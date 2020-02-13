Log in
GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(3765)
GungHo Online Entertainment : Supplementary Material on Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

02/13/2020 | 07:32am EST

February 13, 2020

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2019 Supplementary Material

YoY sales and income increased due to contributions from P&D and Ragnarok M

1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Full Year

(Millions of yen)

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

Change Ratio

Y on Y

Net sales

92,306

92,101

101,392

10.1%

Cost of goods

35,765

42,640

48,168

13.0％

Gross profit

56,540

49,460

53,223

7.6%

SG&A

22,155

22,883

24,874

8.7％

Operating income

34,384

26,577

28,349

6.7%

Operating income margin

37.3%

28.9%

28.0%

-0.9p

Ordinary income

34,351

26,659

28,617

7.3%

Profit before income tax

33,109

25,430

27,677

8.8%

Profit attributable to

22,397

16,585

18,146

9.4%

owners of parent

  • Puzzle & Dragons and Ragnarok M contributed to increased YoY sales and income

for the full financial year

【Net sales】

As for existing games, "Puzzle & Dragons" (referred to as "P&D" henceforth) has had continuous updates and events held, such as adding new dungeons, improving game contents, collaborating with famous characters from other companies, and holding e-sports events, all with the main objective of providing players with the ability to have continued long-term enjoyment of the game. Sales for "P&D" have been favorable due to the implementation of initiatives aimed at reinvigorating MAU as well as the continuous implementation of measures to capture new users, including the production of a TV anime series. Additionally, "the latest entry in the ʻP&Dʼ series, ʻPuzzle & Dragons GOLDʼ for the Nintendo Switch™" went on sale on January 15, 2020.

As for new games, the MAU for "Ragnarok Masters," which began service in Japan on June 5, 2019, has remained firm due to the implementation of in-game events and TV commercials. "TEPPEN," a card game developed jointly with Capcom Co. Ltd. for smartphones, began service on July 4, 2019*2 in North America and Europe, and on August 8 in Asia and Japan. The total number of downloads of "TEPPEN" exceeded 4 million as of November 19, 2019, due to the active hosting of e-sports events both within and outside of Japan as well as due to the implementation of advertising campaigns, including TV commercials.

Regarding subsidiary-related business, sales of "Ragnarok M: Eternal Love" (distributed by GRAVITY Co., Ltd.) in regions where the game is currently being distributed have settled compared to its sales when first distributed, but ongoing updates and events have resulted in stable sales, and it continues to contribute to our groupʼs consolidated results.

As a result of the above, net sales increased year-on-year at 101,392 million yen (an increase of JPY 9,291 million year on year).

1

【Gross profit】

The gross profit margin decreased by 1.2% to 52.5% due to a rise in the ratio of sales for GRAVITY, which has a high sales-cost. However, as consolidated sales increased, gross profit amounted to JPY 53,223 million (an increase of JPY 3,763 million year-on-year).

【Operating income】

In regard to advertising expenses, which are among the SG&A expenses, although SG&A expenses increased year on year due to the occurrence of advertising expenses related to the distribution of "TEPPEN" and "Ragnarok Masters," an operating income of JPY 28,349 million (an increase of JPY 1,771 million year-on-year) was recorded due to an increase in net sales.

2. Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results

(Millions of yen)

2018

2019

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Net sales

21,899

20,807

19,056

30,337

35,073

23,603

23,363

19,351

Cost of sales

9,796

9,098

7,987

15,758

17,226

10,678

10,886

9,376

Gross profit

12,103

11,708

11,069

14,578

17,846

12,925

12,477

9,975

SG&A

5,642

5,937

6,036

5,267

4,843

5,488

7,413

7,129

Salary and

834

862

827

1,125

877

886

1,017

1,016

allowances

Advertising expenses

2,593

2,703

2,724

1,739

1,632

2,145

3,434

3,103

Others

2,214

2,371

2,484

2,402

2,333

2,456

2,677

2,681

Operating income

6,461

5,771

5,033

9,311

13,003

7,436

5,063

2,845

Operating income

29.5%

27.7%

26.4%

30.7%

37.1%

31.5%

21.7%

14.7%

margin

Ordinary income

6,272

5,965

5,185

9,236

13,089

7,430

5,215

2,881

Quarterly profit

6,211

5,630

4,859

8,728

13,066

7,412

5,306

1,893

before income taxes

Quarterly profit

attributable to owners

4,052

3,548

3,000

5,984

8,485

4,852

3,467

1,340

of parent

MAU for "P&D" remained firm due to the implementation of the Appreciation Celebration and year-endevents

【Net sales】

For the 4th quarter, MAU For "P&D" remained firm due to the P&D Appreciation Celebration as well as collaborations with IPs from other companies and year-end events that began in November 2019. Additionally, we introduced the "P&D Pass," a new subscription service priced at JPY 980 per month. As for "TEPPEN," which began service on July 4, 2019, we have been working to expand its user base and raise awareness through TV commercials, e-sports events, and others. "Ragnarok Masters," which began service on June 5, 2019, has been stable since due to on-going seasonal events and updates.

Sales of "Ragnarok M: Eternal Love," which is being deployed globally by GRAVITY, have settled compared to when it was first distributed and remained stable. "Ragnarok Tactics" began service in Thailand on November 8, 2019, and this title began service in other areas in Southeast Asia as well on January 2, 2020.

As a result of the above, net sales for the fourth quarter of the year was 19,351 million yen (a decline of JPY 4,012 million quarter on quarter).

【Gross profit】

Consolidated gross profit for the current 4th quarter was JPY 9,975 million (a decrease of JPY 2,502 million yen from the previous quarter) due to a decline in net sales. The gross profit margin was 51.5% (a 1.9% decrease from the previous quarter) due to a higher ratio of sales related to "Ragnarok M," which has a high sales-cost ratio.

2

【Operating income】 [Salary and allowances]

As of the end of the 4th quarter, the number of GungHo non-consolidated employees was 395 (an increase of 1 from the previous year, and a decrease of 4 from the previous quarter), and the number of consolidated employees was 1,251 (an increase of 99 from the previous year, and an increase of 45 from the previous quarter). Due to bonus payments in the 4th quarter, salary allowances increased by JPY 208 million from the previous quarter, amounting to JPY 1,017 million.

[Advertising expenses]

For the current 4th quarter, in addition to continuous TV commercials for "P&D" in Japan, there were also TV commercials and events for "TEPPEN," as well as TV commercials for "Ragnarok Masters." However, there was a decrease of JPY 519 million from the previous quarter, amounting to JPY 3,434 million.

As a result, operating income for the fourth quarter of the year was JPY 2,845 million (a decline of JPY 2,218 million quarter on quarter).

  • MAU remains stable due to P&D Appreciation Celebration and year-end events

Trend of P&D MAU and payment rate in Japan

P&D MAU in Japan

Payment rate

Start of TV commercial

Word-of-mouth

2012.2

4 5 6 7 8

10 11

2013.1

3 4 5 6 7 8

10 11

2014.1

3 4 5 6 7 8

10 11

2015.1

3 4 5 6 7 8

10 11

2016.1

3 4 5 6 7 8

10 11

2017.1

3 4 5 6 7 8

10 11

2018.1

3 4 5 6 7 8

10 11

2019.1

3 4 5 6 7 8

10 11 12

3

9

12

2

9

12

2

9

12

2

9

12

2

9

12

2

9

12

2

9

12

2

9

P&D was released for iPhone in February 2012. Initially, we carried out promotional activities mainly based on a word-of-mouth approach. Subsequently, when the Android version was released in September 2012, we launched a TV commercial in the following month. With the rapid penetration of smartphones, the number of DLs grew.

The number of DLs continued to increase steadily thereafter and exceeded 51 million as of January, 2019. Additionally, the number already accounts for over 70% of the smartphone users of 67,520,000 (source: Nielsen Digital Co., Ltd., as of May 2018), reflecting a wide reach of P&D in the current market with one of the highest popularityin the nation.

3

  • Trend of non-consolidated net sales

Non-consolidated monthly net sales

2017.1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

2018.1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

2019.1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

Regarding the non-consolidated monthly sales of GungHo, as a result of implementing monthly in-game events, etc. the Company has been posting high profits for a long time backed by a stable, outstanding level of MAU despite some fluctuations of sales in results from month to month.

Trend of consolidated net sales

Net sales concluded with an increase in income for the full financial year due to contributions from "P&D" and

"Ragnarok M"

For the consolidated group excluding GRAVITY, MAU remained firm due to favorable conditions for the P&D

Appreciation Celebration and year-end events conducted in the 4th quarter of 2019

Gravity's Ragnarok

M remains stable

in existing distribution

areas. "Ragnarok Tactics" began service in

Thailand in November 2019 and also in other areas in South ast Asia in January 2020.

Trend of consolidated net sales

Unit: millions of yen

Consolidated net sales excluding GRAVITY

GRAVITY

35,073

35,000

30,337

30,000

25,723

23,432

22,309 21,899 20,807 19,056

12,976

23,603 23,363

25,000

1,945

2,404

20,840

10,886

6,685

5,821

19,351

20,000

2,111

6,582

6,360

6,073

4,250

6,103

15,000

23,778

21,027 18,728 15,727 15,539 14,733 14,806

22,097

10,000

19,451

16,918 17,542

13,247

5,000

0

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

2017

2018

2019

*Net sales indicate figure after consolidated adjustment.

4

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unit: Millions of yen)

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Current assets

97,959

108,669

35,731

47,183

49,721

58,240

59,940

70,913

69,677

74,065

73,990

88,376

95,244

92,233

94,066

94,840

Cash and deposits

85,629

95,813

25,726

33,876

36,375

44,613

46,424

56,031

56,377

62,088

63,049

74,322

79,066

79,414

82,786

86,225

Accounts receivable-trade

9,263

9,443

6,579

9,063

10,462

10,518

8,870

10,694

9,766

8,439

8,582

11,739

14,210

9,837

8,989

6,775

Short-term investment securities

1,120

1,015

1,245

1,302

1,352

1,326

3,079

1,949

1,896

1,585

145

394

442

1,397

450

282

Work in process

29

48

68

82

53

103

141

174

278

331

394

68

24

87

86

43

Deferred tax assets

407

793

311

517

156

307

130

233

106

196

95

250

0

0

0

0

Others

1,509

1,553

1,800

2,341

1,322

1,370

1,294

1,829

1,250

1,422

1,723

1,599

1,499

1,496

1,752

1,513

Non-current assets

9,785

10,066

9,583

7,848

6,674

6,240

6,414

7,157

6,930

7,321

7,193

7,656

8,656

9,484

9,989

10,168

Property,plant and equipment

509

1,067

913

814

746

665

576

522

465

475

418

325

651

689

747

746

Intangible assets

3,802

3,677

2,973

2,397

1,443

880

1,205

1,642

1,753

1,856

1,794

2,077

2,731

3,507

3,807

3,678

Goodwill

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Software

600

572

833

1,876

871

184

230

307

567

668

573

141

130

195

670

265

Software in progress

3,123

3,017

2,052

433

478

599

876

1,112

1,080

1,077

1,110

1,821

2,485

3,203

3,022

3,287

Others

77

87

87

88

93

96

99

221

105

110

110

115

115

108

114

124

Investments and other assets

5,473

5,321

5,697

4,636

4,484

4,694

4,632

4,991

4,711

4,989

4,979

5,252

5,273

5,287

5,433

5,742

Investment securities

1,524

1,392

1,368

349

335

334

336

481

108

73

75

74

74

71

72

72

Deferred tax assets

621

677

981

1,116

1,097

1,497

1,397

1,691

1,658

1,735

1,715

2,183

2,214

2,160

2,193

2,669

Others

3,327

3,251

3,347

3,170

3,051

2,861

2,897

2,818

2,943

3,180

3,189

2,995

2,984

3,055

3,167

3,000

Total assets

107,745

118,735

45,315

55,032

56,396

64,480

66,355

78,070

76,607

81,386

81,184

96,032

103,900

101,718

104,055

105,008

Current liabilities

11,930

15,286

8,199

12,822

9,990

11,617

7,545

14,097

10,821

11,820

8,211

16,774

17,400

15,288

14,217

13,327

Notes and accounts payable-trade

354

467

348

561

1,023

1,334

1,114

4,230

3,296

2,554

1,842

6,725

7,657

3,574

4,018

3,303

Short term loans payable

772

765

-

-

271

200

-

-

0

0

-

-

0

0

-

-

Current portion of long-term loans payable

214

193

178

195

147

143

133

146

138

145

177

159

187

169

138

125

Income taxes payable

4,736

9,593

3,230

6,948

2,909

6,150

2,656

4,707

2,039

3,792

1,508

4,427

3,663

5,711

3,132

4,086

Others

5,852

4,265

3,677

4,312

5,638

3,788

3,441

4,812

5,347

5,327

4,682

5,462

5,892

5,832

6,927

5,812

Non-current liabilities

720

1,139

1,101

1,225

1,183

1,524

1,389

1,560

1,382

1,348

1,275

1,147

1,273

1,147

966

914

Long term loans payable

105

62

87

123

100

139

111

154

125

130

159

132

162

133

104

148

Others

614

1,077

1,014

1,101

1,083

1,384

1,277

1,406

1,257

1,218

1,116

1,014

1,111

1,014

862

766

Total liabilities

12,651

16,425

9,301

14,047

11,173

13,142

8,935

15,658

12,203

13,169

9,486

17,922

18,674

16,435

15,183

14,242

Shareholder's equity

93,310

100,920

34,278

39,023

42,965

48,923

54,845

59,303

61,227

64,775

67,866

73,850

80,276

80,355

83,873

85,194

Capital stock

5,338

5,338

5,338

5,338

5,338

5,338

5,338

5,338

5,338

5,338

5,338

5,338

5,338

5,338

5,338

5,338

Capital surplus

5,469

5,469

5,469

5,469

5,469

5,469

5,474

5,474

5,475

5,475

5,487

5,487

5,487

5,487

5,487

5,487

Retained earnings

124,817

132,427

103,601

108,346

112,288

118,246

124,151

128,609

130,528

134,077

137,066

143,051

149,394

154,247

157,706

159,046

Treasury shares

-42,314

-42,314

-80,130

-80,130

-80,130

-80,130

-80,118

-80,118

-80,115

-80,115

-80,027

-80,027

-79,944

-84,718

-84,659

-84,678

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-28

-282

-237

-164

-38

-68

-89

32

26

-129

-109

-148

-219

-357

-513

-282

Others

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total Accumulated other comprehensive income

-28

-282

-237

-164

-38

-68

-89

32

26

-129

-109

-148

-219

-357

-513

-282

Non Controlling Interests

1,560

1,344

1,604

1,696

1,805

1,894

1,993

2,348

2,369

2,706

3,101

3,522

4,312

4,379

4,676

4,991

Total non-current assets

95,094

102,309

36,013

40,984

45,222

51,338

57,420

62,412

64,403

68,217

71,697

78,110

85,226

85,282

88,871

90,765

Total assets

107,745

118,735

45,315

55,032

56,396

64,480

66,355

78,070

76,607

81,386

81,184

96,032

103,900

101,718

104,055

105,008

5

■Consolidated Profit and Loss Sheet

(Unit: Millions of yen)

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Total

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Total

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Total

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Total

Net sales

31,699

29,743

25,970

25,043

112,457

25,723

23,432

20,840

22,309

92,306

21,899

20,807

19,056

30,337

92,101

35,073

23,603

23,363

19,351 101,392

Cost of sales

10,438

10,023

9,487

8,873

38,822

9,219

8,552

7,521

10,471

35,765

9,796

9,098

7,987

15,758

42,640

17,226

10,678

10,886

9,376

48,168

Cost of sales ratio

32.93%

33.70%

36.53%

35.43%

34.52%

35.84%

36.50%

36.09%

46.94%

38.75%

44.73%

43.73%

41.91%

51.94%

46.30%

49.12%

45.24%

46.60%

48.45%

47.51%

Gross profit

21,261

19,719

16,483

16,170

73,635

16,503

14,880

13,318

11,837

56,540

12,103

11,708

11,069

14,578

49,460

17,846

12,925

12,477

9,975

53,223

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

7,126

7,187

6,600

6,638

27,553

6,369

5,575

4,581

5,628

22,155

5,642

5,937

6,036

5,267

22,883

4,843

5,488

7,413

7,129

24,874

Salaries, wages and bonuses etc.

878

874

817

1,067

3,638

844

820

760

1,155

3,582

834

862

827

1,125

3,649

877

886

808

1,017

3,590

Advertising & marketing

4,053

4,019

3,636

3,265

14,973

3,356

2,595

1,712

2,560

10,224

2,593

2,703

2,724

1,739

9,760

1,632

2,145

3,953

3,434

11,165

Others

2,195

2,293

2,147

2,305

8,941

2,168

2,159

2,108

1,912

8,349

2,214

2,371

2,484

2,402

9,473

2,333

2,456

2,651

2,677

10,118

Operating profit

14,134

12,531

9,882

9,532

46,081

10,134

9,304

8,737

6,209

34,384

6,461

5,771

5,033

9,311

26,577

13,003

7,436

5,063

2,845

28,349

Operating profit ratio

44.59% 42.13% 38.05% 38.06%

40.98% 39.40% 39.71% 41.92% 27.83% 37.25% 29.50% 27.74% 26.41% 30.69% 28.86% 37.07% 31.51% 21.67% 14.70%

27.96%

Non-operating profit

32

25

21

18

98

21

30

16

21

88

22

24

117

-43

120

94

17

157

47

316

Interest income

22

12

12

12

60

13

14

13

16

57

18

22

24

26

91

36

45

39

36

157

Foreign exchange gains

0

0

0

6

6

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

84

-84

0

51

-49

110

-6

106

Others

9

12

9

0

31

7

15

2

4

31

4

1

9

13

29

6

20

7

17

52

Non-operating expenses

201

188

133

-423

98

132

7

-29

11

122

211

-169

-35

31

38

7

22

6

11

48

Interest expenses

7

7

6

6

28

5

3

3

3

16

2

0

0

1

5

6

7

5

8

28

Treasury stock acquisition costs

0

0

53

0

53

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

13

0

0

13

Equity in losses of affiliates

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Foreign exchange losses

186

179

67

-404

28

125

-3

-32

4

95

208

-171

-36

29

29

0

0

0

0

0

Others

7

1

5

-26

-11

1

7

0

2

10

1

1

0

0

2

1

1

0

2

5

Ordinary profit

13,965

12,368

9,771

9,975

46,081

10,022

9,326

8,783

6,218

34,351

6,272

5,965

5,185

9,236

26,659

13,089

7,430

5,215

2,881

28,617

Extraordinary profit

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

180

180

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

89

89

89

Gain on sales

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

89

89

89

Gain on liquidation of investment securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

180

180

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Loss on valuation of stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Others

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Extraordinary loss

0

514

-14

1,724

2,225

773

612

0

36

1,422

61

334

326

507

1,229

23

18

0

988

1,029

Impariment loss

0

514

-14

564

1,064

773

612

0

0

1,385

61

303

325

507

1,197

23

18

0

988

1,029

Loss on valuation of investment securities

-

0

0

1,160

1,160

-

0

0

36

36

-

31

0

0

31

-

0

0

0

0

Others

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Profit before income taxes and Non Controlling Interests

13,965

11,854

9,785

8,250

43,856

9,249

8,714

8,783

6,362

33,109

6,211

5,630

4,859

8,728

25,430

13,066

7,412

5,306

1,893

27,677

Profit Attributable To Owner Of Parent

9,197

7,609

6,358

4,744

27,911

6,075

5,957

5,905

4,457

22,397

4,052

3,548

3,000

5,984

16,585

8,485

4,852

3,467

1,340

18,146

6

■The number of downloads

Puzzle & Dragons (Japan)

Reached date

Downloads

2012/2/20

Launch

2012/7/15

100

2012/10/17

200

2012/11/5

300

2012/11/22

400

2012/12/12

500

2012/12/31

600

2013/1/18

700

2013/1/30

800

2013/2/18

900

2013/3/9

1,000

2013/3/25

1,100

2013/4/9

1,200

2013/4/28

1,300

2013/5/18

1,400

2013/6/8

1,500

2013/6/29

1,600

2013/7/22

1,700

2013/8/16

1,800

2013/9/14

1,900

2013/10/14

2,000

2013/11/15

2,100

2013/12/15

2,200

2014/1/4

2,300

2014/1/31

2,400

2014/3/1

2,500

2014/3/23

2,600

2014/4/20

2,700

2014/5/27

2,800

2014/7/8

2,900

2014/8/15

3,000

2014/9/25

3,100

2014/11/16

3,200

2014/12/31

3,300

2015/2/19

3,400

2015/3/28

3,500

2015/5/15

3,600

2015/7/17

3,700

2015/9/20

3,800

2015/11/24

3,900

2016/1/26

4,000

2016/3/30

4,100

2016/6/17

4,200

2016/9/11

4,300

2016/12/24

4,400

2017/3/19

4,500

2017/7/1

4,600

2017/11/8

4,700

2018/3/10

4,800

2018/7/10

4,900

2018/11/2

5,000

2019/1/17

5,100

2019/5/12

5,200

2019/10/24

5,300

(Unit: ten thousand)

Puzzle & Dragons (North America)

Reached dateDownloads

2012/11/8 Launch

2013/7/27100

2013/10/30200

2014/3/7300

2014/5/22400

2014/9/16500

2014/12/31600

2015/5/6700

2015/9/29800

2015/12/30900

2016/5/11,000

2016/11/41,100

2017/9/201,200

2018/12/251,300

Puzzle & Dragons (South Korea)

Reached dateDownloads

2013/1/21 Launch

2013/7/1100

2014/3/15200

Puzzle & Dragons (Hong Kong, Taiwan)

Reached date

Downloads

2014/1/23

Launch

2014/3/11

100

2014/12/17

200

2020/1/9

300

Puzzle & Dragons Radar

Reached dateDownloads

2016/3/17 Launch

2016/3/18100

2016/4/11200

2016/7/14300

2017/1/15400

2017/8/26500

2018/9/29600

Princess Punt Sweets

Reached dateDownloads

2012/11/19 Launch

2013/1/15100

2013/2/13200

2013/5/5300

2013/8/17400

2013/9/15500

2013/10/23600

2014/1/10700

2014/4/12800

2014/9/14900

2015/6/201,000

2016/4/31,100

2017/10/141,200

7

The number of downloads

(Unit: ten thousand)

SUMMONS BOARD

Reached date

Downloads

2014/2/10

Launch

2014/4/1

100

2014/11/9

200

2015/6/19

300

2015/10/4

400

2017/3/1

500

YO-KAI WATCH WORLD

Reached date

Downloads

2018/6/27

Launch

2018/7/11

100

2018/9/14

200

TEPPEN

Reached date

Downloads

2019/7/4

Launch

2019/8/3

100

2019/8/13

200

2019/9/4

300

2019/11/19

400

LET IT DIE

Reached date

Downloads

2016/12/3

Launch

2016/12/30

100

2017/2/14

200

2017/5/15

300

2018/2/9

400

2019/2/11

500

8

Disclaimer

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 12:31:03 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 107 B
EBIT 2019 31 108 M
Net income 2019 20 483 M
Finance 2019 87 349 M
Yield 2019 1,48%
P/E ratio 2019 6,91x
P/E ratio 2020 9,26x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 141 B
Technical analysis trends GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2 650,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 026,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuki Morishita President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuya Sakai CFO, Director, GM-Finance & Accounting
Taizo Son Non-Executive Director
Yoshinori Kitamura Director & General Manager-GV Business
Masato Ochi Director & General Manager-Customer Service
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-10.95%1 283
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD5.69%48 247
NETEASE, INC.,14.46%44 570
NEXON CO., LTD.18.83%13 531
NCSOFT CORP--.--%11 362
WUHU SANQI INTRCTV ENT NTWK TCH GRP COLD--.--%11 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
