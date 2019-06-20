Log in
GUNSYND PLC    EVO   GB00B4WKYH05

GUNSYND PLC

(EVO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/20 04:06:49 am
0.028 GBp   -3.45%
04:19aGUNSYND : Oyster Oil & Gas Update
PU
06/10GUNSYND : Oyster Oil & Gas Update
PU
06/10GUNSYND : Issue of Equity
PU
Gunsynd : Oyster Oil & Gas Update

06/20/2019

Gunsynd plc

('Gunsynd' or the 'Company')

Oyster Oil and Gas update

Gunsynd notes that ZTR Acquisition Corp. (formerly, Oyster Oil and Gas Ltd.) ('ZTR') announced that it has transferred all of the outstanding share capital of its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Oyster Oil & Gas Limited ('Subco'), to Northbay Capital Partners Corp. and Gunsynd PLC and certain other creditors, primarily being directors and former directors of ZTR (collectively, the 'Creditors'), in settlement (the 'Settlement') of outstanding debts owing to the Creditors in connection with certain convertible debentures issued by ZTR. Following completion of the Settlement, the Creditors have assumed responsibility for the management and obligations of Subco.

Of the 1,000 shares issued to the Creditors, Gunsynd will receive 225 shares.

Hamish Harris, the Company's Executive Chairman, commented:

'We are now in a position to move forward with the asset after the general meeting and debt for equity swap. The immediate focus is for the project company to raise a small amount of money for working capital and a limited work programme with an eye to farming out to a larger partner for the drilling phase. Gunsynd, Northbay Capital and Subco are currently in discussions with parties regarding both financing and management of Subco. It has also been agreed that Gunsynd is entitled to board representation on Subco. The Company would like to reiterate that we are a minority shareholder, we do not have control, we are not the operator nor are we in a position to determine the timing of any news releases.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

The directors of Gunsynd accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Gunsynd plc

Hamish Harris

+44 20 7440 0640

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

James Caithie / Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti

+44 20 7213 0880

Peterhouse Corporate Finance

Lucy Williams

+44 20 7469 0930

Disclaimer

Gunsynd plc published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 08:18:06 UTC
