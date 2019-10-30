Guodian Technology & Environment : REPLY SLIP - THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR THE YEAR 2019

國 電 科 技 環 保 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司
GUODIAN TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED*
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 01296)
REPLY SLIP
THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR THE YEAR 2019
To: Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited* (the "Company")
|
Name(s) and registered address(es) of shareholder(s) (Note 1) :
|
|
Number of shares held (Note 2) :
|
domestic shares/
|
H shares. I/We intend to attend (in person or by
proxy(ies)) the first extraordinary general meeting of the Company for the year 2019 to be held at the Conference Room, 3rd Floor, Building 1, Yard 16, W. 4th Ring Middle Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China ("PRC") at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, 23 December 2019.
|
Date:
|
2019
|
Signature of shareholder(s):
|
|
|
|
Name of shareholder(s):
Notes:
-
Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and registered address(es) as shown on the register of members in block letters.
-
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) and delete as inappropriate. If no number is inserted, this reply slip will be deemed to relate to all shares in the share capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
-
Reference is made to the notice of the first extraordinary general meeting for the year 2019 dated 30 October 2019.
-
This completed and signed reply slip should be returned to the Company on or before Monday, 2 December 2019. For holders of domestic shares of the Company, the reply slip should be lodged with the registered office address of the Company in the PRC at Building 1, Yard 16, W. 4th Ring Middle Road, Haidian District, Beijing, PRC, by hand or by post. For holders of H shares of the Company, the reply slip should be lodged with the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, by hand or by post.
-
For identification purpose only
