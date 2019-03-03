Log in
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice of Convocation of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

03/03/2019 | 08:09pm EST

Securities code: 3765

March 5, 2019

Dear shareholders

1-11-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. President & CEO Kazuki Morishita

Notice of Convocation of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

It gives us great pleasure to invite you to the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing. Please review the "Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders" and indicate your approval or disapproval for each proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form. Please send it back to the Company so that it reaches the Company no later than 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 (JST).

1.

Date and

March 22, 2019 (Friday) 10:00 a.m. (Doors open at 9:00 a.m.)

time

2.

Venue

3-13-1 Takanawa, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa "International Convention Center Pamir"

3.

Purpose

Matters to be 1. reported

Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the Audit Results of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors for the 22nd term (from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)

2.

Report on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 22nd term (from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)

Matters to be resolved

Proposal 1

Consolidation of Shares

Proposal 2

Proposal 3

Partial Amendment of the Article of Incorporation Election of Nine (9) Directors

〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰

Please be advised that non-shareholders such as proxies and persons accompanying shareholders are not permitted to attend the meeting.

When attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception.

If the Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Business Report, the Non-consolidated Financial Statements, and the Consolidated Financial Statements are amended, the amendments will be announced on the Company's website(https://www.gungho.co.jp/english/).

Attachment

Business Report

( From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 )

1. Overview of the Company Group

(1) Consolidated business performance for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

  • 1) Business progress and results

    The game market in Japan grew by 13.7% from the previous year to 1.5686 trillion yen* in 2017, supported by moderate expansion in mobile games and strong growth in the console game market, and is expected to continue expanding moderately.

    Meanwhile, the global game content market also grew by 21.1% from the previous year to 10.8964 trillion yen* in 2017, underpinned by the growth of the mobile game market along with the spread in popularity of smartphones and the strong console game market, and is expected to continue to further expand.

    Under such circumstances, the Company has been focusing on developing games that are premised on global distribution to "create new value" and on maintaining and expanding MAU (Monthly Active Users: The number of users logging into the game at least once a month) for each game, strengthening the game brands, and launching new businesses to "maximize existing value."

    As for existing games, focusing mainly on continued long-term enjoyment of "Puzzle & Dragons," we have continued to release updates and hold events, such as adding new dungeons, etc., improving game content, collaborating with popular characters from other companies, and more. In addition, we have been focusing on revitalizing MAU by carrying out various measures for the enjoyment of both existing and new users, as well as dormant users, including the "Puzzle & Dragons Thanks Fair" launched at the end of October 2018. As a result, in January 2019, the cumulative number of downloads in Japan exceeded 51 million.

    As for new games, we have launched new games for smartphones such as "Yo-Kai Watch World" and "CHRONO MA:GIA", and have also been working actively on creating new value and our partner publishing business.

    As for new businesses, mspo Inc. (mspo), a joint venture company invested in by our company, Yoshimoto Kogyo Co., Ltd. and CyberAgent, Inc., started providing "mspo," new services for mobile games, in September 2018.

    As for the business of subsidiaries, GRAVITY Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary, began distributing "Ragnarok M: Eternal Love," a new game for smartphones, in South Korea in March 2018, and steady growth has been maintained. Furthermore, distribution of this game was launched in Southeast Asia in October 2018 and has made a good start. In January 2019, we began distribution in North America, South America, as well as Oceania.

    As a result, net sales for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 amounted to 92,101 million yen, down 0.2% year-on-year. Operating profit was 26,577 million yen, down 22.7% year-on-year, ordinary profit was 26,659 million yen, down 22.4% year-on-year, and profit attributable to owners of parent came to 16,585 million yen, down 25.9% year-on-year.

    * Famitsu Game White Paper 2018

  • 2) Capital expenditure

    For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, capital expenditure totaled 2,456 million yen, consisting mainly of 1,988 million yen in game development expenditure.

  • 3) Financing

    No financing of importance was obtained by the Company in the consolidated fiscal year under review.

  • 4) Acquisition and disposal of shares, equity interest or share subscription rights in other companies

    Not applicable 2

(2) Assets and income

Consolidated

(Millions of yen)

Item

19th From January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2015

20th From January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016

21st From January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017

22nd From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018

Net sales

154,329

112,457

92,306

92,101

Operating profit

72,425

46,081

34,384

26,577

Ordinary profit

72,606

46,081

34,351

26,659

Profit attributable to owners of parent

43,432

27,911

22,397

16,585

Net profit per share

41.40 yen

32.24 yen

31.49 yen

23.32 yen

Total assets

108,078

55,032

78,070

96,032

Net assets

90,356

40,984

62,412

78,110

Net assets per share

92.28 yen

54.64 yen

83.43 yen

103.59 yen

Non-consolidated

(Millions of yen)

Item

19th From January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2015

20th From January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016

21st From January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017

22nd From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018

Net sales

148,475

105,435

76,575

62,340

Operating profit

75,541

47,629

33,991

23,906

Ordinary profit

75,557

47,700

33,987

23,981

Net profit

45,934

30,123

19,672

15,351

Net profit per share

43.78 yen

34.79 yen

27.66 yen

21.58 yen

Total assets

105,699

53,736

68,513

81,865

Net assets

90,669

43,727

61,581

75,034

Net assets per share

94.32 yen

60.88 yen

85.56 yen

104.22 yen

(3) Material parent company and subsidiaries

  • 1) Relationship with parent company Not applicable

  • 2) Material subsidiaries

Company name

Capital stock

The Company's voting right ratio

Principal business activities

Game Arts Co., Ltd.

78 million yen

100.00%

Planning, development and sales of PC online games and consumer games

GRAVITY Co.,Ltd.

3,474 million won

59.31%

Planning, development, operation and online distribution of online PC games and smartphone games

GungHo Online Entertainment America,Inc.

US$300,000

100.00%

Planning, development, distribution and sales of smartphone games and consumer games

ACQUIRE Corp

100 million yen

50.07%

Planning, development, distribution and sales of smartphone games and consumer games

Grasshopper Manufacture Inc.

10 million yen

100.00%

Planning and development of consumer games

SUPERTRICK GAMES,Inc.

50 million yen

100.00%

Planning and development of consumer games

GungHo Online Entertainment Asia Pacific Pte.Ltd.

US$55,491 thousand

100.00%

Holding company

PlayPhone,Inc.

US$2,000

70.00%

Provision of global billing service

GungHo Gamania Co.,Limited

US$7,500 thousand

51.00%

Online distribution and operation of smartphone games

mspo, Inc.

490 million yen

69.14%

Operation and advertisement mobile game platformdistributionof

Notes:

  • 1. GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc. is a company established in April 2018.

  • 2. GhM Co., Ltd. (established on March 30, 2018) was subject to a corporate split from Grasshopper Manufacture Inc. on June 1, 2018. Grasshopper Manufacture Inc. constituted the splitting company of the absorption-type split, and GhM Co., Ltd. constituted the successor company of the absorption-type split. On the same day, the trade name of Grasshopper Manufacture Inc. was changed to SUPERTRICK GAMES,Inc. and the trade name of GhM Co., Ltd. was changed to Grasshopper Manufacture Inc.

3) Specified wholly-owned subsidiaries as of the end of the fiscal year under review

Not applicable

(4) Challenges to be addressed

People have been going online at an accelerating pace in recent years as the smartphones, instead of the PCs, are continuing to penetrate and expand the market on a global basis and with an internet connection being newly enabled for a variety of devices. Meanwhile, game user groups are likely to further expand globally as previous non-users are beginning to play games since devices people commonly use often in their daily lives are starting to be used for playing games with online capability added. In these circumstances, the GungHo Group has been continuing to quickly and correctly ascertain the ever-changing operating environment for the game industry, identify material challenges to be addressed and pursue a business strategy befitting the endeavors.

The following outlines our specific initiatives targeting material challenges.

Maximizing existing asset value

One of our corporate policies is to diversify the use of content assets, which are already established as game brands: "Ragnarok Online" is now celebrating its 16th anniversary since the launch of the service, and "Puzzle & Dragons" for smartphones will celebrate its 7th anniversary in February 2019.

Aiming for the long-term enhancement of the game brand "Puzzle & Dragons," we offer the brand's through a variety of channels including "PUZZLE & DRAGONS CROSS Kami no Sho / Ryu no Sho" for Nintendo 3DS, expansion to character-related animation, goods, comic books, and e-sports events, in order to satisfy a wide range of preference and age groups. We believe these multiple approaches will contribute to gaining loyal customers and ensuring our long-term success.

Venturing into new value creation

With various devices going online, the online game market is expected to receive more newcomers, or to consolidate further. Besides, a new market may be created by rapid technological evolution now and in the future with the appearance of other devices that could become game machines. GungHo Group will make maximum use of its developmental and operational knowhow and experience, as well as planning and developmental skills, which are highly evaluated in smartphone and console game fields. Our five development policies, "Instinctive," "Innovative," "Attractive," "Continuing," and "Dramatic," are the key values we promise to offer customers, targeting a wide range of platforms.

Pursuing growth in the global market

The online game market in general, including smartphone games, is expected to grow further while the smartphone market grows on a worldwide scale.

We will develop a customized operational system of PC online games, smartphone games, and consumer games for global expansion, offer quality games to loyal customers worldwide, and enhance profitability.

Strengthening corporate governance

Identifying maximization of enterprise value as one of significant business challenges for the Company, we think it is important to build a good relationship with stakeholders and continue growing steadily on a long-term basis. To achieve this goal, we will run the organization in a flexible, sound and fair manner and enhance corporate governance.

Securing consumer safety

The online game industry is required to provide an environment where every user, including young people, can play online games safely because a wide range of age groups of smartphone users can play online games due to improvement of the internet environment, spreads of smartphones and evolution of game devices.

As a member of Japan Online Game Association, the Company is fully committed to protecting consumers from any disadvantages and to resolving issues through information exchanged among industry players. We believe this should contribute to society's economic growth.

Disclaimer

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 01:08:04 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 98 294 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 16 411 M
Finance 2019 89 884 M
Yield 2019 0,93%
P/E ratio 2019 14,75
P/E ratio 2020 17,19
EV / Sales 2019 2,19x
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
Capitalization 306 B
Chart GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT INC
Duration : Period :
GungHo Online Entertainment Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 259  JPY
Spread / Average Target -19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuki Morishita President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuya Sakai CFO, Director, GM-Finance & Accounting
Taizo Son Non-Executive Director
Yoshinori Kitamura Director & General Manager-GV Business
Masato Ochi Director & General Manager-Customer Service
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT INC70.26%2 730
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD-8.01%32 155
NEXON CO LTD28.13%14 119
NCSOFT CORP--.--%8 981
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO LTD--.--%7 107
ZYNGA INC32.82%4 499
