Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited    1296   CNE1000019J1

GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT GROUP C

(1296)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guodian Technology & Environment : REPLY SLIP - THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR THE YEAR 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 06:27am EDT

國 電 科 技 環 保 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 01296)

REPLY SLIP

THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR THE YEAR 2019

To: Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited* (the "Company")

Name(s) and registered address(es) of shareholder(s) (Note 1) :

Number of shares held (Note 2) :

domestic shares/

H shares. I/We intend to attend (in person or by

proxy(ies)) the first extraordinary general meeting of the Company for the year 2019 to be held at the Conference Room, 3rd Floor, Building 1, Yard 16, W. 4th Ring Middle Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China ("PRC") at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, 23 December 2019.

Date:

2019

Signature of shareholder(s):

Name of shareholder(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and registered address(es) as shown on the register of members in block letters.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) and delete as inappropriate. If no number is inserted, this reply slip will be deemed to relate to all shares in the share capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. Reference is made to the notice of the first extraordinary general meeting for the year 2019 dated 30 October 2019.
  4. This completed and signed reply slip should be returned to the Company on or before Monday, 2 December 2019. For holders of domestic shares of the Company, the reply slip should be lodged with the registered office address of the Company in the PRC at Building 1, Yard 16, W. 4th Ring Middle Road, Haidian District, Beijing, PRC, by hand or by post. For holders of H shares of the Company, the reply slip should be lodged with the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, by hand or by post.
  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 10:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIR
06:27aGUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT : Reply slip - the first extraordinary general ..
PU
06:19aGUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT : Form of proxy for the first extraordinary gen..
PU
06:07aGUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT : Notice of the first extraordinary general mee..
PU
10/29GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT : Proposed public issuance of super short-term ..
PU
10/29GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT : Proposed amendments to the articles and propo..
PU
10/29GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT : Announcement - entering into united power mas..
PU
10/23GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT : Voluntary announcement - issuance of targeted..
PU
10/10GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT : Inside information - update on the potential ..
PU
09/17GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY&ENVIRONMENT GRUP : Voluntary announcement - public issuance o..
PU
2017GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY&ENVIRONMENT GRUP : Voluntary announcement - change of company..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1 421 M
Chart GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,26  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Zhang General Manager & Executive Director
Dong Qing Chen Chairman
Bao Xing Luan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xing Zhou Xu Member-Supervisory Board
Wei Li Member-Supervisory Board & Audit Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-10.34%201
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS9.94%15 909
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY14.66%9 211
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%7 324
FIRST SOLAR, INC.25.52%5 617
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED64.03%4 700
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group