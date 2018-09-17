Gunpowder Capital Corp. Announces Results of its AGM

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2018) - Gunpowder Capital Corp. (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (OTCQB: GNPWF) (FSE: YS6N) (the "Corporation") ") announced today the results of the Corporation's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Shareholders which was held on September 14th, 2018 at 11:00 am EST at the Corporation's head office in Toronto.

The Corporation is pleased to report that all items that were set out in the Notice of the Meeting were duly passed at the AGM including the appointment of UHY McGovern, Hurley LLP., as the Corporation's Auditor, the approval of the Corporation's current Stock Option plan and the election of the Directors. Each of the nominee Directors recommended by Management, and listed in the Corporation's Information Circular, and Proxy Statement dated July 30th, 2018 were elected as a Director of the Corporation for a term ending at the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Out of the 32,643,025 common shares eligible to vote at this year's AGM, proxies were received from the holders of 12,125,339 common shares, representing a voting percentage of 37.1%. The voting results are as follows:

Appointment of Auditors

Votes For Votes Against Abstain Percentage in Favor For 12,122,339 Nil / 0 3,000 99.9%

Approval of Stock Option Plan

Votes For Votes Against Abstain Percentage in Favor For 11,963,540 161,799 0 / NIL 98.6%

Election of Directors

Name of Nominee Votes For Abstain / Against Percentage in Favor For Steve Mlot 12,122,339 3,000 99.9% Dan Collia 11,987,640 137,699 98.9% Frank Kordy 11,895,540 229,799 98.1%

Mr. Frank Kordy stated: "I'm extremely pleased, yet again, by the very strong voter turnout at this year's AGM, as this is the second consecutive year where over 35% of the eligible vote was cast which is an extremely healthy voting turnout for an entity of this size. Once again, the Shareholders of the Corporation have demonstrated that they have a very strong interest in their Corporation and they have demonstrated that they have strong confidence in the current Management team, and confidence in the direction that their Corporation is currently headed in. As stated at the meeting, since implementing our current merchant banking business model and implementing the retirement of the mining business model, we have now generated $2.2M CDN in revenue vs. generating $0 / Nil in revenues as a mining entity. In Q3 of 2017, we posted the first ever quarterly profit in the Corporation's history. We also continue to witness rapid growth with our incoming revenue streams. In 2016 - which was a transitional and restructuring year - we generated $161,916 CDN in revenue for the twelve months ended, and $34,389 CDN in revenue for the six months ended. In 2017, we generated $1,437,107 CDN in revenue for the twelve months ended and $349,373 CDN in revenue for the six months ended. Thus far in 2018, we have generated $643,793 CDN in revenue for the six months ended which represents a 84% increase for the six months ended in 2018 vs. the six months ended in 2017. Both the Board and the Management team of Gunpowder wish to express their 'thanks' to all shareholders for their continued support. The Management team will continue to work hard in advancing the Corporation forward and we will remain focused on increasing the Corporation's asset pool and incoming revenue streams."

