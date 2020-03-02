General Announcement::Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

Please see attached.
The Company has a primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
It is a requirement under the Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the Exchange) to publish on the Exchange's website a monthly return in relation to movements in the listed issuer's equity securities, debt securities and any other securitised instruments, as applicable, during the period to which the monthly return relates.
Disclaimer
Guoan International Limited published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 09:52:03 UTC