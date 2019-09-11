Log in
GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLD : GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

09/11/2019 | 04:57am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1788)

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The board of directors (the "Board") of Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that on 11 September 2019 (the "Date of Grant"), the Company granted a total of 18,400,000 share options (the "Share Options") to over 50 grantees (the "Grantees"), subject to acceptance by the Grantees, to subscribe for a total of 18,400,000 ordinary shares of the Company (the "Share(s)") under the Company's share option scheme adopted on 19 June 2010. Details of the Share Options granted are set out below:

Date of Grant

:

11 September 2019

Number of Share Options granted

:

18,400,000

Number of Shares to be issued upon exercise

18,400,000

of the Share Options in full

Subscription price of Share Options

: HK$1.450 per Share, which is higher than

(i) the closing price of HK$1.390 per Share

as stated in the Stock Exchange's daily

quotations sheet on the Date of Grant; and

(ii) the average closing price of HK$1.336

per Share as stated in the Stock Exchange's

daily quotations sheets for the 5 business

days immediately preceding the Date of

Grant.

Closing price of Shares on the Date of Grant

:

HK$1.390 per Share

Validity period of the Share Options

: 11 September 2019 to 10 September 2029

Vesting schedule of the Share Options

One-third of the Share Options will be

vested evenly on 11 September 2020, 11

September 2021 and 11 September 2022

and exercisable until the expiry date of the validity period.

Among the Share Options granted above, a total of 4,000,000 Share Options were granted to the directors of the Company ("Director(s)") as follows:

Name of Directors

Position held with the Company

Number of Share

Options granted

YIM Fung

Chairman, Executive Director

1,000,000

WONG Tung Ching

Executive Director

1,000,000

QI Haiying

Executive Director

1,000,000

LI Guangjie

Executive Director

1,000,000

The grant of Share Options to each of the above Director has been approved by all independent non-executive Directors of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, none of the grantees is a Director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, nor an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of them.

By order of the Board

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited

FENG Zheng Yao Helen

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 11 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive directors, being Dr. YIM Fung (Chairman), Mr. WONG Tung Ching, Ms. QI Haiying, and Mr. LI Guangjie; two non-executive directors, being Dr. XIE Lebin and Mr. LIU Yiyong; and four independent non-executive directors, being Dr. FU Tingmei, Dr. SONG Ming, Mr. TSANG Yiu Keung and Professor CHAN Ka Keung Ceajer.

Disclaimer

Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd.  published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 08:56:05 UTC
