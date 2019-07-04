Log in
GungHo Online Entertainment : The Ultimate Card Battle Featuring Multiple Popular Capcom Characters “TEPPEN” Initially distributed in North America and Europe starting July 4, 2019

07/04/2019 | 09:33pm EDT

To whom it may concern,

July 5, 2019

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

The Ultimate Card Battle Featuring Multiple Popular Capcom Characters

"TEPPEN"

Initially distributed in North America and Europe starting July 4, 2019

-Jointly developed by GungHo and Capcom-

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Kazuki Morishita; Company hereinafter referred to as "GungHo") announces the commencement of service for joint development smartphone game app with CAPCOM CO., LTD. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Osaka; President & COO: Haruhiro Tsujimoto; Company hereinafter referred to as "CAPCOM"), "TEPPEN" on Thursday, July 4, 2019*1, on the App Store and Google Play Store in North America and Europe*2.

TEPPEN is the ultimate card battle created through a powerful tag-team collaboration between GungHo and Capcom, featuring multiple popular Capcom characters. Its Active Response system results in a quick-paced battle of the minds that can only be experienced in a card game, and the game also features a comprehensive set of techniques that are unleashed through dynamic special-move actions.

This innovative battle game features an original story that unfolds with brand new, impressive illustrations for each of the TEPPEN heroes, and it combines a fresh, new gaming world with strategy through intuitive, easy-to-control battles that play out in real time and make you feel as if you're right in the action. TEPPEN is also scheduled to be distributed in Japan and Asia at a later date.

Two companies have utilized their respective strengths to provide a new experience to gamers worldwide. GungHo, known for its record of producing hit games as well as its skills in the development and operation of online games, have engaged in joint development with Capcom, a company known for its strong, globally known and popular IPs as well as their ability to develop games that are brimming with originality. TEPPEN is an innovative card battle game unlike any other. Not only will TEPPEN offer service globally, GungHo and Capcom have set their sights on holding e-Sports events and will break new ground in the global smartphone game market with popular Capcom characters.

*1 Pacific Daylight Time

*2 Currently distributed in the United States, Canada, England, France, Spain, Germany, and Italy.

Basic Information

Title Category Compatible devices Price

Official website Release date Available languages

Google Play store App Store Publisher Developer Copyright

  • TEPPEN
  • Ultimate Card Battle
  • iOS 10.0 + / Android 6.0 +
  • Free with in-app purchases
  • https://teppenthegame.com/
  • July 4, 2019 *Pacific Daylight Time
  • English, French, Spanish, German, Italian

*Language support planned for Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

  • Compatible with Android devices that have 2 GB RAM or more.
  • Game images are from the development stage and may differ from the final versions.
  • Android and Google Play logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Google LLC.
  • Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple Inc. registered in the United States and other countries. The App Store is an Apple Inc. service logo.
  • Please always be aware of your surroundings and play with caution. Do not use your smartphone while driving or walking.
  • Company name, logo mark, product name, and service name are trademarks or registered trademarks.
  • Details listed above are as of the date of announcement. Details are subject to change without notice.

Corporate Overview of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Company Name

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Address

Pacific Century Place Marunouchi, 1-11-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative Director,

Kazuki Morishita

President and CEO

Paid-in capital

5,338 million yen (as of December 31, 2018)

Established

July 1, 1998

URL

http://www.gungho.co.jp/

Corporate Overview of CAPCOM CO., LTD.

Company Name

CAPCOM CO., LTD.

Address

3-1-3Uchihirano-machi,Chuo-ku, Osaka

President and COO

Haruhiro Tsujimoto

Paid-in capital

33,239 million yen

Established

June 11, 1983

URL

http://www.capcom.co.jp/

  • Company name, logo mark, product name, and service name are trademarks or registered trademarks.
  • Details listed above are as of the date of announcement. Details are subject to change without notice.

For inquiries on this press release , please contact

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

IR Group ir@gungho.jp

Disclaimer

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 01:32:07 UTC
