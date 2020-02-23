Guolian Securities : ANNOUNCEMENT ON FINANCIAL DATA FOR JANUARY 2020
02/23/2020 | 11:04pm EST
ANNOUNCEMENT ON FINANCIAL DATA
FOR JANUARY 2020
This announcement is made by Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules.
The board of directors of the Company wishes to announce the key financial data of the Company for January 2020 (unaudited) prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for
Business Enterprises as follows:
Scope of disclosure: the Company (as the parent company) and its subsidiary Hua Ying Securities Co., Ltd. ("Hua Ying"); and
The data disclosed herein are unaudited and unconsolidated, and the finalized figures will be disclosed in the periodic reports of the Company.
Table of key financial data of the Company and Hua Ying for January 2020 (unaudited)
Unit: RMB in ten thousands
January
2020
As at
31 January 2020
Name of Company
Revenue
Net Profit
Net Asset
The Company
12,865.31
5,436.48
801,167.23
Hua Ying
1,375.47
37.49
97,192.78
Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
By order of the Board
Guolian Securities Co., Ltd.
Chairman
Yao Zhiyong
Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, the PRC
24 February 2020
As of the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Ge Xiaobo; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yao Zhiyong, Mr. Hua Weirong, Mr. Zhou Weiping, Mr. Liu Hailin and Mr. Zhang Weigang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lu Yuanzhu, Mr. Wu Xingyu and Mr. Chu, Howard Ho Hwa.
