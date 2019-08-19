GungHo Online Entertainment : The Ultimate Card Battle Featuring Multiple Popular Capcom Characters “TEPPEN” Over 2 million total downloads in the world!

To whom it may concern, August 19, 2019 GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

The Ultimate Card Battle Featuring Multiple Popular Capcom Characters

"TEPPEN"

Over 2 million total downloads in the world!

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Kazuki Morishita; Company hereinafter referred to as "GungHo") announces that joint development smartphone game app with CAPCOM CO., LTD. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Osaka; President & COO: Haruhiro Tsujimoto; Company hereinafter referred to as "CAPCOM"), "TEPPEN" has exceeded 2 million downloads*1 on a cumulative basis on August 13, 2019 in the world.

"TEPPEN" is the ultimate card battle created through a powerful tag-team collaboration between GungHo and Capcom-a collaboration that has culminated in a game featuring a comprehensive set of techniques and multiple popular Capcom characters. This battle game features an original story that unfolds with brand new, impressive illustrations for each of the TEPPEN heroes, and is a fusion of real-time gameplay that makes you feel as if you're right in the action and turn-based strategy that plays out in a quick-paced battle of the minds. These features along with TEPPEN's intuitive, easy-to-control battles result in a totally new experience for players.

"TEPPEN" was launched in North America and Europe*2 on Thursday, July 4, 2019*3 and its service in Asia and Japan*4 began on Thursday, August 8, 2019. In addition, it ranked #1 in AppStore Top Free Game (August 9 ,2019) and ranked #1 in Google Play Store Top Free Game(August 10, 2019). Since service began on Thursday, July 4, 2019, "TEPPEN" has been popular with many users, and thanks to this, on August 13, 2019, the total amount of downloads of App Store and Google Play Store has exceeded 2 million downloads in the world.

"TEPPEN" will be on display at events such as the PAX West gaming convention taking place in the U.S. as well as the Tokyo Game Show 2019, and in addition to running various e-Sports events, a World Championship to decide the world's No.1 player will also be held.

Look forward to the expansion of TEPPEN as it continues to develop from now on.

*1 The number of downloads in AppStore and Google Play does not include duplicate counts on the same device.

*2 The distribution area in North America and Europe consists of U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Spain, Germany and Italy.

*3 Pacific Daylight Time

*4 The distribution area in Asia consists of Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and Australia.