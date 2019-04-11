Gunther Grant Production Now in Nevada

HENDERSON, Nev., April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welcome back to Gunther Grant Inc. We have finally completed the transition from NY to Nevada and our production facility is fully up and operational. Shipping has commenced with many orders being shipped all over the globe. We are currently selling our successful line of items on ebay, etsy and we are taking the steps to list on Amazon.com. In addition we are looking into partnering with affiliate marketing websites who advertise products to their specific markets while we drop ship the orders directly.

Our continually updated website, www.GUGR.com has lots of information about our new product designs and mold making technologies used to make sterling silver and gold casting creations.

Our new best sellers!

Political items we create and sell, and continue to design, are popular with both political parties, and we anticipate sales of such items alone to out perform all other lines we sell combined. Our best political sellers are in the $50-$80 price range and we want be able to produce at least 100,000 pieces with additional equipment available at a moments notice in case we surpass that goal. With the political climate so divided we are anticipating sales to be far more than 100,000 pieces. Such items can be seen on our website and purchased on line. GNGR is a public company that designs, sells and ships profitable products worldwide!

GNGR



With the market wide open in this lucrative industry there is no limit to the potential reach and continued growth that can be achieved. GNGR has matured to a point of much better understanding of markets, products, customer demand and a sharpened focus on what works well. Our successful reduction of overhead costs and vastly diminished reliance on production financing, have enabled Gunther Grant to take full control of those two major factors that cause many other companies to fail.

We are pleased to continue to report that Gunther Grant has not engaged in stock dilution, reverse splits, reverse mergers, company name changes or stock symbol changes.

GNGR is solid, profitable and expanding.

I have said it before and ill say it again.

We are here to stay and we Ain’t goin anywhere!

“Grant Newsteder CEO”

Gunther Grant (ticker GNGR) is an OTC listed company