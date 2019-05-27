Log in
GungHo Online Entertainment Inc

GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT INC

(3765)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GungHo Online Entertainment : Service for smartphone online RPG "Ragnarok Masters" to be launched in Japan!

0
05/27/2019 | 02:39am EDT

May 27th, 2019

To whom it may concern,

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Service for smartphone online RPG

"Ragnarok Masters" to be launched in Japan!

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Kazuki Morishita; Company hereinafter referred to as "GungHo") announces that it will start distribution of smartphone online RPG "Ragnarok Masters" for Japan in 2019.

"Ragnarok Masters", has been launched globally excluding Japan as "Ragnarok M: Eternal Love", is an online RPG for smartphones that has surpassed 24 million downloads*¹ worldwide and ranked #1 in sales ranking in various countries. *² Players become adventurers in a vast, virtual world cooperating and sometimes competing with each other.

In this world, players have the freedom to play their own way, as swordsman or wizards, and take on the monsters hiding in fields and dungeons, collect items to make or strengthen equipment, or buy and sell them at exchanges.

In addition, you can use the chat function to form parties to take on quests, use the "Instructor system," in which special items can be obtained when veteran players help new players, explore special areas and dungeons with friends, and freely enjoy the community elements such as the "guilds," where you can live and adventure.

Furthermore, far from just fighting, it has become an RPG that allows you to enjoy a different lifestyle in a different world, such as pursuing fashion, raising your favorite pet, collecting ingredients to polish your cooking skills, and more.

The launch date for "Ragnarok Masters" in Japan will be announced at a later date. Please look forward to "Ragnarok Masters," coming soon from GungHo.

■ About "Ragnarok Masters" Android Only Client Connection Test

From May 28th, 2019 (Tuesday), we will conduct a client connection test for Android only in preparation for the official launch of service.

Announcements of the start of delivery and client connection tests will be posted on our "Client connection test only (@Ragnarok_M_jp)" official Twitter account.

*Content and timeframes are subject to change without notice. Please check the latest information on the "Client connection test only" official Twitter.

*New participation will end when the set number of players is reached.

*All play data will be deleted at the conclusion of the client connection test and cannot be carried over when official service commences.

Under the philosophy of "pursuing business operations to take on challenges and create new products," at GungHo, we will strive to create high-quality game content that can be fully enjoyed by game users around the world.

*1 Number of global cumulative downloads of the app "Ragnarok M: Eternal Love" as of the end of March 2019

*2 Daily sales rankings in 10 countries and regions (AppStore/Google Play store survey: October 12th, 2017 to March 7th, 2019)

Basic Information

Title

Ragnarok Masters

Category

RPG for everyone

Compatible devices

iOSAndroid

Price

Free in-app purchases

Official website

https://ragnarokm.gungho.jp/

Copyright

© Gravity Co., Ltd. & Lee MyoungJin(studio DTDS). All rights reserved.

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

* Game images are from the development stage and may differ from the final versions.

* Company name, logo mark, product name, and service name are trademarks or registered trademarks * Details listed above are as of the date of announcement. Details are subject to change without notice.

For inquiries on this press release, please contact GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

IR Group ir@gungho.jp

Disclaimer

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 06:38:06 UTC
