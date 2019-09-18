GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLD : Letter to Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report and Change Request Form

GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

國泰君安國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(於香港註冊成立之有限公司) (Stock Code 股份代號：1788)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

18 September 2019

Dear Registered Shareholder,

Guotai Junan International Ho ldings Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.gtjai.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " HKEX's website") at www.hkexnews.hk, and, if you have previously chosen to receive Corporate Communications (Note) in printed form, the arranged printed form of the Current Corporate Communications is enclosed.

If you would like to change your means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications, please complete the Change Request Form on the reverse side and sign and return it by post or by hand to the Company c/o the Company's Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Company's Share Registrar"), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (stamp is not required if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix sufficient postage). The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.gtjai.comor the HKEX's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to change your choice of means of receipt of the Company 's Corporate Communications in future, you may also give the Company c/o the Company's Share Registrar a reasonable notice in writing or by email to guotaijunan.ecom@computershare.com.hk. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications by electronic means but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, the Company will, promptly upon your request, send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

If you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Company's Share Registrar at (85 2) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Fr iday, excluding public holidays or send an email to guotaijunan.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited

FENG Zheng Yao Helen

Company Secretary

Note: "Corporate Communications" refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to (a) directors' report, financial statements together with auditors' report and, where applicable, summary financial report; (b) annual report and, where applicable, summary annual report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) listing document; (e) circular; and (f) proxy form.

各位登記股東：

國泰君安國際控股有限公司（「本 公 司 」）

2019 年中期報告（「是次公司通訊」）之刊發通知

本 公 司 是 次 公 司 通 訊 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 的 網 站 www.gtjai.com及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 （「 香 港 交 易 所 」） 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk。此外，若 閣下曾選擇以印刷本方式收取公司通訊(附註)，謹亦根據 閣下的選擇附上是次公司通訊之印刷本。

如 閣下欲更改選擇公司通訊之收取方式，請填妥及簽署在本函背面的更改索取表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本公司股份登記處香

港中央證券登記有限公司（「本公司股份登記處」），地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓（如在香港投寄則無須貼上郵票； 否則，請貼上足夠郵資）。申請表格亦可於本公司的網站www.gtjai.com或香港交易所網站www.hkexnews.hk內下載。

如 閣 下 將 來 欲 更 改 已 選 擇 收 取 公 司 通 訊 方 式 ， 在 給 予 合 理 時 間 的 情 况 下 ， 亦 可 以 書 面 或 電 郵 (guotaijunan.ecom@computershare.com.hk) 方 式通 知本公 司股份 登 記處。即 使 閣下已 選擇(或被 視為已同 意)以電子 方式收 取日 後

公司通訊，但因 任何理 由未能 閱 覽於網站 的是次 公司通 訊，本 公 司會應 閣下之 要求，盡快向 閣下免費 寄發是 次公司 通 訊之 印刷本。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請於星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正的辦公時間內致電本公司股份登記處的熱線 電話 (852) 2862 8688，或電郵至 guotaijunan.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

國泰君安國際控股有限公司 公司秘書

馮正堯

謹啟

二 零 一 九 年 九 月 十 八 日

附註： 「公司通訊」指本公司發出或將發出的任何文件，包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、財務報表連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)年報及（如適用）年報摘要報告；

(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及 (f)委任代表表格。