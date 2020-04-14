Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Gunnebo AB (publ)    GUNN   SE0000195570

GUNNEBO AB (PUBL)

(GUNN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gunnebo publ : Interim Report January-March 2020 to be published 21 April – invitation to teleconference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 02:08am EDT

Gothenburg, 14 April 2020

Gunnebo's Interim Report January-March 2020 to be published 21 April - invitation to teleconference

Gunnebo will release Interim Report January-March 2020, Tuesday 21 April 2020, at 08:00 (CET) and will hold a teleconference at 08:15 (CET) on the same date.

Interim Report January-March 2020

The press release, including a link to the full report, will be available on Gunnebo's website, www.gunnebogroup.com, immediately after publishing.

Teleconference 21 April at 08.15 (CET)

To participate in the conference call, please dial in on:

Sweden +46 8 519 993 83

UK +44 33 3300 9260

Agenda

08.10 Call in

08.15 Presentation of the Interim Report by Gunnebo's President & CEO, Stefan Syrén and CFO, Åke Bengtsson

08.40 Q&A session

08.45 Closing of the conference

The presentation will be available when the Interim Report has been published on https://financialhearings.com/event/12071or www.gunnebogroup.com. You can also access the webcast afterwards via the same channels.

For more information, contact:

Isabelle Ljunggren, Director Investor Relations, phone +46(0)10-20 95 099

The Gunnebo Group operates worldwide providing innovative products, software and services to control the flow of valuables, cash and people. Gunnebo offers entrance control, safe storage, cash management and integrated security solutions to customers primarily within retail, mass transit, public & commercial buildings, industrial & high-risk sites and banking. The Group has a turnover of MSEK 5,500 and is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.gunnebogroup.com

Disclaimer

Gunnebo AB published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 06:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GUNNEBO AB (PUBL)
02:08aGUNNEBO PUBL : Interim Report January-March 2020 to be published 21 April &ndash..
PU
02:01aGUNNEBO PUBL : Interim Report January-March 2020 to be published 21 April - invi..
AQ
04/03GUNNEBO PUBL : postpones Annual General Meeting 2020
AQ
03/26GUNNEBO PUBL : Information about the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on Gunnebo
AQ
03/23GUNNEBO PUBL : publishes Annual Report for 2019
AQ
03/12GUNNEBO PUBL : Notice of Annual General Meeting of Gunnebo AB (publ)
AQ
02/07GUNNEBO PUBL : Interim Report October-December 2019
AQ
02/04GUNNEBO PUBL : och Ferrimax ingår partnerskap i Spanien och Portugal
AQ
01/08GUNNEBO PUBL : to Publish Interim Report for October-December on 7 February 2020
AQ
01/07GUNNEBO PUBL : and Loomis U.S. Partner to Drive Retail Growth with New Cash Mana..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 5 471 M
EBIT 2019 269 M
Net income 2019 92,6 M
Debt 2019 1 690 M
Yield 2019 3,68%
P/E ratio 2019 15,4x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,59x
EV / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1 560 M
Chart GUNNEBO AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Gunnebo AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUNNEBO AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 16,32  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Syrén President, Chief Executive Officer & Senior VP
Carl Martin Svalstedt Chairman
Åke Bengtsson Chief Financial Officer
Nils Mikael Jönsson Independent Director
Göran Holger Bille Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUNNEBO AB (PUBL)-38.65%156
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-1.02%39 058
ALLEGION PLC-23.10%8 830
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.41%7 024
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.-33.34%4 639
ADT INC.-35.06%4 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group