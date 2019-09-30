Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Gunpowder Capital Corp    GPC   CA4030721019

GUNPOWDER CAPITAL CORP

(GPC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 09/27 12:19:57 pm
0.02 CAD   -20.00%
05:05pGunpowder Capital Corp. Announces Resignations of Director and CFO
NE
09/16GUNPOWDER CAPITAL CORP : . Announces Change of Auditor
AQ
09/13Gunpowder Capital Corp., Announces Change of Auditor
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gunpowder Capital Corp. Announces Resignations of Director and CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2019) - Gunpowder Capital Corp. (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (OTCQB: GNPWF) (FSE: YS6N) ("Gunpowder" or the "Corporation") announced today the resignations of Mr. Paul Haber as CFO of the Corporation. The Corporation has commenced the search for a suitable fulltime replacement CFO and will announce Mr. Haber's fulltime replacement in due course.

In the interim, and effective immediately, the Corporation has appointed Mr. Frank Kordy to serve as the CFO of the Corporation on an interim basis. Mr. Kordy previously served as the Corporation's CFO from March 4th, 2015 to December 8th, 2015 and he currently also serves as the Interim CFO of Meryllion Resources Corp. and of Advantagewon Oil Corp.

The Corporation also announced today that Mr. Stephen Mlot has resigned from the Corporation's Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Frank Kordy stated: "I want to personally thank both Mr. Haber and Mr. Mlot for their commitment and contributions to the Corporation and I want to also thank them both for their professionalism. I wish both of them nothing but success in their future endeavors."

About Gunpowder Capital Corp.

Gunpowder Capital Corp is a technology focused merchant bank and advisory services firm based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Gunpowder invests in both publicly traded and private businesses that have successful management teams and attractive economic models. Gunpowder partners with these businesses to support their growth initiatives with its proven methodology of appropriate financing and structured exits. For more information please visit www.gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Gelfand
CEO & Director
Gunpowder Capital Corp.
T: (416) 363-3833
E: ben.gelfand@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Mr. Frank Kordy
Secretary & Director
Gunpowder Capital Corp.
T: (647) 466-4037
E: frank.kordy@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48335


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GUNPOWDER CAPITAL CORP
05:05pGunpowder Capital Corp. Announces Resignations of Director and CFO
NE
09/16GUNPOWDER CAPITAL CORP : . Announces Change of Auditor
AQ
09/13Gunpowder Capital Corp., Announces Change of Auditor
NE
09/04Gunpowder Capital Corp., Appoints Ben Gelfand as Chief Executive Officer
NE
08/30GUNPOWDER CAPITAL CORP : ., Closes Third Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Pla..
AQ
08/29Gunpowder Capital Corp., Closes Third Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Pla..
NE
07/11Gunpowder Capital Corp., Expands Cryptocurrency Operations
NE
05/31GUNPOWDER CAPITAL CORP : ., Completes the Sale of two of its Windsor based prope..
AQ
05/30Gunpowder Capital Corp. Completes the Sale of two of its Windsor based proper..
NE
05/28GUNPOWDER CAPITAL CORP : ., Appoints Anthony R. Pearlman as President and COO of..
AQ
More news
Chart GUNPOWDER CAPITAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Gunpowder Capital Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Kordy Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Paul Haber Chief Financial Officer
Stephen G. Mlot Independent Director
Dan Collia Independent Director
Ben Gelfand Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUNPOWDER CAPITAL CORP-50.00%2
BHP GROUP LTD7.62%119 108
RIO TINTO PLC13.93%88 494
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.93%32 020
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.14.96%18 418
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC-6.40%14 001
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group