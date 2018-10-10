Guoco : Form of Proxy for the Special General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 1 November 2018

Guoco Group Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 53)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 1 NOVEMBER 2018

Form of proxy for use at the special general meeting (the "SGM") (or at any adjournment thereof) of the holders of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each in the capital of Guoco Group Limited (the "Company")

No. of shares to which this form of proxy relates (Note 1)

I/We, (Note 2)

of being shareholder(s) of the Company HEREBY APPOINT (Note 3) of or failing him/her, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE SGM to act as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us on my/our behalf at the SGM of the Company to be held at The Dragon Room 1 & 2, The Hong Kong Bankers Club, 43rd Floor, Gloucester Tower, The Landmark, 11 Pedder Street, Central, Hong Kong at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, 1 November 2018 (or immediately after the conclusion or the adjournment of the Court Meeting of the Company to be held at 10:00 a.m. on the same date) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the special resolution and the ordinary resolution as set out in the notice convening the SGM (the "SGM Notice") and at such SGM (or at any adjourned meeting thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the special resolution and the ordinary resolution as hereunder indicated or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Please indicate with a "√" in the boxes provided below how you wish the proxy to vote on your behalf. (Note 4)

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

For (Note 4)

Against (Note 4)

To give effect to the scheme of arrangement dated 10 October 2018 and to approve the cancellation of the Scheme Shares (as defined in the Scheme) and to authorise any one of the directors of the Company to do all acts and things as considered by him to be necessary or desirable in connection with the completion of the Scheme.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

For (Note 4)

Against (Note 4)

To approve:

(a) the issue to GuoLine Overseas Limited of an equal number of shares as the number of

Scheme Shares cancelled credited as fully paid by the application of the reserve created by the cancellation of the Scheme Shares;

(b) the Distribution; and

(c) the authorization of any one of the directors of the Company to do all acts and things considered to be necessary or desirable in order to give effect to the aforementioned matters under (a) and (b).

Dated this day of 2018

Signature(s) (Note 5)

Notes:

1. Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered in your name(s) to which this proxy form relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).