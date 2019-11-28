Guotai Junan International : Officially Launches Derivative Warrants and CBBC Business

Guotai Junan International, (the “Company”, stock code: 1788.HK) is pleased to announce that the Company has been successfully qualified as the listed structured products issuer by Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Meanwhile, the Company officially launches its Derivative Warrants (“Warrants”) and Callable Bull / Bear Contracts (“CBBC”) products, thus becoming the 14th qualified issuer and the 3rd market participant with Chinese-funded background. The Company will launch first batch of Warrants products today, including Tencent-related and Alibaba Group-related derivative warrants products.

The Company’s warrants and CBBC’s product website is also launched, dedicating to providing more choices for the markets and existing clients. To acquire more information of warrants and CBBC’s products, please visit GJ-warrants.com.hk.

The Company is honored to participate in this market as Hong Kong is one of the largest markets for derivative warrants and CBBCs in the world. The Company’s wealth management team states that, they will strive to further develop and enhance financial product lines as well as to strengthen capability of trading system. The Company will launch more exchange-traded and OTC derivatives products under a sustainable and stable risk management system, to provide suitable investment solutions catering to investors with different risk appetites.

About Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited

Guotai Junan International is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company. The Company is the first Chinese securities broker to list on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong, the Company provides diversified integrated financial services. The core services include: wealth management, brokerage, corporate finance, loans and financing, asset management and financial products.

The Company is one of the constituents of HSCI, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, FTSE HK index and FTSE HK ex H share index. Guotai Junan International has been assigned “Baa2 / Prime-2” and “BBB+ / A-2” rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively.

The controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited (Stock Code: 601211.SS; 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the Chinese securities industry. Backed by strong operational support, the Company will be able to further explore the HK and the Asia-Pacific market, aiming to become an important financial institution with market influence in the region.

