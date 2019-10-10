Guoco : Notice of Annual General Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 53)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Annual General Meeting of Guoco Group Limited ("the Company") will be held at Boardroom 6, Mezzanine Floor, Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Monday, 18 November 2019 at 12:00 noon for the following purposes:
As Ordinary Business:
To lay before the meeting the Audited Statement of Accounts together with the Report of the Directors and Independent Auditor's Report for the year ended 30 June 2019.
To declare a final dividend.
To fix the fees of the Directors for the year ended 30 June 2019.
To re-elect Director.
To re-appoint KPMG as Auditor of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.
As Special Business:
6. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments the following as (Resolution 5) ordinary resolutions:
"THAT:
subject to paragraph (b), pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and all applicable laws, the exercise by the Directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined hereinafter) of all the powers of the Company to issue, allot and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements, options and rights of exchange or conversion which might require the exercise of such powers either during or after the Relevant Period be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the aggregate nominal amount of share capital allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors of the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a), otherwise than pursuant to:
a Rights Issue (as defined hereinafter);
the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any warrants issued by the Company or any securities which are convertible into shares of the Company, the issue of which warrants and other securities has been previously been approved by shareholders of the Company;
the exercise of any option under the Company's share option schemes or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to eligible persons of shares or rights to acquire shares; or
any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the Bye-Laws of the Company,
shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue on the date of passing this resolution and this approval shall be limited accordingly; and
for the purposes of this resolution:
"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earlier of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Bye-Laws of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and
the date upon which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by way of ordinary resolution in general meeting.
"Rights Issue" means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the Directors of the Company to holders of shares on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors of the Company may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory outside Hong Kong)."
By Order of the Board
Stella Lo Sze Man
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 11 October 2019
Notes:
A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the meeting convened by this notice (the "Meeting") is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.
In order to be valid, the proxy form together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof must be deposited at the Company's Branch Share Registrars in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting or adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting at the Meeting (or any adjourned meeting thereof) should the shareholder so wish.
Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders is present at the Meeting personally or by proxy, such person so present whose name stands first on the Register of Members of the Company in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
The Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 13 November 2019 to Monday, 18 November 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfers of shares will be registered. To determine the entitlement to attend and vote at the Meeting, all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Branch Share Registrars in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-16, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 13 November 2019.
A final dividend of HK$3.00 per share for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 payable on Thursday, 5 December 2019 to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company on Monday, 25 November 2019 is recommended for approval of the shareholders of the Company at the Meeting.
Subject to the approval of the payment of the final dividend by the shareholder of the Company, the Register of Members of the Company will be closed on Monday, 25 November 2019, on such date no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the proposed final dividend, all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Branch Share Registrars in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-16, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 22 November 2019.
A total director's fees of HK$1,599,178 for the year ended 30 June 2019 for the non-executive director and the independent non-executive directors of the Company is proposed for approval by the shareholders of the Company at the Meeting.
The biographical detail of the Director who offers himself for re-election at the Meeting is set out in the circular to the shareholders of the Company dated 11 October 2019.
Bad Weather Arrangements: The Meeting will be held on Monday, 18 November 2019 as scheduled regardless of whether or not an amber or red rainstorm warning signal is in force in Hong Kong at any time on that day. Shareholders should make their own decision as to whether they would attend the Meeting under bad weather conditions having regard to their own situation and if they should choose to do so, they are advised to exercise care and caution. However, if a black rainstorm warning signal or a tropical cyclone warning signal no. 8 or above is in force in Hong Kong at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 18 November 2019, the Meeting will not be held on that day and alternative meeting arrangements will be made. Shareholders may visit the website of the Company atwww.guoco.comfor details of the postponement and alternative meeting arrangements.
As at the date of this notice, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Kwek Leng Hai as Executive Chairman; Mr. Tang Hong Cheong as President & CEO; Mr. Kwek Leng San as Non-executive Director, Mr. Volker Stoeckel, Mr. Roderic N. A. Sage and Mr. David Michael Norman as Independent Non-executive Directors.
