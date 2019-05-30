GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice regarding delay release of online PvP Ninja Gum Action Game “Ninjala”

May 31, 2019

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Notice regarding delay release of online PvP Ninja Gum Action Game "Ninjala"

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. ("GungHo") (headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan) (Representative Director, President and CEO: Kazuki Morishita) today announced that Ninjala, its eagerly anticipated morphing Ninja Gum action game for Nintendo Switch™, will be delayed in order to implement improvements and polish the game for final release.

Originally shown at E3 2018, Ninjala is an online PvP Ninja Gum Action Game, where players will morph "Ninja Gum" into fantastic weapons and use them to battle with others. Focusing efforts to deliver a more reliable online experience, GungHo is pushing the release date of Ninjala from Spring 2019 to Spring 2020. We regret to cause any inconveniences to people who look forward to releasing of this title.

Under the philosophy of "pursuing business operations to take on challenges and create new products," at GungHo, we will strive to create high-quality game content that can be fully enjoyed by game users around the world.

Product description Title: Ninjala Category: Ninja Gum Action Compatible devices: Nintendo Switch™ Price: TBD CERO: TBA Official website: https://ninjala.jp/ Publisher: GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.