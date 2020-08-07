Guodian Technology & Environment : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
國 電 科 技 環 保 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司
GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED*
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 01296)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited (the "Company") are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. CHEN Dongqing (Chairman of the Board)
Mr. ZHANG Jun
Mr. TANG Chaoxiong
Non-executive Directors
Mr. WANG Zhongqu
Mr. ZHANG Wenjian
Mr. GU Yuchun
Ms. GE Xiaojing
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. SHEN Xiaoliu
Mr. QU Jiuhui
Mr. XIE Qiuye
Mr. YEUNG Chi Tat