GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLD. LIMITED

(1788)
GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLD : Letter to Non-registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report and Request Form

09/18/2019 | 01:07am EDT
(N ot e 2)

GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

國泰君安國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(於香港註冊成立之有限公司) (Stock Code 股份代號：1788)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

18 September 2019

Dear Non-registered Shareholders (N ot e 1) ,

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at

www.gtjai.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX's website") at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Cu rrent Corporate Communications, please complete and sign the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o the Company's Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Company's Share Registrar"), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (stamp is not required if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix sufficient postage). The Request Form may also be downloaded fro m the Company's website at www.gtjai.comor HKEX's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Company's Share Registrar's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to guotaijunan.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited

FENG Zheng Yao Helen

Company Secretary

Notes: (1) This letter is addressed to the Company's Non-registered Shareholders ("Non-registered Shareholders" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such pe rson or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

  1. "Corporate Communications" refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to (a) directors' report, financial statements together with auditors' report and, where applicable, summary financial report; (b) annual report and, where applicable, summary annual report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) listing document; (e) circular; and (f) proxy form.

各位非登記股東(附 註 1 )

國泰君安國際控股有限公司（「本 公 司 」）

  • 2019 年中期報告（「是次公司通訊」）之刊發通知

本公司是次公司通訊( 附 註 2 ) 的中、英文版本已上載於本公司的網站www.gtjai.com及香港聯合交易所有限公司（「香港交易所」）網站 www.hkexnews.hk

如 閣下欲收取是次公司通訊的印刷本，請填妥及簽署在本函背面的索取表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本公司股份登記處香港中央

證券登記有限公司（「本公司股份登記處」），地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓（如在香港投寄則無須貼上郵票；否則， 請貼上足夠郵資）。索取表格亦可於本公司的網站www.gtjai.com或香港交易所網站www.hkexnews.hk內下載。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請於星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正的辦公時間內致電本公司股份登記處的熱線 電話 (852) 2862 8688 或電郵至 guotaijunan.ecom@computershare.com.hk

國泰君安國際控股有限公司 公司秘書

馮正堯

謹啟

二 零 一 九 年 九 月 十 八 日

附註：(1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記股東發出（「非登記股東」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時通知本公司，希望收到公司通訊）。如 果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附索取表格。

  1. 「公司通訊」指本公司發出或將發出的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事報告書、財務報表連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)年報及（如適用）年報摘要 報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。

Printing the Non-registered Shareholder's information (English Name and Address)

印上非登記股東資料（英文姓名及地址）

REQUEST FORM 索取表格

To: Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (the "Company") (Stock Code: 1788)

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

致： 國泰君安國際控股有限公司 （「本 公 司 」）（股份代號: 1788

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號 合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communications of the Company in the manner as indicated below: 本人/我們希望以下列方式收取是次公司通訊 :

  • To receive printed English and Chinese version.
    收取中英文印刷本

Signature:

簽名

__________________________________________________

Contact telephone number:

Date:

聯絡電話號碼

_____________________________________

日期 __________________________________

Notes

附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下 清楚填 妥所有 資料。
  2. Any form with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如 未有簽 署、或 在其他 方面填 寫不正確 ，則本 表格將 會作廢 。
  3. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you by completing and returning it to the Company's Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Inves tor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
    填 妥及寄 回本表 格至本 公司股 份登記處 ，香港 中央證 券登記 有限公 司，地址 為香港 灣仔皇 后大道 東 183 號合 和中 心 17M 樓 ，表示 上

述 指示適 用於將 來發送 予 閣 下之所有 公司通 訊 。

4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instruction writ ten on this Request Form.

為 免存疑 ，任何 在本索 取表格 上的額外 手寫指 示，本 公司將 不予處 理。

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO"), which may include but not limited to your name, address and/or telephone number. Your supply of Personal Data in this Form is on a voluntary basis, and the same is collected and will be disclosed or transferred to the Company's Share Registrar a nd/or other companies or bodies solely for any of the purposes as stated above in this Form. The Personal Data will be retained for such period as may be necessary for verification and record purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of the Company's Share Registrar, Computershare Hong K ong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

收 集個人資料 聲明

本 聲明中所指的「個人資料」具有香 港法 例第 486章《 個人 資料 (私 隱 )條例 》（「《私隱條例 》」）中「個人 資料」之涵 義，當中包 括（但不限於） 閣 下之 姓 名 、地址及／ 或電話號碼。 閣下 於本表 格內 所提 供的個 人資 料乃屬 自願性質，有關資料僅就本表 格內 上述之任何 用途而收集及將披露或轉 移 予本公 司

股 份登記處及 ／或其 他 公司 或團 體。該 等 個人 資料 將 在適 當期 間 內 保 留 以作 核 實 及 紀錄 用 途。 閣下 有權 根據《私 隱條 例》的條 文查 閱及／ 或修 改 閣 下 的 個人資料。任何該等 查閱及 ／或 修改個 人資 料的要 求均 須以書 面方 式向本 公司 股份登 記處 香港中 央證 券登記 有限 公司（地 址為 香港灣 仔皇 后大道 東 183 號 合和中心17M樓） 之個 人 資料 私隱 主 任提 出。

閣下寄回此索取表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
