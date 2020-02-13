GungHo Online Entertainment : Supplementary Material on Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
February 13, 2020
GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2019 Supplementary Material
YoY sales and income increased due to contributions from P&D and Ragnarok M
1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Full Year
(Millions of yen)
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
Change Ratio
Y on Y
Net sales
92,306
92,101
101,392
10.1%
Cost of goods
35,765
42,640
48,168
13.0％
Gross profit
56,540
49,460
53,223
7.6%
SG&A
22,155
22,883
24,874
8.7％
Operating income
34,384
26,577
28,349
6.7%
Operating income margin
37.3%
28.9%
28.0%
-0.9p
Ordinary income
34,351
26,659
28,617
7.3%
Profit before income tax
33,109
25,430
27,677
8.8%
Profit attributable to
22,397
16,585
18,146
9.4%
owners of parent
Puzzle & Dragons and Ragnarok M contributed to increased YoY sales and income
for the full financial year
【Net sales】
As for existing games, "Puzzle & Dragons" (referred to as "P&D" henceforth) has had continuous updates and events held, such as adding new dungeons, improving game contents, collaborating with famous characters from other companies, and holding e-sports events, all with the main objective of providing players with the ability to have continued long-term enjoyment of the game. Sales for "P&D" have been favorable due to the implementation of initiatives aimed at reinvigorating MAU as well as the continuous implementation of measures to capture new users, including the production of a TV anime series. Additionally, "the latest entry in the ʻP&Dʼ series, ʻPuzzle & Dragons GOLDʼ for the Nintendo Switch™" went on sale on January 15, 2020.
As for new games, the MAU for "Ragnarok Masters," which began service in Japan on June 5, 2019, has remained firm due to the implementation of in-game events and TV commercials. "TEPPEN," a card game developed jointly with Capcom Co. Ltd. for smartphones, began service on July 4, 2019*2 in North America and Europe, and on August 8 in Asia and Japan. The total number of downloads of "TEPPEN" exceeded 4 million as of November 19, 2019, due to the active hosting of e-sports events both within and outside of Japan as well as due to the implementation of advertising campaigns, including TV commercials.
Regarding subsidiary-related business, sales of "Ragnarok M: Eternal Love" (distributed by GRAVITY Co., Ltd.) in regions where the game is currently being distributed have settled compared to its sales when first distributed, but ongoing updates and events have resulted in stable sales, and it continues to contribute to our groupʼs consolidated results.
As a result of the above, net sales increased year-on-year at 101,392 million yen (an increase of JPY 9,291 million year on year).
1
【Gross profit】
The gross profit margin decreased by 1.2% to 52.5% due to a rise in the ratio of sales for GRAVITY, which has a high sales-cost. However, as consolidated sales increased, gross profit amounted to JPY 53,223 million (an increase of JPY 3,763 million year-on-year).
【Operating income】
In regard to advertising expenses, which are among the SG&A expenses, although SG&A expenses increased year on year due to the occurrence of advertising expenses related to the distribution of "TEPPEN" and "Ragnarok Masters," an operating income of JPY 28,349 million (an increase of JPY 1,771 million year-on-year) was recorded due to an increase in net sales.
2. Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results
(Millions of yen)
2018
2019
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Net sales
21,899
20,807
19,056
30,337
35,073
23,603
23,363
19,351
Cost of sales
9,796
9,098
7,987
15,758
17,226
10,678
10,886
9,376
Gross profit
12,103
11,708
11,069
14,578
17,846
12,925
12,477
9,975
SG&A
5,642
5,937
6,036
5,267
4,843
5,488
7,413
7,129
Salary and
834
862
827
1,125
877
886
1,017
1,016
allowances
Advertising expenses
2,593
2,703
2,724
1,739
1,632
2,145
3,434
3,103
Others
2,214
2,371
2,484
2,402
2,333
2,456
2,677
2,681
Operating income
6,461
5,771
5,033
9,311
13,003
7,436
5,063
2,845
Operating income
29.5%
27.7%
26.4%
30.7%
37.1%
31.5%
21.7%
14.7%
margin
Ordinary income
6,272
5,965
5,185
9,236
13,089
7,430
5,215
2,881
Quarterly profit
6,211
5,630
4,859
8,728
13,066
7,412
5,306
1,893
before income taxes
Quarterly profit
attributable to owners
4,052
3,548
3,000
5,984
8,485
4,852
3,467
1,340
of parent
■MAU for "P&D" remained firm due to the implementation of the Appreciation Celebration andyear-endevents
【Net sales】
For the 4th quarter, MAU For "P&D" remained firm due to the P&D Appreciation Celebration as well as collaborations with IPs from other companies and year-end events that began in November 2019. Additionally, we introduced the "P&D Pass," a new subscription service priced at JPY 980 per month. As for "TEPPEN," which began service on July 4, 2019, we have been working to expand its user base and raise awareness through TV commercials, e-sports events, and others. "Ragnarok Masters," which began service on June 5, 2019, has been stable since due to on-going seasonal events and updates.
Sales of "Ragnarok M: Eternal Love," which is being deployed globally by GRAVITY, have settled compared to when it was first distributed and remained stable. "Ragnarok Tactics" began service in Thailand on November 8, 2019, and this title began service in other areas in Southeast Asia as well on January 2, 2020.
As a result of the above, net sales for the fourth quarter of the year was 19,351 million yen (a decline of JPY 4,012 million quarter on quarter).
【Gross profit】
Consolidated gross profit for the current 4th quarter was JPY 9,975 million (a decrease of JPY 2,502 million yen from the previous quarter) due to a decline in net sales. The gross profit margin was 51.5% (a 1.9% decrease from the previous quarter) due to a higher ratio of sales related to "Ragnarok M," which has a high sales-cost ratio.
2
【Operating income】 [Salary and allowances]
As of the end of the 4th quarter, the number of GungHo non-consolidated employees was 395 (an increase of 1 from the previous year, and a decrease of 4 from the previous quarter), and the number of consolidated employees was 1,251 (an increase of 99 from the previous year, and an increase of 45 from the previous quarter). Due to bonus payments in the 4th quarter, salary allowances increased by JPY 208 million from the previous quarter, amounting to JPY 1,017 million.
[Advertising expenses]
For the current 4th quarter, in addition to continuous TV commercials for "P&D" in Japan, there were also TV commercials and events for "TEPPEN," as well as TV commercials for "Ragnarok Masters." However, there was a decrease of JPY 519 million from the previous quarter, amounting to JPY 3,434 million.
As a result, operating income for the fourth quarter of the year was JPY 2,845 million (a decline of JPY 2,218 million quarter on quarter).
MAU remains stable due to P&D Appreciation Celebration and year-end events
Trend of P&D MAU and payment rate in Japan
P&D MAU in Japan
Payment rate
Start of TV commercial
Word-of-mouth
2012.2
4 5 6 7 8
10 11
2013.1
3 4 5 6 7 8
10 11
2014.1
3 4 5 6 7 8
10 11
2015.1
3 4 5 6 7 8
10 11
2016.1
3 4 5 6 7 8
10 11
2017.1
3 4 5 6 7 8
10 11
2018.1
3 4 5 6 7 8
10 11
2019.1
3 4 5 6 7 8
10 11 12
3
9
12
2
9
12
2
9
12
2
9
12
2
9
12
2
9
12
2
9
12
2
9
P&D was released for iPhone in February 2012. Initially, we carried out promotional activities mainly based on a word-of-mouth approach. Subsequently, when the Android version was released in September 2012, we launched a TV commercial in the following month. With the rapid penetration of smartphones, the number of DLs grew.
The number of DLs continued to increase steadily thereafter and exceeded 51 million as of January, 2019. Additionally, the number already accounts for over 70% of the smartphone users of 67,520,000 (source: Nielsen Digital Co., Ltd., as of May 2018), reflecting a wide reach of P&D in the current market with one of the highest popularityin the nation.
3
Trend of non-consolidated net sales
Non-consolidated monthly net sales
2017.1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
2018.1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
2019.1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Regarding the non-consolidated monthly sales of GungHo, as a result of implementing monthly in-game events, etc. the Company has been posting high profits for a long time backed by a stable, outstanding level of MAU despite some fluctuations of sales in results from month to month.
■Trend of consolidated net sales
・ Net sales concluded with an increase in income for the full financial year due to contributions from "P&D" and
"Ragnarok M"
・ For the consolidated group excluding GRAVITY, MAU remained firm due to favorable conditions for the P&D
Appreciation Celebration and year-end events conducted in the 4th quarter of 2019
・ Gravity's Ragnarok
M remains stable
in existing distribution
areas. "Ragnarok Tactics" began service in
Thailand in November 2019 and also in other areas in South ast Asia in January 2020.
Trend of consolidated net sales
（
Unit: millions of yen
）
Consolidated net sales excluding GRAVITY
GRAVITY
35,073
35,000
30,337
30,000
25,723
23,432
22,309 21,89920,80719,056
12,976
23,603 23,363
25,000
1,945
2,404
20,840
10,886
6,685
5,821
19,351
20,000
2,111
6,582
6,360
6,073
4,250
6,103
15,000
23,778
21,027 18,728 15,727 15,539 14,733 14,806
22,097
10,000
19,451
16,918 17,542
13,247
5,000
0
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
2017
2018
2019
*Net sales indicate figure after consolidated adjustment.
4
■ Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Unit: Millions of yen)
2016
2017
2018
2019
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Current assets
97,959
108,669
35,731
47,183
49,721
58,240
59,940
70,913
69,677
74,065
73,990
88,376
95,244
92,233
94,066
94,840
Cash and deposits
85,629
95,813
25,726
33,876
36,375
44,613
46,424
56,031
56,377
62,088
63,049
74,322
79,066
79,414
82,786
86,225
Accounts receivable-trade
9,263
9,443
6,579
9,063
10,462
10,518
8,870
10,694
9,766
8,439
8,582
11,739
14,210
9,837
8,989
6,775
Short-term investment securities
1,120
1,015
1,245
1,302
1,352
1,326
3,079
1,949
1,896
1,585
145
394
442
1,397
450
282
Work in process
29
48
68
82
53
103
141
174
278
331
394
68
24
87
86
43
Deferred tax assets
407
793
311
517
156
307
130
233
106
196
95
250
0
0
0
0
Others
1,509
1,553
1,800
2,341
1,322
1,370
1,294
1,829
1,250
1,422
1,723
1,599
1,499
1,496
1,752
1,513
Non-current assets
9,785
10,066
9,583
7,848
6,674
6,240
6,414
7,157
6,930
7,321
7,193
7,656
8,656
9,484
9,989
10,168
Property,plant and equipment
509
1,067
913
814
746
665
576
522
465
475
418
325
651
689
747
746
Intangible assets
3,802
3,677
2,973
2,397
1,443
880
1,205
1,642
1,753
1,856
1,794
2,077
2,731
3,507
3,807
3,678
Goodwill
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Software
600
572
833
1,876
871
184
230
307
567
668
573
141
130
195
670
265
Software in progress
3,123
3,017
2,052
433
478
599
876
1,112
1,080
1,077
1,110
1,821
2,485
3,203
3,022
3,287
Others
77
87
87
88
93
96
99
221
105
110
110
115
115
108
114
124
Investments and other assets
5,473
5,321
5,697
4,636
4,484
4,694
4,632
4,991
4,711
4,989
4,979
5,252
5,273
5,287
5,433
5,742
Investment securities
1,524
1,392
1,368
349
335
334
336
481
108
73
75
74
74
71
72
72
Deferred tax assets
621
677
981
1,116
1,097
1,497
1,397
1,691
1,658
1,735
1,715
2,183
2,214
2,160
2,193
2,669
Others
3,327
3,251
3,347
3,170
3,051
2,861
2,897
2,818
2,943
3,180
3,189
2,995
2,984
3,055
3,167
3,000
Total assets
107,745
118,735
45,315
55,032
56,396
64,480
66,355
78,070
76,607
81,386
81,184
96,032
103,900
101,718
104,055
105,008
Current liabilities
11,930
15,286
8,199
12,822
9,990
11,617
7,545
14,097
10,821
11,820
8,211
16,774
17,400
15,288
14,217
13,327
Notes and accounts payable-trade
354
467
348
561
1,023
1,334
1,114
4,230
3,296
2,554
1,842
6,725
7,657
3,574
4,018
3,303
Short term loans payable
772
765
-
-
271
200
-
-
0
0
-
-
0
0
-
-
Current portion of long-term loans payable
214
193
178
195
147
143
133
146
138
145
177
159
187
169
138
125
Income taxes payable
4,736
9,593
3,230
6,948
2,909
6,150
2,656
4,707
2,039
3,792
1,508
4,427
3,663
5,711
3,132
4,086
Others
5,852
4,265
3,677
4,312
5,638
3,788
3,441
4,812
5,347
5,327
4,682
5,462
5,892
5,832
6,927
5,812
Non-current liabilities
720
1,139
1,101
1,225
1,183
1,524
1,389
1,560
1,382
1,348
1,275
1,147
1,273
1,147
966
914
Long term loans payable
105
62
87
123
100
139
111
154
125
130
159
132
162
133
104
148
Others
614
1,077
1,014
1,101
1,083
1,384
1,277
1,406
1,257
1,218
1,116
1,014
1,111
1,014
862
766
Total liabilities
12,651
16,425
9,301
14,047
11,173
13,142
8,935
15,658
12,203
13,169
9,486
17,922
18,674
16,435
15,183
14,242
Shareholder's equity
93,310
100,920
34,278
39,023
42,965
48,923
54,845
59,303
61,227
64,775
67,866
73,850
80,276
80,355
83,873
85,194
Capital stock
5,338
5,338
5,338
5,338
5,338
5,338
5,338
5,338
5,338
5,338
5,338
5,338
5,338
5,338
5,338
5,338
Capital surplus
5,469
5,469
5,469
5,469
5,469
5,469
5,474
5,474
5,475
5,475
5,487
5,487
5,487
5,487
5,487
5,487
Retained earnings
124,817
132,427
103,601
108,346
112,288
118,246
124,151
128,609
130,528
134,077
137,066
143,051
149,394
154,247
157,706
159,046
Treasury shares
-42,314
-42,314
-80,130
-80,130
-80,130
-80,130
-80,118
-80,118
-80,115
-80,115
-80,027
-80,027
-79,944
-84,718
-84,659
-84,678
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-28
-282
-237
-164
-38
-68
-89
32
26
-129
-109
-148
-219
-357
-513
-282
Others
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total Accumulated other comprehensive income
-28
-282
-237
-164
-38
-68
-89
32
26
-129
-109
-148
-219
-357
-513
-282
Non Controlling Interests
1,560
1,344
1,604
1,696
1,805
1,894
1,993
2,348
2,369
2,706
3,101
3,522
4,312
4,379
4,676
4,991
Total non-current assets
95,094
102,309
36,013
40,984
45,222
51,338
57,420
62,412
64,403
68,217
71,697
78,110
85,226
85,282
88,871
90,765
Total assets
107,745
118,735
45,315
55,032
56,396
64,480
66,355
78,070
76,607
81,386
81,184
96,032
103,900
101,718
104,055
105,008
5
■Consolidated Profit and Loss Sheet
(Unit: Millions of yen)
2016
2017
2018
2019
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Total
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Total
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Total
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Total
Net sales
31,699
29,743
25,970
25,043
112,457
25,723
23,432
20,840
22,309
92,306
21,899
20,807
19,056
30,337
92,101
35,073
23,603
23,363
19,351 101,392
Cost of sales
10,438
10,023
9,487
8,873
38,822
9,219
8,552
7,521
10,471
35,765
9,796
9,098
7,987
15,758
42,640
17,226
10,678
10,886
9,376
48,168
Cost of sales ratio
32.93%
33.70%
36.53%
35.43%
34.52%
35.84%
36.50%
36.09%
46.94%
38.75%
44.73%
43.73%
41.91%
51.94%
46.30%
49.12%
45.24%
46.60%
48.45%
47.51%
Gross profit
21,261
19,719
16,483
16,170
73,635
16,503
14,880
13,318
11,837
56,540
12,103
11,708
11,069
14,578
49,460
17,846
12,925
12,477
9,975
53,223
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
