From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 Net sales 154,329 112,457 92,306 92,101 Operating profit 72,425 46,081 34,384 26,577 Ordinary profit 72,606 46,081 34,351 26,659 Profit attributable to owners of parent 43,432 27,911 22,397 16,585 Net profit per share 41.40 yen 32.24 yen 31.49 yen 23.32 yen Total assets 108,078 55,032 78,070 96,032 Net assets 90,356 40,984 62,412 78,110 Net assets per share 92.28 yen 54.64 yen 83.43 yen 103.59 yen

② Non-consolidated

(Millions of yen)

Item 19th From January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2015 20th From January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016 21st From January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 22nd From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 Net sales 148,475 105,435 76,575 62,340 Operating profit 75,541 47,629 33,991 23,906 Ordinary profit 75,557 47,700 33,987 23,981 Net profit 45,934 30,123 19,672 15,351 Net profit per share 43.78 yen 34.79 yen 27.66 yen 21.58 yen Total assets 105,699 53,736 68,513 81,865 Net assets 90,669 43,727 61,581 75,034 Net assets per share 94.32 yen 60.88 yen 85.56 yen 104.22 yen

(3) Material parent company and subsidiaries

1) Relationship with parent company Not applicable

2) Material subsidiaries

Company name Capital stock The Company's voting right ratio Principal business activities Game Arts Co., Ltd. 78 million yen 100.00% Planning, development and sales of PC online games and consumer games GRAVITY Co.,Ltd. 3,474 million won 59.31% Planning, development, operation and online distribution of online PC games and smartphone games GungHo Online Entertainment America,Inc. US$300,000 100.00% Planning, development, distribution and sales of smartphone games and consumer games ACQUIRE Corp 100 million yen 50.07% Planning, development, distribution and sales of smartphone games and consumer games Grasshopper Manufacture Inc. 10 million yen 100.00% Planning and development of consumer games SUPERTRICK GAMES,Inc. 50 million yen 100.00% Planning and development of consumer games GungHo Online Entertainment Asia Pacific Pte.Ltd. US$55,491 thousand 100.00% Holding company PlayPhone,Inc. US$2,000 70.00% Provision of global billing service GungHo Gamania Co.,Limited US$7,500 thousand 51.00% Online distribution and operation of smartphone games mspo, Inc. 490 million yen 69.14% Operation and advertisement mobile game platformdistributionof Notes:

1. GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc. is a company established in April 2018.

2. GhM Co., Ltd. (established on March 30, 2018) was subject to a corporate split from Grasshopper Manufacture Inc. on June 1, 2018. Grasshopper Manufacture Inc. constituted the splitting company of the absorption-type split, and GhM Co., Ltd. constituted the successor company of the absorption-type split. On the same day, the trade name of Grasshopper Manufacture Inc. was changed to SUPERTRICK GAMES,Inc. and the trade name of GhM Co., Ltd. was changed to Grasshopper Manufacture Inc.

3) Specified wholly-owned subsidiaries as of the end of the fiscal year under review

Not applicable

(4) Challenges to be addressed

People have been going online at an accelerating pace in recent years as the smartphones, instead of the PCs, are continuing to penetrate and expand the market on a global basis and with an internet connection being newly enabled for a variety of devices. Meanwhile, game user groups are likely to further expand globally as previous non-users are beginning to play games since devices people commonly use often in their daily lives are starting to be used for playing games with online capability added. In these circumstances, the GungHo Group has been continuing to quickly and correctly ascertain the ever-changing operating environment for the game industry, identify material challenges to be addressed and pursue a business strategy befitting the endeavors.

The following outlines our specific initiatives targeting material challenges.

① Maximizing existing asset value

One of our corporate policies is to diversify the use of content assets, which are already established as game brands: "Ragnarok Online" is now celebrating its 16th anniversary since the launch of the service, and "Puzzle & Dragons" for smartphones will celebrate its 7th anniversary in February 2019.

Aiming for the long-term enhancement of the game brand "Puzzle & Dragons," we offer the brand's through a variety of channels including "PUZZLE & DRAGONS CROSS Kami no Sho / Ryu no Sho" for Nintendo 3DS, expansion to character-related animation, goods, comic books, and e-sports events, in order to satisfy a wide range of preference and age groups. We believe these multiple approaches will contribute to gaining loyal customers and ensuring our long-term success.

②Venturing into new value creation

With various devices going online, the online game market is expected to receive more newcomers, or to consolidate further. Besides, a new market may be created by rapid technological evolution now and in the future with the appearance of other devices that could become game machines. GungHo Group will make maximum use of its developmental and operational knowhow and experience, as well as planning and developmental skills, which are highly evaluated in smartphone and console game fields. Our five development policies, "Instinctive," "Innovative," "Attractive," "Continuing," and "Dramatic," are the key values we promise to offer customers, targeting a wide range of platforms.

③Pursuing growth in the global market

The online game market in general, including smartphone games, is expected to grow further while the smartphone market grows on a worldwide scale.

We will develop a customized operational system of PC online games, smartphone games, and consumer games for global expansion, offer quality games to loyal customers worldwide, and enhance profitability.

④Strengthening corporate governance

Identifying maximization of enterprise value as one of significant business challenges for the Company, we think it is important to build a good relationship with stakeholders and continue growing steadily on a long-term basis. To achieve this goal, we will run the organization in a flexible, sound and fair manner and enhance corporate governance.

⑤Securing consumer safety

The online game industry is required to provide an environment where every user, including young people, can play online games safely because a wide range of age groups of smartphone users can play online games due to improvement of the internet environment, spreads of smartphones and evolution of game devices.

As a member of Japan Online Game Association, the Company is fully committed to protecting consumers from any disadvantages and to resolving issues through information exchanged among industry players. We believe this should contribute to society's economic growth.