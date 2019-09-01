Log in
GUNZE LTD

(3002)
Gunze : CSR Procurement Guidelines

09/01/2019 | 08:37pm EDT

September 02, 2019GUNZE LIMITED

We promote CSR practices not only at our own company but across our entire supply chain to embody our core principles throughout all corporate activities. Considering the rapid changes in our business environment, we have recognized the necessity to present this commitment to our suppliers and business partners in a more concrete manner. To support our suppliers and business partners' understanding of the Gunze Group's CSR procurement activities, and to ask cooperation in our policies, we established the Gunze Group CSR Procurement Guidelines in January 2019. We at the Gunze Group are determined to continue working together with our suppliers and business partners to help build a sustainable society. Your continued cooperation would be greatly appreciated.

  1. Introduction:　Gunze: Founded on the Spirit of Contribution to the Community
  2. Gunze Group Environmental Charter
  3. Gunze Group Activity Guidelines
  4. Gunze Group CSR Policy
  5. Gunze Group CSR Procurement Policy
  6. Gunze Group Supplier Code of Conduct


Information posted here (product information, market launch date, contact, URL, etc.) is as of release date. Posted information is subject to change without notice.

News Archives

Disclaimer

Gunze Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 00:36:04 UTC
EPS Revisions
