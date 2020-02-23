Log in
Guolian Securities : ANNOUNCEMENT ON FINANCIAL DATA FOR JANUARY 2020

02/23/2020 | 11:04pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01456)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON FINANCIAL DATA

FOR JANUARY 2020

This announcement is made by Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules.

The board of directors of the Company wishes to announce the key financial data of the Company for January 2020 (unaudited) prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for

Business Enterprises as follows:

  1. Scope of disclosure: the Company (as the parent company) and its subsidiary Hua Ying Securities Co., Ltd. ("Hua Ying"); and
  2. The data disclosed herein are unaudited and unconsolidated, and the finalized figures will be disclosed in the periodic reports of the Company.

Table of key financial data of the Company and Hua Ying for January 2020 (unaudited)

Unit: RMB in ten thousands

January

2020

As at

31 January 2020

Name of Company

Revenue

Net Profit

Net Asset

The Company

12,865.31

5,436.48

801,167.23

Hua Ying

1,375.47

37.49

97,192.78

1

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Guolian Securities Co., Ltd.

Chairman

Yao Zhiyong

Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, the PRC

24 February 2020

As of the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Ge Xiaobo; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yao Zhiyong, Mr. Hua Weirong, Mr. Zhou Weiping, Mr. Liu Hailin and Mr. Zhang Weigang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lu Yuanzhu, Mr. Wu Xingyu and Mr. Chu, Howard Ho Hwa.

2

Disclaimer

Guolian Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 04:03:04 UTC
