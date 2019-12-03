MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Stock Exchange of Hong Kong > Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited 1296 CNE1000019J1 GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT GROUP C (1296) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 12/02 0.23 HKD 0.00% 04:43a GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT : Continuing connected transactions - (1) entering into united power master agreement; (2) entering into longyuan technology master agreement and the proposed annual caps of the transactions in relation to the provision of goods and services by longyuan technology and i.. PU 10/30 GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT : Reply slip - the first extraordinary general meeting for the year 2019 PU 10/30 GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT : Form of proxy for the first extraordinary general meeting for the year 2019 PU Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Guodian Technology & Environment : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - (1) ENTERING INTO UNITED POWER MASTER AGREEMENT; (2) ENTERING INTO LONGYUAN TECHNOLOGY MASTER AGREEMENT AND THE PROPOSED ANNUAL CAPS OF THE TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO THE PROVISION OF GOODS AND SERVICES BY LONGYUAN TECHNOLOGY AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO THE GROUP; (3) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES AND PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND (4) PROPOSED PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF SUPER SHORT-TERM DEBENTURES IN THE PRC 0 12/03/2019 | 04:43am EST Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited*, you should at once hand this circular, together with the Proxy Form to the purchaser or the transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee. 國 電 科 技 環 保 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司 GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED* (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock code: 01296) CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS ENTERING INTO UNITED POWER MASTER AGREEMENT ENTERING INTO LONGYUAN TECHNOLOGY MASTER AGREEMENT AND THE PROPOSED ANNUAL CAPS OF THE TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO THE PROVISION OF GOODS AND SERVICES BY LONGYUAN TECHNOLOGY AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO THE GROUP PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES AND PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND PROPOSED PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF SUPER SHORT-TERM DEBENTURES IN THE PRC Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders The Company will convene the EGM at the Conference Room, 3rd Floor, Building 1, Yard 16, W. 4th Ring Middle Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the PRC at 10 a.m. on Monday, 23 December 2019. * For identification purposes only 3 December 2019

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO THE GROUP PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES AND PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

AND PROPOSED PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF SUPER SHORT-TERM DEBENTURES IN THE PRC Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders The Company will convene the EGM at the Conference Room, 3rd Floor, Building 1, Yard 16, W. 4th Ring Middle Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the PRC at 10 a.m. on Monday, 23 December 2019. The notice of the EGM, the form of proxy and the reply slip for the EGM have been despatched and published on 30 October 2019. * For identification purposes only 3 December 2019 CONTENTS Page DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ii LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 34 LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36 APPENDIX I GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 58 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings: "Articles" the articles of association of the Company, as amended from time to time "associate" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Board" the board of Directors of the Company "CHN Energy" or "China Energy" China Energy Investment Group Corporation Limited* (國家能源 投資集團有限責任公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability, being the controlling shareholder of the Company "Company" Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited* (國電科技環保集團股份有限公司), a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the PRC, the H shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1296) "Company Law" Company Law of the People's Republic of China "connected person" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "connected transaction" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "continuing connected transaction" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "controlling shareholder" has the meeting ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Directors" the directors of the Company "Domestic Shares" ordinary shares in the Company's capital, with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed for and paid up in RMB - ii - DEFINITIONS "EGM" or "Extraordinary an extraordinary general meeting to be held by the Company General Meeting" to consider and, if thought fit, approve (1) entering into the United Power Master Agreement, (2) entering into the Longyuan Technology Master Agreement and the proposed annual caps of the transactions in relation to the provision of goods and services by Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries to the Group, (3) proposed amendments to the Articles and proposed change of Company name and (4) proposed public issuance of super short- term debentures in the PRC "Existing Longyuan Technology the master agreement in relation to the purchase and sale of Master Agreement" comprehensive goods and services entered into by the Company and Longyuan Technology on 23 November 2011, as amended and supplemented by the Longyuan Technology First Supplemental Agreement, the Longyuan Technology Second Supplemental Agreement, the Longyuan Technology Third Supplemental Agreement, the Longyuan Technology Fourth Supplemental Agreement and the Longyuan Technology Fifth Supplemental Agreement "Existing United Power the master agreement in respect of the lease of properties to United Lease Agreement" Power by the Company entered into by the Company and United Power on 23 November 2011, as amended and supplemented by the United Power First Lease Supplemental Agreement and the United Power Second Lease Supplemental Agreement "Existing United Power Master the master agreement in relation to the purchase and sale of Agreement" comprehensive goods and services entered into by the Company and United Power on 23 November 2011, as amended and supplemented by the United Power First Supplemental Agreement and the United Power Second Supplemental Agreement "GD Power" GD Power Development Co., Ltd. (國電電力發展股份有限公司), a joint stock limited company incorporated in the PRC, whose A shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600795) - iii - DEFINITIONS "Gram Capital" or "Independent Gram Capital Limited, a licensed corporation to carry out Type 6 Financial Adviser" (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity under the SFO, being the independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the (1) transactions under the United Power Master Agreement, and (2) the transaction in relation to the provision of goods and services by Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries to the Group under the Longyuan Technology Master Agreement "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "H Shares" the overseas-listed foreign shares in the ordinary share capital of the Company, with a RMB denominated par value of RMB1.0 each, which are subscribed for and traded in Hong Kong dollars and listed on the Stock Exchange "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Independent Board Committee" an independent board committee composed of all independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Shen Xiaoliu, Mr. Qu Jiuhui, Mr. Xie Qiuye and Mr. Yeung Chi Tat, formed to advise the Independent Shareholders on the fairness and reasonableness of the (1) entering into the United Power Master Agreement, (2) entering into the Longyuan Technology Master Agreement and the proposed annual caps of the transactions in relation to the provision of goods and services by Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries to the Group "Independent Shareholders" the Shareholders who are not required to abstain from voting in favor of approving the proposed resolutions of (1) entering into the United Power Master Agreement, (2) entering into the Longyuan Technology Master Agreement and the proposed annual caps of the transactions in relation to the provision of goods and services by Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries to the Group - iv - DEFINITIONS "Latest Practicable Date" 29 November 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the issuance of this circular for ascertaining certain information contained herein "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (as amended from time to time) "Longyuan Power" China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited (龍源電力集 團股份有限公司), a joint stock limited company established in the PRC (whose H Shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 916)) "Longyuan Technology" Yantai Longyuan Power Technology Co., Ltd. (煙台龍源電力技 術股份有限公司), a joint stock limited company established in the PRC and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 300105) and an approximately 23.25% owned subsidiary of the Company "Longyuan Technology Master the master agreement entered into between the Company and Agreement" Longyuan Technology on 29 October 2019 in relation to the purchase and sale of comprehensive goods and services for the years of 2020, 2021 and 2022 "NDRC" National Development and Reform Commission of the PRC "PRC" the People's Republic of China excluding, for the purpose of this circular, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan "Prospectus" the Company's prospectus dated 9 December 2011, as amended and supplemented by a supplemental prospectus dated 20 December 2011 "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC - v - DEFINITIONS "SFO" the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as amended or supplemented from time to time "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of shares of the Company "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "subsidiary(ies)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "substantial shareholder" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "United Power" Guodian United Power Technology Co., Ltd. (國電聯合動力技術 有限公司), a limited liability company established in the PRC and a 70% owned subsidiary of the Company "United Power Lease Agreement" the master agreement entered into between the Company and United Power on 29 October 2019 in relation to the lease of properties for the years of 2020, 2021 and 2022 "United Power Master Agreement" the master agreement entered into between the Company and United Power on 29 October 2019 in relation to the purchase and sale of comprehensive goods and services for the years of 2020, 2021 and 2022 "WTG" wind turbine generator "%" percentage - vi - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 國 電 科 技 環 保 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司 GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED* (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock code: 01296) Executive Directors: Legal Address: Mr. Chen Dongqing (Chairman) Suite 1101, 11/F, Building 1 Mr. Zhang Jun Yard 16, W. 4th Ring Middle Road Mr. Tang Chaoxiong Haidian District, Beijing, the PRC Non-executive Directors: Principal Office in the PRC: Mr. Wang Zhongqu Building 1 Mr. Zhang Wenjian Yard 16, W. 4th Ring Middle Road Mr. Gu Yuchun Haidian District, Beijing, the PRC Mr. Yan Andrew Y. Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong: Independent non-executive Directors: Flat L, 15/F, Hong Kong Mansion Mr. Shen Xiaoliu 1 Yee Wo Street, Causeway Bay Mr. Qu Jiuhui Hong Kong Mr. Xie Qiuye Mr. Yeung Chi Tat 3 December 2019 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS ENTERING INTO UNITED POWER MASTER AGREEMENT ENTERING INTO LONGYUAN TECHNOLOGY MASTER AGREEMENT AND THE PROPOSED ANNUAL CAPS OF THE TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO THE PROVISION OF GOODS AND SERVICES BY LONGYUAN TECHNOLOGY

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO THE GROUP PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES AND PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND (4) PROPOSED PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF SUPER SHORT-TERM DEBENTURES IN THE PRC - 1 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 29 October 2019 in relation to entering into United Power Master Agreement, United Power Lease Agreement and Longyuan Technology Master Agreement.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 29 October 2019 in relation to proposed amendments to the articles and proposed change of Company name.

Reference is also made to the announcement of the Company dated 29 October 2019 in relation to proposed public issuance of super short-term debentures in the PRC.

The purpose of this circular is to provide details of the resolutions in relation to the following matters to be proposed at the EGM: (1) entering into the United Power Master Agreement, (2) entering into the Longyuan Technology Master Agreement and the proposed annual caps of the transactions in relation to the provision of goods and services by Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries to the Group, (3) proposed amendments to the Articles and proposed change of Company name and (4) proposed public issuance of super short-term debentures in the PRC. ENTERING INTO UNITED POWER MASTER AGREEMENT A. Summary of the terms of United Power Master Agreement Date 29 October 2019 Parties The Company; and United Power Material terms Below is a summary of the material terms of United Power Master Agreement: The goods and services to be provided by the Group to United Power and its subsidiaries include general contracting for construction of wind farms, parts and components of WTGs, distributed control system (DCS) for powers stations and relevant spare parts, on-site DCS configuration and commissioning. - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS The goods and services to be provided by United Power and its subsidiaries to the Group include products such as WTG assembly, parts and components, and accessories, and operation and maintenance services. The parts and components of WTGs provided by the Group and United Power and its subsidiaries are not the same. The parts and components to be provided by the Group to United Power and its subsidiaries are pitch systems and converters of WTGs, while the parts and components to be provided by United Power and its subsidiaries to the Group are encoders, power management modules, cable switches during the operation and maintenance process of WTGs. The Group, United Power and its subsidiaries will enter into separate agreements that will set out the terms and conditions of providing such goods and services according to the principles laid out by United Power Master Agreement and otherwise on normal commercial terms. United Power Master Agreement has a term commencing from 1 January 2020 and ending on 31 December 2022. Either party may terminate United Power Master Agreement upon giving the other party at least three-month written notice in advance. Pricing policy In general, the pricing of goods and services in relation to the United Power Master Agreement will be based on the following pricing policies: government-prescribed price (including any price prescribed by any relevant local government, if applicable); where there is no government-prescribed price but there is a government-guidance price, then the government-guidance price; where there is no government-prescribed price and no government-guidance price, supplier shall be selected through bidding process or non-bidding quotation and competitive negotiation; or where procurement procedures such as quotation and competitive negotiation are unfeasible or impracticable, contract negotiation may be adopted instead; or sole- source procurement process may be adopted directly in accordance with the relevant rules of CHN Energy. Where contract negotiation or sole-source process is adopted, comparisons and negotiations between quotations of the exclusive supplier and historical or market prices shall be carried out. With respect to the goods and services to be provided under United Power Master Agreement and Longyuan Technology Master Agreement, neither government-prescribed price nor government-guidance price was applicable as at the Latest Practicable Date. Therefore, the foregoing policies (1) and (2) are only applicable in principle. Nonetheless, as the categories of goods and scope of services mutually provided by the Group and United Power and its subsidiaries in the future may be extended to goods and services that are regulated by government-prescribed price or government-guidance price, the Company has paid and will continue to pay close attention to the updates of government-prescribed price and government-guidance price and determine the prices for relevant goods and services accordingly. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS In particular: Pricing policy for sales As the provider of goods/services, except for goods/services applicable to government- prescribed price/guidance price, the principle of reasonable cost plus reasonable profit of the Company will be normally considered for sales pricing. In addition, the sales of goods/services of the Company are required to be determined through the bidding process or non-bidding quotation organized by the purchaser, sole-source procurement and other procurement processes, which enable the Company to win the bid with competitive advantages in services and technology. Regardless of the purchasing method adopted by the purchaser, the Company would adhere to the inherent pricing policy. Reasonable costs shall refer to provision costs or production costs as agreed by both parties after arms' length negotiations, or costs permitted by the PRC financial and accounting rules (inclusive of taxes and levies) as agreed by both parties after arms' length negotiations. Reasonable profits shall be determined by the following factors: the overall average profit margin of the relevant industry (profit before tax/revenue of principal business), average profit margin for the relevant goods or services, overall historical transactional values and profit margins, superiority (technological or otherwise) of the goods or services, supply and demand, availability of substitutable goods or services, profit margin for the relevant business of the Group, local commodity prices and local economic development levels. In principle, subsidiaries from each line of business should not determine the profit margin as lower than the average profit margin for that area of business (such data is updated on monthly basis by the corporate management department of the Company based on the data from several comparable companies, in consideration of easier access to data, mainly being state-owned enterprises with similar business scope and close enterprise scales). To be specific, the Company seeks to obtain information through various channels, for example, summarizing periodic reports published by listed companies, regular communication among companies within a certain range, conducting market price research through various independent industry information vendors (e.g., industry websites), and participating in activities organized by leading industry organizations. Such data vary from month to month depending on the operating conditions of those comparable companies. Pricing policy for procurement As the recipient of goods/services, except for goods/services applicable to government- prescribed price/guidance price, the suppliers of other goods/services shall solely be selected through bidding process or non-bidding quotation, sole-source procurement and other procurement processes, while comparisons and negotiation between historical or market prices shall be carried out to determine the price. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS For non-bidding quotation and competitive negotiation, in principle, when the purchaser issues inquiry notices to non-specific legal persons or other organizations, the number of quotations from suppliers shall be greater than or equal to three before the evaluation process may commence. For transactions in relation to the procurement of goods featured with simple processing and transparent price, the prices are basically market-driven which will be determined in accordance with the following order: with reference to the price charged, by at least two independent third parties, in areas where such type of goods or service is provided and on normal terms in the area where the goods or service of comparable scale is being provided at that time; or with reference to the price charged, by at least two independent third parties, in nearby areas where such type of goods or service is provided and on normal terms in the area or country adjacent to the area where the goods or service of comparable scale is being provided at that time. Furthermore, the aforementioned market price will also be reviewed with reference to the industrial prevailing authoritative price platform. For instance, the major information collection channels of the Company for steel include: MySteel Website (我的鋼鐵網, https://www.mysteel.com/) and Lange Steel Website (蘭格鋼鐵網, https://www.lgmi.com/). For equipment, projects or services with high technologies and high degree of customization involved, the price of which, in viewing of the difficulty in obtaining the market price, will mainly be determined with reference to the historical price by calculating the average price among the same or similar contracts entered into within a certain stable pricing period. The Company has set up a Procurement Management Committee chaired by the deputy general manager in charge of procurement. The Procurement Management Commission will regularly monitor and review the implementation of the pricing policy for procurement, especially the historical price and market price, and periodically conduct internal assessments on price comparison and rationality analysis. By implementing the above internal control measures and procedures, the Directors consider that the Company has established sufficient internal control measures to ensure the pricing of each transaction will be conducted in strict accordance with the various pricing principles and policies of continuing connected transactions as disclosed in this circular on normal commercial terms or better, and will be fair and reasonable to the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Proposed annual caps Historical transaction amounts The actual amounts of the transactions under Existing United Power Master Agreement for the years/period ended 31 December 2017, 31 December 2018 and 30 June 2019 are set out below: Year/Period ended 31 December 31 December 30 June 2017 2018 2019 (RMB million) (RMB million) (RMB million) Provision of goods and services by the Group to United Power and its subsidiaries 326.90 357.10 48.07 Provision of goods and services by United Power and its subsidiaries to the Group 0 0 1.03 Proposed annual caps for 2020, 2021 and 2022 and basis of determination The table below sets out the proposed annual caps for transactions contemplated under United Power Master Agreement for the years ending 31 December 2020, 2021 and 2022: Year ending 31 December 2020 2021 2022 (RMB million) (RMB million) (RMB million) Provision of goods and services by the Group to United Power and its subsidiaries 600.00 500.00 500.00 Provision of goods and services by United Power and its subsidiaries to the Group 1,100.00 1,100.00 1,100.00 - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS The proposed annual caps for the transactions in relation to the provision of goods and services by the Group to United Power and its subsidiaries are calculated after taking into account the following factors: United Power has been able to convince its customers that, as compared with the goods produced by an independent third party, the parts and components provided by the Group (other than United Power and its subsidiaries) work better with the WTGs manufactured by United Power and its subsidiaries; In the past two years, the Chinese government has intensively published various policies and measures, proactively promoted the grid parity of wind power without subsidies which will result in the rush of installation by the end of 2020. The businesses of United Power and its subsidiaries are expected to be promising in future years. Also it is expected that the effect of the foregoing policies and measures will reduce gradually from 2021.

In particular:

On 24 May 2018, the National Energy Administration issued the Notice on Relevant Requirements for the Construction of Wind Power in 2018* 《 ( 關於 2018 年度風電建 設管理有關要求的通知》 ) (the " Notice I "), which explicitly stated the deployment of competition methods while allocating wind power projects. At the same time, Guiding Measures for the Competitive Allocation of Wind Power Projects (Provisional)* 《 ( 風 電項目競爭配置指導方案（試行）》 ) was issued along with the Notice I, requiring local energy authorities to formulate measures for competitive allocation of wind power projects in compliance with the guiding measures. Upon issuance date of the notice, the newly invested centralized onshore wind power projects and the offshore wind power projects with undetermined investment entities in the areas where the annual plans for wind power has yet to be issued for 2018 shall be entirely allocated by way of competition, the on-grid tariff of which shall also be determined competitively. From 2019 onwards, the newly invested centralized onshore wind power projects and offshore wind power projects in all provinces shall be entirely allocated by way of competition, the on-grid tariff of which shall also be determined competitively. Decentralized wind power projects may be gradually phased into the marketized transaction scope of distributed power generation without participating in competitive allocation. - 7 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS On 9 January 2019, the NDRC and the National Energy Administration issued the Notice to Actively Promote the Work concerning Subsidy-free Grid Parity for Wind Power and Photovoltaic Power Generation (Fa Gai Neng Yuan [2019] No. 19)* (《關於積極推進風電、光伏發電無補貼平價上網有關工作的通知》( 發改能源 [2019]19號)) (the "Notice II"). In respect of the organization, construction, operation and supervision of the grid parity projects, the Notice II sets forth corresponding requirements for the local energy authorities and the power grid enterprises, and clarifies a series of supporting policies such as preferential on-grid policy and full guaranteed acquisition of grid parity projects, providing a stable expectation for the industry as well as creating new areas of incremental market. In May 2019, the NDRC issued the Notice on Improving Wind Power On-grid Tariff Policies* 《( 關於完善風電上網電價政策的通知》) (the "Notice III")： in respect of onshore wind power, the benchmarked on-grid tariff for onshore wind power shall be changed to the guidance price. The on-grid tariff of newly approved centralized onshore wind power projects shall be determined by way of competition and shall not be higher than the guidance price of the resource zones where the project is located. For onshore wind power projects approved before the end of 2018, if the grid connection has not been completed by the end of 2020, the state will no longer grant subsidies. For the onshore wind power projects approved from 1 January 2019 to the end of 2020, if the grid connection has not been completed by the end of 2021, no subsidy will be granted by the state. Since 1 January 2021, the newly approved onshore wind power projects will fully achieve grid parity, and the state will no longer provide subsidies. in respect of offshore wind power, the benchmarked on-grid tariff of offshore wind power shall be changed to the guidance price, and on-grid tariff for all newly approved offshore wind power projects shall be determined by way of competition. For offshore wind power projects approved before the end of 2018, if all units are connected to the grid by the end of 2021, the on-grid tariff at the time of approval will be applied. If the units are connected to the grid in 2022 or later, the guidance price at the time when grid connection is completed will be applied. and - 8 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS The historical transaction amounts as disclosed above.

The proposed annual caps for the transactions in relation to the provision of goods and services by United Power and its subsidiaries to the Group are calculated after taking into account the following factors: Subsidiaries of the Group have placed great emphasis on wind power EPC and supervision projects, with a large number of projects currently being implemented, recently won bids or under preparation for bidding and tracking, and the prospects of wind power EPC business is favourable, which brings about significant demand of the Group for goods and services provided by United Power and its subsidiaries.

There would be five wind power farm projects to be completed by the end of 2020 with WTGs assembly's total installed capacity of 300MW, (i) one of the five wind power projects with installed capacity of 50MW was obtained by the Group through successful bidding in November 2019; (ii) the Group participated in the tenders for two of the five wind power projects with total installed capacity of 100MW, the bidding results are expected to announce in late 2019 or beginning of 2020; and (iii) the Group expected the tenders for two of the five wind power projects with total installed capacity of 150MW to be proceeded in 2020 and the Group would participant in the tenders.

It is expected that the Group will proceed projects with same level installed capacity in total (i.e. 300MW) during the two years ending 31 December 2022 (including the Group's possible self-development wind power projects, which are expected to commence construction in 2021 or 2022 based on current project applications status). The estimated cost for each installed capacity will remain at the current level and there will also be wind power EPC projects after 2021; and The failure in obtaining approval for or delay in certain self-developed wind power farm projects initially planned by the Group due to local policies adjustment has resulted in no amount or minimal amount incurred for 2017, 2018 and the first half of 2019. - 9 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS In the past two years, discussion on the possibility of developing wind power in the local area has been carried out between the Company and local governments. Among which, some projects located in the north of Shanxi Province were terminated after the said area being categorized as the orange alert area, while some projects were shelved due to failure to reach a unanimous agreement on tax issues. The Company will, to the greatest extent, select the green areas for wind farm construction according to the wind power investment monitoring and warning information issued by the National Energy Administration at the beginning of each year. Furthermore, new energy generation business has achieved sound profitability with bright prospects and we are proactively pushing forward the preliminary work of the projects held, which is expected to be conducive to the future operation of the Company. The specific national policies are as follows: The National Energy Administration issued the Notice on Establishing a Monitoring and Early Warning Mechanism to Promote the Sustainable and Healthy Development of the Wind Power Industry* 《( 國家能源局關於建立 監測預警機制促進風電產業持續健康發展的通知》) (the "2016 Policy") in July 2016. According to the 2016 Policy, the National Energy Administration established a wind power investment monitoring and early warning mechanism to guide rational investment by wind power enterprises, promote the sustained and healthy development of the wind power industry. There will be three categories of alert (i.e. red alert, orange alert and green alert) as results from wind power investment monitoring and early warning system to be used to guide the investment in wind power development in various provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities). It is not allowed to construct new wind power projects in the red alert areas of wind power development and construction. According to The Notice on Monitoring and Early Warning Results of Investment in Wind Power in 2019* 《( 關於2019年度風電投資監測預警結果 的通知》), the National Energy Administration gave a red alert to Xinjiang and Gansu. Inner Mongolia is the orange alert area. Xinzhou, Shuozhou and Datong located in the north of Shanxi Province, Yulin located in the north of Shaanxi Province and Zhangjiakou and Chengde from Hebei Province are subject to orange alert management. Other provinces (including the autonomous regions and municipalities directly under the central government) and regions are green areas. - 10 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Reasons for and benefits of entering into United Power Master Agreement

United Power and its subsidiaries are significant subsidiaries as well as important clients for the Group (other than United Power and its subsidiaries). United Power procures from subsidiaries of the Group converters and pitch control equipment as well as DCS goods and services, etc., and proceeds to sell WTGs equipped with such goods or services. Meanwhile, self-developed wind power farm projects of United Power also need to procure general contracting services for construction provided by subsidiaries of the Group.

United Power and its subsidiaries are also providers of goods and services of the Group. Due to the commencement of wind power EPC business and self-developed wind power farm projects, the Group also has demands for products such as WTG assembly, parts and components, and accessories, and operation and maintenance services provided by United Power and its subsidiaries.

The Group has been benefited from the cooperation with United Power and its subsidiaries, which is a mutually beneficial relationship.

United Power Master Agreement was entered into in the Company's ordinary course of business and based on market prices, the terms of which are fair and reasonable and in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Internal procedures

To ensure that the considerations for the continuing connected transactions of the Group are on normal commercial terms and that the terms (in particular, pricing terms as defined in reasonable costs and reasonable profits used in determining appropriate price) thereunder are complied with, the Company has adopted the following supervision and internal control procedures: The Company has adopted and implemented a set of connected transactions administration rules. The finance and property department, the department of purchasing and material management and the department of securities financing and legal affairs, the unanimous approval of which is compulsory during the process of entering into agreements, are jointly responsible for evaluating terms, in particular, the fairness of the pricing terms, of each connected transaction agreement. To be specific, the department of securities financing and legal affairs of the Company is responsible for examining connected transaction agreements and continuing connected transaction agreements for compliance with applicable laws and regulations, company policies and the Listing Rules, establishing and overseeing the internal control systems for the continuing connected transactions; the finance and property department is responsible for reviewing the pricing strategies, rules and procedures, and regularly monitoring and reviewing the connected transactions (including but not limited to the implementation of pricing policies and transaction amounts etc.); the department of purchasing and material management is responsible for calculating and analysing the annual caps for procurement, ensuring reasonable pricing and that the procedures of the procurement comply with applicable laws and regulations. And the sales and marketing department is responsible for calculating and analysing annual cap of sales and participating in the process of the bidding of connected transactions. - 11 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS In compliance with the Listing Rules, the Company's independent non-executive Directors have reviewed and will continue to review the Company's connected transaction agreements or continuing connected transaction agreements to confirm that they are on normal commercial terms and in accordance with relevant agreements governing the relevant transactions. The auditors of the Company also conduct annual review on certain continuing connected transactions of the Group in accordance with the pricing policies of the Group stipulated under the relevant agreements governing such transactions, and that they have been entered into in accordance with the relevant agreements governing such transactions. Based on the strict implementation of the Law of the PRC on Tendering and Bidding and relevant national regulations, as well as relevant requirements of CHN Energy, the Company has prepared and issued eight systems and one regulation, including the procurement management measures. The Group has set up the purchase management committee and the purchase and materials management department. Through the unified bidding and price quotation and comparison platform of CHN Energy, the plan, standard, process and platform for procurement in the entire group are unified. During the procuring process, the bid evaluation committee, evaluation group members and staff member concerned have strictly enforced the relevant confidentiality disciplines and requirements on withdrawal by petition of CHN Energy. Meanwhile, the audit department of the Company performs regular and irregular spot check in respect of the procurement of the subsidiaries every year, ensuring that the selection of procurement methods and the execution of flow are in compliance with laws and regulations. Listing Rules implications

As of the date of this circular, the Company owns 70%, while Longyuan Power owns 30%, of equity interests in United Power. CHN Energy, the Company's controlling shareholder, owns approximately 58.44% of equity interests in Longyuan Power. United Power is therefore an associate of CHN Energy. As such, United Power is the Company's connected person, and the transactions between the Group and United Power constitute connected transactions of the Company under the Listing Rules.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (other than profit ratio) for the proposed annual caps in respect of continuing connected transactions contemplated under United Power Master Agreement exceed 5%, the proposed annual caps are subject to the reporting, announcement and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. An Extraordinary General Meeting will be held to seek the approval of the Independent Shareholders of United Power Master Agreement and the proposed annual caps for the continuing connected transactions thereunder. - 12 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHN Energy and its associates (including GD Power) will abstain from voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting on resolutions to approve United Power Master Agreement as well as the proposed annual caps contemplated thereunder. An Independent Board Committee comprising all the independent non-executive Directors has been established to advise the Independent Shareholders with regard to the fairness and reasonableness of entering into of United Power Master Agreement and the proposed annual caps contemplated thereunder, taking into account the recommendations of an independent financial adviser. Gram Capital has been appointed to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in this regard. Directors' Opinion

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors, but excluding Mr. Wang Zhongqu, Mr. Zhang Wenjian and Mr. Gu Yuchun, being connected Directors) confirm that the terms of United Power Master Agreement (including the proposed annual caps for the transactions contemplated thereunder) are on normal commercial terms that are fair and reasonable, and the transactions contemplated thereunder were entered into in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Company and are in the interest of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

Directors associated with CHN Energy and other associates of CHN Energy, i.e., Mr. Wang Zhongqu, Mr. Zhang Wenjian and Mr. Gu Yuchun, being connected Directors, have abstained from voting regarding United Power Master Agreement and the proposed annual caps. Except as disclosed above, none of the Directors has any material interest in the above transactions or was required to abstain from voting at the Board meeting. 3. ENTERING INTO LONGYUAN TECHNOLOGY MASTER AGREEMENT AND THE TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO THE GOODS AND SERVICES PROVIDED TO THE GROUP BY LONGYUAN TECHNOLOGY AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Summary of the terms of Longyuan Technology Master Agreement Date 29 October 2019 - 13 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Parties The Company; and Longyuan Technology Material Terms Below is a summary of the material terms of Longyuan Technology Master Agreement: The goods and services provided to the Group by Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries include energy conservation and environmental protection equipment and services, software development and operation and maintenance, and market service relating to plasma ignition, less-oil ignition, low-NOx combustion, waste heat utilization, economizer and integrated retrofit for energy efficiency. The goods and services provided to Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries by the Group include catalyst, DCS and relevant spare parts, and on-site DCS configuration and commissioning service. The Group and Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries will enter into separate agreements that will set out the specific scope of goods and services, terms and conditions of providing such goods and services according to the principles laid out by Longyuan Technology Master Agreement. Longyuan Technology Master Agreement has a term commencing from 1 January 2020 and ending on 31 December 2022. Either party may terminate Longyuan Technology Master Agreement upon giving the other party at least three-month written notice in advance. Pricing Policy The pricing policy for the goods and services to be provided under Longyuan Technology Master Agreement is as disclosed in the pricing policy under "2. ENTERING INTO UNITED POWER MASTER AGREEMENT - A. Summary of the terms of United Power Master Agreement". - 14 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Proposed annual caps Historical transaction amounts The actual transaction amounts of the transactions under Existing Longyuan Technology Master Agreement for the years/period ended 31 December 2017, 31 December 2018 and 30 June 2019, are set forth below: Year/Period ended 31 December 31 December 30 June 2017 2018 2019 (RMB million) (RMB million) (RMB million) Provision of goods and services by Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries to the Group 30.6 92.3 14.69 Provision of goods and services by the Group to Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries 2.80 4.20 0 Proposed annual caps for 2020, 2021 and 2022 and basis of determination The table below sets forth the proposed annual caps for the transactions contemplated under Longyuan Technology Master Agreement for the years ending December 31, 2020, 2021 and 2022: Year ending December 31, 2020 2021 2022 (RMB million) (RMB million) (RMB million) Provision of goods and services by Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries to the Group 130.00 130.00 130.00 Provision of goods and services by the Group to Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries 30.00 30.00 32.00 - 15 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS The proposed annual caps in relation to the provision of goods and services by Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries to the Group are determined after taking into account (1) the expected business development of the Group, in particular the increase in demand for goods of Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries as a result of the Group's general contracting business for environmental protection engineering and power stations engineering, as well as the estimates of contractual amount, and (2) the historical transaction amounts as disclosed above. The proposed annual caps in relation to the provision of goods and services by the Group to Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries are determined after taking into account (1) the demand of Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries for goods and services such as catalysts and DCS provided by the Group, and (2) the historical transaction amounts as disclosed above. In particular: The Company's subsidiaries (excluding Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries) will participant in more projects in general contracting of power station, ultra-low emissions, energy conservation and environmental protection, and filter cake processing areas. The Company's subsidiaries will be responsible for design and general contracting of power station etc., and will sub-contract goods and services such as plasma ignition equipment or smoke plume treatment to Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries. For example, the Group was selected as services providers for one smoke plume treatment project in October 2019, the Group estimated the amount of sub-contracting to Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries would be approximately RMB63 million. The Group was also selected as provider for general contracting of power station project in October 2019. It was estimated that the amount of sub-contracting to Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries would be approximately RMB20 million. In addition, the Group proposed to participant an energy conservation projects in 2020 with a total amount of approximately RMB45 million under tracking. The actual amounts of goods and services provided by Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries to the Group for the three years ending 31 December 2022 may fluctuate. Nevertheless, the Company expects that the actual amounts of goods and services provided by Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries to the Group during each of the three years ending 31 December 2022 will be within RMB130 million. - 16 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Reasons for and Benefits of Entering into Longyuan Technology Master Agreement

Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries have been an important goods and services supplier for the Group (except for Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries). The Group is of the view that the provision of energy conservation and environmental protection equipment and services such as plasma ignition by Longyuan Technology to the Group is of great importance for the Group's environmental protection and energy conservation solution businesses. Longyuan Technology also has stable demand for goods and services such as catalysts and DCS provided by the Group.

The Group has been benefited from the cooperation with Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries, which is a mutually beneficial relationship.

Longyuan Technology Master Agreement was entered into in the Company's ordinary course of business and on market prices, and the terms thereof are fair and reasonable and in the interest of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. Internal procedures

The internal control process under the Longyuan Technology Master Agreement is disclosed as "2. ENTERING INTO UNITED POWER MASTER AGREEMENT - D. Internal procedures" above. - 17 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Listing Rules Implications

As of the date of this circular, the Company directly holds approximately 23.25% of the issued share capital of Longyuan Technology. The Company is the substantial shareholder of Longyuan Technology. Hero Asia (BVI) Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Longyuan Power, owns approximately 18.75% of equity interests in Longyuan Technology. Given that Longyuan Power is a subsidiary of CHN Energy, Longyuan Technology is the Company's connected person. Therefore, the transactions between the Group and Longyuan Technology constitute connected transactions of the Company under the Listing Rules.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios are more than 0.1% but all are less than 5%, the proposed annual caps for the transactions in relation to the provision of goods and services by the Group to Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries under Longyuan Technology Master Agreement are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from the Independent Shareholders' approval requirement as set out in Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios for the proposed annual caps in respect of the transactions in relation to the provision of goods and services by Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries to the Group under Longyuan Technology Master Agreement exceed 5%, the proposed annual caps are subject to the reporting, announcement and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. An Extraordinary General Meeting will be held to seek the approval from the Independent Shareholders on entering into Longyuan Technology Master Agreement and certain proposed annual caps contemplated thereunder.

CHN Energy and its associates (including GD Power) will abstain from voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting on resolutions to approve Longyuan Technology Master Agreement as well as certain proposed annual caps contemplated thereunder.

An Independent Board Committee comprising all the independent non-executive Directors has been established to advise the Independent Shareholders with regard to the fairness and reasonableness of entering into of Longyuan Technology Master Agreement and certain proposed annual caps contemplated thereunder, taking into account the recommendations of an independent financial adviser. Gram Capital has been appointed to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in this regard. - 18 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Directors' Opinion

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors, but excluding Mr. Wang Zhongqu, Mr. Zhang Wenjian and Mr. Gu Yuchun, being connected Directors) confirm that terms of Longyuan Technology Master Agreement (including the proposed annual caps for the transactions contemplated thereunder) are on normal commercial terms that are fair and reasonable, and the transactions contemplated thereunder were entered into in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Company and are in the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

Directors associated with CHN Energy, GD Power and other associates of CHN Energy, i.e., Mr. Wang Zhongqu, Mr. Zhang Wenjian and Mr. Gu Yuchun, being connected Directors, have abstained from voting regarding Longyuan Technology Master Agreement and the proposed annual caps thereunder. Except as disclosed above, none of the Directors has any material interest in the above transactions or was required to abstain from voting at the Board meeting. 4. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES AND PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME INTRODUCTION

The Board proposes to make several amendments to the Articles, to, among other things, reflect the change of Company name. Upon amendments to the Articles, the name of the Company will be changed from " 國電科技環保集團股份有限公司 " to " 國家能源科技環保 集團股份有限公司 " in Chinese, and from "GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT G R O U P C O R P O R A T I O N L I M I T E D" t o "C H N E N E R G Y T E C H N O L O G Y ＆ ENVIRONMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED" in English. Amendments to the Articles and the change of Company name are subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, including approval by the Shareholders by way of special resolutions and ordinary resolutions, respectively, at the EGM. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES

As required by the Notice on Commencing the Work on Changes of Names of Subsidiaries of CHN Energy and the Provisional Regulations on Names of Subsidiaries of CHN Energy, and in light of amendments to regulations and rules, including the Company Law and the Guidelines for Articles of Association of Listed Companies, the Board proposes to make amendments to the current Articles. Proposed amendments to the current Articles are subject to approval by the Shareholders by way of special resolutions at the EGM. - 19 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS The details of proposed amendments to the current Articles are as follows: Original Article Amended Article Cover page: Cover page: GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & CHN ENERGY TECHNOLOGY ENVIRONMENT GROUP ＆ ENVIRONMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED* CORPORATION LIMITED* ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION And supplement the summary of the general meeting convened for amending the Articles of Association. Note to the table of contents: Note to the table of contents: In the margin notes of the provisions of In the margin notes of the provisions of these Articles, the "Company Law" refers to these Articles, the "Company Law" refers to the Company Law of the People's Republic the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (2013 Revision); "Mandatory of China (2018 Revision); "Mandatory P r o v i s i o n s" r e f e r t o t h e M a n d a t o r y P r o v i s i o n s" r e f e r t o t h e M a n d a t o r y Provisions for Articles of Association of4 Provisions for Articles of Association of Companies to be Listed Overseas (Zheng Companies to be Listed Overseas (Zheng Wei Fa [1994] No. 21) jointly promulgated Wei Fa [1994] No. 21) jointly promulgated by the former Securities Commission of by the former Securities Commission of the State Council and the former State the State Council and the former State Council Office for Restructuring the Council Office for Restructuring the Economic System (hereinafter referred Economic System (hereinafter referred to as "SCORES"); the "Letter of Opinion to as "SCORES"); the "Letter of Opinion on Supplements and Amendments" refers on Supplements and Amendments" refers to the Letter of Opinion on Supplements to the Letter of Opinion on Supplements a n d A m e n d m e n t s t o t h e A r t i c l e s o f a n d A m e n d m e n t s t o t h e A r t i c l e s o f Association of Companies Listed in Hong Association of Companies Listed in Hong Kong (Zheng Jian Hui Han [1995] No.1) Kong (Zheng Jian Hui Han [1995] No.1) jointly promulgated by the Overseas- jointly promulgated by the Overseas- Listing Department of the China Securities Listing Department of the China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC") and Regulatory Commission ("CSRC") and the Production System Department of the the Production System Department of the - 20 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Original Article Amended Article former SCORES; "Opinions" refer to the former SCORES; "Opinions" refer to the Opinions on the Further Promotion of the Opinions on the Further Promotion of the Regular Operation and In-Depth Reform of Regular Operation and In-Depth Reform of Companies Listed Overseas (Guo Jing Mao Companies Listed Overseas (Guo Jing Mao Qi Gai [1999] No. 230) jointly promulgated Qi Gai [1999] No. 230) jointly promulgated by the former State Economic and Trade by the former State Economic and Trade Commission and the CSRC; the "Guidelines Commission and the CSRC; the "Guidelines for Articles of Association" refers to the for Articles of Association" refers to the Guidelines for Articles of Association Guidelines for Articles of Association of of Listed Companies (2016 Revision) Listed Companies (2019 Revision) (Zheng (Zheng Jian Hui Gong Gao [2016] No. 23) Jian Hui Gong Gao [2019] No . 10) promulgated by the CSRC; "Listing Rules" promulgated by the CSRC; "Listing Rules" refer to the Rules Governing the Listing refer to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (as amended from time Hong Kong Limited (as amended from time to time); "Appendix 3 to the Main Board to time); "Appendix 3 to the Main Board Listing Rules" refers to Appendix 3 to the Listing Rules" refers to Appendix 3 to the Listing Rules; and "Appendix 13D to the Listing Rules; and "Appendix 13D to the Main Board Listing Rules" refers to Part D Main Board Listing Rules" refers to Part D of Appendix 13 to the Listing Rules. of Appendix 13 to the Listing Rules. - 21 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Original Article Amended Article Headline of the main body: Headline of the main body: GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & CHN ENERGY TECHNOLOGY ＆ ENVIRONMENT GROUP CORPORATION ENVIRONMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED LIMITED ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Article 1: Article 1: To safeguard the legal rights of Guodian To safeguard the legal rights of CHN Energy Technology & Environment Group Corporation T e c h n o l o g y ＆ E n v i r o n m e n t G r o u p Limited (hereinafter referred to as the Corporation Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Company"), its shareholders and creditors, the "Company"), its shareholders and creditors, and to regulate the structure and behavior of the and to regulate the structure and behavior of the Company, the Articles of Association ("these Company, the Articles of Association ("these Articles") are written in accordance with the Articles") are written in accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of Company Law of the People's Republic of China (hereinafter referred to as the "Company China (hereinafter referred to as the "Company Law"), the Securities Law of the People's Law"), the Securities Law of the People's Republic of China (hereinafter referred to as Republic of China (hereinafter referred to as the "Securities Law"), the Special Provisions of the "Securities Law"), the Special Provisions of the State Council Concerning the Floatation and the State Council Concerning the Floatation and Listing Abroad of Stocks by Joint Stock Limited Listing Abroad of Stocks by Joint Stock Limited Companies (hereinafter referred to as the Companies (hereinafter referred to as the "Special Provisions"), the Mandatory Provisions "Special Provisions"), the Mandatory Provisions for Articles of Association of Companies to for Articles of Association of Companies to be Listed Overseas, the Letter of Opinion on be Listed Overseas, the Letter of Opinion on Supplements and Amendments to Articles of Supplements and Amendments to Articles of Association of Companies Listed in Hong Kong, Association of Companies Listed in Hong Kong, the Guidelines for Articles of Association of the Guidelines for Articles of Association of Listed Companies (2016 Revision) and other Listed Companies (2019 Revision) and other relevant provisions. relevant provisions. - 22 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Original Article Amended Article Article 3: Article 3: Registered Chinese name of the Company: 國電 Registered Chinese name of the Company: 國家 科技環保集團股份有限公司. 能源科技環保集團股份有限公司. Registered English name of the Company: Registered English name of the Company: G U O D I A N T E C H N O L O G Y & C H N E N E R G Y T E C H N O L O G Y ＆ ENVIRONMENT GROUP CORPORATION ENVIRONMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED. LIMITED. Article 31: Article 31: The Company may, in accordance with the The Company may, in accordance with the procedures set out in these Articles and with the procedures set out in these Articles and with the approval of the relevant competent authorities of approval of the relevant competent authorities of the State, repurchase its issued and outstanding the State, repurchase its issued and outstanding shares in accordance with legal procedures under shares in accordance with legal procedures under the following circumstances: the following circumstances: (i) cancellation of shares for the purposes of (i) cancellation of shares for the purposes of reducing its registered capital; reducing its registered capital; (ii) merger with other companies that hold (ii) merger with other companies that hold shares in the Company; shares in the Company; (iii) granting shares as rewards to the (iii) Allocation of shares to employee stock employees of the Company; ownership plan or share incentive plan; repurchase of shares made upon the request of its shareholders who disagree (iv) repurchase of shares made upon the with resolutions passed at a general request of its shareholders who disagree meeting in connection with a merger or with resolutions passed at a general division of the Company; and meeting in connection with a merger or division of the Company; (v) other circumstances as permitted by laws and administrative regulations. (v) Allocation of shares to convert convertible corporate bonds issued by the Company; - 23 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Original Article Amended Article (vi) necessary to maintain the value of the Company and safeguard the interests of its shareholders; and (vii) other circumstances permitted by laws and administrative regulations. Save as the abovementioned circumstances, the Company shall not purchase or sell its own shares. Article 32: Article 32: The Company may repurchase shares in one of The Company may repurchase shares in one of the following ways, with the approval of the the following ways, with the approval of the relevant competent authorities of the State: relevant competent authorities of the State: (i) by making an offer for the repurchase of (i) by making an offer for the repurchase of shares to all its shareholders on a pro rata shares to all its shareholders on a pro rata basis; basis; (ii) by repurchasing shares through public (ii) by repurchasing shares through public dealing on a stock exchange; dealing on a stock exchange; (iii) by repurchasing shares by way of a (iii) by repurchasing shares by way of a contractual agreement outside a stock contractual agreement outside a stock exchange; or exchange; or (iv) other ways authorized by the relevant (iv) other ways authorized by the relevant regulatory authorities. regulatory authorities. Where the Company repurchases its shares pursuant to items (iii), (v) and (vi) of Paragraph 1 of Article 31 herein, it shall be conducted through public centralized trading. - 24 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Original Article Amended Article Article 34: Article 34: The shares of the Company repurchased Any share repurchased by the Company in accordance with items (i), (ii) and under circumstances set out in items of Article 31 shall be cancelled (i) and (ii) of Paragraph 1 of Article 31 within the period prescribed by laws herein shall be resolved at the general and administrative regulations. Those meeting. Any repurchase of the shares repurchased in accordance with item (i) of the Company under provisions set out shall be cancelled within ten days from the in items (iii), (v) and (vi) of Paragraph date of repurchase; those repurchased in 1 of Article 31 could be resolved at the accordance with items (ii) and (iv) shall be meeting of the board of directors where transferred or cancelled within six months; over two-thirds of the directors are and the Company shall register with the present, as required herein or authorized original company registration authority at the general meeting. and made announcement on changes of registered capital. Those repurchased in Shares repurchased by the Company under accordance with item (iii) of Article 31 Article 31 shall be cancelled within ten shall not exceed 5% of the total issued days after the repurchase under the shares of the Company and shall be circumstance set out in item (i); shall transferred to the employees within one be transferred or cancelled within six year. Such repurchase shall be funded out months under the circumstances set out of the profit after tax of the Company. in items (ii) and (iv); and the aggregate number of shares of the Company held For shares cancelled as a result of the by itself shall not exceed 10% of its total Company's repurchase of shares, the shares in issue and the Company shall Company shall register with the original transfer them or cancel them within three company registration authority on such years under any of the circumstances set changes of registered capital. The aggregate out in items (iii), (v) or (vi). par value of the cancelled shares shall be deducted from the Company's registered For shares cancelled as a result of the capital. Company's repurchase of shares, the Company shall register with the original company registration authority on such changes of registered capital. The aggregate par value of the cancelled shares shall be deducted from the Company's registered capital. - 25 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Original Article Amended Article Paragraph 2 of Article 66: Paragraph 2 of Article 66: The general meeting will be held at a The general meeting will be held at a location for meeting in the form of a location for meeting in the form of a physical meeting. Subject to compliance physical meeting. Subject to compliance with mandatory provisions of laws and with mandatory provisions of laws and regulations and the listing rules of the place regulations and the listing rules of the of listing, the Company may also provide place of listing, the Company may also internet services or other methods to help provide internet services to facilitate the the shareholders to participate in the general shareholders to participate in the general meetings. Shareholders will be regarded meetings. Shareholders will be regarded as present at the general meetings when as present at the general meetings when they participate via the above-mentioned they participate via the above-mentioned methods. methods. Paragraph 1 of Article 116: Paragraph 1 of Article 116: Independent non-executive directors shall Where independent non - executive not be removed without legitimate cause directors are removed before expiry of before expiry of their terms of office. their terms of office, the matter shall be Where an independent non-executive disclosed by the Company as a special director was removed from office before issue. expiry of his/her term, the matter shall be disclosed by the Company as a special issue. - 26 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Original Article Amended Article Paragraph 2 of Article 120: Paragraph 2 of Article 120: T h e b o a r d o f d i r e c t o r s m a y s e t u p The board of directors of the Company certain special committees such as audit sets up audit committee, and may also committee, remuneration and assessment set up relevant special committees such committee, nomination committee and as strategic committee, nomination strategic committee. Such committees shall committee, and remuneration and assist the board of directors to execute assessment committee as required. its powers under the leadership of the Special committees are accountable board of directors, or to provide advice or for the board of directors and shall consultation opinions for the decisions of perform their duties as required by the the board of directors. Members and rules Articles and authorized by the board of of procedure of the special committees shall directors. Motions shall be submitted be determined by the board of directors. to the meeting of the board of directors for consideration and resolution. All members of special committees shall be composed of directors, in particular, independent non- executive directors shall constitute the majority of the members of audit committee, nomination committee, and remuneration and assessment committee and shall be the convener, and the convener of audit c o m m i t t e e s h a l l b e a n a c c o u n t i n g professional. The board of directors shall be responsible for formulating working rules of special committees, in order to regulate the operation of special committees. Side note to Article 135: Work Guidelines Side note to Article 135: to delete Work for Secretary to the Board of Directors of Guidelines for Secretary to the Board of Overseas Listed Company. Directors of Overseas Listed Company. - 27 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Original Article Amended Article Paragraph 2 of Article 155: Paragraph 2 of Article 155: Personnel who hold positions other than Personnel who hold positions other directors in the controlling shareholders and than directors and supervisors in the de facto controller's entities shall not serve controlling shareholder's entities shall not as a senior management personnel of the serve as a senior management personnel of Company. the Company. The English version of proposed amendments to the current Articles is the unofficial translation of the Chinese version and is for reference only. In case of any discrepancies between the Chinese and English versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. REASONS FOR PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The controlling shareholder of the Company has been changed to CHN Energy. The change of Company name is in line with relevant requirements of the Notice on Commencing the Work on Changes of Names of Subsidiaries of CHN Energy and the Provisional Regulations on Names of Subsidiaries of CHN Energy. The Board is of the view that proposed amendments to the Articles and the change of Company name are in line with the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. IV CONDITIONS FOR PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME Proposed change of Company name is subject to, among other things, becoming effective of the amendments to the Articles. Upon passing the relevant special resolutions and ordinary resolutions at the EGM, the Company will apply to national industry and commerce administration authority of the PRC for handling industrial and commercial registration of the new Chinese name of the Company; and proposed change of Company name will take effect upon receipt of the new business licence from local industry and commerce administration authority. The Company will subsequently apply to the Companies Registry of Hong Kong for Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company. - 28 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS V EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME The change of Company name will not affect any rights that the Shareholders are entitled to or the normal business operations and financial position of the Company. All existing issued H Share certificates with the existing name of the Company printed thereon will continue to be the title deeds of such H Shares, and will be valid for trading, clearing, registration and settlement of the same number of H Shares of the Company issued with the new name upon entry into force of proposed change of Company name. The Company will not make arrangements for replacement of existing H Share certificates with new share certificates with the new name of the Company printed thereon. Upon becoming effective of the change of Company name, any of new H Share certificates of the Company will be issued with the new name of the Company. VI GENERAL The Articles amendments will not affect the Company's obligation to comply with the Listing Rules. When repurchasing H shares, the Company will continue to comply with the applicable Listing Rules, including among others, the requirements of Rule 10.06 as amendment by Rules 19A.24 and 19A.25 (i.e. the shareholder approval and Explanatory Statement requirements (Rule 10.06(1)(a)) and the requirement to cancel the repurchased shares (Rule 10.06(5)). 5. PROPOSED PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF SUPER SHORT-TERM DEBENTURES IN THE PRC In order to adjust the debt structure and replenish the working capital of the Company, and ensure the sustainable, healthy and steady development of the business, as well as enhance its overall competitiveness and promote sustainable profitability, the Company proposed to issue super short- term debentures (the "Super Short-termDebentures") with the total amount up to RMB1.5 billion. Particulars of proposed issue of the Super Short-term Debentures in the PRC are as follows: Issuer: The Company; Arrangement: The Super Short-term Debentures may be issued in one or more tranches. The amount within the validity period of registration can be recycled; Issue place: The Super Short-term Debentures will be issued in the PRC; Issue size: The total issue size of the Super Short-term Debentures will be no more than RMB1.5 billion (inclusive). The specific size of the issuance shall be determined according to the capital needs of the Company and the then prevailing market conditions, within the aforesaid scope; Term: The term of each tranche of Super Short-term Debentures to be issued shall be no longer than 270 days (inclusive); 29 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Coupon Rate and Determination Method: The Super Short-term Debentures are in the form of fixed interest rate. The coupon rate will be inquired to the qualified investors who have the corresponding risk identification and bearing ability. The coupon rate range will be determined by the Company and the bookrunners according to the inquiry of coupon rate, and the coupon rate will then be determined by book-building. The coupon rate of the Super Short-term Debentures is fixed and unchanged within the period as prescribed therein; Use of proceeds: Mainly used for the production and operation of the Company, including but not limited to replenishment of liquidity and repayment of corporate debts which shall be within the scope as permitted by the relevant regulatory authorities; Underwriting: The issuance of the Super Short-term Debentures shall be underwritten by the principal underwriter by way of standby underwriting; Term of validity of the resolution: This resolution shall remain effective for 24 months from the date of the passing at the General Meeting. To ensure proper completion of the proposed issue of the Super Short-term Debentures, it is proposed to approve the delegation of the authority by the Board of the Company to the general manager office of the Company to deal with all such matters relating to the issue of Super Short- term Debentures. Details of the authority to be sought are set out below (including but not limited to): So far as permitted by laws and regulations and according to the actual conditions of the Company and the market, determine the actual plans for the issue of the Super Short-term Debentures, amend and adjust the plans and relevant terms of the issue of the Super Short- term Debentures, including but not limited to the timing, method, quantity, actual total amount, price, term of the issue, interest rates and the method of determination, guarantee issues, tranche structure, use of proceeds etc.; Take all such steps which are necessary for and incidental to the issue of the Super Short-term Debentures (including, but not limited to, signing all requisite legal documentations; selecting and engaging the intermediary institutions; determining the underwriting arrangements; preparing and submitting any relevant application documents to the regulatory authorities, and procuring approval from the regulatory authorities; selecting the principle underwriter for the issuance and signing the relevant agreements; handling other related matters in relation to the issue of Super Short-term Debentures; and conducting any disclosure of information in accordance with any applicable laws and regulations) and approve, confirm and ratify the aforementioned acts and steps to the extent that any of them have already been approved by the Board; - 30 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS In the event of changes in regulatory policies or relevant accounting policies in relation to the issue of the Super Short-term Debentures, except for matters that shall be subject to resolutions by the Shareholders at the General Meeting as stipulated by relevant laws, regulations and the articles of association of the Company, make corresponding adjustments to the specific plans based on the comments and opinions, if any, of the regulatory authority, or exercise discretion to postpone or suspend the issue of the Super Short-term Debentures. The issue of the Super Short-term Debentures shall only be implemented upon the approval of the regulatory authorities. The authority granted by the Board of the Company to deal with all such matters mentioned above should be effective on the date of passing the resolution at the Extraordinary General Meeting. 6. EGM Notice of the EGM The Company will convene the EGM at the Conference Room, 3rd Floor, Building 1, Yard 16, W. 4th Ring Middle Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the PRC at 10 a.m., on Monday, 23 December 2019, to approve (1) entering into the United Power Master Agreement, (2) entering into the Longyuan Technology Master Agreement and the proposed annual caps of the transactions in relation to the provision of goods and services by Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries to the Group, (3) proposed amendments to the Articles and proposed change of Company name and (4) proposed public issuance of super short-term debentures in the PRC. The notice of the EGM has been despatched to the Shareholders on 30 October 2019. Closure of register of members The register of members of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 23 November 2019 to Monday, 23 December 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfers, together with relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the H Share registrar of the Company, namely Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for holders of H Shares) or the head office of the Company (for holders of Domestic Shares) at Building 1, Yard 16, W. 4th Ring Middle Road, Haidian District, Beijing, PRC no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 22 November 2019. - 31 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Reply slip and Proxy Form If you are eligible and intend to attend the EGM, please complete and return the reply slip despatched on 30 October 2019 in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible and in any event not later than 20 days before the date appointed for holding such meeting or any adjournment thereof. Shareholders who intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM is required to complete and return the proxy form, in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible and in any event no later than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof should you wish. Voting by poll at the EGM Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, all resolutions at the general meeting will be taken by poll except where the chairman, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. The chairman of the EGM will therefore demand a poll for every such resolution put to the vote at the EGM. On a poll, every Shareholder present in person or by proxy or (being a corporation) by its duly authorized representative shall have one vote for each share of the Company registered in his or her name in the register of Shareholders. A Shareholder entitled to more than one vote need not use all his or her votes or cast all the votes he or she uses in the same way. Recommendations The Board considers that the resolutions set out in the notice of the EGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders. As such, the Board recommends the Shareholders to vote in favor of the resolutions set out in the notice of the EGM. - 32 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Other Recommendations Your attention is also drawn to the letter from the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders set out on pages 34 to 35 of this circular, and the letter from Gram Capital to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders set out on pages 36 to 57 in respect of (1) entering into the United Power Master Agreement and (2) entering into the Longyuan Technology Master Agreement and the proposed annual caps of the transactions in relation to the provision of goods and services by Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries to the Group. Yours faithfully, By Order of the Board Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited* Mr. CHEN Dongqing Chairman For identification purposes only - 33 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE 國 電 科 技 環 保 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司 GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED* (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock code: 01296) 3 December 2019 To the Independent Shareholders We refer to the circular of the Company to the Shareholders dated 3 December 2019 (the "Circular"), of which this letter forms a part. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used in this letter will have the same meanings as given to them in the sections headed "Definitions" of the Circular. We have been appointed by the Board as the Independent Board Committee to advise the Independent Shareholders on whether (1) entering into the United Power Master Agreement and (2) entering into the Longyuan Technology Master Agreement and the proposed annual caps of the transactions in relation to the provision of goods and services by Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries to the Group is: (i) in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group; (ii) on normal commercial terms or better; and fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Gram Capital has been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of (1) entering into the United Power Master Agreement and (2) entering into the Longyuan Technology Master Agreement and the proposed annual caps of the transactions in relation to the provision of goods and services by Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries to the Group. We wish to draw your attention to the letter from Gram Capital, as set out on pages 36 to 57 of the Circular and the section headed "Letter from the Board of Directors" as set out on pages 1 to 33 of the Circular. Having considered the terms and conditions of (1) entering into the United Power Master Agreement and (2) entering into the Longyuan Technology Master Agreement and the proposed annual caps of the transactions in relation to the provision of goods and services by Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries to the Group and the opinion of Gram Capital as stated in its letter of advice, we consider that (1) entering into the United Power Master Agreement and (2) entering into the Longyuan Technology Master Agreement and the proposed annual caps of the transactions in relation to the provision of goods and services by Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries to the Group is: (i) in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group; (ii) on normal commercial terms or better; and (iii) fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, we recommend the Independent Shareholders to vote in favour of the ordinary resolutions to approve, among others, (1) entering into the United Power Master - 34 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE Agreement and (2) entering into the Longyuan Technology Master Agreement and the proposed annual caps of the transactions in relation to the provision of goods and services by Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries to the Group to be proposed at the EGM. Yours faithfully, Independent Board Committee Mr. SHEN Xiaoliu Mr. QU Jiuhui Mr. XIE Qiuye Mr. YEUNG Chi Tat Independent Independent Independent Independent non-executive Director non-executive Director non-executive Director non-executive Director For identification purpose only - 35 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL Set out below is the text of a letter received from Gram Capital, the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Transactions for the purpose of inclusion in this circular. Room 1209, 12/F. Nan Fung Tower 88 Connaught Road Central/ 173 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong 3 December 2019 To: The independent board committee and the independent shareholders of Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited Dear Sirs, CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS INTRODUCTION We refer to our appointment as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of (i) provision of goods and services by the Group to United Power and its subsidiaries under the United Power Master Agreement (the "UP Sale Transactions"); (ii) provision of goods and services by United Power and its subsidiaries to the Group under the United Power Master Agreement (the "UP Purchase Transactions", collectively with the UP Sale Transactions, the "UP Transactions"); and (iii) provision of goods and services by Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries to the Group under the Longyuan Technology Master Agreement (the "LT Transactions") (together with the UP Transactions, the "Transactions"), details of which are set out in the letter from the Board (the "Board Letter") contained in the circular dated 3 December 2019 issued by the Company to the Shareholders (the "Circular"), of which this letter forms part. Terms used in this letter shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise. As the Existing United Power Master Agreement and Existing Longyuan Technology Master Agreement will expire on 31 December 2019, the Company entered into the United Power Master Agreement with United Power and entered into the Longyuan Technology Master Agreement with Longyuan Technology, respectively, both for a term commencing from 1 January 2020 and ending on 31 December 2022. With reference to the Board Letter, each of the Transactions constitutes a continuing connected transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting, announcement and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. - 36 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL The Independent Board Committee comprising Mr. Shen Xiaoliu, Mr. Qu Jiuhui, Mr. Xie Qiuye and Mr. Yeung Chi Tat (all being independent non-executive Directors) has been established to advise the Independent Shareholders on (i) whether the terms of the Transactions are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable; (ii) whether the Transactions are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole and are conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group; and (iii) how the Independent Shareholders should vote in respect of the resolution(s) to approve the Transactions and the transaction contemplated thereunder at the EGM. We, Gram Capital Limited, have been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in this respect. INDEPENDENCE During the past two years immediately preceding the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Graham Lam was the person signing off (i) the opinion letter from the independent financial adviser contained in the Company's circular dated 12 December 2017 in respect of (a) continuing connected transactions; and (b) major and continuing connected transactions; (ii) the opinion letter from the independent financial adviser contained in the Company's circular dated 11 December 2018 in respect of continuing connected transactions; and the opinion letter from the independent financial adviser contained in the Company's circular dated 24 May 2019 in respect of a major and connected transaction. Notwithstanding the aforesaid past engagements, as at the Latest Practicable Date, we were not aware of any relationships or interests between Gram Capital and the Company, or any other parties that could be reasonably regarded as hindrance to Gram Capital's independence to act as the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders. Besides that, apart from the advisory fee payable to us in connection with our appointment as the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders, no arrangement exists whereby we shall receive any other fees or benefits from the Company. - 37 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL BASIS OF OUR OPINION In formulating our opinion to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders, we have relied on the statements, information, opinions and representations contained or referred to in the Circular and the information and representations as provided to us by the Directors. We have assumed that all information and representations that have been provided by the Directors, for which they are solely and wholly responsible, are true and accurate in all material respects at the time when they were made and continue to be so as at the Latest Practicable Date. We have also assumed that all statements of belief, opinion, expectation and intention made by the Directors in the Circular were reasonably made after due enquiry and careful consideration. We have no reason to suspect that any material facts or information have been withheld or to doubt the truth, accuracy and completeness of the information and facts contained in the Circular, or the reasonableness of the opinions expressed by the Company and/or the Directors, which have been provided to us. Our opinion is based on the Directors' representation and confirmation that there are no undisclosed private agreements/arrangements or implied understanding with anyone concerning the Transactions. We consider that we have taken sufficient and necessary steps on which to form a reasonable basis and an informed view for our opinion in compliance with Rule 13.80 of the Listing Rules. The Circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in the Circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or the Circular misleading. We, as the Independent Financial Adviser, take no responsibility for the contents of any part of the Circular, save and except for this letter of advice. We consider that we have been provided with sufficient information to reach an informed view and to provide a reasonable basis for our opinion. We have not, however, conducted any independent in- depth investigation into the business and affairs of the Company, the Group, United Power, Longyuan Technology and each of their respective subsidiaries or associates, nor have we considered the taxation implication on the Group or the Shareholders as a result of the Transactions. Our opinion is necessarily based on the financial, economic, market and other conditions in effect and the information made available to us as at the Latest Practicable Date. Shareholders should note that subsequent developments (including any material change in market and economic conditions) may affect and/or change our opinion and we have no obligation to update this opinion to take into account events occurring after the Latest Practicable Date or to update, revise or reaffirm our opinion. In addition, nothing contained in this letter should be construed as a recommendation to hold, sell or buy any Shares or any other securities of the Company. Lastly, where information in this letter has been extracted from published or otherwise publicly available sources, it is the responsibility of Gram Capital to ensure that such information has been correctly extracted from the relevant sources while we are not obligated to conduct any independent in-depth investigation into the accuracy and completeness of those information. - 38 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL PRINCIPAL FACTORS AND REASONS CONSIDERED In arriving at our opinion in respect of the Transactions, we have taken into consideration the following principal factors and reasons: Information on the Group With reference to the Company's interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "2019 Interim Report"), the Group is principally engaged in manufacturing and sale of wind turbines, plasma ignition equipment and other related electric equipment for power plants, construction engineering of desulphurisation, denitrification, water treatment and other environmental protection and energy conservation projects, rental of desulphurisation and denitrification facilities and provision of integrated services relating to environmental protection, energy conservation and renewable energy businesses. Set out below are the financial information of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (with comparative figures) and the two years ended 31 December 2018 as extracted from the 2019 Interim Report and the Company's annual report for the two years ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Annual Report"), respectively: For the For the For the For the Change six months six months year ended year ended from ended 30 June ended 30 June 31 December 31 December FY2017 to 2019 2018 2018 2017 FY2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 % (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited) Revenue (from continuing operations) 4,090,305 4,626,865 11,411,780 11,703,002 (2.5) - Environmental protection 1,774,260 1,959,725 5,212,778 4,618,951 12.9 - Energy conservation solutions 586,909 684,160 2,001,173 1,953,012 2.5 - Wind power products and services 1,597,744 1,799,538 3,868,871 4,750,393 (18.6) - All others 131,392 183,442 328,958 380,646 (13.6) (Loss)/profit for the period/ year attributable to equity shareholders of the Company (198,862) (56,015) 114,087 43,703 161.1 - 39 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL We noted from the above table that the Group's revenue decreased by approximately 2.5% from approximately RMB11.70 billion for the year ended 31 December 2017 ("FY2017") to approximately RMB11.41 billion for the year ended 31 December 2018 ("FY2018"). With reference to the 2018 Annual Report and among the total revenue (from continuing operations), (i) revenue derived from environmental protection solutions increased by approximately 12.9% from FY2017 to FY2018, which was mainly due to confirmed revenue from the new business, coal closure renovation and plume treatment; (ii) revenue derived from energy conservation solutions increased by approximately 2.5% from FY2017 to FY2018, which was mainly due to the increase in revenue generated from general contract of power stations business; and (iii) revenue derived from wind power products and services decreased by approximately 18.6% from FY2017 to FY2018, which was mainly due to the decrease in the sales volume of wind turbine generators of the Group in 2018. With reference to the 2019 Interim Report, the Group's revenue decreased by approximately 11.6% from first half of 2018 ("1H2018") to first half of 2019 ("1H2019"). As compared to 1H2018, revenues from environmental protection solutions, energy conservation solutions and wind power products and services decreased by approximately 9.5%, 14.2% and 11.2% during 1H2019 respectively. UNITED POWER MASTER AGREEMENT

Background of and reasons for the UP Sale and Purchase Transactions 1. Information on United Power United Power is a limited liability company established in the PRC. United Power is a leading supplier of total solutions for wind turbine generator system and focuses on the green energy industry. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company owned 70%, while Longyuan Power owns 30%, of equity interests in United Power. CHN Energy, the Company's controlling shareholder, owns approximately 58.44% of equity interests in Longyuan Power. United Power is therefore an associate of CHN Energy. As such, United Power is the Company's connected person. - 40 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL 2. Reasons for and benefits of entering into the United Power Master Agreement As confirmed by the Directors, as the UP Transactions are conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and on a frequent and regular basis, it would be (i) costly and impractical to make regular disclosure of each of the relevant transactions and obtain the prior approval from the Independent Shareholders as required by the Listing Rules, if necessary; and (ii) impracticable to seek Independent Shareholders' approval upon confirmation of members of United Power/the Group's successful bidding for goods or services to be provided regarding contract value over certain thresholds under the Transactions which are selected through bidding process with the specific timetable. Accordingly, the Directors are of the view that the UP Transactions will be beneficial to the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. In light of the above factors, we concur with the Directors that the UP Transactions are conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. 3. Principal terms of the United Power Master Agreement Summarised below are the major terms of the United Power Master Agreement, details of which are set out under the section headed "Summary of the terms of United Power Master Agreement" of the Board Letter: Date 29 October 2019 Parties The Company; and United Power Subject of the transaction The goods and services to be provided by the Group to United Power and its subsidiaries include general contracting for construction of wind farms, parts and components of WTGs, distributed control system (DCS) for power stations and relevant spare parts, on-site DCS configuration and commissioning. - 41 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL The goods and services to be provided by United Power and its subsidiaries to the Group include goods such as WTGs assembly, parts and components, and accessories, and operation and maintenance services. United Power Master Agreement has a term commencing from 1 January 2020 and ending on 31 December 2022. Either party may terminate United Power Master Agreement upon giving the other party at least three-month written notice in advance. Pricing Policy As the provider of goods/services, except for goods/services applicable to government- prescribed price/guidance price, the principle of reasonable cost plus reasonable profit of the Group will be normally considered for sales pricing. In addition, the sales of goods/services of the Group are required to be determined through the bidding process or non-bidding quotation organized by the purchaser, sole-source procurement and other procurement processes, which enable the Company to win the bid with competitive advantages in services and technology. As the recipient of goods/services, except for goods/services applicable to government- prescribed price/guidance price, the suppliers of other goods/services shall solely be selected through bidding process or non-bidding quotation, sole-source procurement and other procurement processes, while comparisons and negotiation between historical or market prices shall be carried out to determine the price. Details of the pricing policies for goods/services under the UP Transactions are set out under the sub-section headed "Pricing policy" under the section headed "Summary of the terms of United Power Master Agreement" of Board Letter. For the avoidance of doubt, the Group applies the same pricing policies regardless of whether the counterparty in a transaction is a connected person or an independent third party. To ensure that the considerations for the continuing connected transactions of the Group are on normal commercial terms and that the terms thereunder are complied with, the Company adopted the supervision and internal control procedures as detailed in the section headed "Internal procedures" of the Board Letter. We consider that the implementation of the aforesaid internal control would help to ensure fair pricing of the UP Transactions according to the pricing policies. - 42 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL UP Sale Transactions Upon our request, we obtained five sale agreements/invoices showing a subsidiary of the Company provided goods under the UP Sale Transactions to United Power/its subsidiaries during 2017 to 2019. As advised by the Directors, as the goods were customised, there were no similar goods sold to independent third parties by the Group. Upon our further request, the Directors advised us the gross profit margin of the aforesaid transactions. In addition, the Directors also provided the subsidiaries' gross profit margin for FY2017 and FY2018. We noted that gross profit margins of the aforesaid transactions were not lower than or in line with the relevant subsidiary's/subsidiary group's gross profit margins. With reference to Rule 14A.56 of the Listing Rules, among other things, the auditors of the Company must provide a letter to the Board confirming whether anything has come to their attention that causes them to believe that the continuing connected transactions were not, in all material respects, in accordance with the pricing policies of the listed issuer's group if the transactions involve the provision of goods or services by the listed issuer's group. We obtained the letter from the Company's auditors, showing their confirmation that, among other things, nothing has come to their attention that causes them to believe that the UP Sales Transaction was not, in all material respects, in accordance with the pricing policies of Group. UP Purchase Transactions Upon our request, we obtained one purchase agreement showing the Group purchased goods under the UP Purchase Transactions from United Power/its subsidiaries in December 2018. As advised by the Directors, the agreement is a framework agreement with fixed purchase price for certain goods. Upon our further request, the Directors also advised us the two products' quotations offered by independent third parties for such goods. Based on the available information, the prices of goods offered by United Power/its subsidiaries were not higher than those offered by independent third parties. Having considered the above factors, in particular that the Group applies the same pricing policies regardless of whether the counterparty in a transaction is a connected person or an independent third party, we consider that the terms of the United Power Master Agreement are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned. - 43 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL 4. The proposed annual caps The table below set out are (i) the historical transaction amounts of the Existing United Power Master Agreement for the two years ended 31 December 2018 and the six months ended 30 June 2019 with the existing annual caps; and (ii) the proposed annual caps for the three years ending 31 December 2022 under the United Power Master Agreement: For the For the For the year ended year ended year ending 31 December 31 December 31 December Historical amounts 2017 2018 2019 RMB million RMB million RMB million A. the UP Sale Transactions Historical amounts of the UP Sale Transactions (provision of goods and services by the Group to United Power and its subsidiaries) 326.90 357.10 48.07(Note) Existing annual caps of the UP Sale Transactions 800.00 900.00 1,000.00 The utilisation rates (%) 40.9 36.7 N/A B. the UP Purchase Transactions Historical amounts of the UP Purchase Transactions (provision of goods and services by United Power and its subsidiaries to the Group) 0 0 1.03(Note) Existing annual caps of the UP Purchase Transactions 950.00 500.00 500.00 The utilisation rates (%) 0 0 N/A - 44 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL For the For the For the year ending year ending year ending 31 December 31 December 31 December Proposed annual caps 2020 2021 2022 RMB million RMB million RMB million Provision of goods and services by the Group to United Power and its subsidiaries (the "UP Sale Caps") 600.00 500.00 500.00 Provision of goods and services by United Power and its subsidiaries to the Group (the "UP Purchase Caps") 1,100.00 1,100.00 1,100.00 Note: the figures were for the six months ended 30 June 2019 With reference to the Board Letter, the UP Sale Caps and UP Purchase Caps for the three years ending 31 December 2022 were calculated after taking into account of various factors, details of which are set out in the sub-section headed "Proposed annual caps for 2020, 2021 and 2022 and basis for determination" under the section headed "ENTERING INTO UNITED POWER MASTER AGREEMENT" of the Board Letter. For our due diligence purpose, we obtained from the Company a list (the "UP List"), showing the sales/purchases estimation of the goods and services under UP Transactions. In addition, as advised by the Directors, they took into account of recent policy in respect of wind power industry when determining the proposed annual caps under the UP Transactions. - 45 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL Based on our independent research, we noted that: The NEA issued《國家能源局關於建立監測預警機制促進風電產業持續健康發展的通 知》(Notice of the NEA on Establishing a Monitoring and Early Warning Mechanism to Promote the Sustainable and Healthy Development of the Wind Power Industry*, the "2016 Policy") in July 2016. According to the 2016 Policy, the NEA established a wind power investment monitoring and early warning mechanism to guide rational investment by wind power enterprises, promote the sustained and healthy development of the wind power industry. There will be three categories of alert (i.e. red alert, orange alert and green alert) as results from wind power investment monitoring and early warning system to be used to guide the investment in wind power development in various provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities). It is not allowed to construct new wind power projects in the red alert areas of wind power development and construction. According to《2016年全國風電投資監測預警 結果》(The Notice on Monitoring and Early Warning Results of Investment in Wind Power of China in 2016*), being an annex to the 2016 Policy, the NEA gave a red alert to five provinces (i.e. Jilin, Heilongjiang, Gansu, Ningxia and Xinjiang). According to《關於2017 年度風電投資監測預警結果的通知》(The Notice on Monitoring and Early Warning Results of Investment in Wind Power in 2017*), the NEA gave a red alert to one more province in addition to the aforesaid five provinces, being east of and west of Inner Mongolia. According to《關於2018年度風電投資監測預警結果的通知》(The Notice on Monitoring and Early Warning Results of Investment in Wind Power in 2018*), the NEA released red alert on Heilongjiang, Gansu, Ningxia and east of and west of Inner Mongolia. According to《關於 2019年度風電投資監測預警結果的通知》(The Notice on Monitoring and Early Warning Results of Investment in Wind Power in 2019*), the NEA gave a red alert Xinjiang and Gansu. Inner Mongolia is the orange alert area. Xinzhou, Shuozhou and Datong located in the north of Shanxi Province, Yulin located in the north of Shaanxi Province and Zhangjiakou and Chengde from Hebei Province are subject to orange alert management. Other provinces (including the autonomous regions and municipalities directly under the central government) and regions are green areas. - 46 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL With reference to《關於完善風電上網電價政策的通知》(the Notice on Improving Wind Power On-grid Tariff Policies*, the "Notice") issued by the NDRC in May 2019: in respect of onshore wind power, the benchmarked on-grid tariff for onshore wind power shall be changed to the guidance price. The on-grid tariff of newly approved centralized onshore wind power projects shall be determined by way of competition and shall not be higher than the guidance price of the resource zones where the project is located. For onshore wind power projects approved before the end of 2018, if the grid connection has not been completed by the end of 2020, the state will no longer grant subsidies. For the onshore wind power projects approved from 1 January 2019 to the end of 2020, if the grid connection has not been completed by the end of 2021, no subsidy will be granted by the state. Since 1 January 2021, the newly approved onshore wind power projects will fully achieve grid parity, and the state will no longer provide subsidies.

on-grid tariff for onshore wind power shall be changed to the guidance price. The on-grid tariff of newly approved centralized onshore wind power projects shall be determined by way of competition and shall not be higher than the guidance price of the resource zones where the project is located. For onshore wind power projects approved before the end of 2018, if the grid connection has not been completed by the end of 2020, the state will no longer grant subsidies. For the onshore wind power projects approved from 1 January 2019 to the end of 2020, if the grid connection has not been completed by the end of 2021, no subsidy will be granted by the state. Since 1 January 2021, the newly approved onshore wind power projects will fully achieve grid parity, and the state will no longer provide subsidies. in respect of offshore wind power, the benchmarked on-grid tariff of offshore wind power shall be changed to the guidance price, and on-grid tariff for all newly approved offshore wind power projects shall be determined by way of competition. For offshore wind power projects approved before the end of 2018, if all units are connected to the grid by the end of 2021, the on-grid tariff at the time of approval will be applied. If the units are connected to the grid in 2022 or later, the guidance price at the time when grid connection is completed will be applied. The UP Sale Caps We noted from the above table the utilisation rate of existing annual caps under the UP Sale Transactions were at low level. However, the UP Sale Caps represented substantial increases as compared to the historical amounts of the UP Sale Transactions. As advised by the Directors, such estimated increase was mainly due to the recent policy in respect of wind power industry, which was expected to accelerate the construction of wind power farm, leading the increase of demand of relevant goods or services under the UP Sale Transactions. - 47 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL Upon our further request, the Directors provided figures showing the historical contract amounts of the UP Sale Transactions during the period from July 2019 (which was the second month immediately after the issue of the Notice) to September 2019 with comparable figures during the corresponding period in 2018. We noted that the historical contract amounts of the UP Sale Transactions during the period from July 2019 to September 2019 increased by over 7 times as compared to that during the corresponding period in 2018. In addition, United Power's revenue for the period from July 2019 to September 2019 also increased by 135% as compared to that for the corresponding period in 2018. It indicated that the Notice accelerate the construction of wind power farm. Accordingly, we consider that the substantial increase in UP Sale Caps for the year ending 31 December 2020 as compared to the historical amounts under the UP Sale Transactions to be justifiable. We therefore consider that the UP Sale Cap for the year ending 31 December 2020 to be fair and reasonable. As also advised by the Directors, based on their expectation, the effect of the Notice will reduce gradually from 2021, accordingly they reduced the UP Sale Caps for the two years ending 31 December 2022. As the UP Sale Caps for the two years ending 31 December 2022 were less than that for the year ending 31 December 2020, we consider the UP Sale Caps for the two years ending 31 December 2022 to be fair and reasonable. The UP Purchase Caps We noted from the above table the historical amount under the existing UP Purchase Transactions were nil for the two years ended 31 December 2018 and RMB1.03 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Despite the Group recorded very low historical amounts, the Group significantly increased the UP Purchase Caps for the three years ending 31 December 2022. As advised by the Directors, (i) the previous low historical amounts was mainly due to the failure in obtaining approval for or delay in certain self-developed wind power farm projects originally planned by the Group due to local policies adjustment (i.e. some projects located in the north of Shanxi Province were terminated after the said area being categorized as the orange alert zone; while some projects were shelved due to failure to reach a unanimous agreement on tax issues), resulting in no amount/very few amount incurred for 2017, 2018 and the first half of 2019; and (ii) the significant increase in the UP Purchase Caps was mainly due to the recent issue of policy for wind power subsidy, which was expected to accelerate the construction of wind power farm. - 48 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL Based on the above policy, we concur with the Directors that the construction of wind power farms are expected to be accelerated, which may increase of the Group's EPC services in respect of the wind power farm (under the Group's wind power EPC projects, the Group will normally procure WTGs assembly from United Power). According to the List, the estimated demand for the purpose of constructions wind power farm projects for the year ending 31 December 2020 represented approximately 98.2% to the UP Purchase Caps. Upon our further enquiry, the Directors advised us (i) that there would be five wind power farm projects (which were not located in the red and orange alert zones) to be completed by the end of 2020 with WTGs assembly's total installed capacity of 300MW; and (ii) the estimated cost for each installed capacity (i.e. RMB/Kw)(the "Average Unit Cost"). In respect of the five wind power projects, the Directors further advised that (i) one of the five wind power projects with installed capacity of 50MW was obtained by the Group through successful bidding in November 2019; (ii) the Group participated in the tenders for two of the five wind power projects with total installed capacity of 100MW, the bidding results are expected to announce in late 2019 or beginning of 2020; and (iii) the Group expected the tenders for two of the five wind power projects with total installed capacity of 150MW to be proceeded in 2020 and the Group would participant in the tenders. To assess the reasonableness of the Average Unit Cost, we searched for reliable public information regarding wind power equipment selling price. However, to the best of our endeavor, we could only find such selling prices from Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd.'s (2208 & SZ002202, "Xinjiang Goldwind")(being a China-based company, principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of wind turbine generator sets and spare parts) presentation materials. Xinjiang Goldwind's latest presentation materials (the "Presentation Materials") showed bidding price for wind power equipment for the nine months ended 30 September 2019. In addition, we also obtained a report named "China Wind Energy Development Roadmap 2050 (version 2014)" issued by China National Renewable Energy Centre in 2014, showing unit investment amount of onshore and offshore wind farm in 2013 and estimated unit investment amount of onshore wind farm in 2020. Based on the aforesaid documents/information, we noted that (i) the cost/bidding price as shown in the Presentation Materials was not deviated from the estimated unit investment amount of onshore wind farm in 2020; and (ii) the Average Unit Cost is in line with cost/bidding price as shown in the Presentation Materials. - 49 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL Having considered that the estimated demand for the purpose of constructions wind power farm projects for the year ending 31 December 2020 (which was calculated based on (i) the total estimated installed capacity of 300MW; and (ii) the Average Unit Cost) represented approximately 98.2% to the UP Purchase Caps, we consider that the UP Purchase Caps for the year ending 31 December 2020 to be fair and reasonable. The Directors also assumed that (i) the Group will proceed projects with same level installed capacity in total (i.e. 300MW) during the two years ending 31 December 2022 (including the Group's possible self-development wind power projects, which are expected to commence construction in 2021 or 2022 based on current project applications status). For our due diligence purpose, we obtained documents showing basic information of certain projects; (ii) the Average Unit Cost will remain at the current level; and (iii) there will also be wind power EPC projects after 2021. Therefore, we also consider that the UP Purchase Caps for the two years ending 31 December 2022, which are the same as the UP Purchase Caps for the year ending 31 December 2020, to be fair and reasonable. Shareholders should note that as the UP Sale Caps and UP Purchase Caps are relating to future events and were estimated based on assumptions which may or may not remain valid for the entire period up to 31 December 2022, and they do not represent forecasts of revenue/ expenses to be recorded/incurred from the UP Transactions. Consequently, we express no opinion as to how closely the actual revenue/expenses to be recorded/incurred from the UP Transactions will correspond with the UP Sale Caps and/or the UP Purchase Caps. 5. Listing Rules implication The Directors confirmed that the Company shall comply with the requirements of Rules 14A.53 to 14A.59 of the Listing Rules pursuant to which (i) the values of the UP Transactions must be restricted by the UP Sale Caps/UP Purchase Caps for the period concerned under the United Power Master Agreement; (ii) the terms of the UP Transactions must be reviewed by the independent non-executive Directors annually; (iii) details of independent non-executive Directors' annual review on the terms of the UP Transactions must be included in the Company's subsequent published annual reports. Furthermore, it is also required by the Listing Rules that the auditors of the Company must provide a letter to the Board confirming whether anything has come to their attention that causes them to believe that the UP Transactions (i) have not been approved by the Board; were not, in all material respects, in accordance with the pricing policies of the Group if the transactions involve the provision of goods or services by the Group; (iii) were not entered into, in all material respects, in accordance with the relevant agreement governing the transactions; and (iv) have exceeded the caps. - 50 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL In the event that the total amounts of the continuing connected transactions are anticipated to exceed their respective annual caps, or that there is any proposed material amendment to the terms of the United Power Master Agreement, as confirmed by the Directors, the Company shall comply with the applicable provisions of the Listing Rules governing continuing connected transaction. Given the above stipulated requirements for continuing connected transactions pursuant to the Listing Rules, we are of the view that there are adequate measures in place to monitor the transactions contemplated under the United Power Master Agreement and thus the interest of the Independent Shareholders would be safeguarded. 6. Recommendation on the UP Transactions Having taken into consideration the factors and reasons as stated above, we are of the opinion that (i) the terms of the UP Transactions are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable; and (ii) the UP Transactions are conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, we recommend the Independent Board Committee to advise the Independent Shareholders to vote in favour of the resolution(s) to be proposed at the EGM to approve the United Power Master Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder and we recommend the Independent Shareholders to vote in favour of the resolution(s) in this regard. THE LONGYUAN TECHNOLOGY MASTER AGREEMENT

1. Information on Longyuan Technology

With reference to the Board Letter, Longyuan Technology is a limited liability company established in the PRC and an approximately 23.25% owned subsidiary of the Company. Longyuan Technology is primarily engaged in environmental protection and energy conservation solutions business.

As of the Latest Practicable Date, the Company directly held approximately 23.25% of the issued share capital of Longyuan Technology. Hero Asia (BVI) Company Limited, a wholly- owned subsidiary of Longyuan Power, owns approximately 18.75% of equity interests in Longyuan Technology. Given that Longyuan Power is a subsidiary of CHN Energy, Longyuan Technology is the Company's connected person. - 51 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL Reasons for and benefits of the LT Transactions

As confirmed by the Directors, as the LT Transactions are conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and on a frequent and regular basis, it would be (i) costly and impractical to make regular disclosure of each of the relevant transactions and obtain the prior approval from the Independent Shareholders as required by the Listing Rules, if necessary; and (ii) impracticable to seek Independent Shareholders' approval upon confirmation of members of Longyuan Technology's or its subsidiaries' successful bidding for service to be provided regarding contract value over certain thresholds under the LT Transactions which are selected through bidding process with the specific timetable. Accordingly, the Directors are of the view that the LT Transactions will be beneficial to the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

In light of the above factors, we concur with the Directors that the LT Transactions are conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Principal terms of the LT Transactions

Summarised below are the major terms of the LT Transactions, details of which are set out under the section headed "Summary of the terms of Longyuan Technology Master Agreement" of the Board Letter:

Date

29 October 2019

Parties The Company; and Longyuan Technology Subject of the LT Transactions The goods and services provided to the Group by Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries include energy conservation and environmental protection equipment and services, software development and operation and maintenance, and market service relating to plasma ignition, less-oil ignition, low-NOx combustion, waste heat utilization, economizer and integrated retrofit for energy efficiency. - 52 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL The Group and Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries will enter into separate agreements that will set out the specific scope of goods and services, terms and conditions of providing such goods and services according to the principles laid out by Longyuan Technology Master Agreement. Effective period Longyuan Technology Master Agreement has a term commencing from 1 January 2020 and ending on 31 December 2022. Either party may terminate Longyuan Technology Master Agreement upon giving the other party at least three-month written notice in advance. Pricing Policy The pricing policy for the LT Transactions is the same as the pricing policy for the UP Purchase Transactions. For our due diligence purpose, we requested the Directors to provide contracts/invoices showing the selling price of goods provision by Longyuan Technology/its subsidiaries to the Group and independent third parties respectively. As advised by the Directors, during 2017-2019, there were only four agreements which can simply reflect the selling price of comparable services offered by Longyuan Technology (a) to the Group; (b) to an independent third party; and (c) other member of China Energy respectively. According to the aforesaid documents and as explained by the Directors, we noted that the price offered by Longyuan Technology to the Group was not higher than that offered by Longyuan Technology to (a) the independent third party; and (b) other member of China Energy for comparable services. To ensure that the considerations for the continuing connected transactions of the Group are on normal commercial terms and that the terms thereunder are complied with, the Company adopted the supervision and internal control procedures as detailed in the section headed "Internal procedures" of the Board Letter. We consider that the implementation of the aforesaid internal control would help to ensure fair pricing of the LT Transactions according to the pricing policies. In light of the above, we are of the view that the terms of the LT Transactions are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable. - 53 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL 4. The proposed annual caps The table below set out are (i) the historical transaction amounts of the existing LT Transactions for the two years ended 31 December 2018 and the six months ended 30 June 2019 with the existing annual caps; and (ii) the proposed annual caps for the three years ending 31 December 2022 for the LT Transactions: For the For the For the year ended year ended year ending 31 December 31 December 31 December 2017 2018 2019 RMB million RMB million RMB million Provision of goods and services by Longyuan Technology and its subsidiaries to the Group 30.6 92.3 14.69 (Note) Existing annual caps 125 125 130 Utilisation rate (%) 24.5 73.8 N/A For the For the For the year ending year ending year ending 31 December 31 December 31 December 2020 2021 2022 RMB million RMB million RMB million Proposed annual caps (the "LT Caps") 130.00 130.00 130.00 Note: the figure was for the six months ended 30 June 2019. With reference to the Board Letter, the LT Caps for the three years ending 31 December 2022 were calculated after taking into account of various factors, details of which are set out in the sub-section headed "Proposed annual caps for 2020, 2021 and 2022 and basis of determination" under the section headed "ENTERING INTO LONGYUAN TECHNOLOGY MASTER AGREEMENT" of the Board Letter. - 54 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL We noted from the above table that the LT Caps for the three years ending 31 December 2022 were the same as the existing annual cap for the year ending 31 December 2019. In addition, the historical amounts of the LT Transactions for FY2018 significantly increased as compared to that for FY2017. As advised by the Directors, such increase was mainly due to the procurement of economizer and related renovation services in 2018 pursuant to an EPC project. We further obtained from the Company a list (the "LT List"), showing the purchases estimation of the goods and services under LT Transactions. According to the LT List, the purchase estimation of the goods and services under LT Transactions was determined based on the proposed constructions services and proposed procurement amounts for EPC constructions. As advised by the Directors, the Group was selected as services providers for two EPC projects in October 2019. Based on the nature of the EPC projects, the Group estimated the proposed procurements amounts from Longyuan Technology of approximately RMB83 million. We understood that the Group proposed to participant an energy conservation projects in 2020 with estimated contract amount of RMB150 million, of which approximately RMB18 million was expected to sub-contract to Longyuan Technology. The Directors expected that in the future, the Company's subsidiary (e.g. Beijing Guodian Longyaun Environmental Engineering Co., Ltd) will participant in EPC projects in ultra- low emissions, energy conservation and environmental protection, and filter cake processing (濾餅處理) areas. The Company's subsidiary will be responsible for engineering and will sub-contract procurement and construction duty to Longyuan Technology. Therefore, the Directors assumed there would be approximately RMB27 million in demand of goods and services from Longyuan Technology for the year ending 31 December 2020. As advised by the Directors, the actual amounts of LT Transactions for the three years ending 31 December 2022 may fluctuate. Nevertheless, the Company expects that the actual amounts of LT Transactions amount during each of the three years ending 31 December 2022 will be within RMB130 million. Accordingly, the LT Caps for the three years ending 31 December 2022 were set at the same level (i.e. RMB130 million per annum) as the LT Caps for the year ending 31 December 2020. In light of the above factors, we consider that the LT Caps for the three years ending 31 December 2022 to be fair and reasonable. - 55 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL Shareholders should note that as the LT Caps are relating to future events and were estimated based on assumptions which may or may not remain valid for the entire period up to 31 December 2022, and they do not represent forecasts of revenue/expenses to be incurred from the LT Transactions. Consequently, we express no opinion as to how closely the actual revenue/expenses to be incurred from the LT Transactions will correspond with the LT Caps. 5. Listing Rules implication The Directors confirmed that the Company shall comply with the requirements of Rules 14A.53 to 14A.59 of the Listing Rules pursuant to which (i) the values of the LT Transactions must be restricted by the LT Caps for the period concerned under the Longyuan Technology Master Agreement; (ii) the terms of the LT Transactions must be reviewed by the independent non-executive Directors annually; (iii) details of independent non-executive Directors' annual review on the terms of the LT Transactions must be included in the Company's subsequent published annual reports. Furthermore, it is also required by the Listing Rules that the auditors of the Company must provide a letter to the Board confirming whether anything has come to their attention that causes them to believe that the LT Transactions (i) have not been approved by the Board; were not entered into, in all material respects, in accordance with the relevant agreement governing the transactions; and (iii) have exceeded the caps. In the event that the total amounts of the continuing connected transactions are anticipated to exceed their respective annual caps, or that there is any proposed material amendment to the terms of the Longyuan Technology Master Agreement, as confirmed by the Directors, the Company shall comply with the applicable provisions of the Listing Rules governing continuing connected transaction. Given the above stipulated requirements for continuing connected transactions pursuant to the Listing Rules, we are of the view that there are adequate measures in place to monitor the transactions contemplated under the Longyuan Technology Master Agreement and thus the interest of the Independent Shareholders would be safeguarded. - 56 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL 6. Recommendation on the LT Transactions Having taken into consideration the factors and reasons as stated above, we are of the opinion that (i) the terms of the LT Transactions are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable; and (ii) the LT Transactions are conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, we recommend the Independent Board Committee to advise the Independent Shareholders to vote in favour of the resolution(s) to be proposed at the EGM to approve the LT Transactions and the transactions contemplated thereunder and we recommend the Independent Shareholders to vote in favour of the resolution(s) in this regard. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of Gram Capital Limited Graham Lam Managing Director Note: Mr. Graham Lam is a licensed person registered with the Securities and Futures Commission and a responsible officer of Gram Capital Limited to carry out Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity under the SFO. He has over 20 years of experience in investment banking industry. - 57 - APPENDIX I GENERAL INFORMATION RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Group. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS

Interests of Directors, Supervisors and chief Executives

As at the Latest Practicable Date, other than as disclosed herein, none of the Directors, supervisors or chief executive of the Company had an interest or short position in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any associated corporation (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) which would have to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests and short positions which he/she was taken or deemed to have under such provisions of the SFO) or which was required, pursuant to section 352 of the SFO, to be entered in the register to therein, or pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers in the Listing Rules to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange.

Except for the positions held by Mr. Wang Zhongqu and Mr. Zhang Wenjian at China Energy, Mr. Gu Yuchun at GD Power and Mr. Yan Andrew Y. at SAIF IV GP Capital Ltd., as at the Latest Practicable Date, none of the Directors was a director or employee of a company that had an interest or short position in the shares and underlying shares that would need to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO. - 58 - APPENDIX I GENERAL INFORMATION Interests of Substantial Shareholders As at the Latest Practicable Date, so far as is known to the Directors, the following persons (other than the Directors, Supervisors and senior management of the Company) had interests or short positions in the shares or underlying shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company pursuant to Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO(the table has been updated according to the records of CCASS and the latest information in the Company's possession): Number of Percentage in Shares/ the Relevant Percentage in Share Underlying Class of Share the Total Shareholder Name Category Status Shares Held Capital(1) Share Capital(1) (shares) % % China Energy Domestic Interests of beneficial owner and 4,754,000,000(2) 100.00 78.40 Shares controlled corporation (Long position) GD Power Domestic Interests of beneficial owner 2,376,500,000(2) 49.99 39.19 Shares (Long position) SAIF IV GP Capital Ltd. H Shares Interests of beneficial owner and 288,200,000(3) 22.00 4.75 controlled corporation (Long position) SAIF IV GP LP H Shares Interests of beneficial owner and 288,200,000(3) 22.00 4.75 controlled corporation (Long position) SAIF Partners IV L.P. H Shares Interests of beneficial owner 288,200,000(3) 22.00 4.75 (Long position) National Council for H Shares Interests of beneficial owner 77,310,000 5.90 1.27 Social Security Fund (Long position) of the PRC State Grid International H Shares Interests of beneficial owner 76,284,000 5.82 1.26 Development Limited (Long position) - 59 - APPENDIX I GENERAL INFORMATION Notes: This percentage is calculated based on the number of relevant shares/total shares issued by the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the total number of shares of the Company is 6,063,770,000, of which 4,754,000,000 shares are Domestic Shares and 1,309,770,000 shares are H Shares. As China Energy consolidated Guodian Group by absorption, since the completion of the consolidation, shareholding or interest of the subsidiaries and branches of Guodian Group as well as the subordinate enterprises held by Guodian Group would be vested in China Energy. On 30 July 2019, the Company received a Confirmation on Share Transfer from China Securities Depository & Clearing Co., Ltd, according to which, an aggregate of 2,377,500,000 domestic shares in the Company directly held by Guodian Group were transferred to China Energy on 30 July 2019. China Energy is holding an aggregate of 4,754,000,000 domestic shares in the Company directly or indirectly, which represent approximately 78.40% of the Company's total issued share capital, and is the controlling shareholder of the Company. Mr. YAN Andrew Y. indirectly held 22.00% interest in the H shares indirectly via SAIF Partners IV L. P. through SAIF IV GP Capital Ltd. and SAIF IV GP LP. He is the controlling shareholder of SAIF IV GP Capital Ltd., SAIF IV GP LP, and SAIF Partners IV L. P.. SAIF IV GP Capital Ltd. is the controlling shareholder of SAIF IV GP LP. SAIF IV GP LP is the controlling shareholder of SAIF Partners IV L.P.. SAIF Partners IV L.P. has 22.00% interest in the H shares. Therefore, Mr. YAN Andrew Y., SAIF IV GP Capital Ltd. and SAIF IV GP LP are deemed to have the interests in the H shares held by SAIF Partners IV L. P.. Service Contracts Each of the executive Directors and supervisors of the Company has entered into a service contract with the Company on 8 August 2017, and each of the non-executive Directors and independent non-executive Directors has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company on 8 August 2017, in compliance with relevant laws and regulations, the articles and the relevant regulations of arbitration. Each service contract is for an initial term of three years commencing from 8 August 2017. Each letter of appointment is for a term of three years commencing from 8 August 2017, with a clause of one-year automatic renewal. Except as disclosed above, none of the Directors or supervisors of the Company has entered into any service agreements with the Group (other than contracts expiring or determinable by any member of the Group within one year without payment of compensation, other than statutory compensation). - 60 - APPENDIX I GENERAL INFORMATION Interests in Other Competing Business As at the Latest Practicable Date, save as disclosed below, none of the Directors and their close associates had any competing interests in any business that competed or was likely to compete, either directly or indirectly, with the business of the Group: Name of Directors Position in the Company Other Interests Mr. Wang Zhongqu Non-executive Director Chief Production Security Officer of China Energy Mr. Zhang Wenjian Non-executive Director Director and Deputy Party Secretary of the Science and Technology Department (the Office of the Science and Technology Committee) of China Energy Mr. Gu Yuchun Non-executive Director Member of the Party Committee and the vice general manager of GD Power Interests in Assets As at the Latest Practicable Date, none of the Directors, supervisors or chief executive of the Company had any direct or indirect interest in any assets which have been, since 31 December 2018, being the date to which the latest published audited consolidated accounts of the Group were made up, acquired or disposed of by or leased to or are proposed to be acquired or disposed of by or leased to any member of the Group. Interests in Contract or Arrangement As at the Latest Practicable Date, none of the Directors, supervisors, or chief executive of the Company was materially interested, either directly or indirectly, in any subsisting contract or arrangement that is significant in relation to the business of the Group. 3. EXPERT AND CONSENT Gram Capital is a corporation licensed to carry out Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity under the SFO. Its letter of advice to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders dated as of the date of this circular was given for the purpose of incorporation herein. - 61 - APPENDIX I GENERAL INFORMATION Gram Capital has given and has not withdrawn its written consent to the issue of this circular with a copy of its letter and the reference to its name and its advice included in this circular in the form and context in which they respectively appear. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Gram Capital did not have any shareholding, directly or indirectly, in any member of the Group or the right (whether legally enforceable or not) to subscribe for or to nominate persons to subscribe for securities in any member of the Group. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Gram Capital did not possess any direct or indirect interests in any assets which had been, since 31 December 2018, being the date to which the latest published audited consolidated accounts of the Group were made up, acquired or disposed of by or leased to or are proposed to be acquired or disposed of by or leased to any member of the Group. LITIGATION

As at the Latest Practicable Date, no member of the Group was engaged in any litigation or arbitration of material importance and no litigation or claim of material importance is known to the Directors to be pending or threatened against any member of the Group. MATERIAL ADVERSE CHANGE

References are made to the profit warning announcement of the Company dated 16 August 2019 in relation to the expected decrease in the financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the interim results announcement for the same period of the Company dated 28 August 2019. As disclosed in these announcements, the results decrease was mainly attributable to the fact that the selling price of wind power products decreased, due to the intensified market competition and the sales revenue and gross margin of wind power products and service business decreased accordingly.

Save as disclosed above, as at the Latest Practicable Date, the Directors confirmed that they were not aware of any material adverse changes in the financial or business position of the Group since 31 December 2018, being the date to which the latest published audited consolidated accounts of the Group were made up. - 62 - APPENDIX I GENERAL INFORMATION 6. MATERIAL CONTRACTS The following contracts (not being contracts entered into in the ordinary course of business) were entered into by members of the Group within the two years immediately preceding the Latest Practicable Date and are, or may be, material: CHN Energy will provide full guarantee to the corporate bonds and private placement note proposed to be issued by the Company, and GD Power will provide counter-guarantee by the same proportion to CHN Energy based on its shareholding ratio of 39.19% in the Company. The guarantee principal is 39.19% of the face amount of the corporate bonds, that is, no more than RMB470.28 million, and 39.19% of the face amount of the private placement note, that is, no more than RMB391.9 million. The Company has agreed that Longyuan Environmental, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, will provide GD Power with the same amount of counter-guarantee by letter of counter-guarantee; Yantai Longyuan Power Technology Co., Ltd. ( 煙台龍源電力技術股份有限公司 ) (" Yantai Longyuan "), a subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Structured Deposit Framework Agreement with Bank of Shizuishan Co., Ltd. ( 石嘴山銀行股份有限公司 ) (" Bank of Shizuishan ") Yinchuan Jinfeng Branch, on 29 March 2019 pursuant to which Yantai Longyuan agreed to utilize not more than RMB1,100 million for subscribing for the Structured Deposit at Bank of Shizuishan Yinchuan Jinfeng Branch; Yantai Longyuan entered into the Structured Deposit Agreement with Bank of Shizuishan on 23 January 2019, pursuant to which the subscription amount of RMB300 million that Yantai Longyuan used for subscribing for the structured deposit under the structured deposit agreement entered into by Yantai Longyuan and Bank of Shizuishan on 30 July 2018 will be considered as deposit amount, which is used for subscribing for the Structured Deposit at Bank of Shizuishan; Yantai Longyuan entered into the Structured Deposit Agreement with Bank of Shizuishan on 30 July 2018, pursuant to which the subscription amount of RMB453 million that Yantai Longyuan used for subscribing for the structured deposit under the structured deposit agreement entered into by Yantai Longyuan and Bank of Shizuishan on 17 April 2018 will be considered as deposit amount, which is used for subscribing for the Structured Deposit at Bank of Shizuishan; Yantai Longyuan entered into the Structured Deposit Agreement with Bank of Shizuishan on 17 April 2018, pursuant to which the subscription amount of RMB453 million (equivalent to approximately HK$566 million) that Yantai Longyuan used for subscribing for the structured deposit under the structured deposit agreement entered into by Yantai Longyuan and Bank of Shizuishan on 28 December 2017 will be considered as deposit amount, which is used for subscribing for the Structured Deposit at Bank of Shizuishan; - 63 - APPENDIX I GENERAL INFORMATION Yantai Longyuan entered into the Structured Deposit Agreement with Bank of Shizuishan on 28 December 2017, pursuant to which the subscription amount of RMB453 million that Yantai Longyuan used for subscribing for the structured deposit under the structured deposit agreement entered into by Yantai Longyuan and Bank of Shizuishan on 12 June 2017 will be considered as deposit amount, which is used for subscribing for the structured deposit at Bank of Shizuishan. 7. GENERAL The joint company secretaries of the Company are Mr. Cai Zhaowen and Mr. Lee Kwok Fai Kenneth. Mr. Lee Kwok Fai Kenneth is Certified Public Accountant, Hong Kong, a Certified Public Accountant, America, and a Chartered Financial Analyst. The registered office of the Company is situated at Suite 1101, 11/F, Building 1, Yard 16, W. 4th Ring Middle Road, Haidian District, Beijing, PRC. The head office and principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong is Flat L, 15/F, Hong Kong Mansion, 1 Yee Wo Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. The English text of this circular shall prevail over the Chinese text in the event of inconsistency, unless the context otherwise specifies. 8. DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION Copies of the following documents will be available for inspection on any weekday (excluding Saturdays and public holidays) from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong at Flat L, 15/F, Hong Kong Mansion, 1 Yee Wo Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong from the date of this circular up to and including the date of the EGM. the Articles of Association of the Company; the United Power Master Agreement; the Longyuan Technology Master Agreement; the letter from Gram Capital to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders; the material contracts referred to in this Appendix; and the Directors' service contracts or letters of appointment (as the case may be) with the Company. 64 - Attachments Original document

