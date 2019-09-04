GungHo Online Entertainment: The Brand-New Card Pack “DAY OF NIGHTMARES” in TEPPEN Is Now Available

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc. (TOKYO:3765) announced that the brand-new card pack “DAY OF NIGHTMARES” is now on sale in the ultimate card battle TEPPEN for smart devices.

GungHo Online Entertainment launched the brand-new card pack “DAY OF NIGHTMARES” in the ultimate card battle TEPPEN for smart devices. It is now on sale in Asia. The new card packs that outline the nightmare and conspiracy facing Raccoon City, featured the new hero Jill Valentine from Resident Evil, are now added. New abilities “Explore” and “Spillover” will expand your strategies and excitement. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ahead of the sale, the card intro trailer of “DAY OF NIGHTMARES” is available on the official website (https://teppenthegame.com). Enjoy and make good use for creating your decks.

The new card packs that outline the nightmare and conspiracy facing Raccoon City, featured the new hero Jill Valentine from Resident Evil, are now added. New abilities “Explore” and “Spillover” will expand your strategies and excitement.

TEPPEN Update Details: https://teppenthegame.com/en/update/2019/v110/

“DAY OF NIGHTMARES” CARD PV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VujKJ1JWw0I

ABOUT TEPPEN

“TEPPEN” is the ultimate card battle created through a powerful tag-team collaboration between GungHo and Capcom— a collaboration that has culminated in a game featuring a comprehensive set of techniques and multiple popular Capcom characters. This battle game features an original story that unfolds with brand new, impressive illustrations for each of the TEPPEN heroes, and is a fusion of real-time gameplay that makes you feel as if you're right in the action and turn-based strategy that plays out in a quick-paced battle of the minds. These features along with TEPPEN’s intuitive, easy-to-control battles result in a totally new experience for players.

