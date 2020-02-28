Guoan International : CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO EXTENSION OF MATURITY DATE OF HK$100,000,000 CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 28 FEBRUARY 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Guoan International Limited

國安國 際 有限 公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 143)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO EXTENSION OF MATURITY DATE OF

HK$100,000,000 CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 28 FEBRUARY 2020

THE DEED OF EXTENSION

On 28 February 2020 (after trading hours), the Company and Mr. CHONG Chin and Ms. YAO Sze Ling have entered into the Deed of Extension to extend the 1st Maturity Date for repayment of the principal amount of the 1st Tranche Convertible Bonds from 28 February 2020 to 28 November 2020. The transaction is in essence a mere extension of time for repayment of a debt, which is the principal amount of the 1st Tranche Convertible Bonds being HK$100,000,000, and there is no extension of the conversion period for Mr. CHONG Chin and Ms. YAO Sze Ling to exercise their right to convert the 1st Tranche Convertible Bonds into Shares of the Company.

Save for the aforesaid alteration, all other terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds shall remain unchanged and in full force and effect.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As at the date of this announcement, (i) Yicko Securities Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and (ii) Mr. CHONG Chin and Ms. YAO Sze Ling are directors of Yicko Securities Limited, and the father-in-law and mother-in-law respectively, of Mr. SO Haw Herman, who resigned as executive Director of the Company with effect from 31 January 2020. As such, each of Mr. CHONG Chin and Ms. YAO Sze Ling is a connected person of the Company under Rule 14A.07(1) of the Listing Rules and also deemed as a connected person of the Company under Rule 14A.21 of the Listing Rules.