Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Guoan International Limited    143   KYG4211E1098

GUOAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(143)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/02/2020 | 04:53am EST
Please see attached.

The Company has a primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

It is a requirement under the Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the Exchange) to publish on the Exchange's website a monthly return in relation to movements in the listed issuer's equity securities, debt securities and any other securitised instruments, as applicable, during the period to which the monthly return relates.

Disclaimer

Guoan International Limited published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 09:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GUOAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITE
04:53aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securiti..
PU
02/28GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Connected transaction - Extension of maturity date of HK..
PU
02/28GUOAN INTERNATIONAL : Connected transaction in relation to extension of maturity..
PU
01/15CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : :Resignation of Director, Re-designation ..
PU
01/02GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securiti..
PU
2019GUOAN INTERNATIONAL : Appointment of company secretary
PU
2019GUOAN INTERNATIONAL : Resignation of Company Secretary
PU
2019GUOAN INTERNATIONAL : Further Supplemental Announcement to Annual Reports and In..
PU
2019GUOAN INTERNATIONAL : Change of Address of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and ..
PU
2017GLOBAL TECH : (1) Change of Company Name; (2) Change of Stock Short Names; and (..
PU
More news
Chart GUOAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Guoan International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUOAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Du Chairman
Yung Hoi Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Kung Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhen Qian Huang Executive Director
Ming Hong Cui Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUOAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED1.89%54
FISERV INC.-5.42%74 266
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.0.77%55 122
CINTAS CORPORATION-0.87%27 674
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.62%22 683
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.5.48%20 261
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group