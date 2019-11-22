Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Gunpowder Capital Corp.    GPC   CA4030721019

GUNPOWDER CAPITAL CORP.

(GPC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gunpowder Capital Corp., Announces Debt Settlement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 06:05pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2019) - Gunpowder Capital Corp., (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (OTCQB: GNPWF) (FSE: YS6N), (the "Corporation") announced today that it had entered into several debt settlement agreements with multiple creditors where the Corporation has agreed to issue a combined Twenty-Seven Million, Eight Hundred and Twenty-Two Thousand, Five Hundred ("27,822,500") Common Shares of the Corporation to settle Three Hundred and Fifty-Four Thousand and Twenty-Five Dollars ("354,025.00") CDN worth of debt.

The first issuance will consist of Fourteen Million, Sixty-Two Thousand and Five Hundred ("14,062,500") Common Shares which will be issued at a price of One Cent ("$0.01") CDN per Common Share which when issued will settle the remaining One Hundred and Forty Thousand, Six Hundred and Twenty-Five Dollars ("$140,625.00") CDN worth of debt owed and due to two creditors from a loan agreement the Corporation entered into in August of 2019 for One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Dollars ("$150,000.00") CDN and that had interest payable of 12% per annum on the loan.

The second issuance will consist of Thirteen Million, Five Hundred and Sixty Thousand ("13,560,000") Common Shares which will be issued at a price of One and a Half Cents ("$0.015") CDN per Common Share which when issued will settle Two Hundred and Three Thousand, Four Hundred Dollars ("$203,400.00") CDN worth of debt owed to past consultants of the Corporation.

The third issuance consists of Two Hundred Thousand ("200,000") Common Shares which were issued at a price of Five Cents ("$0.05") CDN per Common Share which is owed to a former Director of the Corporation.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Gelfand
CEO & Director
Gunpowder Capital Corp.
T: (416) 363-3833
E: ben.gelfand@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Mr. Frank Kordy
Secretary & Director
Gunpowder Capital Corp. .
T: (647) 466-4037
E: frank.kordy@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward- looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50003


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GUNPOWDER CAPITAL CORP.
06:05pGunpowder Capital Corp., Announces Debt Settlement
NE
11/07Gunpowder Capital Corp., Announces Results of its AGM
NE
11/06Gunpowder Capital Corp. Completes the sale of another London based property. ..
NE
10/29GUNPOWDER CAPITAL CORP : ., Completes the sale of two of its London based proper..
AQ
10/28Gunpowder Capital Corp., Completes the Sale of Two of its London Based Proper..
NE
10/21Gunpowder Capital Corp. Appoints Ms. Evelin Wong as CFO, Grants Stock Options
NE
10/02GUNPOWDER CAPITAL : Provides Update on the Expansion of the Corporation's Fully ..
EQ
10/02Gunpowder Capital Corp. Provides Update on the Expansion of the Corporation's..
NE
10/01GUNPOWDER CAPITAL CORP : ., Announces Resignations of Director and CFO
AQ
09/30Gunpowder Capital Corp. Announces Resignations of Director and CFO
NE
More news
Chart GUNPOWDER CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Gunpowder Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Ben Gelfand Chief Executive Officer & Director
Evelin Wong Chief Financial Officer
Frank Kordy Secretary & Director
Dan Collia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUNPOWDER CAPITAL CORP.-75.00%1
MORGAN STANLEY23.18%79 052
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.30.64%77 272
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION15.65%61 588
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY35.17%34 625
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION-1.18%26 205
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group