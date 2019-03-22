Log in
GungHo Online Entertainment Inc    3765   JP3235900002

GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT INC

(3765)
My previous session
GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice of Resolution of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

03/22/2019 | 01:45am EDT

Securities code: 3765

March 22, 2019

1-11-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-0005 Japan

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. President & CEO Kazuki Morishita

Notice of Resolution of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Dear shareholders

We hereby announce that the matter outlined below were reported and resolved at the 22nd

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Matters reported

  • 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 22nd

    Fiscal Year (from January 1st, 2018 to December 31st, 2018) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Auditors of the Consolidated Financial Statements

  • 2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 22nd Fiscal Year (from January 1st, 2018 to December 31st, 2018)

Substance pertaining to 1 and 2 above was reported.

Matter resolved

Proposal 1: Consolidation of Shares

This proposal was approved and resolved in original form. The share consolidation of 1 share for every 10 shares was decided to implement on the effective date of July 1st, 2019.

Proposal 2: Partial Amendment of the Article of Incorporation

This proposal was approved and resolved in original form.

Current Articles Of Incorporation

Proposed amendment

(Total number of shares authorized to be issued)

Article 6

The total number of shares authorized to be issued by the Company shall be 3,212,000,000 shares.

(Rights pertaining to shares amounting to less than one trading unit)

Article 8

A shareholder of the Company may not exercise any rights with respect to shares amounting to less than one trading unit owned by said shareholder, except for the following:

(1) - (3) (Article text omitted)

(Newly established)

(Total number of shares authorized to be issued)

Article 6

The total number of shares authorized to be issued by the Company shall be 321,200,000 shares.

(Rights pertaining to shares amounting to less than one trading unit)

Article 8

A shareholder of the Company may not exercise any rights with respect to shares amounting to less than one trading unit owned by said shareholder, except for the following:

(1) - (3) (Unchanged)

(4)The right to make a request pursuant to the provisions of the following article

*The article 6 (Total number of shares authorized to be issued) of the Article of Incorporation will be amended on the effective date for share consolidation of July 1st, 2019.

Proposal 3: Election of Nine (9) Directors

This proposal was approved and resolved in original form. The nine candidates, Kazuki Morishita, Kazuya Sakai, Yoshinori Kitamura, Masato Ochi, Koji Yoshida, Taizo Son, Norikazu Oba, Hidetsugu Onishi and Keiji

Miyakawa were elected and all nine candidates assumed office as Directors.

Disclaimer

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 05:44:07 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 19 136 M
Finance 2019 89 884 M
Yield 2019 0,74%
P/E ratio 2019 15,83
P/E ratio 2020 18,33
EV / Sales 2019 2,75x
EV / Sales 2020 2,90x
Capitalization 386 B
Chart GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT INC
Duration : Period :
GungHo Online Entertainment Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 293  JPY
Spread / Average Target -28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuki Morishita President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuya Sakai CFO, Director, GM-Finance & Accounting
Taizo Son Non-Executive Director
Yoshinori Kitamura Director & General Manager-GV Business
Masato Ochi Director & General Manager-Customer Service
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT INC107.69%3 490
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD4.36%35 259
NEXON CO LTD21.98%13 656
NCSOFT CORP--.--%8 855
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO LTD--.--%6 928
ZYNGA INC37.91%4 934
