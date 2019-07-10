Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  GuocoLand Limited    GUOC   SG1R95002270

GUOCOLAND LIMITED

(GUOC)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GuocoLand : British billionaire Dyson buys Singapore's priciest penthouse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 12:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth presents James Dyson with the insignia of members of the Order of Merit, during a private audience at Buckingham Palace, London

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - British billionaire James Dyson, inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, has bought Singapore's most expensive penthouse, official records show.

The three-story penthouse - once valued at S$100 million ($73.44 million) - sits on the 62nd-64th floor, is equipped with a private pool and located in the heart of the city-state's financial district.

Dyson, a Brexit supporter, announced in January he is moving his head office from Britain to Singapore to be closer to its fastest-growing markets. His eponymous firm - which also makes bladeless fans, air purifiers and hair dryers - plans to build its first electric car in the city-state.

Wallich Residence's penthouse sits in the tallest building in Singapore, built by developer GuocoLand Ltd.

Before its unveiling in 2017, the highest asking price for the "bungalow in the sk
y" reached a dizzying S$100 million, making it Singapore's most expensive.https://reut.rs/30zpWX9

Official title records seen by Reuters show Dyson and his wife became tenants of the 99-year leasehold property on June 20. The records did not state the price paid but Business Times reported that Dyson bought the property for S$73.8 million ($54.17 million).

"Given the decision to locate the headquarters in Singapore and the growing focus of the company's business in the region, of course James Dyson has bought a property there," a Dyson spokesman said, without giving further details of the purchase.

The 72-year-old has become one of Britain's best-known entrepreneurs, creating a multibillion-dollar company from an insight that a cyclone could collect household dust better than a clogged-up bag.

Singapore is an island of well-heeled stability that attracts the super-rich from its less-developed Southeast Asian neighbors, as well as multi-millionaires from mainland China.

To cool its property market, the Singapore government intensified property curbs last year after a 9.1% annual increase in home prices and as developers paid record amounts to buy land.

Foreigners now have to pay levies of over 20% to buy property in the city-state under the new rules.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku, John Geddie and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GUOCOLAND LIMITED
12:40aGUOCOLAND : British billionaire Dyson buys Singapore's priciest penthouse
RE
05/13GUOCOLAND : Meyer Mansion is the Hottest New Development in Singapore
AQ
2018GUOCOLAND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017Malaysia's Eco World acquires 70 percent in UK sites
RE
2017GUOCOLAND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016GUOCOLAND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016GUOCOLAND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2016ECO WORLD DEVELOPMENT BHD : GuocoLand to subscribe to 27 percent stake in Malays..
RE
2016GuocoLand in Talks to Buy Up to 30% Stake in Eco World International
DJ
2015GUOCOLAND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 831 M
EBIT 2019 208 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 3 913 M
Yield 2019 3,43%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 7,43x
EV / Sales2020 6,08x
Capitalization 2 264 M
Chart GUOCOLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GuocoLand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUOCOLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,58  SGD
Last Close Price 2,04  SGD
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yee How Choong Group President, CEO & Executive Director
Kim Poo Lee Chairman
Yoke Tuan Lim Chief Financial Officer
Leng Hai Kwek Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Lai Wah Teo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUOCOLAND LIMITED15.82%1 655
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED18.54%50 765
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.6.16%41 453
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-7.82%37 545
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD16.96%32 501
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.44%31 690
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About