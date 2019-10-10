Guoco : Announcement - Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notes:

A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the meeting convened by this notice (the "Meeting") is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.

In order to be valid, the proxy form together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof must be deposited at the Company's Branch Share Registrars in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting or adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting at the Meeting (or any adjourned meeting thereof) should the shareholder so wish.

Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders is present at the Meeting personally or by proxy, such person so present whose name stands first on the Register of Members of the Company in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.

The Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 13 November 2019 to Monday, 18 November 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfers of shares will be registered. To determine the entitlement to attend and vote at the Meeting, all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Branch Share Registrars in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-16, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 13 November 2019.

A final dividend of HK$3.00 per share for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 payable on Thursday, 5 December 2019 to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company on Monday, 25 November 2019 is recommended for approval of the shareholders of the Company at the Meeting.