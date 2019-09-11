GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLD : GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS
09/11/2019 | 04:57am EDT
GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1788)
GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS
This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").
The board of directors (the "Board") of Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that on 11 September 2019 (the "Date of Grant"), the Company granted a total of 18,400,000 share options (the "Share Options") to over 50 grantees (the "Grantees"), subject to acceptance by the Grantees, to subscribe for a total of 18,400,000 ordinary shares of the Company (the "Share(s)") under the Company's share option scheme adopted on 19 June 2010. Details of the Share Options granted are set out below:
Date of Grant
:
11 September 2019
Number of Share Options granted
:
18,400,000
Number of Shares to be issued upon exercise
18,400,000
of the Share Options in full
Subscription price of Share Options
: HK$1.450 per Share, which is higher than
(i) the closing price of HK$1.390 per Share
as stated in the Stock Exchange's daily
quotations sheet on the Date of Grant; and
(ii) the average closing price of HK$1.336
per Share as stated in the Stock Exchange's
daily quotations sheets for the 5 business
days immediately preceding the Date of
Grant.
Closing price of Shares on the Date of Grant
:
HK$1.390 per Share
Validity period of the Share Options
: 11 September 2019 to 10 September 2029
Vesting schedule of the Share Options
One-third of the Share Options will be
vested evenly on 11 September 2020, 11
September 2021 and 11 September 2022
and exercisable until the expiry date of the validity period.
1
Among the Share Options granted above, a total of 4,000,000 Share Options were granted to the directors of the Company ("Director(s)") as follows:
Name of Directors
Position held with the Company
Number of Share
Options granted
YIM Fung
Chairman, Executive Director
1,000,000
WONG Tung Ching
Executive Director
1,000,000
QI Haiying
Executive Director
1,000,000
LI Guangjie
Executive Director
1,000,000
The grant of Share Options to each of the above Director has been approved by all independent non-executive Directors of the Company.
Save as disclosed above, none of the grantees is a Director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, nor an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of them.
By order of the Board
Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited
FENG Zheng Yao Helen
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 11 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive directors, being Dr. YIM Fung (Chairman), Mr. WONG Tung Ching, Ms. QI Haiying, and Mr. LI Guangjie; two non-executive directors, being Dr. XIE Lebin and Mr. LIU Yiyong; and four independent non-executive directors, being Dr. FU Tingmei, Dr. SONG Ming, Mr. TSANG Yiu Keung and Professor CHAN Ka Keung Ceajer.
