GungHo Online Entertainment : The Ultimate Card Battle Featuring Multiple Popular Capcom Characters “TEPPEN” Initially distributed in North America and Europe starting July 4, 2019

To whom it may concern, July 5, 2019 GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

The Ultimate Card Battle Featuring Multiple Popular Capcom Characters

"TEPPEN"

Initially distributed in North America and Europe starting July 4, 2019

-Jointly developed by GungHo and Capcom-

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Kazuki Morishita; Company hereinafter referred to as "GungHo") announces the commencement of service for joint development smartphone game app with CAPCOM CO., LTD. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Osaka; President & COO: Haruhiro Tsujimoto; Company hereinafter referred to as "CAPCOM"), "TEPPEN" on Thursday, July 4, 2019*1, on the App Store and Google Play Store in North America and Europe*2.

TEPPEN is the ultimate card battle created through a powerful tag-team collaboration between GungHo and Capcom, featuring multiple popular Capcom characters. Its Active Response system results in a quick-paced battle of the minds that can only be experienced in a card game, and the game also features a comprehensive set of techniques that are unleashed through dynamic special-move actions.

This innovative battle game features an original story that unfolds with brand new, impressive illustrations for each of the TEPPEN heroes, and it combines a fresh, new gaming world with strategy through intuitive, easy-to-control battles that play out in real time and make you feel as if you're right in the action. TEPPEN is also scheduled to be distributed in Japan and Asia at a later date.

Two companies have utilized their respective strengths to provide a new experience to gamers worldwide. GungHo, known for its record of producing hit games as well as its skills in the development and operation of online games, have engaged in joint development with Capcom, a company known for its strong, globally known and popular IPs as well as their ability to develop games that are brimming with originality. TEPPEN is an innovative card battle game unlike any other. Not only will TEPPEN offer service globally, GungHo and Capcom have set their sights on holding e-Sports events and will break new ground in the global smartphone game market with popular Capcom characters.