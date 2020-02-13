GungHo Online Entertainment : Supplementary Material on Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 0 02/13/2020 | 07:32am EST Send by mail :

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Full Year (Millions of yen) FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Change Ratio Y on Y Net sales 92,306 92,101 101,392 10.1% Cost of goods 35,765 42,640 48,168 13.0％ Gross profit 56,540 49,460 53,223 7.6% SG&A 22,155 22,883 24,874 8.7％ Operating income 34,384 26,577 28,349 6.7% Operating income margin 37.3% 28.9% 28.0% -0.9p Ordinary income 34,351 26,659 28,617 7.3% Profit before income tax 33,109 25,430 27,677 8.8% Profit attributable to 22,397 16,585 18,146 9.4% owners of parent Puzzle & Dragons and Ragnarok M contributed to increased YoY sales and income for the full financial year 【Net sales】 As for existing games, "Puzzle & Dragons" (referred to as "P&D" henceforth) has had continuous updates and events held, such as adding new dungeons, improving game contents, collaborating with famous characters from other companies, and holding e-sports events, all with the main objective of providing players with the ability to have continued long-term enjoyment of the game. Sales for "P&D" have been favorable due to the implementation of initiatives aimed at reinvigorating MAU as well as the continuous implementation of measures to capture new users, including the production of a TV anime series. Additionally, "the latest entry in the ʻP&Dʼ series, ʻPuzzle & Dragons GOLDʼ for the Nintendo Switch™" went on sale on January 15, 2020. As for new games, the MAU for "Ragnarok Masters," which began service in Japan on June 5, 2019, has remained firm due to the implementation of in-game events and TV commercials. "TEPPEN," a card game developed jointly with Capcom Co. Ltd. for smartphones, began service on July 4, 2019*2 in North America and Europe, and on August 8 in Asia and Japan. The total number of downloads of "TEPPEN" exceeded 4 million as of November 19, 2019, due to the active hosting of e-sports events both within and outside of Japan as well as due to the implementation of advertising campaigns, including TV commercials. Regarding subsidiary-related business, sales of "Ragnarok M: Eternal Love" (distributed by GRAVITY Co., Ltd.) in regions where the game is currently being distributed have settled compared to its sales when first distributed, but ongoing updates and events have resulted in stable sales, and it continues to contribute to our groupʼs consolidated results. As a result of the above, net sales increased year-on-year at 101,392 million yen (an increase of JPY 9,291 million year on year). 1 【Gross profit】 The gross profit margin decreased by 1.2% to 52.5% due to a rise in the ratio of sales for GRAVITY, which has a high sales-cost. However, as consolidated sales increased, gross profit amounted to JPY 53,223 million (an increase of JPY 3,763 million year-on-year). 【Operating income】 In regard to advertising expenses, which are among the SG&A expenses, although SG&A expenses increased year on year due to the occurrence of advertising expenses related to the distribution of "TEPPEN" and "Ragnarok Masters," an operating income of JPY 28,349 million (an increase of JPY 1,771 million year-on-year) was recorded due to an increase in net sales. 2. Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results (Millions of yen) 2018 2019 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Net sales 21,899 20,807 19,056 30,337 35,073 23,603 23,363 19,351 Cost of sales 9,796 9,098 7,987 15,758 17,226 10,678 10,886 9,376 Gross profit 12,103 11,708 11,069 14,578 17,846 12,925 12,477 9,975 SG&A 5,642 5,937 6,036 5,267 4,843 5,488 7,413 7,129 Salary and 834 862 827 1,125 877 886 1,017 1,016 allowances Advertising expenses 2,593 2,703 2,724 1,739 1,632 2,145 3,434 3,103 Others 2,214 2,371 2,484 2,402 2,333 2,456 2,677 2,681 Operating income 6,461 5,771 5,033 9,311 13,003 7,436 5,063 2,845 Operating income 29.5% 27.7% 26.4% 30.7% 37.1% 31.5% 21.7% 14.7% margin Ordinary income 6,272 5,965 5,185 9,236 13,089 7,430 5,215 2,881 Quarterly profit 6,211 5,630 4,859 8,728 13,066 7,412 5,306 1,893 before income taxes Quarterly profit attributable to owners 4,052 3,548 3,000 5,984 8,485 4,852 3,467 1,340 of parent ■ MAU for "P&D" remained firm due to the implementation of the Appreciation Celebration and year-endevents 【Net sales】 For the 4th quarter, MAU For "P&D" remained firm due to the P&D Appreciation Celebration as well as collaborations with IPs from other companies and year-end events that began in November 2019. Additionally, we introduced the "P&D Pass," a new subscription service priced at JPY 980 per month. As for "TEPPEN," which began service on July 4, 2019, we have been working to expand its user base and raise awareness through TV commercials, e-sports events, and others. "Ragnarok Masters," which began service on June 5, 2019, has been stable since due to on-going seasonal events and updates. Sales of "Ragnarok M: Eternal Love," which is being deployed globally by GRAVITY, have settled compared to when it was first distributed and remained stable. "Ragnarok Tactics" began service in Thailand on November 8, 2019, and this title began service in other areas in Southeast Asia as well on January 2, 2020. As a result of the above, net sales for the fourth quarter of the year was 19,351 million yen (a decline of JPY 4,012 million quarter on quarter). 【Gross profit】 Consolidated gross profit for the current 4th quarter was JPY 9,975 million (a decrease of JPY 2,502 million yen from the previous quarter) due to a decline in net sales. The gross profit margin was 51.5% (a 1.9% decrease from the previous quarter) due to a higher ratio of sales related to "Ragnarok M," which has a high sales-cost ratio. 2 【Operating income】 [Salary and allowances] As of the end of the 4th quarter, the number of GungHo non-consolidated employees was 395 (an increase of 1 from the previous year, and a decrease of 4 from the previous quarter), and the number of consolidated employees was 1,251 (an increase of 99 from the previous year, and an increase of 45 from the previous quarter). Due to bonus payments in the 4th quarter, salary allowances increased by JPY 208 million from the previous quarter, amounting to JPY 1,017 million. [Advertising expenses] For the current 4th quarter, in addition to continuous TV commercials for "P&D" in Japan, there were also TV commercials and events for "TEPPEN," as well as TV commercials for "Ragnarok Masters." However, there was a decrease of JPY 519 million from the previous quarter, amounting to JPY 3,434 million. As a result, operating income for the fourth quarter of the year was JPY 2,845 million (a decline of JPY 2,218 million quarter on quarter). MAU remains stable due to P&D Appreciation Celebration and year-end events Trend of P&D MAU and payment rate in Japan P&D MAU in Japan Payment rate Start of TV commercial Word-of-mouth 2012.2 4 5 6 7 8 10 11 2013.1 3 4 5 6 7 8 10 11 2014.1 3 4 5 6 7 8 10 11 2015.1 3 4 5 6 7 8 10 11 2016.1 3 4 5 6 7 8 10 11 2017.1 3 4 5 6 7 8 10 11 2018.1 3 4 5 6 7 8 10 11 2019.1 3 4 5 6 7 8 10 11 12 3 9 12 2 9 12 2 9 12 2 9 12 2 9 12 2 9 12 2 9 12 2 9 P&D was released for iPhone in February 2012. Initially, we carried out promotional activities mainly based on a word-of-mouth approach. Subsequently, when the Android version was released in September 2012, we launched a TV commercial in the following month. With the rapid penetration of smartphones, the number of DLs grew. The number of DLs continued to increase steadily thereafter and exceeded 51 million as of January, 2019. Additionally, the number already accounts for over 70% of the smartphone users of 67,520,000 (source: Nielsen Digital Co., Ltd., as of May 2018), reflecting a wide reach of P&D in the current market with one of the highest popularityin the nation. 3 Trend of non-consolidated net sales Non-consolidated monthly net sales 2017.1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 2018.1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 2019.1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Regarding the non-consolidated monthly sales of GungHo, as a result of implementing monthly in-game events, etc. the Company has been posting high profits for a long time backed by a stable, outstanding level of MAU despite some fluctuations of sales in results from month to month. ■ Trend of consolidated net sales ・ Net sales concluded with an increase in income for the full financial year due to contributions from "P&D" and "Ragnarok M" ・ For the consolidated group excluding GRAVITY, MAU remained firm due to favorable conditions for the P&D Appreciation Celebration and year-end events conducted in the 4th quarter of 2019 ・ Gravity's Ragnarok M remains stable in existing distribution areas. "Ragnarok Tactics" began service in Thailand in November 2019 and also in other areas in South ast Asia in January 2020. Trend of consolidated net sales （ Unit: millions of yen ） Consolidated net sales excluding GRAVITY GRAVITY 35,073 35,000 30,337 30,000 25,723 23,432 22,309 21,899 20,807 19,056 12,976 23,603 23,363 25,000 1,945 2,404 20,840 10,886 6,685 5,821 19,351 20,000 2,111 6,582 6,360 6,073 4,250 6,103 15,000 23,778 21,027 18,728 15,727 15,539 14,733 14,806 22,097 10,000 19,451 16,918 17,542 13,247 5,000 0 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 2017 2018 2019 *Net sales indicate figure after consolidated adjustment. 4 ■ Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unit: Millions of yen) 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Current assets 97,959 108,669 35,731 47,183 49,721 58,240 59,940 70,913 69,677 74,065 73,990 88,376 95,244 92,233 94,066 94,840 Cash and deposits 85,629 95,813 25,726 33,876 36,375 44,613 46,424 56,031 56,377 62,088 63,049 74,322 79,066 79,414 82,786 86,225 Accounts receivable-trade 9,263 9,443 6,579 9,063 10,462 10,518 8,870 10,694 9,766 8,439 8,582 11,739 14,210 9,837 8,989 6,775 Short-term investment securities 1,120 1,015 1,245 1,302 1,352 1,326 3,079 1,949 1,896 1,585 145 394 442 1,397 450 282 Work in process 29 48 68 82 53 103 141 174 278 331 394 68 24 87 86 43 Deferred tax assets 407 793 311 517 156 307 130 233 106 196 95 250 0 0 0 0 Others 1,509 1,553 1,800 2,341 1,322 1,370 1,294 1,829 1,250 1,422 1,723 1,599 1,499 1,496 1,752 1,513 Non-current assets 9,785 10,066 9,583 7,848 6,674 6,240 6,414 7,157 6,930 7,321 7,193 7,656 8,656 9,484 9,989 10,168 Property,plant and equipment 509 1,067 913 814 746 665 576 522 465 475 418 325 651 689 747 746 Intangible assets 3,802 3,677 2,973 2,397 1,443 880 1,205 1,642 1,753 1,856 1,794 2,077 2,731 3,507 3,807 3,678 Goodwill 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Software 600 572 833 1,876 871 184 230 307 567 668 573 141 130 195 670 265 Software in progress 3,123 3,017 2,052 433 478 599 876 1,112 1,080 1,077 1,110 1,821 2,485 3,203 3,022 3,287 Others 77 87 87 88 93 96 99 221 105 110 110 115 115 108 114 124 Investments and other assets 5,473 5,321 5,697 4,636 4,484 4,694 4,632 4,991 4,711 4,989 4,979 5,252 5,273 5,287 5,433 5,742 Investment securities 1,524 1,392 1,368 349 335 334 336 481 108 73 75 74 74 71 72 72 Deferred tax assets 621 677 981 1,116 1,097 1,497 1,397 1,691 1,658 1,735 1,715 2,183 2,214 2,160 2,193 2,669 Others 3,327 3,251 3,347 3,170 3,051 2,861 2,897 2,818 2,943 3,180 3,189 2,995 2,984 3,055 3,167 3,000 Total assets 107,745 118,735 45,315 55,032 56,396 64,480 66,355 78,070 76,607 81,386 81,184 96,032 103,900 101,718 104,055 105,008 Current liabilities 11,930 15,286 8,199 12,822 9,990 11,617 7,545 14,097 10,821 11,820 8,211 16,774 17,400 15,288 14,217 13,327 Notes and accounts payable-trade 354 467 348 561 1,023 1,334 1,114 4,230 3,296 2,554 1,842 6,725 7,657 3,574 4,018 3,303 Short term loans payable 772 765 - - 271 200 - - 0 0 - - 0 0 - - Current portion of long-term loans payable 214 193 178 195 147 143 133 146 138 145 177 159 187 169 138 125 Income taxes payable 4,736 9,593 3,230 6,948 2,909 6,150 2,656 4,707 2,039 3,792 1,508 4,427 3,663 5,711 3,132 4,086 Others 5,852 4,265 3,677 4,312 5,638 3,788 3,441 4,812 5,347 5,327 4,682 5,462 5,892 5,832 6,927 5,812 Non-current liabilities 720 1,139 1,101 1,225 1,183 1,524 1,389 1,560 1,382 1,348 1,275 1,147 1,273 1,147 966 914 Long term loans payable 105 62 87 123 100 139 111 154 125 130 159 132 162 133 104 148 Others 614 1,077 1,014 1,101 1,083 1,384 1,277 1,406 1,257 1,218 1,116 1,014 1,111 1,014 862 766 Total liabilities 12,651 16,425 9,301 14,047 11,173 13,142 8,935 15,658 12,203 13,169 9,486 17,922 18,674 16,435 15,183 14,242 Shareholder's equity 93,310 100,920 34,278 39,023 42,965 48,923 54,845 59,303 61,227 64,775 67,866 73,850 80,276 80,355 83,873 85,194 Capital stock 5,338 5,338 5,338 5,338 5,338 5,338 5,338 5,338 5,338 5,338 5,338 5,338 5,338 5,338 5,338 5,338 Capital surplus 5,469 5,469 5,469 5,469 5,469 5,469 5,474 5,474 5,475 5,475 5,487 5,487 5,487 5,487 5,487 5,487 Retained earnings 124,817 132,427 103,601 108,346 112,288 118,246 124,151 128,609 130,528 134,077 137,066 143,051 149,394 154,247 157,706 159,046 Treasury shares -42,314 -42,314 -80,130 -80,130 -80,130 -80,130 -80,118 -80,118 -80,115 -80,115 -80,027 -80,027 -79,944 -84,718 -84,659 -84,678 Accumulated other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustment -28 -282 -237 -164 -38 -68 -89 32 26 -129 -109 -148 -219 -357 -513 -282 Others 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total Accumulated other comprehensive income -28 -282 -237 -164 -38 -68 -89 32 26 -129 -109 -148 -219 -357 -513 -282 Non Controlling Interests 1,560 1,344 1,604 1,696 1,805 1,894 1,993 2,348 2,369 2,706 3,101 3,522 4,312 4,379 4,676 4,991 Total non-current assets 95,094 102,309 36,013 40,984 45,222 51,338 57,420 62,412 64,403 68,217 71,697 78,110 85,226 85,282 88,871 90,765 Total assets 107,745 118,735 45,315 55,032 56,396 64,480 66,355 78,070 76,607 81,386 81,184 96,032 103,900 101,718 104,055 105,008 5 ■Consolidated Profit and Loss Sheet (Unit: Millions of yen) 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total Net sales 31,699 29,743 25,970 25,043 112,457 25,723 23,432 20,840 22,309 92,306 21,899 20,807 19,056 30,337 92,101 35,073 23,603 23,363 19,351 101,392 Cost of sales 10,438 10,023 9,487 8,873 38,822 9,219 8,552 7,521 10,471 35,765 9,796 9,098 7,987 15,758 42,640 17,226 10,678 10,886 9,376 48,168 Cost of sales ratio 32.93% 33.70% 36.53% 35.43% 34.52% 35.84% 36.50% 36.09% 46.94% 38.75% 44.73% 43.73% 41.91% 51.94% 46.30% 49.12% 45.24% 46.60% 48.45% 47.51% Gross profit 21,261 19,719 16,483 16,170 73,635 16,503 14,880 13,318 11,837 56,540 12,103 11,708 11,069 14,578 49,460 17,846 12,925 12,477 9,975 53,223 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 7,126 7,187 6,600 6,638 27,553 6,369 5,575 4,581 5,628 22,155 5,642 5,937 6,036 5,267 22,883 4,843 5,488 7,413 7,129 24,874 Salaries, wages and bonuses etc. 878 874 817 1,067 3,638 844 820 760 1,155 3,582 834 862 827 1,125 3,649 877 886 808 1,017 3,590 Advertising & marketing 4,053 4,019 3,636 3,265 14,973 3,356 2,595 1,712 2,560 10,224 2,593 2,703 2,724 1,739 9,760 1,632 2,145 3,953 3,434 11,165 Others 2,195 2,293 2,147 2,305 8,941 2,168 2,159 2,108 1,912 8,349 2,214 2,371 2,484 2,402 9,473 2,333 2,456 2,651 2,677 10,118 Operating profit 14,134 12,531 9,882 9,532 46,081 10,134 9,304 8,737 6,209 34,384 6,461 5,771 5,033 9,311 26,577 13,003 7,436 5,063 2,845 28,349 Operating profit ratio 44.59% 42.13% 38.05% 38.06% 40.98% 39.40% 39.71% 41.92% 27.83% 37.25% 29.50% 27.74% 26.41% 30.69% 28.86% 37.07% 31.51% 21.67% 14.70% 27.96% Non-operating profit 32 25 21 18 98 21 30 16 21 88 22 24 117 -43 120 94 17 157 47 316 Interest income 22 12 12 12 60 13 14 13 16 57 18 22 24 26 91 36 45 39 36 157 Foreign exchange gains 0 0 0 6 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 84 -84 0 51 -49 110 -6 106 Others 9 12 9 0 31 7 15 2 4 31 4 1 9 13 29 6 20 7 17 52 Non-operating expenses 201 188 133 -423 98 132 7 -29 11 122 211 -169 -35 31 38 7 22 6 11 48 Interest expenses 7 7 6 6 28 5 3 3 3 16 2 0 0 1 5 6 7 5 8 28 Treasury stock acquisition costs 0 0 53 0 53 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 0 0 13 Equity in losses of affiliates 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Foreign exchange losses 186 179 67 -404 28 125 -3 -32 4 95 208 -171 -36 29 29 0 0 0 0 0 Others 7 1 5 -26 -11 1 7 0 2 10 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 0 2 5 Ordinary profit 13,965 12,368 9,771 9,975 46,081 10,022 9,326 8,783 6,218 34,351 6,272 5,965 5,185 9,236 26,659 13,089 7,430 5,215 2,881 28,617 Extraordinary profit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 180 180 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 89 89 89 Gain on sales 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 89 89 89 Gain on liquidation of investment securities - - - - - - - - 180 180 - - - - - - - - - - Loss on valuation of stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates - - - - - - - - 0 0 - - - - - - - - - - Others 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Extraordinary loss 0 514 -14 1,724 2,225 773 612 0 36 1,422 61 334 326 507 1,229 23 18 0 988 1,029 Impariment loss 0 514 -14 564 1,064 773 612 0 0 1,385 61 303 325 507 1,197 23 18 0 988 1,029 Loss on valuation of investment securities - 0 0 1,160 1,160 - 0 0 36 36 - 31 0 0 31 - 0 0 0 0 Others 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Profit before income taxes and Non Controlling Interests 13,965 11,854 9,785 8,250 43,856 9,249 8,714 8,783 6,362 33,109 6,211 5,630 4,859 8,728 25,430 13,066 7,412 5,306 1,893 27,677 Profit Attributable To Owner Of Parent 9,197 7,609 6,358 4,744 27,911 6,075 5,957 5,905 4,457 22,397 4,052 3,548 3,000 5,984 16,585 8,485 4,852 3,467 1,340 18,146 6 ■The number of downloads Puzzle & Dragons (Japan) Reached date Downloads 2012/2/20 Launch 2012/7/15 100 2012/10/17 200 2012/11/5 300 2012/11/22 400 2012/12/12 500 2012/12/31 600 2013/1/18 700 2013/1/30 800 2013/2/18 900 2013/3/9 1,000 2013/3/25 1,100 2013/4/9 1,200 2013/4/28 1,300 2013/5/18 1,400 2013/6/8 1,500 2013/6/29 1,600 2013/7/22 1,700 2013/8/16 1,800 2013/9/14 1,900 2013/10/14 2,000 2013/11/15 2,100 2013/12/15 2,200 2014/1/4 2,300 2014/1/31 2,400 2014/3/1 2,500 2014/3/23 2,600 2014/4/20 2,700 2014/5/27 2,800 2014/7/8 2,900 2014/8/15 3,000 2014/9/25 3,100 2014/11/16 3,200 2014/12/31 3,300 2015/2/19 3,400 2015/3/28 3,500 2015/5/15 3,600 2015/7/17 3,700 2015/9/20 3,800 2015/11/24 3,900 2016/1/26 4,000 2016/3/30 4,100 2016/6/17 4,200 2016/9/11 4,300 2016/12/24 4,400 2017/3/19 4,500 2017/7/1 4,600 2017/11/8 4,700 2018/3/10 4,800 2018/7/10 4,900 2018/11/2 5,000 2019/1/17 5,100 2019/5/12 5,200 2019/10/24 5,300 (Unit: ten thousand) Puzzle & Dragons (North America) Reached dateDownloads 2012/11/8 Launch 2013/7/27100 2013/10/30200 2014/3/7300 2014/5/22400 2014/9/16500 2014/12/31600 2015/5/6700 2015/9/29800 2015/12/30900 2016/5/11,000 2016/11/41,100 2017/9/201,200 2018/12/251,300 Puzzle & Dragons (South Korea) Reached dateDownloads 2013/1/21 Launch 2013/7/1100 2014/3/15200 Puzzle & Dragons (Hong Kong, Taiwan) Reached date Downloads 2014/1/23 Launch 2014/3/11 100 2014/12/17 200 2020/1/9 300 Puzzle & Dragons Radar Reached dateDownloads 2016/3/17 Launch 2016/3/18100 2016/4/11200 2016/7/14300 2017/1/15400 2017/8/26500 2018/9/29600 Princess Punt Sweets Reached dateDownloads 2012/11/19 Launch 2013/1/15100 2013/2/13200 2013/5/5300 2013/8/17400 2013/9/15500 2013/10/23600 2014/1/10700 2014/4/12800 2014/9/14900 2015/6/201,000 2016/4/31,100 2017/10/141,200 7 ■ The number of downloads (Unit: ten thousand) SUMMONS BOARD Reached date Downloads 2014/2/10 Launch 2014/4/1 100 2014/11/9 200 2015/6/19 300 2015/10/4 400 2017/3/1 500 YO-KAI WATCH WORLD Reached date Downloads 2018/6/27 Launch 2018/7/11 100 2018/9/14 200 TEPPEN Reached date Downloads 2019/7/4 Launch 2019/8/3 100 2019/8/13 200 2019/9/4 300 2019/11/19 400 LET IT DIE Reached date Downloads 2016/12/3 Launch 2016/12/30 100 2017/2/14 200 2017/5/15 300 2018/2/9 400 2019/2/11 500 8 Attachments Original document

