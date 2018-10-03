Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Gunsynd PLC    EVO   GB00B4WKYH05

GUNSYND PLC (EVO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/03 05:45:40 pm
0.033 GBp   +26.92%
05:53pGUNSYND : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
05:43pGUNSYND : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
09/25GUNSYND : Completion of Disposal of Interest in HHDL to UKOG
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Gunsynd : Price Monitoring Extension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 05:43pm CEST

RNS Number : 8960C

Gunsynd PLC

03 October 2018

Price Monitoring Extension

The auction call period has been extended in this security by 5 minutes.

Auction call extensions give London Stock Exchange electronic order book users a further opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in an individual security's auction call before the execution occurs. A price monitoring extension is activated when the matching process would have otherwise resulted in an execution price that is a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END
PMEFMMGGKFKGRZM

Disclaimer

Gunsynd plc published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 15:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GUNSYND PLC
05:53pGUNSYND : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
05:43pGUNSYND : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
09/25GUNSYND : Completion of Disposal of Interest in HHDL to UKOG
PU
09/19GUNSYND : Update on Sunshine Minerals
PU
09/11UK Oil & Gas Completes Final Portland Flow Test At Weald Basin
AQ
09/10GUNSYND : Horse Hill Update
PU
08/20GUNSYND : Disposal of Interest in Horse Hill
PU
07/23GUNSYND : Sunshine Minerals Update
PU
07/18GUNSYND : Horse Hill Update
PU
06/14GUNSYND : Horse Hill Update
PU
More news
Chart GUNSYND PLC
Duration : Period :
Gunsynd PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUNSYND PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Hamish Hamlyn Harris Executive Chairman
Donald Ian George Layman Strang Executive Director
George Henry Miller Garnett Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUNSYND PLC-32.47%2
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP21.05%46 331
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP5.99%27 048
KKR & CO INC30.58%22 811
LEGAL & GENERAL-5.16%19 920
AMUNDI-8.45%15 115
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.