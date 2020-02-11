Log in
GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMI

(1788)
Guotai Junan International : Included in FTSE Russell's FTSE4Good Index

02/11/2020 | 02:19am EST

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“Guotai Junan International”, “GTJAI”, the “Company” or “Group”, stock code:1788) is pleased to announce that it has been included in FTSE4Good Index by global index provider FTSE Russell, owned by the London Stock Exchange. The Company’s outstanding performance in corporate social responsibility in recent years has once again attained recognition from global financial markets and the investment sector.

About FTSE Russell and FTSE4Good Index

FTSE Russell is a leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities. Covering 98% of the investable market, FTSE Russell indexes offer a true picture of global markets, combined with the specialist knowledge gained from developing local benchmarks around the world.

The FTSE4Good Index Series ("The Index"), first launched in 2001, is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The Index is a market-leading tool for investors seeking to invest in companies that demonstrate good sustainability practices. It also supports and guides investors that wish to encourage positive change in corporate behavior and align their portfolios with their ESG values.

Qualified corporations must implement policies in various social responsibility aspects, including environmental management, climate change alleviation, anti-corruption, labor rights protection and labor standards in supply chains. The Index Series is reviewed and updated every June and December.

Recognition from Sustainable Development

In the latest review of FTSE4Good Index Series, the Group has been included as a constituent. As a leading comprehensive financial services provider, GTJAI aims to pursue long-term and sustainable development. It proactively fulfill corporate social responsibility in various ways, fully supporting charity and environmental protection.

As for social care, the Company has established long-term cooperation with local charities and actively organized and participated in community care activities. The Company has joined in “Hong Kong & Kowloon Walk” organized by the Community Chest for several consecutive years as well as mooncakes donations run by local charity Harmony House. As for environment protection, in order to encourage all employees to cherish natural resources and reduce wastes, the Company took the initiative to support “Earth Hour” by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). Since 2017, GTJAI has received the Gold Award of “The Asset ESG Corporate Awards from international financial magazine The Asset for three consecutive years.

References and Sources:

  • Overview: FTSE4Good Index Series - Pioneering global ESG Index

https://research.ftserussell.com/products/downloads/ftse4good-brochure.pdf

  • Factsheet: FTSE Russell FTSE4Good Index Series

https://research.ftserussell.com/Analytics/FactSheets/temp/bc4bfe57-3495-4463-970d-a5feabb44e62.pdf

  • Ground Rules: FTSE4Good Index Series v3.6

https://research.ftserussell.com/products/downloads/FTSE4Good_Index_Series.pdf

About Guotai Junan International (1788.HK)

Guotai Junan International is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company. The Company is the first Chinese securities broker to list on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong, the Company provides diversified integrated financial services. The core services include: wealth management, brokerage, investment banking, loans and financing, asset management and financial products.

The Company is one of the constituents of HSCI, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, FTSE HK index, FTSE HK ex H share index and FTSE4Good Index. The company has been assigned “Baa2 / Prime-2” and “BBB+ / A-2” rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively.

The controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited (Stock Code: 601211.SS; 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the Chinese securities industry. Backed by strong operational support, the Company will be able to further explore the HK and the Asia-Pacific market, aiming to become an important financial institution with market influence in the region.

For more information about Guotai Junan International:

 


© Business Wire 2020
