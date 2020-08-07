Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Gungnir Resources Inc.    ASWRF   CA40281L1094

GUNGNIR RESOURCES INC.

(ASWRF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Expands Mineralization at Knaften 300 Gold Zone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 01:20pm EDT

DGAP-News: Gungnir Resources Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Expands Mineralization at Knaften 300 Gold Zone

07.08.2020 / 19:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gungnir Expands Mineralization at Knaften 300 Gold Zone

Surrey, BC - August 7, 2020 - Gungnir Resources Inc. (GUG: TSX-V, ASWRF: OTCPK) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is pleased to report that on-going drilling at the Knaften project in northern Sweden has significantly expanded mineralization at the Knaften 300 Gold Zone ("Knaften 300"). Multiple zones of disseminated arsenopyrite, the key indicator of gold mineralization on the property, were encountered. Mineralization now extends down-dip for a distance of more than 400 metres and remains completely open in all directions. Assays are pending. Please see attached cross-section and select photos (Figure 1).

Jari Paakki, Gungnir's CEO, "We are now seeing potentially four stacked zones of arsenopyrite at Knaften 300, all of which are interpreted to extend to the top of bedrock immediately below overburden. As such, we are considering an induced polarization (IP) geophysical test survey over the current drill area to evaluate its effectiveness to target further shallow mineralization along strike and elsewhere on the property more cost effectively."

Gold mineralization at Knaften 300 is associated with disseminated arsenopyrite zones ranging from about 2 to 20 metres wide, typically 5 metres (core lengths). Drilling highlights from Gungnir and previous operators include:

14.07 g/t Au over 4.25 m (from 138.75 to 143.00 m) in hole KN19-06
5.39 g/t Au over 2.00 m (from 98.00 to 100.00 m) in hole KN19-09
3.45 g/t Au over 10.75 m (from 67.05 to 77.80 m) in hole 96009
3.20 g/t Au over 10.00 m (from 83.50 to 93.50 m) in hole 200707
2.92 g/t Au over 13.00 m (from 81.5 to 94.50 m) in re-sample 200707
3.11 g/t Au over 8.00 m (from 135.80 to 143.80 m) in hole 200714
2.13 g/t Au over 14.45 m (from 55.00 to 69.45 m) in hole KNA01001
2.01 g/t Au over 6.70 m (from 190.50 to 197.20 m) in hole 200710
2.89 g/t Au over 5.00 m (from 118.80 to 123.80 m) in hole 200715

The technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Jari Paakki, P.Geo., CEO and a director of the Company. Mr. Paakki is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Gungnir Resources
Gungnir Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based TSX-V listed mineral exploration company (GUG: TSX-V) with gold and base metal permits in northern Sweden. The Company's key project, Knaften, hosts high-grade gold, VMS (zinc-copper) and copper-nickel targets, and all are open for expansion and further discovery. The Company also holds two nickel-copper-cobalt deposits, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget, located east of Knaften. Further information about the Company and its properties may be found at www.gungnirresources.com or at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board,
Jari Paakki, CEO and Director

For further information contact:
Head Office/Investor Relations
Phone: +1-604-683-0484

Jari Paakki, CEO
Email: jpaakki@eastlink.ca

Chris Robbins, CFO
Email: robbinscr@shaw.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements made herein may contain forward-looking statements or information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", or the negative of these words or comparable terminology. By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual performance of the Company to be materially different from any anticipated performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements or information include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to Gungnir's plan for future exploration and development of its properties, Gungnir's plan for future disclosure relating to exploration and development of its properties within the timelines set out above or at all. Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of estimates and assumptions and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying estimates and assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. For example, there is no certainty, that any economically viable mineral deposit will be located on the properties, that the Company will receive or be able to raise sufficient capital to complete all of its exploration programs as anticipated. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements or information. Gungnir does not expect to update forward-looking statements or information continually as conditions change, except as may be required by securities law.


07.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gungnir Resources Inc.
1688 152nd Street
V4A 4N2 Surrey, BC
Canada
Phone: +1-604-683-0484
Fax: +1-604-683-7497
Internet: www.gungnirresources.com
ISIN: CA40281L1094
WKN: A116WL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Canadian Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1113551

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1113551  07.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1113551&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GUNGNIR RESOURCES INC.
01:20pGUNGNIR RESOURCES INC. : Gungnir Expands Mineralization at Knaften 300 Gold Zone
EQ
07/31GUNGNIR RESOURCES : Featured in InvestmentPitch Media Video
EQ
07/14GUNGNIR RESOURCES : Samples 12.50 metres of 2.33% Nickel in Sweden
EQ
07/09GUNGNIR RESOURCES : Samples 4.64% Nickel over 0.65 metres at Lappvattnet
AQ
07/08GUNGNIR RESOURCES INC. : Gungnir Samples 4.64% Nickel Over 0.65 metres at Lappva..
EQ
06/05GUNGNIR RESOURCES : to Drill for Extensions of High-Grade Gold at Knaften
AQ
06/04GUNGNIR RESOURCES : to Drill for Extensions of High-Grade Gold at Knaften
EQ
03/30GUNGNIR RESOURCES : Samples 50.91 g/t Platinum-Palladium-Gold over 0.45 metres a..
EQ
2018InvestmentPitch Media Video Features Gungnir Resources and its Gold and Base ..
NE
2017Gungnir Provides an Exploration Update and Plans for 2017
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 0,94 M 0,70 M 0,70 M
Net cash 2019 1,56 M 1,17 M 1,17 M
P/E ratio 2019 3,76x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 6,13 M 4,60 M 4,58 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart GUNGNIR RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Gungnir Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jari Paakki Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher C. Robbins Chief Financial Officer & Director
Garett MacDonald Independent Director
Todd Keast Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUNGNIR RESOURCES INC.30.09%5
BHP GROUP0.98%133 934
RIO TINTO PLC4.82%105 390
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-11.20%31 262
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.19.13%21 500
FRESNILLO PLC107.83%12 871
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group