GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT INC

(3765)
GungHo Online Entertainment : Service for smartphone online RPG "Ragnarok Masters" to be launched on June 5th, 2019 in Japan!

06/04/2019 | 02:55am EDT

June 4, 2019

To whom it may concern,

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Service for smartphone online RPG "Ragnarok Masters"

to be launched on June 5th, 2019 in Japan!

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Kazuki Morishita; Company hereinafter referred to as "GungHo") announces that it will start distribution of smartphone online RPG "Ragnarok Masters" for Japan at 12:00pm*1 on June 5th, 2019.

"Ragnarok Masters", has been launched globally excluding Japan as "Ragnarok M: Eternal Love", is an online RPG for smartphones that has surpassed 24 million downloads*2 worldwide and ranked #1 in sales ranking in various countries. *3 Players become adventurers in a vast, virtual world cooperating and sometimes competing with each other.

In this world, players have the freedom to play their own way, as swordsman or wizards, and take on the monsters hiding in fields and dungeons, collect items to make or strengthen equipment, or buy and sell them at exchanges.

In addition, you can use the chat function to form parties to take on quests, use the "Instructor system," in which special items can be obtained when veteran players help new players, explore special areas and dungeons with friends, and freely enjoy the community elements such as the "guilds," where you can live and adventure.

Furthermore, far from just fighting, it has become an RPG that allows you to enjoy a different lifestyle in a different world, such as pursuing fashion, raising your favorite pet, collecting ingredients to polish your cooking skills, and more.

"Ragnarok Masters" will provide various campaigns and events to entertain all players. Please look forward to future developments.

Under the philosophy of "pursuing business operations to take on challenges and create new products," at GungHo, we will strive to create high-quality game content that can be fully enjoyed by game users around the world.

*1 Start time may change depends on the state of distribution in each application stores.

*2 Number of global cumulative downloads of the app "Ragnarok M: Eternal Love" as of the end of March 2019

*3 Daily sales rankings in 10 countries and regions (AppStore/Google Play store survey: October 12th, 2017 to March 7th, 2019)

Basic Information Title
Category Compatible devices Price
Official website Copyright

Ragnarok Masters

RPG for everyone

iOS 10.0 + / Android 4.4 +

Free in-app purchases

https://ragnarokm.gungho.jp/

© Gravity Co., Ltd. & Lee MyoungJin(studio DTDS). All rights reserved. © GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

  • Game images are from the development stage and may differ from the final versions.
  • Android and Google Play logos are trademarks of Google LLC.
  • Company name, logo mark, product name, and service name are trademarks or registered trademarks
  • Details listed above are as of the date of announcement. Details are subject to change without notice.

For inquiries on this press release, please contact GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

IR Group ir@gungho.jp

Disclaimer

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 06:54:02 UTC
