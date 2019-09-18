GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLD : Letter to Non-registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report and Request Form

(N ot e 2)

GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

國泰君安國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(於香港註冊成立之有限公司) (Stock Code 股份代號：1788)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

18 September 2019

Dear Non-registered Shareholders (N ot e 1) ,

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at

www.gtjai.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX's website") at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Cu rrent Corporate Communications, please complete and sign the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o the Company's Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Company's Share Registrar"), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (stamp is not required if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix sufficient postage). The Request Form may also be downloaded fro m the Company's website at www.gtjai.comor HKEX's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Company's Share Registrar's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to guotaijunan.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited

FENG Zheng Yao Helen

Company Secretary

Notes: (1) This letter is addressed to the Company's Non-registered Shareholders ("Non-registered Shareholders" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such pe rson or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

"Corporate Communications" refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to (a) directors' report, financial statements together with auditors' report and, where applicable, summary financial report; (b) annual report and, where applicable, summary annual report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) listing document; (e) circular; and (f) proxy form.

各位非登記股東(附 註 1 )：

國泰君安國際控股有限公司（「本 公 司 」）

2019 年中期報告（「是次公司通訊」）之刊發通知

本公司是次公司通訊( 附 註 2 ) 的中、英文版本已上載於本公司的網站www.gtjai.com及香港聯合交易所有限公司（「香港交易所」）網站 www.hkexnews.hk。

如 閣下欲收取是次公司通訊的印刷本，請填妥及簽署在本函背面的索取表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本公司股份登記處香港中央

證券登記有限公司（「本公司股份登記處」），地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓（如在香港投寄則無須貼上郵票；否則， 請貼上足夠郵資）。索取表格亦可於本公司的網站www.gtjai.com或香港交易所網站www.hkexnews.hk內下載。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請於星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正的辦公時間內致電本公司股份登記處的熱線 電話 (852) 2862 8688 或電郵至 guotaijunan.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

國泰君安國際控股有限公司 公司秘書

馮正堯

謹啟

二 零 一 九 年 九 月 十 八 日

附註：(1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記股東發出（「非登記股東」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時通知本公司，希望收到公司通訊）。如 果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附索取表格。