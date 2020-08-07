Log in
Guodian Technology & Environment : POLL RESULTS OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR THE YEAR 2020 HELD ON 7 AUGUST 2020

08/07/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

國 電 科 技 環 保 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 01296)

POLL RESULTS OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR THE YEAR 2020 HELD ON 7 AUGUST 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the first extraordinary general meeting of the Company for the year 2020 (the "EGM") was held in Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") on Friday, 7 August 2020. The ordinary resolutions set forth below were duly passed by way of poll.

CONVENING OF AND ATTENDANCE AT THE EGM

References are made to the circular dated 22 July 2020 (the "EGM Circular"), and the notice of the EGM dated 22 July 2020 (the "EGM Notice") regarding the EGM held on Friday, 7 August 2020. Terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the EGM Circular.

The Company held the EGM at the Conference Room, 12th Floor, Building 1, Yard 16, W. 4th Ring Middle Road, Haidian District, Beijing, PRC at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, 7 August 2020.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of Shares entitling the holders thereof to attend and vote for or against the resolutions proposed at the EGM was 6,063,770,000. China Energy and GD Power, holding an aggregate of 4,754,000,000 shares of the Company (the "Shares"), represented approximately 78.40% of the total number of issued Shares. There were no Shares entitling Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions proposed at the EGM, and no Shareholder is required to abstain from voting at the EGM. No person had stated their intention to vote against any resolution or abstain from voting at the EGM. The holders of Shares in attendance either in person or by proxy at the EGM held a total of 4,754,073,000 Shares, representing 78.401275% of the total number of Shares as of the date of the EGM.

The EGM was legally and validly convened in compliance with the requirements of the Company Law of the PRC and the Articles of Association of the Company. Mr. Chen Dongqing, the Chairman of the Board, presided over the EGM.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

At the EGM, all proposed resolutions set out in the EGM Notice were voted by poll. The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the EGM are as follows:

Total number of votes(shares) (%) #

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

Abstained

To consider and approve the resolutions in respect of the members of the fourth session of the board of directors of the Company:

1.

"THAT:

4,754,073,000

0

0

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

(0.000000%)

the reappointment of Mr. Chen Dongqing as an executive director

of the Company for a term of three years, effective from the date

on which this resolution is approved by the shareholders at the

EGM and until the expiration of the term of the current session

of the board of directors; and, upon Mr. Chen's reappointment

as a director of the Company, to authorise the Remuneration and

Appraisal Committee of the board of directors to determine the

remuneration of Mr. Chen according to the remuneration plan

for directors as approved by the shareholders at the 2019 annual

general meeting of the Company, and to authorise any one of

the executive directors of the Company to enter into a letter

of appointment with Mr. Chen and to handle all other relevant

matters on behalf of the Company."

Total number of votes(shares) (%) #

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

Abstained

2.

"THAT:

4,754,073,000

0

0

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

(0.000000%)

the reappointment of Mr. Zhang Jun as an executive director of

the Company for a term of three years, effective from the date

on which this resolution is approved by the shareholders at the

EGM and until the expiration of the term of the current session

of the board of directors; and, upon Mr. Zhang's reappointment

as a director of the Company, to authorise the Remuneration and

Appraisal Committee of the board of directors to determine the

remuneration of Mr. Zhang according to the remuneration plan

for directors as approved by the shareholders at the 2019 annual

general meeting of the Company, and to authorise any one of

the executive directors of the Company to enter into a letter of

appointment with Mr. Zhang and to handle all other relevant

matters on behalf of the Company."

3.

"THAT:

4,754,073,000

0

0

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

(0.000000%)

the reappointment of Mr. Tang Chaoxiong as an executive

director of the Company for a term of three years, effective from

the date on which this resolution is approved by the shareholders

at the EGM and until the expiration of the term of the current

session of the board of directors; and, upon Mr. Tang's

reappointment as a director of the Company, to authorise the

Remuneration and Appraisal Committee of the board of directors

to determine the remuneration of Mr. Tang according to the

remuneration plan for directors as approved by the shareholders

at the 2019 annual general meeting of the Company, and to

authorise any one of the executive directors of the Company to

enter into a letter of appointment with Mr. Tang and to handle all

other relevant matters on behalf of the Company."

Total number of votes(shares) (%) #

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

Abstained

4.

"THAT:

4,754,073,000

0

0

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

(0.000000%)

the reappointment of Mr. Wang Zhongqu as a non-executive

director of the Company for a term of three years, effective from

the date on which this resolution is approved by the shareholders

at the EGM and until the expiration of the term of the current

session of the board of directors; and, upon Mr. Wang's

reappointment as a director of the Company, to authorise the

Remuneration and Appraisal Committee of the board of directors

to determine the remuneration of Mr. Wang according to the

remuneration plan for directors as approved by the shareholders

at the 2019 annual general meeting of the Company, and to

authorise any one of the executive directors of the Company to

enter into a letter of appointment with Mr. Wang and to handle

all other relevant matters on behalf of the Company."

5.

"THAT:

4,754,073,000

0

0

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

(0.000000%)

the reappointment of Mr. Zhang Wenjian as a non-executive

director of the Company for a term of three years, effective from

the date on which this resolution is approved by the shareholders

at the EGM and until the expiration of the term of the current

session of the board of directors; and, upon Mr. Zhang's

reappointment as a director of the Company, to authorise the

Remuneration and Appraisal Committee of the board of directors

to determine the remuneration of Mr. Zhang according to the

remuneration plan for directors as approved by the shareholders

at the 2019 annual general meeting of the Company, and to

authorise any one of the executive directors of the Company to

enter into a letter of appointment with Mr. Zhang and to handle

all other relevant matters on behalf of the Company."

Total number of votes(shares) (%) #

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

Abstained

6.

"THAT:

4,754,073,000

0

0

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

(0.000000%)

the reappointment of Mr. Gu Yuchun as a non-executive director

of the Company for a term of three years, effective from the date

on which this resolution is approved by the shareholders at the

EGM and until the expiration of the term of the current session

of the board of directors; and, upon Mr. Gu's reappointment as

a director of the Company, to authorise the Remuneration and

Appraisal Committee of the board of directors to determine the

remuneration of Mr. Gu according to the remuneration plan for

directors as approved by the shareholders at the 2019 annual

general meeting of the Company, and to authorise any one of

the executive directors of the Company to enter into a letter of

appointment with Mr. Gu and to handle all other relevant matters

on behalf of the Company."

7.

"THAT:

4,754,073,000

0

0

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

(0.000000%)

the appointment of Ms. Ge Xiaojing as a non-executive director

of the Company for a term of three years, effective from the date

on which this resolution is approved by the shareholders at the

EGM and until the expiration of the term of the current session

of the board of directors; and, upon Ms. Ge's appointment as

a new director of the Company, to authorise the Remuneration

and Appraisal Committee of the board of directors to determine

the remuneration of Ms. Ge according to the remuneration plan

for directors as approved by the shareholders at the 2019 annual

general meeting of the Company, and to authorise any one of

the executive directors of the Company to enter into a letter of

appointment with Ms. Ge and to handle all other relevant matters

on behalf of the Company."

Total number of votes(shares) (%) #

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

Abstained

8.

"THAT:

4,754,073,000

0

0

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

(0.000000%)

the reappointment of Mr. Shen Xiaoliu as an independent

non-executive director of the Company for a term of three years,

effective from the date on which this resolution is approved

by the shareholders at the EGM and until the expiration of the

term of the current session of the board of directors; and, upon

Mr. Shen's reappointment as a director of the Company, to

authorise the Remuneration and Appraisal Committee of the

board of directors to determine the remuneration of Mr. Shen

according to the remuneration plan for directors as approved

by the shareholders at the 2019 annual general meeting of the

Company, and to authorise any one of the executive directors

of the Company to enter into a letter of appointment with Mr.

Shen and to handle all other relevant matters on behalf of the

Company."

9.

"THAT:

4,754,073,000

0

0

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

(0.000000%)

the reappointment of Mr. Qu Jiuhui as an independent

non-executive director of the Company for a term of three years,

effective from the date on which this resolution is approved

by the shareholders at the EGM and until the expiration of

the term of the current session of the board of directors; and,

upon Mr. Qu's reappointment as a director of the Company, to

authorise the Remuneration and Appraisal Committee of the

board of directors to determine the remuneration of Mr. Qu

according to the remuneration plan for directors as approved

by the shareholders at the 2019 annual general meeting of the

Company, and to authorise any one of the executive directors

of the Company to enter into a letter of appointment with Mr.

Qu and to handle all other relevant matters on behalf of the

Company."

Total number of votes(shares) (%) #

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

Abstained

10.

"THAT:

4,754,073,000

0

0

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

(0.000000%)

the reappointment of Mr. Xie Qiuye as an independent

non-executive director of the Company for a term of three years,

effective from the date on which this resolution is approved

by the shareholders at the EGM and until the expiration of

the term of the current session of the board of directors; and,

upon Mr. Xie's reappointment as a director of the Company,

to authorise the Remuneration and Appraisal Committee of the

board of directors to determine the remuneration of Mr. Xie

according to the remuneration plan for directors as approved

by the shareholders at the 2019 annual general meeting of the

Company, and to authorise any one of the executive directors

of the Company to enter into a letter of appointment with Mr.

Xie and to handle all other relevant matters on behalf of the

Company."

11.

"THAT:

4,754,073,000

0

0

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

(0.000000%)

the reappointment of Mr. Yeung Chi Tat as an independent

non-executive director of the Company for a term of three years,

effective from the date on which this resolution is approved

by the shareholders at the EGM and until the expiration of the

term of the current session of the board of directors; and, upon

Mr. Yeung's reappointment as a director of the Company, to

authorise the Remuneration and Appraisal Committee of the

board of directors to determine the remuneration of Mr. Yeung

according to the remuneration plan for directors as approved

by the shareholders at the 2019 annual general meeting of the

Company, and to authorise any one of the executive directors

of the Company to enter into a letter of appointment with Mr.

Yeung and to handle all other relevant matters on behalf of the

Company."

Total number of votes(shares) (%) #

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

Abstained

To consider and approve the resolutions in respect of the members of the fourth session of the board of supervisors of the Company:

12.

"THAT:

4,754,073,000

0

0

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

(0.000000%)

the reappointment of Mr. Luan Baoxing as a supervisor of the

Company for a term of three years, effective from the date on

which this resolution is approved by the shareholders at the EGM

and until the expiration of the term of the current session of the

board of supervisors; and, upon Mr. Luan's reappointment as a

supervisor of the Company, to authorise the Remuneration and

Appraisal Committee of the board of directors to determine the

remuneration of Mr. Luan according to the remuneration plan for

supervisors as approved by the shareholders at the 2019 annual

general meeting of the Company, and to authorise any one of

the executive directors of the Company to enter into a service

contract with Mr. Luan and to handle all other relevant matters

on behalf of the Company."

13.

"THAT:

4,754,073,000

0

0

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

(0.000000%)

the reappointment of Mr. Xu Xingzhou as a supervisor of the

Company for a term of three years, effective from the date on

which this resolution is approved by the shareholders at the

EGM and until the expiration of the term of the current session

of the board of supervisors; and, upon Mr. Xu's reappointment as

a supervisor of the Company, to authorise the Remuneration and

Appraisal Committee of the board of directors to determine the

remuneration of Mr. Xu according to the remuneration plan for

supervisors as approved by the shareholders at the 2019 annual

general meeting of the Company, and to authorise any one of

the executive directors of the Company to enter into a service

contract with Mr. Xu and to handle all other relevant matters on

behalf of the Company."

Total number of votes(shares) (%) #

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

Abstained

14.

"THAT:

4,754,073,000

0

0

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

(0.000000%)

the reappointment of Mr. Wang Shaoyu as a supervisor of the

Company for a term of three years, effective from the date on

which this resolution is approved by the shareholders at the EGM

and until the expiration of the term of the current session of the

board of supervisors; and, upon Mr. Wang's reappointment as a

supervisor of the Company, to authorise the Remuneration and

Appraisal Committee of the board of directors to determine the

remuneration of Mr. Wang according to the remuneration plan

for supervisors as approved by the shareholders at the 2019

annual general meeting of the Company, and to authorise any

one of the executive directors of the Company to enter into a

service contract with Mr. Wang and to handle all other relevant

matters on behalf of the Company."

  • The percentage of votes is based on the total number of Shares held by Shareholders present, in person or by proxy, at the EGM and entitled to vote in respect of the relevant resolution.

As the above resolutions were voted favourably by more than half of the votes attaching to the shares entitled to vote and held by the Shareholders present, in person or by proxy, at the EGM, these resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

The Company has not received any proposal put forward at the EGM by any Shareholders holding 3% or more of the shares carrying the right to vote thereat.

In compliance with the requirements of the Listing Rules, the H Share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was the scrutineer responsible for vote-taking at the EGM.

By order of the Board of

Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited

Mr. CHEN Dongqing

Chairman

Beijing, PRC, 7 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Dongqing, Mr. Zhang Jun and Mr. Tang Chaoxiong; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Wang Zhongqu, Mr. Zhang Wenjian, Mr. Gu Yuchun and Ms. Ge Xiaojing; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Shen Xiaoliu, Mr. Qu Jiuhui, Mr. Xie Qiuye and Mr. Yeung Chi Tat.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 10:13:06 UTC
