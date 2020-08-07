Log in
Guodian Technology & Environment : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

08/07/2020 | 06:14am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

國 電 科 技 環 保 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 01296)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited (the "Company") are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. CHEN Dongqing (Chairman of the Board)

Mr. ZHANG Jun

Mr. TANG Chaoxiong

Non-executive Directors

Mr. WANG Zhongqu

Mr. ZHANG Wenjian

Mr. GU Yuchun

Ms. GE Xiaojing

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. SHEN Xiaoliu

Mr. QU Jiuhui

Mr. XIE Qiuye

Mr. YEUNG Chi Tat

There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of the committees on which each Board member serves:

Board Committees

Directors

Remuneration

Audit

and Appraisal

Nomination

Strategic

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. CHEN Dongqing

C

Mr. ZHANG Jun

M

Mr. TANG Chaoxiong

M

Mr. WANG Zhongqu

M

Mr. ZHANG Wenjian

M

Mr. GU Yuchun

M

Ms. GE Xiaojing

M

Mr. SHEN Xiaoliu

M

M

Mr. QU Jiuhui

C

M

Mr. XIE Qiuye

M

C

Mr. YEUNG Chi Tat

C

Note:

  1. - Chairman of the respective committee M - Member of the respective committee

By order of the Board

Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited*

Mr. CHEN Dongqing

Chairman

Beijing, PRC, 7 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Dongqing, Mr. Zhang Jun and Mr. Tang Chaoxiong; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Wang Zhongqu, Mr. Zhang Wenjian, Mr. Gu Yuchun and Ms. GE Xiaojing; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Shen Xiaoliu, Mr. Qu Jiuhui, Mr. Xie Qiuye and Mr. Yeung Chi Tat.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 10:13:06 UTC
