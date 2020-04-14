Gunnebo publ : Interim Report January-March 2020 to be published 21 April – invitation to teleconference

Gothenburg, 14 April 2020

Gunnebo's Interim Report January-March 2020 to be published 21 April - invitation to teleconference

Gunnebo will release Interim Report January-March 2020, Tuesday 21 April 2020, at 08:00 (CET) and will hold a teleconference at 08:15 (CET) on the same date.

Interim Report January-March 2020

The press release, including a link to the full report, will be available on Gunnebo's website, www.gunnebogroup.com, immediately after publishing.

Teleconference 21 April at 08.15 (CET)

To participate in the conference call, please dial in on:

Sweden +46 8 519 993 83

UK +44 33 3300 9260

Agenda

08.10 Call in

08.15 Presentation of the Interim Report by Gunnebo's President & CEO, Stefan Syrén and CFO, Åke Bengtsson

08.40 Q&A session

08.45 Closing of the conference

The presentation will be available when the Interim Report has been published on https://financialhearings.com/event/12071or www.gunnebogroup.com. You can also access the webcast afterwards via the same channels.

For more information, contact:

Isabelle Ljunggren, Director Investor Relations, phone +46(0)10-20 95 099

The Gunnebo Group operates worldwide providing innovative products, software and services to control the flow of valuables, cash and people. Gunnebo offers entrance control, safe storage, cash management and integrated security solutions to customers primarily within retail, mass transit, public & commercial buildings, industrial & high-risk sites and banking. The Group has a turnover of MSEK 5,500 and is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.gunnebogroup.com