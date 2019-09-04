Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  GungHo Online Entertainment Inc    3765   JP3235900002

GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT INC

(3765)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GungHo Online Entertainment: The Brand-New Card Pack “DAY OF NIGHTMARES” in TEPPEN Is Now Available

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 01:30am EDT

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc. (TOKYO:3765) announced that the brand-new card pack “DAY OF NIGHTMARES” is now on sale in the ultimate card battle TEPPEN for smart devices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005989/en/

GungHo Online Entertainment launched the brand-new card pack “DAY OF NIGHTMARES” in the ultimate card battle TEPPEN for smart devices. It is now on sale in Asia. The new card packs that outline the nightmare and conspiracy facing Raccoon City, featured the new hero Jill Valentine from Resident Evil, are now added. New abilities “Explore” and “Spillover” will expand your strategies and excitement. (Graphic: Business Wire)

GungHo Online Entertainment launched the brand-new card pack “DAY OF NIGHTMARES” in the ultimate card battle TEPPEN for smart devices. It is now on sale in Asia. The new card packs that outline the nightmare and conspiracy facing Raccoon City, featured the new hero Jill Valentine from Resident Evil, are now added. New abilities “Explore” and “Spillover” will expand your strategies and excitement. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ahead of the sale, the card intro trailer of “DAY OF NIGHTMARES” is available on the official website (https://teppenthegame.com). Enjoy and make good use for creating your decks.

The new card packs that outline the nightmare and conspiracy facing Raccoon City, featured the new hero Jill Valentine from Resident Evil, are now added. New abilities “Explore” and “Spillover” will expand your strategies and excitement.

TEPPEN Update Details: https://teppenthegame.com/en/update/2019/v110/

“DAY OF NIGHTMARES” CARD PV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VujKJ1JWw0I

ABOUT TEPPEN

TEPPEN” is the ultimate card battle created through a powerful tag-team collaboration between GungHo and Capcom— a collaboration that has culminated in a game featuring a comprehensive set of techniques and multiple popular Capcom characters. This battle game features an original story that unfolds with brand new, impressive illustrations for each of the TEPPEN heroes, and is a fusion of real-time gameplay that makes you feel as if you're right in the action and turn-based strategy that plays out in a quick-paced battle of the minds. These features along with TEPPEN’s intuitive, easy-to-control battles result in a totally new experience for players.

©GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved. ©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
©CAPCOM U.S.A., INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

TEPPEN Official Site: https://teppenthegame.com/
TEPPEN Twitter: https://twitter.com/PlayTEPPEN

Google Play Store
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.gungho.teppen

App Store
• Malaysia
https://apps.apple.com/my/app/id1460764653

• Singapore
https://apps.apple.com/sg/app/id1460764653

• Thailand
https://apps.apple.com/th/app/id1460764653

• Philippines
https://apps.apple.com/ph/app/id1460764653

• Australia
https://apps.apple.com/au/app/id1460764653


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMEN
01:30aGUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : The Brand-New Card Pack “DAY OF NIGHTMARES&r..
BU
08/19GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : The Ultimate Card Battle Featuring Multiple Popula..
PU
08/09GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Capcom Characters Come Together in the Ultimate Ca..
BU
08/08GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Supplementary Material on Consolidated Operating R..
PU
08/08GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Financial Results Briefing Session for the 2nd Qua..
PU
08/08GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : “TEPPEN” Distribution in Asia and Japa..
PU
08/08GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Ye..
PU
07/17GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice of Acquisition of Treasury Shares Associate..
PU
07/04GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : The Ultimate Card Battle Featuring Multiple Popula..
PU
06/26GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT INC : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 118 B
EBIT 2019 37 298 M
Net income 2019 23 998 M
Finance 2019 88 498 M
Yield 2019 1,25%
P/E ratio 2019 6,96x
P/E ratio 2020 9,96x
EV / Sales2019 0,67x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
Capitalization 167 B
Chart GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT INC
Duration : Period :
GungHo Online Entertainment Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3 262,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 402,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 58,6%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuki Morishita President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuya Sakai CFO, Director, GM-Finance & Accounting
Taizo Son Non-Executive Director
Yoshinori Kitamura Director & General Manager-GV Business
Masato Ochi Director & General Manager-Customer Service
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT INC1,131.79%1 558
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD8.65%38 812
NEXON CO LTD2.89%11 742
NCSOFT CORP--.--%9 352
ZYNGA INC45.29%5 377
WUHU SANQI INTRCTV ENT NTWK TCH GRP COLD--.--%4 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group