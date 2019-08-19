Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  GungHo Online Entertainment Inc    3765   JP3235900002

GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT INC

(3765)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GungHo Online Entertainment : The Ultimate Card Battle Featuring Multiple Popular Capcom Characters “TEPPEN” Over 2 million total downloads in the world!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 02:32am EDT

To whom it may concern,

August 19, 2019

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

The Ultimate Card Battle Featuring Multiple Popular Capcom Characters

"TEPPEN"

Over 2 million total downloads in the world!

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Kazuki Morishita; Company hereinafter referred to as "GungHo") announces that joint development smartphone game app with CAPCOM CO., LTD. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Osaka; President & COO: Haruhiro Tsujimoto; Company hereinafter referred to as "CAPCOM"), "TEPPEN" has exceeded 2 million downloads*1 on a cumulative basis on August 13, 2019 in the world.

"TEPPEN" is the ultimate card battle created through a powerful tag-team collaboration between GungHo and Capcom-a collaboration that has culminated in a game featuring a comprehensive set of techniques and multiple popular Capcom characters. This battle game features an original story that unfolds with brand new, impressive illustrations for each of the TEPPEN heroes, and is a fusion of real-time gameplay that makes you feel as if you're right in the action and turn-based strategy that plays out in a quick-paced battle of the minds. These features along with TEPPEN's intuitive, easy-to-control battles result in a totally new experience for players.

"TEPPEN" was launched in North America and Europe*2 on Thursday, July 4, 2019*3 and its service in Asia and Japan*4 began on Thursday, August 8, 2019. In addition, it ranked #1 in AppStore Top Free Game (August 9 ,2019) and ranked #1 in Google Play Store Top Free Game(August 10, 2019). Since service began on Thursday, July 4, 2019, "TEPPEN" has been popular with many users, and thanks to this, on August 13, 2019, the total amount of downloads of App Store and Google Play Store has exceeded 2 million downloads in the world.

"TEPPEN" will be on display at events such as the PAX West gaming convention taking place in the U.S. as well as the Tokyo Game Show 2019, and in addition to running various e-Sports events, a World Championship to decide the world's No.1 player will also be held.

Look forward to the expansion of TEPPEN as it continues to develop from now on.

*1 The number of downloads in AppStore and Google Play does not include duplicate counts on the same device.

*2 The distribution area in North America and Europe consists of U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Spain, Germany and Italy.

*3 Pacific Daylight Time

*4 The distribution area in Asia consists of Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and Australia.

Basic Information

Title

TEPPEN

Category

Ultimate Card Battle

Compatible devices

iOS 10.0 + / Android 6.0 +

Price

Free with in-app purchases

Official website

https://teppenthegame.com/

Release date

July 4, 2019: North America, Europe *Pacific Daylight Time

August 8, 2019: Asia, Japan

Available languages English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Google Play store https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.gungho.teppen

App Store

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1460764653?mt=8

Publisher

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Developer

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc., CAPCOM CO., LTD.

Copyright

©GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

  • Compatible with Android devices that have 2 GB RAM or more.
  • Game images are from the development stage and may differ from the final versions.
  • Android and Google Play logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Google LLC.
  • Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple Inc. registered in the United States and other countries. The App Store is an Apple Inc. service logo.
  • Please always be aware of your surroundings and play with caution. Do not use your smartphone while driving or walking.
  • Company name, logo mark, product name, and service name are trademarks or registered trademarks.
  • Details listed above are as of the date of announcement. Details are subject to change without notice.

Corporate Overview of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Company Name

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Address

Pacific Century Place Marunouchi, 1-11-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

President and CEO

Kazuki Morishita

Paid-in capital

5,338 million yen (as of December 31, 2018)

Established

July 1, 1998

URL

http://www.gungho.co.jp/

Corporate Overview of CAPCOM CO., LTD.

Company Name

CAPCOM CO., LTD.

Address

3-1-3Uchihirano-machi,Chuo-ku, Osaka

President and COO

Haruhiro Tsujimoto

Paid-in capital

33,239 million yen (as of March 31, 2019)

Established

June 11, 1983

URL

http://www.capcom.co.jp/

For inquiries on this press release , please contact

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

IR Group ir@gungho.jp

Disclaimer

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 06:31:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMEN
02:32aGUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : The Ultimate Card Battle Featuring Multiple Popula..
PU
08/09GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Capcom Characters Come Together in the Ultimate Ca..
BU
08/08GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Supplementary Material on Consolidated Operating R..
PU
08/08GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Financial Results Briefing Session for the 2nd Qua..
PU
08/08GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Ye..
PU
08/08GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : “TEPPEN” Distribution in Asia and Japa..
PU
07/17GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice of Acquisition of Treasury Shares Associate..
PU
07/04GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : The Ultimate Card Battle Featuring Multiple Popula..
PU
06/26GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT INC : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10
FA
06/18GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice Regarding Results and Completion of Treasur..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 127 B
EBIT 2019 39 378 M
Net income 2019 25 188 M
Finance 2019 88 498 M
Yield 2019 1,27%
P/E ratio 2019 6,53x
P/E ratio 2020 9,08x
EV / Sales2019 0,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
Capitalization 165 B
Chart GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT INC
Duration : Period :
GungHo Online Entertainment Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3 482,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 369,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 85,7%
Spread / Average Target 47,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuki Morishita President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuya Sakai CFO, Director, GM-Finance & Accounting
Taizo Son Non-Executive Director
Yoshinori Kitamura Director & General Manager-GV Business
Masato Ochi Director & General Manager-Customer Service
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT INC1,114.87%1 575
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD0.19%34 907
NEXON CO LTD-7.09%11 186
NCSOFT CORP--.--%8 879
ZYNGA INC41.73%5 226
WUHU SANQI INTRCTV ENT NTWK TCH GRP COLD--.--%4 483
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group