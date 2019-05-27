GungHo Online Entertainment : Service for smartphone online RPG "Ragnarok Masters" to be launched in Japan!

May 27th, 2019

To whom it may concern,

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Service for smartphone online RPG

"Ragnarok Masters" to be launched in Japan!

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Kazuki Morishita; Company hereinafter referred to as "GungHo") announces that it will start distribution of smartphone online RPG "Ragnarok Masters" for Japan in 2019.

"Ragnarok Masters", has been launched globally excluding Japan as "Ragnarok M: Eternal Love", is an online RPG for smartphones that has surpassed 24 million downloads*¹ worldwide and ranked #1 in sales ranking in various countries. *² Players become adventurers in a vast, virtual world cooperating and sometimes competing with each other.

In this world, players have the freedom to play their own way, as swordsman or wizards, and take on the monsters hiding in fields and dungeons, collect items to make or strengthen equipment, or buy and sell them at exchanges.

In addition, you can use the chat function to form parties to take on quests, use the "Instructor system," in which special items can be obtained when veteran players help new players, explore special areas and dungeons with friends, and freely enjoy the community elements such as the "guilds," where you can live and adventure.

Furthermore, far from just fighting, it has become an RPG that allows you to enjoy a different lifestyle in a different world, such as pursuing fashion, raising your favorite pet, collecting ingredients to polish your cooking skills, and more.

The launch date for "Ragnarok Masters" in Japan will be announced at a later date. Please look forward to "Ragnarok Masters," coming soon from GungHo.

■ About "Ragnarok Masters" Android Only Client Connection Test

From May 28th, 2019 (Tuesday), we will conduct a client connection test for Android only in preparation for the official launch of service.

Announcements of the start of delivery and client connection tests will be posted on our "Client connection test only (@Ragnarok_M_jp)" official Twitter account.

Implementation period: May 28th, 2019 (Tuesday) 12:00 to May 30th, 2019 (Thursday) 12:00

Connection site URL: https://ragnarokm.gungho.jp/cct/

*Content and timeframes are subject to change without notice. Please check the latest information on the "Client connection test only" official Twitter.