GungHo Online Entertainment : Notice regarding the Setting of Limits for Acquisition of Treasury Shares

February 13, 2020 Company name GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. Representative Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director & President, CEO (Securities code：3765) Contact person Kazuya Sakai, Director & CFO, Executive General Manager of Finance Accounting Division (TEL：03-6895-1650)

Notice regarding the Setting of Limits for Acquisition of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of treasury shares based on the provision of Paragraph 2, Article 165 of the

Companies Act)

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces that at a meeting held today, its Board of Directors resolved to set the limits on its acquisition of treasury shares, based on the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provision of Paragraph 3 of Article 165 of the Companies Act, as follows.

1. Reasons for acquisition of treasury shares

The Company will acquire its treasury shares based on the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation with the aim of delivering increased shareholder value through the flexible implementation of a capital policy that responds to changes in the business environment and improves capital efficiency.