Guodian Technology & Environment : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

國 電 科 技 環 保 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 01296)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited (the "Company") are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. CHEN Dongqing (Chairman of the Board)

Mr. ZHANG Jun

Mr. TANG Chaoxiong

Non-executive Directors

Mr. WANG Zhongqu

Mr. ZHANG Wenjian

Mr. GU Yuchun

Ms. GE Xiaojing

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. SHEN Xiaoliu

Mr. QU Jiuhui

Mr. XIE Qiuye

Mr. YEUNG Chi Tat