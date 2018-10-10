Guoco : Form of Proxy for the Court Meeting to be held on Thursday, 1 November 2018

Guoco Group Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 53)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE COURT MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 1 NOVEMBER 2018

Form of proxy for use at the meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) of the Scheme Shareholders (as defined in the Scheme as hereinafter defined) of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each in the capital of Guoco Group Limited (the "Company") convened by the direction of the Supreme Court of Bermuda (the "Court Meeting")

No. of shares to which this form of proxy relates (Note 1)

IN THE SUPREME COURT OF BERMUDA

CIVIL JURISDICTION COMMERCIAL COURT

2018: No. 283

IN THE MATTER OF GUOCO GROUP LIMITED

AND

IN THE MATTER OF SECTION 99 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 1981

I/We (Note 2)

of being Scheme Shareholder(s) of the Company, HEREBY APPOINT (Note 3) of or failing him/her, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE COURT MEETING as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Court Meeting of holders of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each in the capital of the Company other than GuoLine Overseas Limited convened by the direction of the Supreme Court of Bermuda (or at any adjournment thereof) to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 1 November 2018 (Hong Kong time) at The Dragon Room 1 & 2, The Hong Kong Bankers Club, 43rd Floor, Gloucester Tower, The Landmark, 11 Pedder Street, Central, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving (with or without modification(s)) the scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") dated 10 October 2018 between the Company and the Scheme Shareholders (as defined in the Scheme) as referred to in the notice dated 10 October 2018 convening the Court Meeting (the "Court Meeting Notice") and at such Court Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the Scheme either with or without modification(s), as my/our proxy may vote for or against the Scheme as hereunder indicated, and if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Please indicate with a "√" in the boxes provided below how you wish the proxy to vote on your behalf. (Note 4)

FOR the Scheme (Note 5)

AGAINST the Scheme (Note 5)

Dated this day of 2018

Signature(s) (Note 6)

Notes: