Guoco : Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, 18 November 2019
0
10/10/2019 | 08:11pm EDT
(Note 1)
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 53)
PROXY FORM FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
TO BE HELD ON MONDAY, 18 NOVEMBER 2019
No. of shares to which this proxy form relates
I/We, (Note 2)
of
being the registered shareholder(s) of GUOCO GROUP LIMITED (the "Company"), hereby appoint (Notes 2&3)
of
or failing him/her, the Chairman of the Meeting to act as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company to be held at Boardroom 6, Mezzanine Floor, Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Monday, 18 November 2019 at 12:00 noon (or at any adjourned meeting thereof) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the Meeting and at such Meeting (or at any adjourned meeting thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions as hereunder indicated, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.
RESOLUTIONS
For (Note 4)
Against (Note 4)
1.
To declare a final dividend.
2.
To approve directors' fees for the year ended 30 June 2019.
3.
To re-elect Mr. Kwek Leng Hai as a director.
4.
To appoint KPMG as Auditor of the Company and authorise the Directors to fix their
remuneration.
5.
To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to issue and allot shares of the
Company.
Dated this
day of
2019
Signature(s) (Note 5)
Notes:
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy form relates. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
Please insert full name(s) and address(es) inBLOCK CAPITALS.
A shareholder may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company but must attend the Meeting to represent you. Please insert the name and address of the proxy desired.IF NO NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING WILL ACT AS
YOUR PROXY.
IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RELEVANT RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RELEVANT RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST".If you do not indicate how you wish your proxy to vote, your proxy will be entitled to vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolutions properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the Notice convening the Meeting.
This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.
Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders is present at the Meeting personally or by proxy, such person so present whose name stands first on the Register of Members of the Company in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
To be valid, this proxy form, together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's Branch Share Registrars in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting (or any adjourned meeting thereof).
ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS PROXY FORM MUST BE DULY INITIALLED BY THE PERSON(S) WHO SIGN(S) IT.
Completion and return of this proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Meeting (or any adjourned meeting thereof) if you so wish. In the event that you attend the Meeting after having lodged this proxy form as indicated above, this proxy form will be deemed to have been revoked.
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
"Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").
The supply of your and your proxy(ies)' Personal Data ("Relevant Data") to the Company is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information may result in the Company being unable to process your appointment of proxy(ies) and instructions.
The Relevant Data will be used and disclosed to the Company's subsidiaries, share registrar and/or other companies or persons for the purpose of this proxy form and in accordance with the Company's Policy on Personal Data ("Guoco Data Policy"), and retained for such period as may be necessary for verification and record purposes.
You and your appointed proxy(ies) have the right to request access to and/or correction of their respective Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of the Relevant Data should be in writing addressed to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.
Please refer to the Guoco Data Policy which is available on the Company's websitewww.guoco.comfor further details.
