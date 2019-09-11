GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLD : GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1788)

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The board of directors (the "Board") of Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that on 11 September 2019 (the "Date of Grant"), the Company granted a total of 18,400,000 share options (the "Share Options") to over 50 grantees (the "Grantees"), subject to acceptance by the Grantees, to subscribe for a total of 18,400,000 ordinary shares of the Company (the "Share(s)") under the Company's share option scheme adopted on 19 June 2010. Details of the Share Options granted are set out below:

Date of Grant : 11 September 2019 Number of Share Options granted : 18,400,000 Number of Shares to be issued upon exercise 18,400,000 of the Share Options in full Subscription price of Share Options : HK$1.450 per Share, which is higher than (i) the closing price of HK$1.390 per Share as stated in the Stock Exchange's daily quotations sheet on the Date of Grant; and (ii) the average closing price of HK$1.336 per Share as stated in the Stock Exchange's daily quotations sheets for the 5 business days immediately preceding the Date of Grant. Closing price of Shares on the Date of Grant : HK$1.390 per Share Validity period of the Share Options : 11 September 2019 to 10 September 2029 Vesting schedule of the Share Options One-third of the Share Options will be vested evenly on 11 September 2020, 11 September 2021 and 11 September 2022

and exercisable until the expiry date of the validity period.