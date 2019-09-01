Gunze : CSR Procurement Guidelines

September 02, 2019GUNZE LIMITED

We promote CSR practices not only at our own company but across our entire supply chain to embody our core principles throughout all corporate activities. Considering the rapid changes in our business environment, we have recognized the necessity to present this commitment to our suppliers and business partners in a more concrete manner. To support our suppliers and business partners' understanding of the Gunze Group's CSR procurement activities, and to ask cooperation in our policies, we established the Gunze Group CSR Procurement Guidelines in January 2019. We at the Gunze Group are determined to continue working together with our suppliers and business partners to help build a sustainable society. Your continued cooperation would be greatly appreciated.