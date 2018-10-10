Guoco : (1) PROPOSED PRIVATISATION OF GUOCO GROUP LIMITED BY GUOLINE OVERSEAS LIMITED BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT(UNDER SECTION 99 OF THE COMPANIES ACT) (2) PROPOSED SPECIAL DIVIDEND BY WAY OF DISTRIBUTION IN-SPECIE BY GUOCO GROUP LIMITED OF ORDINARY SHARES IN HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP BERHAD AND (3) PROPOSED WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING BY GUOCO GROUP LIMITED - SCHEME DOCUMENT

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

You are advised to exercise caution in relation to the Proposal. If you are in doubt as to the content of this Scheme Document, any aspect of the Proposal or any action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser and obtain independent professional advice.

This Scheme Document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation or solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. This Scheme Document does not constitute a prospectus or a prospectus equivalent document.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Guoco Group Limited, you should at once hand this Scheme Document and the enclosed forms of proxy and Form of Election to the purchaser or the transferee or to the licensed securities dealer or the registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Scheme Document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Scheme Document.

GuoLine Overseas Limited

Guoco Group Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 53)

(1) PROPOSED PRIVATISATION OF GUOCO GROUP LIMITED

BY GUOLINE OVERSEAS LIMITED

BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION 99 OF THE COMPANIES ACT)

(2) PROPOSED SPECIAL DIVIDEND BY WAY OF DISTRIBUTION IN-SPECIE

BY GUOCO GROUP LIMITED OF ORDINARY SHARES

IN HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP BERHAD

AND

(3) PROPOSED WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING

BY GUOCO GROUP LIMITED

Joint Financial Advisers to the Offeror

Evercore Asia Limited Platinum Securities Company Limited Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee of Guoco

SOMERLEY CAPITAL LIMITED

Somerley Capital Limited

Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this Scheme Document are defined in "Part I - Definitions" of this Scheme Document.

A letter from the Guoco Board is set out in "Part V - Letter from the Guoco Board" of this Scheme Document. A letter from the Independent Board Committee containing its advice to the Scheme Shareholders in connection with the Proposal is set out in "Part VI - Letter from the Independent Board Committee" of this Scheme Document. A letter from Somerley, being the independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee, containing its advice to the Independent Board Committee in connection with the Proposal is set out in "Part VII - Letter from Somerley" of this Scheme Document. An Explanatory Statement regarding the Scheme is set out in "Part VIII - Explanatory Statement" of this Scheme Document.

The actions to be taken by the Shareholders are set out in "Part III - Important notice and actions to be taken" of this Scheme Document.

Notices convening the Court Meeting to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 1 November 2018 and the Guoco SGM to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, 1 November 2018 (or, in the case of the Guoco SGM, immediately after the conclusion or the adjournment of the Court Meeting) are set out in "Appendix V - Notice of Court Meeting" and "Appendix VI - Notice of Guoco SGM" to this Scheme Document respectively. Whether or not you are able to attend the Court Meeting and/or the Guoco SGM or any adjournment thereof, you are strongly urged to complete and sign the enclosed pink form of proxy in respect of the Court Meeting and the enclosed white form of proxy in respect of the Guoco SGM, in accordance with the instructions printed on them, and to lodge them at the office of the Share Registrar at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not later than the respective times and dates as stated under "Part III - Important notice and actions to be taken" of this Scheme Document. If the pink form of proxy is not so lodged, it may also be handed to the Chairman at the Court Meeting before the taking of the poll who shall have absolute discretion as to whether or not to accept it.

This Scheme Document is jointly issued by GuoLine Overseas Limited and Guoco Group Limited.

In case of any inconsistency, the English language texts of this Scheme Document and the enclosed forms of proxy and Form of Election shall prevail over their respective Chinese texts for the purpose of interpretation.

10 October 2018

Page

PART I - DEFINITIONS ................................................... 1

PART II - QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ...................................... 10

PART III - IMPORTANT NOTICE AND ACTIONS TO BE TAKEN .................. 13

1. ACTIONS TO BE TAKEN BY SHAREHOLDERS ....................... 13

2. ACTIONS TO BE TAKEN BY BENEFICIAL OWNERS WHOSE SHARES ARE HELD BY A REGISTERED OWNER AND NOT DEPOSITED IN CCASS .................................... 17

3. ACTIONS TO BE TAKEN BY BENEFICIAL OWNERS WHOSE SHARES ARE DEPOSITED IN CCASS .................................... 18

4. EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO VOTE ................................ 19

5. MAKE YOUR ELECTION ........................................ 19

PART IV - EXPECTED TIMETABLE ......................................... 20

PART V - LETTER FROM THE GUOCO BOARD ............................... 23

1. INTRODUCTION ............................................... 23

2. TERMS OF THE PROPOSAL ...................................... 24

3. WORKED EXAMPLE FOR ILLUSTRATIVE PURPOSES ................ 26

4. CONDITIONS OF THE PROPOSAL ................................. 30

5. IRREVOCABLE UNDERTAKINGS ................................. 30

6. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE PROPOSAL .................. 30

7. INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE .............................. 30

8. INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER ............................. 31

9. INFORMATION ON THE OFFEROR AND HONG LEONG ............... 31

10. INFORMATION ON THE GUOCO GROUP ........................... 31

11. INFORMATION ON HLFG ........................................ 31

12. INTENTION OF THE OFFEROR AND GUOCO ....................... 32

13. WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING OF THE SHARES ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE ................................................. 32

14. IF THE SCHEME IS NOT APPROVED OR THE PROPOSAL LAPSES ...... 32

15. COURT MEETING AND GUOCO SGM .............................. 32

16. OVERSEAS SHAREHOLDERS .................................... 33

17. ACTIONS TO BE TAKEN ......................................... 33

18. RECOMMENDATION ........................................... 33

19. REGISTRATION AND PAYMENT .................................. 34

20. TAXATION AND INDEPENDENT ADVICE ........................... 34

21. FURTHER INFORMATION ....................................... 34

PART VI - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE ............. 36

PART VII - LETTER FROM SOMERLEY ..................................... 38

PART VIII - EXPLANATORY STATEMENT .................................... 96

1. INTRODUCTION ............................................... 96

2. TERMS OF THE PROPOSAL ...................................... 96

3. THE SCHEME ................................................. 97

4. CONDITIONS OF THE SCHEME .................................. 98

5. THE DISTRIBUTION ............................................ 100

6. CONDITIONS OF THE DISTRIBUTION ............................. 102

7. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE PROPOSAL .................. 103

8. SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF GUOCO AND VOTING ............. 104

9. INFORMATION OF THE OFFEROR AND HONG LEONG ............... 105

10. INFORMATION OF GUOCO GROUP ............................... 106

11. INFORMATION OF HLFG ........................................ 106

12. THE COURT MEETING AND THE GUOCO SGM ...................... 106

13. ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS AS IMPOSED BY RULE 2.10 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE ........................................... 107

14. BINDING EFFECT OF THE SCHEME ............................... 107

15. TOTAL CONSIDERATION AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES CONFIRMATION ............................................. 108

16. WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING OF THE SHARES ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE ................................................. 108

17. IF THE SCHEME IS NOT APPROVED OR THE PROPOSAL LAPSES ...... 108

18. COSTS OF THE SCHEME ........................................ 109

19. GENERAL .................................................... 109

20. REGISTRATION AND PAYMENT .................................. 110

21. OVERSEAS SHAREHOLDERS .................................... 112

APPENDIX I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF GUOCO .......................

22. TAXATION .................................................... 115 23. SCHEME SHARES .............................................. 115 24. SUMMARY OF ACTIONS TO BE TAKEN ............................ 115 25. RECOMMENDATION ........................................... 123 26. FURTHER INFORMATION ....................................... 124 27. PAST PERFORMANCE AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ....... 124 28. PREVAILING TEXT ............................................. 124 I-1

APPENDIX II - PROPERTY VALUATION REPORTS ........................... II-1

- VALUATION REPORT FROM CROWE HORWATH FIRST TRUST APPRAISAL PTE LTD ....................................................... II-1

- VALUATION REPORT FROM CHRISTIE & CO .......................... II-131

- VALUATION REPORT FROM GERALD EVE LLP ......................... II-154

- VALUATION REPORT FROM CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD SPAIN LIMITED . . . . II-185

- VALUATION REPORT FROM CBRE, INC . ............................... II-195

APPENDIX III - GENERAL INFORMATION OF GUOCO AND THE OFFEROR ....... III-1

APPENDIX IV - SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . IV-1

APPENDIX V - NOTICE OF COURT MEETING ............................... V-1

APPENDIX VI - NOTICE OF GUOCO SGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . VI-1

PART I - DEFINITIONS

In this Scheme Document, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise: